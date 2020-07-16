Progetto cefpas dubini 140720

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Progetto CEFPAS -Dubini Proposta progettuale
1. PREMESSA 1. Contesto storico 2. Situazione attuale 1.Vantaggio strategico 2.Ulteriori informazioni 2. PROPOSTA STRATEGI...
https://www.internazionale.it/notizie/2015/08/06/il-viaggio-in-africa-dei-migranti-in-una-mappa
https://africacenter.org/publication/shifting-borders-threats/
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 6 L’unico attore del Mediterraneo orientale a non prendere parte alla partita ...
Malattie Infettive/tropicali Zoonosi Psichiatria
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 8 I richiedenti asilo sbarcati in Italia nell’ultimo anno vi hanno trascorso i...
https://www.agi.it/cronaca/mappa_sbarchi_migranti_porti-1918365/news/2017-07-01 /
Modello scientifico di sorveglianza sanitaria … Un obiettivo importante è tracciare le malattie nuove o emergenti legate ai viaggi e diffondere e pubblicare rapidamente i risultati.
https://www.istm.org/geosentinel
http://tropnet.eu/member-list/
http://tropnet.eu/network-structure/
http://www.ajtmh.org/content/journals/10.4269/ajtmh.12-0551?crawler=redirect&amp;mimetype=application/pdf#dataandmedia
http://www.portodipozzallo.it/centro-primo-soccorso-accoglienza-pozzallo-it.htm
Malattie Infettive/tropicali Zoonosi Psichiatria Malattie infettive Veterinaria Psichiatria
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 18 FENOMENO DEMOGRAFICO STRUTTURALE • Le due maggiori cause di morte tra la po...
S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 16/07/2020 19
https://www.ilprimatonazionale.it/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/meningitis-belt.jpg
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 22 WHO TB Supranational Reference Laboratory Network (SRLN)
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 23 Virus respiratorio sinciziale umano
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neglected_tropical_diseases in four remaining countries in Africa: South Sudan, Chad, Mali and Ethiopia.[31] Zoonosi endemica in Sicilia
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 26 Crimea-Congo Haemorfhagic Fever
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 27
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 28 La CCHF infetta animali selvatici e domestici attraverso il morso di zecche...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 29 Fink D, Wani RS, Johnston V. Fever in the returning traveller. BMJ. 2018;36...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 30 Complessivamente, 4123 casi di NTD sono stati diagnosticati in nove centri ...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 31 Investimenti Farmaceutici: • Pfizer  tracoma • Merck  Oncocercosi • Novar...
il 33-75% dei sopravvissuti a traumi estremi  tortura intergenerazionale http://www.salute.gov.it/imgs/C_17_pubblicazioni...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 34 On To: Stopping the torture of refugees from Sub-Saharan countries along th...
Malattie Infettive/tropicali Zoonosi Psichiatria Veterinaria
Ruolo di: FedEx o DHL … immigrati che cercano un "assaggio di casa". https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK45729/ Caciosoppressa molisano
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 37 Ruolo dei servizi di sorveglianza veterinari Il tripanosoma evansi è un par...
SITUAZIONE ATTUALE Union Solidarity Fund support to major health emergencies 2.792,9 mil ieri
Le 4 priorità previste dalla Comunità europea per l’epidemia da Covid-19 sono: a) limitare la diffusione del virus b) gara...
https://www.ansa.it/europa/notizie/la_tua_europa/approfondimenti/2020/04/13/i-fondi-ue-per-rispondere-allemergenza-coronavirus_fa116748-a857-4f09-94f8-4791c1cc7748.html
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 42 Tutta questa operazione di riprogrammazione dovrebbe valere circa 6,7 milia...
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/it/qanda_20_574
Ruolo di: FedEx o DHL … immigrati che cercano un "assaggio di casa". https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK45729/ Caciosoppressa molisano
1.PROPOSTA STRATEGICA 1.SVILUPPO SANITARIO 2.SVILUPPO DEL COMPRENSORIO 1.SVILUPPO ECONOMICO 2.SVILUPPO URBANISTICO 3.SVILU...
Ospedale Dubini CEFPAS U N I C I TÀ s t r a t e g i c a S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL16/07/2020 46
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 47 CEFPAS La sede nissena comprende complessivamente 14 padiglioni, con 26 mil...
Medici e veterinari Specializzanti ITA Parasanitari - altri ITA & STRANIERI Medici e veterinari STRANIERI TA R G E T F O R...
