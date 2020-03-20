Real Estate Residential Market Research Study in North Carolina

This is a research I conducted on for two really good friends of mine. The presentation found on my LinkedIn Account as an Article called "Real Estate Market Analysis for Rental Properties in Charlotte, North Carolina, 2019." This research helped my two friends narrow down which place was best for them during their visit. Since the study was converted into a PowerPoint presentation, they were able to view the research on their phones while touring the different locations, and therefore ask the property managers essential questions.



Please take a look and give me your opinion. Also, if you need any research done on Real Estate, whether for purchase, rental, or investment, send me a message, and let's talk!

