Magnetisme en geluid 24 11-20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Deze les -Ons oor -Toonhoogte -Geluidssnelheid -Echo -Frequentie
Wat is geluid?
Wat is geluid?
Ons oor Trommelvlies: Vangt de trillingen op
Ons oor Hamer Aambeeld Stijgbeugel Gehoorbeentjes
Ons oor Het slakkenhuis: Hier wordt de trilling versterkt -Hier zitten de trilhaartjes
Ons oor Gehoorzenuw: Zet de trillingen om in zenuwprikkels en stuurt deze prikkels door naar de hersenen.
Geluidssnelheid Stof Temperatuur (K) Voortplantingssnelheid (m/s) Lucht 273 330 Lucht 293 340 Steen 293 3600 Water 293 150...
Geluidssnelheid Als er op een kilometer van je af bliksem inslaat, hoe lang duurt het dan voor je de donder hoort? Stof Te...
Geluidssnelheid Iemand ziet een flits en hoort 21 seconden later de donder. Hoe ver is de bliksem van hem vandaan? Stof Te...
Echo en nagalm Nagalm het verschil tussen direct geluid en indirect geluid is minder dan 0,1 seconde Bij een echo is dit m...
Echo en nagalm Een echolood ontvangt een uitgezonden geluidssignaal na 0,01seconden. De geluidssnelheid in water is 1500m/...
Echo en nagalm Een echolood ontvangt een uitgezonden geluidssignaal na 0,018 seconden. De geluidssnelheid in water is 1500...
Toonhoogte
Toonhoogte Snaarlengte: Kortere snaar veroorzaakt een hogere toon Snaarspanning: Een grotere spanning zorgt voor een hoger...
Trillingstijd / Frequentie 1 Trilling bestaat uit een top en een dal. Hoeveel trillingen zie je hier per seconde? Hoe lang...
Trillingstijd / Frequentie Een trillingstijd van 0.01s betekent dat er per seconde 1: 0,01 = 10 trillingen zijn. Een frequ...
Samenvatting
Ons oor Trommelvlies: Vangt de trillingen op
Ons oor Hamer Aambeeld Stijgbeugel Gehoorbeentjes
Ons oor Het slakkenhuis: Hier wordt de trilling versterkt -Hier zitten de trilhaartjes
Ons oor Gehoorzenuw: Zet de trillingen om in zenuwprikkels en stuurt deze prikkels door naar de hersenen.
Geluidssnelheid Stof Temperatuur (K) Voortplantingssnelheid (m/s) Lucht 273 330 Lucht 293 340 Steen 293 3600 Water 293 150...
Echo en nagalm Nagalm het verschil tussen direct geluid en indirect geluid is minder dan 0,1 seconde Bij een echo is dit m...
Toonhoogte Snaarlengte: Kortere snaar veroorzaakt een hogere toon Snaarspanning: Een grotere spanning zorgt voor een hoger...
Trillingstijd / Frequentie Een trillingstijd van 0.01s betekent dat er per seconde 1: 0,01 = 10 trillingen zijn. Een frequ...
Huiswerk voor 1-december -Lezen en maken tot en met oefenvraag 9
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Magnetisme en geluid 24 11-20

29 views

Published on

Magnetisme en geluid 24 11-20

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Magnetisme en geluid 24 11-20