OPPORTUNITÀ UNICA S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL16/07/2020 49
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 50
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 51 Modello London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine FACOLTÀ 1. Facoltà di ...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 52 Centro di resistenza antimicrobica Centro per le condizioni croniche global...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 53 •the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC); •the Europe...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 54 Modello European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control 1. Resistenza an...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 55 L'ECDC ha circa 300 dipendenti.
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 56 Nel 2019, l'ECDC continua a contribuire alla sicurezza sanitaria, prestando...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 57 TB per 100,000 people was highest in Sub-Saharan Africa,
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 58 Malaria prevalence in 2009
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 62 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tropical_medicine
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 63 GeoSentinel® è una rete mondiale di comunicazione e raccolta dati per la so...
S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 64 https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Locations-of-GeoSentinel-surveillance-sites-and-ne...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 65
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 66
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 67
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 68 L'Asia (32,6%) e l'Africa sub-sahariana (26,7%) sono state le regioni più c...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 69 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4629801/
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 70 GeoSentinel sites The 53 clinical sites are located in 24 countries (21 sit...
http://www.gurs.regione.sicilia.it/Gazzette/g14-42o/g14-42o.pdf
Gazzetta Regione Sicilia http://www.gurs.regione.sicilia.it/Gazzette/g14-42o/g14-42o.pdf
BSL-4 Febbri emorragiche Vaiolo SARS-MERS III centro Italiano dopo Spallanzani-RM e Sacco-MI
https://www.puntosicuro.it/sicurezza-sul-lavoro-C-1/settori-C-4/sanita-servizi-sociali-C-12/covid-19-la-prevenzione-dei-rischi-per-i-tecnici-di-laboratorio-biomedico-AR-19940/
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 76 EU 2 Francia 4 Germania 2 Italia* 9 UK 1 NL 2 Romania 1 Russia 2 Svezia 2 S...
https://sites.google.com/site/bioterrorbible/BIO-LABS/Biosafety-Level-4
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 78 Eastern Europe Bio-Safety Level 4: Biological Defense Center Těchonín, Czec...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 79 CURRENT MEMBERS OF ERINHA AISBL •National Institute of Health and Medical R...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 80 https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/262042/it ERINHA (European research inf...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 81 . Commissione europea (2010) Infrastruttura di ricerca europea per agenti a...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3547859/#!po=11.5385
https://www.nap.edu/read/13315/chapter/26#176 https://www.unog.ch/80256EDD006B8954/(httpAssets)/5D42C16D75CA84D4C12575A0002A5A7A/%24file/BWC_CBM_2009_UK. pdf
https://www.unog.ch/80256EDD006B8954/(httpAssets)/5D42C16D75CA84D4C12575A0002A5A7A/%24file/BWC_CBM_2009_UK.pdf
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 85 Costruire un laboratorio BSL-4 è una grande impresa tecnica. Per ogni piazz...
https://www.gao.gov/new.items/d08108t.pdf
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 87 Vantaggi del Dubini/BSL-4 • Struttura isolata ben circoscrivibile ed amplia...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 88 Caserma Franco
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 89 BSL-4 in Africa è pericoloso per l’instabilità dei paesi CL piccola facilme...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 90 BSL-4 in Giappone è stato costruito nel 1981 … capacità di resistere ad un ...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 91 MODELLO PROGETTO DI RICERCA A.Descrizione linea di attività B.Premessa/Back...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 92 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea ricerca 1 Psichiatric desorder of refugee...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 93 CONCLUSIONI I rifugiati affrontano un aumentato rischio di schizofrenia e a...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 94 L'ottantanove per cento dei partecipanti riportato almeno un'esperienza tra...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 95 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 10 Criminalità e genetica comp...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 96 Key words genetic AND crime 5.366 risultati
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 97 Persons with schizophrenia are thought to be at increased risk of committin...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 98
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 99
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 100 La prevalenza media aggiustata per comorbilità, standardizzata per età per...
www.thelancet.com Published online June 11, 2019 http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/ S0140- 6736(19)30934-1
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 102 I nostri risultati suggeriscono che le influenze genetiche sul PTSD sono p...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 103 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 2 Promozione nazionale ed int...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 104 Key words (neglected tropical diseases) AND pulmonary complications 13 res...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 105
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 106
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 107
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 108 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 3 Strategie per programmi san...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 109 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 4 Analisi e la pianificazione...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 110 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 5 Ricerca di test diagnostici...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 111 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 6 Trattamento della comorbili...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 112 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 7 Epidemiologia della leptosp...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 113 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 8 Ricerca sulla comobilità: M...
16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 114 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 9 Prevalenza della schistosom...
