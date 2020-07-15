Successfully reported this slideshow.
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass Jennifer Zelmer (@jenzelmer) ISQua Virtual Event, July 15, 2020 How Do We Carry On? Transition...
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 2 Canada
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 3 Not When Will This End but … How Will We Carry On?
SOCIETY STAFF STUFF STRUCTURE SYSTEMS
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 5
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 6 1. Partnering with Patients & the Community
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 7 % Hospitals with Accommodating Visiting Policies Source: COVID-19 Weekly tracking survey,...
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 8
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 9 How to Move Ahead
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 10
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 11 2. The People Who Provide Care
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 12
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 13 Workforce Innovations Increase Numbers Increase Flexibility Increase Availability
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 14 3. Better Care Closer to Home & Community
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 15
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 16 % In-Person Healthcare Visits Source: COVID-19 Weekly tracking survey, Canada Health Inf...
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 17 Delay/cancel low value care Enable self-management Optimize virtual care Optimize necess...
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 18 4. Information & Informatics
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 19 What We Know What We Don’t Know
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 20
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 21
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 22 The ‘Now’ Normal
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 23 WHO Euro on Managing the Transition Source: http://www.euro.who.int/__data/assets/pdf_fi...
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 24 Resources Mentioned › Our World in Data COVID-19 pandemic data resources › Patient partn...
cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass 25 Questions?
How Do We Carry On? Transitions in Health Services During the Pandemic and Beyond

While some remain focused on immediate outbreak response, others are entering a transition phase, asking not 'when will this end?' but 'how will we carry on?'. In this ISQua virtual event, we explored this evolving 'now normal,' addressing vulnerabilities the pandemic has highlighted and opportunities to move towards stronger patient and community partnerships in care, care closer to home and community, and more.

How Do We Carry On? Transitions in Health Services During the Pandemic and Beyond

  1. 1. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass Jennifer Zelmer (@jenzelmer) ISQua Virtual Event, July 15, 2020 How Do We Carry On? Transitions in Health Services During and Beyond the Pandemic
  2. 2. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 2 Canada
  3. 3. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 3 Not When Will This End but … How Will We Carry On?
  4. 4. SOCIETY STAFF STUFF STRUCTURE SYSTEMS
  5. 5. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 5
  6. 6. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 6 1. Partnering with Patients & the Community
  7. 7. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 7 % Hospitals with Accommodating Visiting Policies Source: COVID-19 Weekly tracking survey, Canada Health Infoway and Leger, 2020. 2015 32% Winter 2020 March/ April 2020 73% 0% 73%
  8. 8. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 8
  9. 9. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 9 How to Move Ahead
  10. 10. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 10
  11. 11. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 11 2. The People Who Provide Care
  12. 12. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 12
  13. 13. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 13 Workforce Innovations Increase Numbers Increase Flexibility Increase Availability
  14. 14. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 14 3. Better Care Closer to Home & Community
  15. 15. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 15
  16. 16. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 16 % In-Person Healthcare Visits Source: COVID-19 Weekly tracking survey, Canada Health Infoway and Leger, 2020. 2019 80-90% Non-COVID April 14-21, 2020 COVID April 14-21, 2020 40% ~33%
  17. 17. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 17 Delay/cancel low value care Enable self-management Optimize virtual care Optimize necessary in-person care Reduce future needs for in-person care
  18. 18. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 18 4. Information & Informatics
  19. 19. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 19 What We Know What We Don’t Know
  20. 20. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 20
  21. 21. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 21
  22. 22. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 22 The ‘Now’ Normal
  23. 23. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 23 WHO Euro on Managing the Transition Source: http://www.euro.who.int/__data/assets/pdf_file/0018/440037/Str ength-AdjustingMeasuresCOVID19-transition-phases.pdf?ua=1
  24. 24. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass.ca 24 Resources Mentioned › Our World in Data COVID-19 pandemic data resources › Patient partnership in the time of COVID-19: Webinar Series › Much More Than Just a Visitor & Better Together: Reintegration of Family Caregivers › The New Realities of Culturally Safe Practices in Healthcare During COVID-19: webinar & blog with resources › Virtual care resources during COVID-19 (from Canada Health Infoway) › Innovative approaches to shift care closer to home and community › International LTC Policy Network - COVID-19 Resources › Health Workforce Innovations in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic (searchable database) › WHO Europe: Strengthening and adjusting public health measures throughout the COVID-19 transition phases
  25. 25. cfhi-fcass.ca | @cfhi_fcass 25 Questions?

