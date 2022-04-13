Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 13, 2022
Education

EMC DES-1221 exam



Education

EMC-DES-1221.pdf

  1. 1. Specialist - Implementation Engineer PowerStore Solutions Version 1.0 Version: Demo [ Total Questions: 10] Web: www.examout.co Email: support@examout.co EMC DES-1221
  2. 2. IMPORTANT NOTICE Feedback We have developed quality product and state-of-art service to ensure our customers interest. If you have any suggestions, please feel free to contact us at feedback@examout.co Support If you have any questions about our product, please provide the following items: exam code screenshot of the question login id/email please contact us at and our technical experts will provide support within 24 hours. support@examout.co Copyright The product of each order has its own encryption code, so you should use it independently. Any unauthorized changes will inflict legal punishment. We reserve the right of final explanation for this statement.
  3. 3. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 1 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co Exam Topic Breakdown Exam Topic Number of Questions Topic 2 : Exam Part 2 – Performance-based QuestionsPart 2 of this exam contains 6 performance-based questions. You will need to run the PowerStore Test Simulator to correctly answer the questions. You invoke the simulator by clicking on one of the two buttons shown below. (Some questions use the Launch Simulator button; some questions use the Start Simulator button.) 6 TOTAL 6
  4. 4. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 2 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co Topic 2, Exam Part 2 – Performance-based QuestionsPart 2 of this exam contains 6 performance-based questions. You will need to run the PowerStore Test Simulator to correctly answer the questions. You invoke the simulator by clicking on one of the two buttons shown below. (Some questions use the Launch Simulator button; some questions use the Start Simulator button.) Question #:1 - (Exam Topic 2) You are a network administrator that needs to setup a Data switch model S5248F-ON to be used for PowerStore 7000T system Use the Simulator to: 1) Check the OS version and license status. 2) Set management IP address 172.17.57.10 subnet as 255.255.255.0 on chassis = 1, slot = 1, port = 10 3) Enable the port 4) Configure default route with gateway 192.168.1.254, NTP server 192.168.1.50 5) Enable RSTP with priority 4096 6) Commit and exit.
  5. 5. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 3 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co check the answer below in explanation. Explanation Below are the exhibits solution for this simulation.
  6. 6. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 4 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co Question #:2 - (Exam Topic 2) Use the simulator to generate and download logs from all appliances in the PowerStore cluster. When you have finished using the simulator, Click Next.
  7. 7. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 5 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co check the answer below in explanation. Explanation Below are the exhibits solution for this simulation.
  8. 8. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 6 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  9. 9. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 7 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  10. 10. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 8 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  11. 11. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 9 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  12. 12. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 10 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  13. 13. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 11 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  14. 14. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 12 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co Question #:3 - (Exam Topic 2) Use the simulator to determine how many logical ports are currently marked for replication on the PowerStore appliance. Note: It is necessary to close (x) the simulator window before you can select a response to this question. Simulator:
  15. 15. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 13 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  16. 16. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 14 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  17. 17. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 15 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  18. 18. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 16 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  19. 19. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 17 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  20. 20. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 18 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  21. 21. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 19 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  22. 22. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 20 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co A. B. C. D. 1 2 4 6 Answer: B Question #:4 - (Exam Topic 2) Use the PowerStore Manager simulator to configure the BaseEnclosure-NodeA-IoModule1-FEport0 as a replication port. When you have finished using the simulator, Click Next.
  23. 23. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 21 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co check the answer below in explanation. Explanation Below are the exhibits solution for this simulation.
  24. 24. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 22 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  25. 25. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 23 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  26. 26. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 24 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  27. 27. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 25 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  28. 28. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 26 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  29. 29. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 27 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co Question #:5 - (Exam Topic 2) An administrator received a request to provision a new volume. Use the simulator to provision a volume of 50 GB with a performance policy of high for their host named "ApplicationTeam". When you have finished using the simulator, click Next.
  30. 30. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 28 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co check the answer below in explanation. Explanation Below are the exhibits solution for this simulation.
  31. 31. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 29 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  32. 32. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 30 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  33. 33. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 31 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  34. 34. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 32 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co Question #:6 - (Exam Topic 2) In a PowerStore T source cluster, create a 100GB volume with name "Prod_vol" and set a protection policy to replicate the volume with RPO 30 minutes to a destination cluster. The destination cluster is already configured. When you have finished using the simulator, click Next.
  35. 35. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 33 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co check the answer below in explanation. Explanation Below are the exhibits solution for this simulation.
  36. 36. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 34 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  37. 37. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 35 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  38. 38. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 36 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  39. 39. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 37 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  40. 40. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 38 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  41. 41. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 39 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  42. 42. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 40 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  43. 43. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 41 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  44. 44. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 42 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  45. 45. EMC - DES-1221 Exam Preparation 43 of 43 Pass with Authority Use Examout.co
  46. 46. About examout.co examout.co was founded in 2007. We provide latest & high quality IT / Business Certification Training Exam Questions, Study Guides, Practice Tests. We help you pass any IT / Business Certification Exams with 100% Pass Guaranteed or Full Refund. Especially Cisco, CompTIA, Citrix, EMC, HP, Oracle, VMware, Juniper, Check Point, LPI, Nortel, EXIN and so on. View list of all certification exams: All vendors We prepare state-of-the art practice tests for certification exams. You can reach us at any of the email addresses listed below. Sales: sales@examout.co Feedback: feedback@examout.co Support: support@examout.co Any problems about IT certification or our products, You can write us back and we will get back to you within 24 hours.