  1. 1. Deze les -Ons oor -Toonhoogte -Geluidssnelheid -Echo -Frequentie
  2. 2. Wat is geluid?
  3. 3. Wat is geluid?
  4. 4. Ons oor Trommelvlies: Vangt de trillingen op
  5. 5. Ons oor Hamer Aambeeld Stijgbeugel Gehoorbeentjes
  6. 6. Ons oor Het slakkenhuis: Hier wordt de trilling versterkt -Hier zitten de trilhaartjes
  7. 7. Ons oor Gehoorzenuw: Zet de trillingen om in zenuwprikkels en stuurt deze prikkels door naar de hersenen.
  8. 8. Geluidssnelheid Stof Temperatuur (K) Voortplantingssnelheid (m/s) Lucht 273 330 Lucht 293 340 Steen 293 3600 Water 293 1500 Ijzer 293 5100
  9. 9. Geluidssnelheid Als er op een kilometer van je af bliksem inslaat, hoe lang duurt het dan voor je de donder hoort? Stof Temperatuur (K) Voortplantingssnelheid (m/s) Lucht 273 330 Lucht 293 340 Steen 293 3600 Water 293 1500 Ijzer 293 5100
  10. 10. Geluidssnelheid Iemand ziet een flits en hoort 21 seconden later de donder. Hoe ver is de bliksem van hem vandaan? Stof Temperatuur (K) Voortplantingssnelheid (m/s) Lucht 273 330 Lucht 293 340 Steen 293 3600 Water 293 1500 Ijzer 293 5100
  11. 11. Echo en nagalm Nagalm het verschil tussen direct geluid en indirect geluid is minder dan 0,1 seconde Bij een echo is dit meer dan 0,1 seconde
  12. 12. Echo en nagalm Een echolood ontvangt een uitgezonden geluidssignaal na 0,01seconden. De geluidssnelheid in water is 1500m/s. Bereken de diepte van het water. Afstand = 1500 x 0,01 = 15m 15/2 = 7,5m s = v x t afstand = snelheid x tijd
  13. 13. Echo en nagalm Een echolood ontvangt een uitgezonden geluidssignaal na 0,018 seconden. De geluidssnelheid in water is 1500m/s. Bereken de diepte van het water. Afstand = 1500 x 0,018 = 27m 27/2 = 13,5m s = v x t afstand = snelheid x tijd
  14. 14. Toonhoogte
  15. 15. Toonhoogte Snaarlengte: Kortere snaar veroorzaakt een hogere toon Snaarspanning: Een grotere spanning zorgt voor een hogere toon Snaardikte: Een dunnere snaar veroorzaakt een hogere toon
  16. 16. Trillingstijd / Frequentie 1 Trilling bestaat uit een top en een dal. Hoeveel trillingen zie je hier per seconde? Hoe lang duurt elke trilling?
  17. 17. Trillingstijd / Frequentie Een trillingstijd van 0.01s betekent dat er per seconde 1: 0,01 = 10 trillingen zijn. Een frequentie van 10 trillingen betekent dat 1 trilling 1: 10 = 0,01s duurt. Het aantal trillingen per seconde geven we aan met Hz. 10 trillingen per seconde is dus 10Hz.
  18. 18. Samenvatting
  19. 19. Ons oor Trommelvlies: Vangt de trillingen op
  20. 20. Ons oor Hamer Aambeeld Stijgbeugel Gehoorbeentjes
  21. 21. Ons oor Het slakkenhuis: Hier wordt de trilling versterkt -Hier zitten de trilhaartjes
  22. 22. Ons oor Gehoorzenuw: Zet de trillingen om in zenuwprikkels en stuurt deze prikkels door naar de hersenen.
  23. 23. Geluidssnelheid Stof Temperatuur (K) Voortplantingssnelheid (m/s) Lucht 273 330 Lucht 293 340 Steen 293 3600 Water 293 1500 Ijzer 293 5100
  24. 24. Echo en nagalm Nagalm het verschil tussen direct geluid en indirect geluid is minder dan 0,1 seconde Bij een echo is dit meer dan 0,1 seconde
  25. 25. Toonhoogte Snaarlengte: Kortere snaar veroorzaakt een hogere toon Snaarspanning: Een grotere spanning zorgt voor een hogere toon Snaardikte: Een dunnere snaar veroorzaakt een hogere toon
  26. 26. Trillingstijd / Frequentie Een trillingstijd van 0.01s betekent dat er per seconde 1: 0,01 = 10 trillingen zijn. Een frequentie van 10 trillingen betekent dat 1 trilling 1: 10 = 0,01s duurt. Het aantal trillingen per seconde geven we aan met Hz. 10 trillingen per seconde is dus 10Hz.
  27. 27. Huiswerk voor 1-december -Lezen en maken tot en met oefenvraag 9

×