  1. 1. Progetto CEFPAS -Dubini Proposta progettuale
  3. 3. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 4 https://www.internazionale.it/notizie/2015/08/06/il-viaggio-in-africa-dei-migranti-in-una-mappa
  4. 4. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 5 https://africacenter.org/publication/shifting-borders-threats/
  5. 5. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 6 L’unico attore del Mediterraneo orientale a non prendere parte alla partita in corso nel mare nostrum è l’Italia, che soffre visibilmente il cambio di paradigma innescato dall’irruzione della Turchia in Libia e dal surriscaldamento delle acque cipriote. In questo contesto, chi non è disposto a difendere i propri interessi con le armi rischia di ritrovarsi senza interessi da difendere. Laddove Ankara sta forzando una distinzione netta tra soggetti e oggetti. Nel Mediterraneo orientale o si è attore o si è posta in gioco. Tertium non datur. 11/05/2020 di Daniele Santoro
  6. 6. Malattie Infettive/tropicali Zoonosi Psichiatria
  7. 7. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 8 I richiedenti asilo sbarcati in Italia nell’ultimo anno vi hanno trascorso in media tredici mesi: in prigione https://www.internazionale.it/notizie/2015/08/06/il-viaggio-in-africa-dei-migranti-in-una-mappa
  8. 8. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 9 https://www.agi.it/cronaca/mappa_sbarchi_migranti_porti-1918365/news/2017-07-01 /
  9. 9. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 10 Modello scientifico di sorveglianza sanitaria … Un obiettivo importante è tracciare le malattie nuove o emergenti legate ai viaggi e diffondere e pubblicare rapidamente i risultati.
  10. 10. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 12 https://www.istm.org/geosentinel
  11. 11. http://tropnet.eu/member-list/
  12. 12. http://tropnet.eu/network-structure/
  13. 13. http://www.ajtmh.org/content/journals/10.4269/ajtmh.12-0551?crawler=redirect&amp;mimetype=application/pdf#dataandmedia
  14. 14. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 16 http://www.portodipozzallo.it/centro-primo-soccorso-accoglienza-pozzallo-it.htm
  15. 15. Malattie Infettive/tropicali Zoonosi Psichiatria Malattie infettive Veterinaria Psichiatria
  16. 16. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 18 FENOMENO DEMOGRAFICO STRUTTURALE • Le due maggiori cause di morte tra la popolazione migrante e tra i rifugiati sono le infezioni da micobatterio della tubercolosi e l’HIV. • Il tasso di nuovi casi di tubercolosi in Italia è 10 casi su 100,000 abitanti. • Nei paesi dell’Unione Europea, il 33% di casi notificati di tubercolosi è tra pazienti migranti o rifugiati. • Il PTSD è riportato essere del 9-36% tra i rifugiati mentre dell’1-2% tra la popolazione ospite. http://www.salute.gov.it/imgs/C_17_notizie_3732_listaFile_itemName_0_file.pdf
  17. 17. S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 16/07/2020 19
  18. 18. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 20 https://www.ilprimatonazionale.it/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/meningitis-belt.jpg
  19. 19. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 22 WHO TB Supranational Reference Laboratory Network (SRLN)
  20. 20. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 23 Virus respiratorio sinciziale umano
  21. 21. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 25 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neglected_tropical_diseases in four remaining countries in Africa: South Sudan, Chad, Mali and Ethiopia.[31] Zoonosi endemica in Sicilia
  22. 22. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 26 Crimea-Congo Haemorfhagic Fever
  23. 23. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 27
  24. 24. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 28 La CCHF infetta animali selvatici e domestici attraverso il morso di zecche infette. Numerosi i generi di zecche suscettibili, ma i più efficienti e comuni vettori appartengono al genere Hyalomma. Le zecche fungono anche da réservoir.
