Real Estate Residential Market Research Study in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINARESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE MARKET RESEARCH Prepared by Jose Caba, MSIRE
Table of Content Report Disclaimer Crime Rate School Grade by Zip Code Apartment Floor Plans & Presentation Police Departm...
The focus of this analysis is to inform readers on factors related to the Charlotte, North Carolina residential real estat...
Crime Rate Sources: 1. Zip Code 28217 2. Zip Code 28273
Crime Rate Sources: 1. Crime Report
School Ranking Zip Code 28217 Sources: 1. School Ranking Nations Ford Elementary School PK-5 3 Stars Metrolina Regional Sc...
School Ranking Zip Code 28273 Sources: 1. School Ranking River Gate Elementary School K-5 -> 8 Stars Math School 9-12 -> 8...
Tyvola Center Sources: 1. Link to Site 625 Cameron Walk Ct. NC, 28217 794 Square Feet Price Range: $1,010 - $1,300
Hideaway Lakes Luxury Apartments Sources: 1. Link to Site 1825 Carrington Oaks Drive, NC 28273 ST. BOSWELL 697 Square Feet...
Colonial Village South Tryon Sources: 1. Link to Site 7601 Holliswood Court, NC 28217 872 Square Feet Starting Price: $903...
Stone Ridge Apartments (Greystar) Sources: 1. Link to Site 8940 Camden Creek Lane, NC 28273 Windsor 763 Square Feet Price:...
Whitehall Estates (Greystar) Sources: 1. Link to Site 2400 Whitehall Estate Drive, NC 28273 Richmond 752 - 767 Square Feet...
Ansley Falls Homes (Banner) Sources: 1. Link to Site 6310 Ansley Falls Dr, NC 28217 Piedmont – with Sunroom 724 Square Fee...
Comparative Analysis Apartment Name Tyvola Center Apartments Hideaway Lake Luxury Apartments Colonial Village at South Try...
Emergency Services Police Department Police Station 2227 Westinghouse Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273 Tyvola Centre Apartments...
Emergency Services Fire Department Stations There are six Fire Departments Stations near the apartments selected. However,...
Emergency Services Emergency Centers / General Hospitals Emergency Centers First Care Medical Clinic Carolinas HealthCare ...
Leasing in North Carolina Chapter 42 and sections North Carolina General Statutes – Chapter 42: Landlord Tenant Laws (Arti...
Real Estate Residential Market Research Study in North Carolina

This is a research I conducted on for two really good friends of mine. The presentation found on my LinkedIn Account as an Article called "Real Estate Market Analysis for Rental Properties in Charlotte, North Carolina, 2019." This research helped my two friends narrow down which place was best for them during their visit.

Please take a look and give me your opinion. Also, if you need any research done on Real Estate, whether for purchase, rental, or investment, send me a message, and let's talk!

