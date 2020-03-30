Covid19 - Contac tracing e privacy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
C O V I D - 1 9 C O N TA C T T R A C I N G E P R I VA C Y P R O F. AV V. F R A N C E S C O PA O L O M I C O Z Z I
L A PA N D E M I A
I P C - ( I N F E C T I O N P R E V E N T I O N A N D C O N T R O L ) • MISURE PERSONALI - prevenzione • PULIZIA, • USO DI...
I P C - ( I N F E C T I O N P R E V E N T I O N A N D C O N T R O L ) CONTACT TRACING?
C O N TA C T T R A C I N G - A C O S A S E R V E ? • Con tecnologie (contact tracing) • Controllo della diffusione dell’ep...
B U FA L E • “La privacy sono ﬁsime” - no alternativa privacy/salute pubblica ma contemperamento dei diversi diritti fonda...
R=PxG Rischio che il contagio si allarghi Rischio che dal trattamento sbagliato di dati Derivino conseguenze a diritti fon...
W H O - W O R L D H E A LT H O R G A N I Z AT I O N We do always have to have in the back of our minds - especially when i...
L A P R I VA C Y B L O C C A I L C O N TA C T T R A C I N G ? La tutela dei dati personali contribuisce «alla realizzazion...
B A S I G I U R I D I C H E D E L T R AT TA M E N T O Il considerando 46 del GDPR prevede la possibilità che alcune finali...
S N E L L I M E N T O D I P R O C E D U R E Novità sono arrivate con l’art. 14 del DL 14/2020 Il DL 14/2020 non modifica l...
CORRELAZIONE ≠ CAUSAZIONE
A P P P E R C O N TA C T T R A C I N G - S I N G A P O R E
R I S C H I • Caccia all’untore con strumenti informatici • Rischio che i dati vengano conservati e riconvertiti per altri...
R I S C H I
D I F F E R E N Z E I TA L I A - C O R E A D E L S U D ( R E U T E R S ) Both countries saw their first cases of the disea...
D I F F E R E N Z E I TA L I A - C O R E A D E L S U D I TA L I A C O R E A C A S I 1 5 . 0 0 0 8 . 0 0 0 M O RT I 1 . 0 1...
D I F F E R E N Z E I TA L I A - C O R E A D E L S U D ( R E U T E R S ) Epidemiologists say it is not possible to compare...
D I F F E R E N Z E I TA L I A - C O R E A D E L S U D ( R E U T E R S ) “Disclosing information about patients always com...
NO
G R A Z I E P E R L A T E N S I O N E ! P R O F. AV V. F R A N C E S C O PA O L O M I C O Z Z I U N I V E R S I TÀ D E G L...
Webinar ELSA Perugia sul tema del bilanciamento tra protezione dei dati personali e contrasto alla diffusione della pandemia da coronavirus

  1. 1. C O V I D - 1 9 C O N TA C T T R A C I N G E P R I VA C Y P R O F. AV V. F R A N C E S C O PA O L O M I C O Z Z I
  2. 2. L A PA N D E M I A
  3. 3. I P C - ( I N F E C T I O N P R E V E N T I O N A N D C O N T R O L ) • MISURE PERSONALI - prevenzione • PULIZIA, • USO DI MASCHERINE • USO DI GUANTI • DISTANZE INDIVIDUALI, • AUTO-QUARANTENE • TAMPONI - diagnosi - prevenzione • VACCINO - deﬁnitivo • LIMITAZIONE A SPOSTAMENTI - prevenzione • Dal Paese (aerei / navi / chiusura frontiere) • Dalla Regione • Dalla Città • Chiusura di ufﬁci / attività produttive • CONTACT TRACING - prevenzione, analisi, controllo • (Corea del Sud - soggetti in quarantena app obbligatoria > sanzione) • CONTROLLO ANALOGICO (autodichiarazioni) - prevenzione • Qual è l’efﬁcacia di ciascuna misura? Come incide sulla pandemia? 1m TRASMISSIONE Via respiratory droplets 2-14days estimated incubation period PREVENZIONE Avoid contact with sick people. Wash your hands with soap and water. If you develop cough, use a medical face mask. ENVIRONMENTAL MEASURES Frequently clean used surfaces, clothes and objects Minimise sharing objects Ensure appropriate ventilation SINTOMI Fever Cough Difﬁcult breathing Muscle pain Tiredness
  4. 4. I P C - ( I N F E C T I O N P R E V E N T I O N A N D C O N T R O L ) CONTACT TRACING?
  5. 5. C O N TA C T T R A C I N G - A C O S A S E R V E ? • Con tecnologie (contact tracing) • Controllo della diffusione dell’epidemia? • Ottimizzazione spesa e dispositivi di diagnosi e cura • Controllo delle violazioni delle misure di contenimento? • Controllo del singolo su aree/persone avvicinate?