  25. 25. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 29 Fink D, Wani RS, Johnston V. Fever in the returning traveller. BMJ. 2018;360:j5773. Published 2018 Jan 25. doi:10.1136/bmj.j5773
  26. 26. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 30 Complessivamente, 4123 casi di NTD sono stati diagnosticati in nove centri italiani in un periodo di 7 anni (2011-2017). Schistosomiasi e strongiloidiasi erano i NTD più comuni, rappresentando circa un terzo di tutti i casi diagnosticati, seguiti dalla malattia di Chagas. Il numero di casi ha mostrato una tendenza significativa ad aumentare nel tempo, principalmente a causa di soggetti nati all'estero. … questo sondaggio ha mostrato come alcuni NTD, come la schistosomiasi e la strongyloidiasi, stanno diventando più comuni in Italia
  27. 27. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 31 Investimenti Farmaceutici: • Pfizer  tracoma • Merck  Oncocercosi • Novartis lebbra • GSK filariosi • J&J filariosi • Eisai  filariosi OMS: • https://www.who.int/neglected_diseases/NTD_RoadMap_2012_Fullversion.pdf Fondazione Bill e Melinda Gates, il Dipartimento britannico per lo sviluppo internazionale, Food and Drug Administration e altri
  28. 28. il 33-75% dei sopravvissuti a traumi estremi  tortura intergenerazionale http://www.salute.gov.it/imgs/C_17_pubblicazioni_2599_allegato.pdf il 25-30% dei rifugiati ha subito esperienze di tortura, stupro o altre forme di violenza estrema. S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL16/07/2020 33 oggi SITUAZIONE
  29. 29. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 34 On To: Stopping the torture of refugees from Sub-Saharan countries along the migratory routes to Northern Africa http://www.mediciperidirittiumani.org/pdf/MOVE_OR_DIE_summary.pdf https://mediciperidirittiumani.org/en/on-to-stopping-the-torture-of-refugees-from-sub-saharan-countries-along-the-migratory-route-to-northern-africa/
  30. 30. Malattie Infettive/tropicali Zoonosi Psichiatria Veterinaria
  31. 31. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 36 Ruolo di: FedEx o DHL … immigrati che cercano un "assaggio di casa". https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK45729/ Caciosoppressa molisano
  32. 32. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 37 Ruolo dei servizi di sorveglianza veterinari Il tripanosoma evansi è un parassita del sangue che causa malattie acute nei cammelli e nei cavalli e malattie croniche nel bestiame domestico. Il virus della febbre della Rift Valley è un patogeno zoonotico trasmesso dalle zanzare che infetta principalmente il bestiame Il virus della febbre catarrale degli ovini (BTV) è un orbivirus, trasmesso da Culicoides mosche della sabbia, che colpisce i ruminanti. Un episodio in Sicilia nel 2006. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK45729/
  33. 33. 1. PREMESSA 1. Contesto storico 2. Situazione attuale 1.Vantaggio strategico 2.Ulteriori informazioni 2. PROPOSTA STRATEGICA 1.SVILUPPO SANITARIO 2.SVILUPPO DEL COMPRENSORIO 1.SVILUPPO ECONOMICO 2.SVILUPPO URBANISTICO 3.SVILUPPO SOCIALE 3. SWOT ANALYSIS 1. SINOSSI 1.ANALISI PUNTI DI FORZA [S] 2.ANALISI PUNTI DI DEBOLEZZA [W] 3.ANALISI OPPORTUNITA’ [O] 4.ANALISI MINACCE [T] PROJECT MANAGMENT 1. INITIATION 1.NOMINA DEL PROJECT MANAGER E PROJECT TEAM 2.DEFINIRE I PROJECT GOALS 3.CONVINCERE I CLIENTI 4.VALUTAZIONE DI FATTIBILITA’ 2. PLANNING … 3. EXECUTION …. 4. CONTROL …. 5. CLOSURE … S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL16/07/2020 38
  34. 34. SITUAZIONE ATTUALE Union Solidarity Fund support to major health emergencies 2.792,9 mil ieri S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL16/07/2020 39
  35. 35. Le 4 priorità previste dalla Comunità europea per l’epidemia da Covid-19 sono: a) limitare la diffusione del virus b) garantire la fornitura di attrezzature mediche c) promuovere la ricerca sui trattamenti e i vaccini d) sostenere l'occupazione, le imprese e l'economia Iniziativa di investimento in risposta al coronavirus Plus (CRII+) oggi S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL16/07/2020 40 SITUAZIONE ATTUALE
  36. 36. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 41 https://www.ansa.it/europa/notizie/la_tua_europa/approfondimenti/2020/04/13/i-fondi-ue-per-rispondere-allemergenza-coronavirus_fa116748-a857-4f09-94f8-4791c1cc7748.html
  37. 37. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 42 Tutta questa operazione di riprogrammazione dovrebbe valere circa 6,7 miliardi di fondi Ue per il nostro Paese, che possono arrivare a 10 se si aggiunge anche il cofinanziamento nazionale. https://www.ansa.it/europa/notizie/la_tua_europa/approfondimenti/2020/04/13/i-fondi-ue-per-rispondere-allemergenza-coronavirus_fa116748-a857-4f09-94f8-4791c1cc7748.html
  38. 38. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 43 https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/it/qanda_20_574
  39. 39. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 44 Ruolo di: FedEx o DHL … immigrati che cercano un "assaggio di casa". https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK45729/ Caciosoppressa molisano
