 There are some situations when we need to decide between using an infinitive or a gerund.
We use infinitives after some verbs:  Need  Decide  Would like  Want  Forget  Promise  Hope
Examples *Jenny forgot to pay her bills *Tom would like to have a lot of money *I need to go to the bathroom
After many adjectives Examples: It’s difficult to get up early It’s nice to see you Negative: It’s important not to be la...
To show purpose Examples: ❑ He went to the UK to study English ❑We turned on the TV to watch the news.
 We use gerunds after some verbs:  Enjoy  Finish  Practice  Spend time  Feel like
Examples *Bob doesn’t feel like doing homework. *Susan finished writing the report for her boss. * Kids enjoy being on the...
 We use gerunds as the subject of a sentence Examples:  Drinking water is good for your body.  Talking to my friends is...
 We use gerunds after prepositions Examples: ❖ I’m not good at playing chess. ❖ Mark always has breakfast after taking a ...
Like, love, hate ( I like singing/I like to sing) Start ( She started writing a novel/ She started to write a novel)
Gerunds and Infinitives