  6. 6. B U FA L E • “La privacy sono ﬁsime” - no alternativa privacy/salute pubblica ma contemperamento dei diversi diritti fondamentali coinvolti • “Google e Facebook conoscono già tutto di noi!” • “non me ne faccio nulla della privacy, preferisco la salute” • Chi non ha nulla da nascondere, non ha nulla da temere (J. Goebbels)
  7. 7. R=PxG Rischio che il contagio si allarghi Rischio che dal trattamento sbagliato di dati Derivino conseguenze a diritti fondamentali Se non esiste causalità tra monitoraggio E contrasto a COVID-19 il trattamento Espone a un rischio diritti fondamentali Sulla base di una correlazione non dimostrata ISO 31000
  8. 8. W H O - W O R L D H E A LT H O R G A N I Z AT I O N We do always have to have in the back of our minds - especially when it comes to collecting information on individual citizens or tracking their whereabouts or movements - that there are always very serious data protection, human rights principles that re involved. We're very, very cognisant of that and we want to ensure that all products that are developed are done in the most sensitive way possible and that we never step beyond the principles of individual freedoms, rights for individuals and for society https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/transcripts/who-audio-emergencies-coronavirus-press-conference- full-25mar2020.pdf?sfvrsn=abe86e92_2
  9. 9. L A P R I VA C Y B L O C C A I L C O N TA C T T R A C I N G ? La tutela dei dati personali contribuisce «alla realizzazione di uno spazio di libertà, sicurezza e giustizia e di un'unione economica, al progresso economico e sociale, al rafforzamento e alla convergenza delle economie nel mercato interno e al benessere delle persone ﬁsiche» (considerando 2, GDPR). La tutela delle persone fisiche con riguardo al trattamento dei dati di carattere personale è diritto fondamentale ai sensi della Carta dei diritti fondamentali dell’Unione europea (art. 8, par. 1) e del Trattato sul funzionamento dell’Unione europea (art. 16, par. 1). La protezione dei dati non è una “prerogativa assoluta” (cons. 4) ma va considerata alla luce della sua funzione sociale e contemperata con altri diritti fondamentali.
  10. 10. B A S I G I U R I D I C H E D E L T R AT TA M E N T O Il considerando 46 del GDPR prevede la possibilità che alcune finalità, quale quella di tenere sotto controllo l’evoluzione di epidemie e la loro diffusione, possano trovare la base giuridica in: Tutela degli interessi vitali dell’interessato o di un’altra persona fisica; Adempimento a un compito di interesse pubblico o connesso all’esercizio di pubblici poteri
  11. 11. S N E L L I M E N T O D I P R O C E D U R E Novità sono arrivate con l’art. 14 del DL 14/2020 Il DL 14/2020 non modifica le modalità di trattamento dei dati relativi all’ubicazione di utenti o abbonati di reti pubbliche di comunicazione o di servizi di comunicazione elettronica accessibili al pubblico (art. 126 D.Lgs. 196/03) - in conformità a quanto previsto dall’art. 9 della c.d. Direttiva e- privacy, (2002/58/CE). Modifiche ipotizzabili solo nel rispetto dell’art. 15 della Direttiva e-privacy
  12. 12. CORRELAZIONE ≠ CAUSAZIONE
  13. 13. A P P P E R C O N TA C T T R A C I N G - S I N G A P O R E
  14. 14. R I S C H I • Caccia all’untore con strumenti informatici • Rischio che i dati vengano conservati e riconvertiti per altri scopi dopo emergenza • Rischio che nella app vengano inseriti malware (necessità di un codice aperto) per controlli occulti • Rischio che le banchedati vengano esﬁltrate e leakate
  15. 15. R I S C H I
  16. 16. D I F F E R E N Z E I TA L I A - C O R E A D E L S U D ( R E U T E R S ) Both countries saw their first cases of the disease called COVID-19 in late January. South Korea has since reported 67 deaths out of nearly 8,000 confirmed cases, after testing more than 222,000 people. In contrast, Italy has had 1,016 deaths and identified more than 15,000 cases after carrying out more than 73,000 tests on an unspecified number of people. Epidemiologists say it is not possible to compare the numbers directly. But some say the dramatically different outcomes point to an important insight: Aggressive and sustained testing is a powerful tool for ﬁghting the virus. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-response-specialre/special-report-italy-and-south-korea-virus-outbreaks-reveal-disparity-in-deaths-and-tactics-idUSKBN20Z27P
  17. 17. D I F F E R E N Z E I TA L I A - C O R E A D E L S U D I TA L I A C O R E A C A S I 1 5 . 0 0 0 8 . 0 0 0 M O RT I 1 . 0 1 6 6 7 T E S T 7 3 . 0 0 0 2 2 2 . 0 0 0 P O P O L A Z I O N E 6 0 M L N 5 0 M L N A U T O - Q U A R A N T E N A 2 9 . 0 0 0
  18. 18. D I F F E R E N Z E I TA L I A - C O R E A D E L S U D ( R E U T E R S ) Epidemiologists say it is not possible to compare the numbers directly. But some say the dramatically different outcomes point to an important insight: Aggressive and sustained testing is a powerful tool for ﬁghting the virus. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-response-specialre/special-report-italy-and-south-korea-virus-outbreaks-reveal-disparity-in-deaths-and-tactics-idUSKBN20Z27P
  19. 19. D I F F E R E N Z E I TA L I A - C O R E A D E L S U D ( R E U T E R S ) “Disclosing information about patients always comes with privacy infringement issues,” said Choi Jaewook, a preventive medicine professor at Korea University and a senior official at the Korean Medical Association. Disclosures “should be strictly limited” to patients’ movements, and “it shouldn’t be about their age, their sex, or their employers” https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-response-specialre/special-report-italy-and-south-korea-virus-outbreaks-reveal-disparity-in-deaths-and-tactics-idUSKBN20Z27P
  20. 20. NO
  22. 22. G R A Z I E P E R L A T E N S I O N E ! P R O F. AV V. F R A N C E S C O PA O L O M I C O Z Z I U N I V E R S I TÀ D E G L I S T U D I D I P E R U G I A - D I PA R T I M E N T O D I G I U R I S P R U D E N Z A