  40. 40. 1.PROPOSTA STRATEGICA 1.SVILUPPO SANITARIO 2.SVILUPPO DEL COMPRENSORIO 1.SVILUPPO ECONOMICO 2.SVILUPPO URBANISTICO 3.SVILUPPO SOCIALE S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL16/07/2020 45
  41. 41. Ospedale Dubini CEFPAS U N I C I TÀ s t r a t e g i c a S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL16/07/2020 46
  42. 42. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 47 CEFPAS La sede nissena comprende complessivamente 14 padiglioni, con 26 mila metri quadrati di superficie coperta. https://qds.it/il-cefpas-e-le-iniziative-per-rilanciarlo-tra-le-questioni-sul-tavolo-di-gambino/
  43. 43. Medici e veterinari Specializzanti ITA Parasanitari - altri ITA & STRANIERI Medici e veterinari STRANIERI TA R G E T F O R M AT I V O S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL16/07/2020 48
  44. 44. OPPORTUNITÀ UNICA S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL16/07/2020 49
  45. 45. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 50
  46. 46. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 51 Modello London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine FACOLTÀ 1. Facoltà di epidemiologia e salute della popolazione 2. Facoltà di malattie infettive e tropicali • HIV / AIDS e altre malattie a trasmissione sessuale • malaria e altre malattie trasmesse da vettori • tubercolosi • sviluppo e valutazione del vaccino • biologia vettoriale e controllo delle malattie 3. Facoltà di sanità pubblica e politica
  47. 47. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 52 Centro di resistenza antimicrobica Centro per le condizioni croniche globali Centro per la salute mentale globale Salute materna dell'adolescenza riproduttiva e infantile (MARZO) Centro della malaria Centro di valutazione Centro di metodologia statistica Centro TB Health in Humanitarian Crises Center Il centro di genomica applicata Centro per la modellistica matematica delle malattie infettive Centro per la storia della sanità pubblica Il centro per i vaccini Centro sui cambiamenti climatici e la salute planetaria Modello London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
  48. 48. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 53 •the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC); •the European Medicines Agency (EMA); •the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA); •the European Environment Agency (EEA); •the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA); •the European Corporate Security Association (ECSA); •the European Agency for Health and Safety at Work (EU-OSHA); and •Eurostat.
  49. 49. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 54 Modello European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control 1. Resistenza antimicrobica e infezioni associate all'assistenza sanitaria 2. Malattie emergenti e trasmesse da vettori 3. Malattie alimentari e acquose e zoonosi 4. Infezioni a trasmissione sessuale , inclusi HIV e virus trasmessi dal sangue 5. Influenza 6. Tubercolosi 7. Malattie prevenibili con il vaccino Dr Andrea Ammon
  50. 50. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 55 L'ECDC ha circa 300 dipendenti.
  51. 51. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 56 Nel 2019, l'ECDC continua a contribuire alla sicurezza sanitaria, prestando particolare attenzione ai seguenti settori: •Affronta la resistenza antimicrobica •Migliorare la copertura vaccinale nell'UE •Supportare la Commissione europea e gli Stati membri nell'affrontare gli obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile nel settore dell'HIV, della tubercolosi e dell'epatite •Supportare ulteriormente la Commissione europea e gli Stati membri nel rafforzare la preparazione alle minacce sanitarie transfrontaliere •Concentrarsi su partenariati strategici per creare sinergie ed evitare la duplicazione del lavoro •Migliorare ulteriormente le prestazioni operative e il monitoraggio dell'ECDC. Dr Andrea Ammon https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/Country-Support-Strategy-MB37-05.pdf
  52. 52. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 57 TB per 100,000 people was highest in Sub-Saharan Africa,
  53. 53. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 58 Malaria prevalence in 2009
  54. 54. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 62 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tropical_medicine
  55. 55. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 63 GeoSentinel® è una rete mondiale di comunicazione e raccolta dati per la sorveglianza della morbilità legata ai viaggi. È stato avviato nel 1995 dall'International Society of Travel Medicine (ISTM) con il supporto dei Centri statunitensi per il controllo delle malattie (CDC) come rete di cliniche di viaggio / medicina tropicale membro ISTM. GeoSentinel® si basa sul concetto che queste cliniche si trovano in una posizione ideale per rilevare efficacemente le tendenze geografiche e temporali della morbilità tra viaggiatori, immigrati e rifugiati.
