INTERVISTA Coronavirus, il presidente dell'Iss: «Ecco come l'Italia potrà riaprire poco alla volta»
18 aprile 2020 (modifica il 18 aprile 2020 | 22:34)
Coronavirus, il presidente dell’Iss: «Ecco come l’Italia potrà riaprire poco alla volta»

Published in: Economy & Finance
  1. 1. Stampa Stampa senza immagine Chiudi INTERVISTA Coronavirus, il presidente dell’Iss: «Ecco come l’Italia potrà riaprire poco alla volta» Per Silvio Brusaferro i presupposti sono le capacità organizzative a livello regionale nel saper intercettare i nuovi casi.Lo sport dovrà restare in sospeso: «No agli affollamenti. Esami di maturità davanti ai professori? La scuola adesso non è tema di riflessione» di MARGHERITA DE BAC di Margherita De Bacdi Margherita De Bac Come sarà l’Italia delle riaperture? «La parola chiave è convivere per mesi col virus e rispettare individualmente le regole per evitare il contagio. Nel tempo avremo più conoscenze su come si diffonde il Sars- CoV 2, più farmaci e più strumenti di diagnosi però non fasciamoci la testa. Lo batteremo solo con l’immunità gregge data dal vaccino che non arriverà prima di fine anno». Silvio Brusaferro, presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità, ha appena terminato una video conferenza con i ministri. Che significa sul piano pratico? «Vuole dire che ora il tasso di contagiosità,l’R0, è inferiore a uno e dunque la circolazione del virus è più contenuta. Con questa logica bisogna muoversi passo dopo passo misurando gli effetti della riapertura con cautela. Ogni azione andrà monitorata attuando anche sul campo il tracciamento dei casi e valutando qual é il numero di ricoverati compatibile con la disponibilità di posti letto. Due pilastri della ripartenza che richiedono investimenti su medicina territoriale e ospedali. Solo così la riapertura sarà sostenibile ed eviteremmo di tornare sopra l’R0 superiore a 1»» Come Comitato tecnico scientifico, di cui lei fa parte, frenate sulle fughe in avanti di alcune Regioni? «Noi diciamo attenzione. Bisogna ricominciare dalle attività fondamentali del Paese sempre che ci siano condizioni di sicurezza. Convivere col virus significa riprogettare le giornate. No agli orari di punta in tutte le fasi vita quotidiana. Dimentichiamo strade e mezzi pubblici affollati» I ragazzi faranno l’esame orale di maturità davanti ai loro professori come si augura Paolo Giordano nell’articolo pubblicato ieri dal Corriere? «Quello della scuola è un tema che prenderemo in considerazione in un secondo momento. Prove orali maturità dal vivo? E’ una riflessione non fatta, ora l’obiettivo è immaginare da dove cominciare il 4 maggio in sicurezza». Le Regioni più colpite, come Lombardia e Veneto, spingono per bruciare i tempi. «Ci stiamo focalizzando sugli strumenti per affrontare la seconda parte dell’emergenza.Dovremmo avere un quadro generale del Paese, poi sta alla capacità dei contesti locali attrezzarsi con strumenti di monitoraggio adeguati per prevenire nuovi focolai. Tanto più li possiedi tanto più puoi compiere il passo successivo. Le riaperture non possono dipendere da quanto il virus ha circolato in una data area ma dalle capacità di intervenire sul territorio. Il presupposto è la velocità nell’intercettare rapidamente la ripartenza della curva
  2. 2. 18 aprile 2020 (modifica il 18 aprile 2020 | 22:34) © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA epidemica, poi può entrare in gioco il criterio epidemiologico. Il presupposto è poter arrivare prima». Lo sport deve restare chiuso? «E’ giusto avere una prospettiva di normalità e immaginare che potremmo riprendere la nostra vita. Tenendo conto però che gli eventi di massa nei prossimi messi sono da evitare. Folle che si riuniscono è uno scenario inimmaginabile. Pagheremmo un prezzo molto alto. Ognuno deve rinunciare a qualcosa ». Ci metteremo in costume la prossima estate? «Il sole si può prendere in tanti modi, anche in terrazzo. La mia è una battuta. La risposta seria è che non si può pensare ad aree affollate». PER APPROFONDIRE Lo speciale di Corriere Salute: la parola alla scienza per spiegare Covid-19Lo speciale di Corriere Salute: la parola alla scienza per spiegare Covid-19 La mappa del contagio nel mondo: ecco come si sta diffondendo il virusLa mappa del contagio nel mondo: ecco come si sta diffondendo il virus La mappa del contagio in Italia: regione per regione e provincia per provinciaLa mappa del contagio in Italia: regione per regione e provincia per provincia I grafici sull’andamento giornaliero dei casi positivi in ItaliaI grafici sull’andamento giornaliero dei casi positivi in Italia I dati della Lombardia Comune per ComuneI dati della Lombardia Comune per Comune Come si legge il bollettino della Protezione civileCome si legge il bollettino della Protezione civile Tutti i bollettini della Protezione civileTutti i bollettini della Protezione civile Proteggere gli anziani tenendoli a casa? «I dati mostrano che sono i più fragili assieme ai malati cronici quindi vanno protetti nella mobilità e negli accessi ai luoghi pubblici specie nella fase iniziale senza limitare troppo la loro autonomia, ma supportandoli a casa con servizi a domicilio». E’ tramontata l’ipotesi di patenti di immunità per i lavoratori positivi ai test rapidi sierologici? «E’ un tema non attuale. Ora non disponiamo di test affidabili. Magari tra qualche tempo avremo nuove evidenze per prendere decisioni diverse». TI POTREBBERO INTERESSARE Guarda Subito IlGuarda Subito Il Trono Di Spade!Trono Di Spade! Prova NOW TV per 14Prova NOW TV per 14 Giorni a 0€!Giorni a 0€!(NOW TV)(NOW TV) I mercati stannoI mercati stanno crollando? E ora? Secrollando? E ora? Se hai 350.000 € ehai 350.000 € e vuoi…vuoi…(FISHER INVESTMENTS(FISHER INVESTMENTS ITALIA)ITALIA) Raccomandato da SPONSOR SPONSOR
  Lo stupore nella task force di Colao: «Ma allora noi cosa ci stiamo a fare?» Lucio Presta al veleno contro Cattelan (dopo aver attaccato Barbara D'Urso) Piacenza, dà un calcio alla porta- ﬁnestra: muore dissanguato davanti alla… Coronavirus, le folli indicazioni dell'Olanda: "Dopo 24 ore senza… Infettivologa con auto in panne, la Finanza l'aiuta a ripartire: dopo 150 metri…