  56. 56. S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 64 https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Locations-of-GeoSentinel-surveillance-sites-and-network-members_fig1_262044324 April 2011, a total of 235 clinics in 40 countries on six continents were members of the GeoSentinel Network 53 tropical or travel disease units in 24 countries. Dr. Castelli: University Division of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, University of Brescia, Piazzale Spedali Civili 1, 25123 Brescia, Italy
  57. 57. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 65
  58. 58. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 66
  59. 59. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 67
  60. 60. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 68 L'Asia (32,6%) e l'Africa sub-sahariana (26,7%) sono state le regioni più comuni in cui sono state acquisite le malattie. Tre quarti delle malattie legate ai viaggi erano dovute a malattie gastrointestinali (34,0%), febbrili (23,3%) e dermatologiche (19,5%). Solo il 40,5% di tutti i viaggiatori malati ha riportato visite mediche di pre-trattamento. La frequenza relativa di molte malattie variava sia con la destinazione del viaggio che con la ragione del viaggio, con i viaggiatori che visitavano amici e parenti nel loro paese di origine e avevano un carico sproporzionatamente elevato di gravi malattie febbrili e tassi di consulenza molto bassi prima del viaggio (18,3%). Sono state segnalate malattie potenzialmente letali, come la malaria del Plasmodium falciparum , la melioidosi e la tripanosomiasi africana. Design Descriptive, using GeoSentinel records. Setting 53 tropical or travel disease units in 24 countries. Patients 42 173 ill returned travelers seen between 2007 and 2011. Measurements Frequencies of demographic characteristics, regions visited, and illnesses reported.
  61. 61. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 69 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4629801/
  62. 62. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 70 GeoSentinel sites The 53 clinical sites are located in 24 countries (21 sites in North America, 17 in Europe, 10 in Australasia, 3 in Latin America, and 1 each in Southern Africa and the Middle East). The largest proportion of travelers acquired their illness in Asia (32.6%), followed by sub-Saharan Africa (26.7%) and Latin America and the Caribbean (19.2%). P. falciparum malaria was the most common cause of fever among travelers returning from sub-Saharan Africa, More than 12% of all specific dermatologic presentations required rabies postexposure prophylaxis, and over 8% of all skin problems were due to cutaneous larva migrans, which was especially common among travelers returning from Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, … … rickettsiosis was diagnosed in 6% of travelers returning from sub-Saharan Africa… The most commonly diagnosed bacterial gastrointestinal infections were Campylobacter, Salmonella, and Shigella species; these infections were especially implicated among travelers returning from Southeast Asia, sub- Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and North Africa …
  63. 63. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 72 http://www.gurs.regione.sicilia.it/Gazzette/g14-42o/g14-42o.pdf
  64. 64. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 73 Gazzetta Regione Sicilia http://www.gurs.regione.sicilia.it/Gazzette/g14-42o/g14-42o.pdf
  65. 65. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 74 BSL-4 Febbri emorragiche Vaiolo SARS-MERS III centro Italiano dopo Spallanzani-RM e Sacco-MI
  66. 66. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 75 https://www.puntosicuro.it/sicurezza-sul-lavoro-C-1/settori-C-4/sanita-servizi-sociali-C-12/covid-19-la-prevenzione-dei-rischi-per-i-tecnici-di-laboratorio-biomedico-AR-19940/
  67. 67. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 76 EU 2 Francia 4 Germania 2 Italia* 9 UK 1 NL 2 Romania 1 Russia 2 Svezia 2 Svizzera no EU 14 USA 1 SudAfrica 4 India 1 Taiwan 4 Australia 1 Corea Sud 2 Cina 2 Giappone In Italia è in attività un solo laboratorio BSL-4 presso l’Istituto Nazionale per le Malattie Infettive “Lazzaro Spallanzani” di Roma. http://cnbbsv.palazzochigi.it/media/1653/2010-15-giugno- codici_condotta_biosicurezza-1.pdf
  68. 68. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 77 https://sites.google.com/site/bioterrorbible/BIO-LABS/Biosafety-Level-4
  69. 69. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 78 Eastern Europe Bio-Safety Level 4: Biological Defense Center Těchonín, Czech Republic Bio-Safety Level 4: Republican Research and Practical Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology: Minsk, Belarus England Bio-Safety Level 4: Defence Science and Technology Laboratory: Porton Down, England Bio-Safety Level 4: Health Protection Agency's Centre for Infections: Colindale, London, England Bio-Safety Level 4: Health Protection Agency (Botulism): Porton Down, England Bio-Safety Level 4: Health Protection Agency: Special Pathogens Reference Unit: Porton Down, England Bio-Safety Level 4: Institute for Animal Health: Pirbright, England Bio-Safety Level 4: National Institute for Medical Research: London, England France Bio-Safety Level 4: Laboratoire P4 Jean Mérieux: Lyon, France Germany Bio-Safety Level 4: Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine: Hamburg, Germany Bio-Safety Level 4: Friedrich Loeffler Institute on the Isle of Riems: Greifswald, Germany Bio-Safety Level 4: Philipps University of Marburg: Marburg, Germany Bio-Safety Level 4: Robert Koch Institute: Berlin, Germany Italy Bio-Safety Level 4: Azienda Ospedaliera Ospedale Luigi Sacco: Milano, Italy Bio-Safety Level 4: Istituto Nazionale Malattie Infettive: Rome, Italy Netherlands Bio-Safety Level 4: Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM): Bilthoven, Netherlands Russia Bio-Safety Level 4: State Research Center of Virology & Biotech VECTOR (Smallpox): Novosibirsk Oblast, Koltsovo, Russia Sweden Bio-Safety Level 4: Swedish Institute for Communicable Disease Control: Solna, Sweden Switzerland Bio-Safety Level 4: High Containment Laboratory DDPS (SiLab): Spiez, Switzerland Bio-Safety Level 4: Institute of Virology and Immunoprophylaxis (IVI): Mittelhäusern, Switzerland
  70. 70. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 79 CURRENT MEMBERS OF ERINHA AISBL •National Institute of Health and Medical Research – Inserm (France) •Ministry of Human Capacities (Hungary) •Public Health Agency – FOHM (Sweden) •National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge – INSA (Portugal) •ERASMUS MC (Netherlands) •Katholieke Universiteit Leuven – KU Leuven (Belgium)
  71. 71. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 80 https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/262042/it ERINHA (European research infrastructure on highly pathogenic agents) … (ii) costruzione di laboratori BSL4 in paesi strategicamente selezionati dell'UE che ne mancano, (iii) Costruire un'infrastruttura di supporto attorno ai laboratori BSL4 dedicati principalmente a ospitare visitatori e personale scientifici, …
  72. 72. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 81 . Commissione europea (2010) Infrastruttura di ricerca europea per agenti altamente patogeni (ERINHA). Supportato nell'ambito del programma di lavoro sulle capacità del 7 ° programma quadro 2007- 2013. Estratto il 3 novembre 2012 da http://www.erinha.eu . 9. Esercizi di qualità della Commissione (2011) e Networking sulla rilevazione di agenti patogeni altamente infettivi (QUANDHIP). Azione comune n. 20102102 dell'Agenzia esecutiva per la salute e i consumatori (EAHC). Estratto il 3 novembre 2012 da http://www.quandhip.eu .
  73. 73. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 82 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3547859/#!po=11.5385
  74. 74. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 83 https://www.nap.edu/read/13315/chapter/26#176 https://www.unog.ch/80256EDD006B8954/(httpAssets)/5D42C16D75CA84D4C12575A0002A5A7A/%24file/BWC_CBM_2009_UK. pdf
  75. 75. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 84 https://www.unog.ch/80256EDD006B8954/(httpAssets)/5D42C16D75CA84D4C12575A0002A5A7A/%24file/BWC_CBM_2009_UK.pdf
  76. 76. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 85 Costruire un laboratorio BSL-4 è una grande impresa tecnica. Per ogni piazza è richiesto per un metro di spazio di laboratorio, 5 m2 di area tecnica. …. Questa stanza deve tuttavia essere completamente isolata dalle altre stanze dell'edificio e, idealmente, la struttura si trova in un edificio separato edificio o in una zona controllata, che è completamente isolata da tutte le altre aree della costruzione. Manfred Weidmann, et al., Working in Biosafety Level 3 and 4 Laboratories. A Practical Introduction-Wiley-Blackwell (2013)
  77. 77. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 86 https://www.gao.gov/new.items/d08108t.pdf
  78. 78. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 87 Vantaggi del Dubini/BSL-4 • Struttura isolata ben circoscrivibile ed ampliabile • Geologia vantaggiosa (no falde acquifere) • Specializzabile in zoonosi (vedi esempi: • Friedrich Loeffler Institute, DE – • Addlestone, Surrey e Pirbright, Surrey UK – • Geelong, Victoria AU – • Harbin, Heilongjiang CN ) • Disponibilità di Caserma Franco x militari eventuali (modello: US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID)) • Ampi spazi per 5-6 laboratori 1. Agenti batterici 2. Agenti fungini 3. Agenti protozooi 4. Agenti Ricketzia 5. Agenti virali • Agenti zoonotici/Harbovirus 6. Agenti tossinici (botulino-LMW toxin) Normativa: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/IT/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:31990L0679&from=EN
  79. 79. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 88 Caserma Franco
  80. 80. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 89 BSL-4 in Africa è pericoloso per l’instabilità dei paesi CL piccola facilmente controllabile CL piccola in caso di incidente (esempio Wuhan) CL possiede CARA/CIE da anni Patrick F. Walsh, Intelligence, Biosecurity and Bioterrorism, Springer, 18 September 2018, pp. 40–, ISBN 978-1-137-51700-5.
  81. 81. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 90 BSL-4 in Giappone è stato costruito nel 1981 … capacità di resistere ad un terremoto di magnitudo 7 Costato 44 milioni di dollari La Cina progetta a Wuhan lo studio di virus africani come Ebola, Lassa oltre a SARS https://www.microbiologiaitalia.it/virologia/cina-parte-un-piano-la-costruzione-laboratori-massima-sicurezza-bsl-4-si-studieranno-gli-agenti-patogeni-piu- pericolosi-al-mondo/ Per la manipolazione di un agente biologico del GR4, è necessaria un’autorizzazione da parte del Ministero del Lavoro, della Salute e delle Politiche Sociali, su parare dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Essa ha la durata di 5 anni ed è rinnovabile. L’accertamento del venir meno di una delle condizioni previste per l’autorizzazione ne comporta la revoca. - Certificazioni di QMS (ISO 9001:2000)
  82. 82. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 91 MODELLO PROGETTO DI RICERCA A.Descrizione linea di attività B.Premessa/Background C.Razionale D.Obiettivi Globali E.Risultati attesi e misurabili nel triennio
  83. 83. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 92 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea ricerca 1 Psichiatric desorder of refugees from Sub-Saharan countries along the migratory routes to Northern Africa A. Descrizione linea di attività B. Premessa/Background C. Razionale D. Obiettivi Globali E. Risultati attesi e misurabili nel triennio
  84. 84. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 93 CONCLUSIONI I rifugiati affrontano un aumentato rischio di schizofrenia e altri disturbi psicotici non affettivi rispetto a migranti non rifugiati da regioni di origine simili e la popolazione svedese nativa. I medici e pianificatori del servizio sanitario nell'accoglienza dei rifugiati i paesi dovrebbero essere consapevoli di un aumentato rischio di psicosi oltre ad altra salute mentale e fisica disuguaglianze vissute dai rifugiati.
  85. 85. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 94 L'ottantanove per cento dei partecipanti riportato almeno un'esperienza traumatica prima dell'emigrazione. Il 47% dei rifugiati ha riferito clinicamente PTSD significativo e 20% segnalati clinicamente significativi sintomi depressivi. I maschi hanno riportato un significativo maggior numero di eventi traumatici [F (1, 198) = 14,5, p 0.001] e stress post- migrazione rispetto alle femmine [F (1,414) = 5.3, p = 0.02], in particolare sul piano finanziario, discriminazione e sottoscale di assistenza sanitaria. Le femmine hanno riferito una maggiore prevalenza di sintomi depressivi rispetto ai maschi [F (1, 419) = 3,9, p = 0,05]. Quelli con a la durata più breve in Svezia ha riportato tassi più elevati di PTSD [F (63, 419) = 1,7, p 0,001]. Il maggior numero di eventi traumatici sono risultati significativamente associati con gravità dei sintomi di PTSD [F (34, 419) = 9.6, p 0.001]. Utilizzando l'analisi di regressione, l'82 e l'83% del le variazioni associate all'ansia e alla depressione, rispettivamente, sono state spiegate per genere, educazione, religione, DPTS e stress post-migrazione. Il sessantanove percento della varianza associata al PTSD includeva l'istruzione, il numero di eventi traumatici, sintomi depressivi e post- migrazione fatica. Il quarantasette percento della varianza per l'acculturazione è stato rappresentato da un modello che includeva età, istruzione, durata in Svezia, ansia, depressione e stress post-migrazione. Questi predittori erano anche significativi per situazione lavorativa ad eccezione della depressione sintomi. Interventi multidimensionali che forniscono trattamenti per migliorare i sintomi psichiatrici in combinazione con patrocinio e sostegno per ridurre lo stress (ad es. finanziario, accesso all'assistenza sanitaria). Il focus dell'intervento può anche essere modificato in base al genere dei partecipanti.
  86. 86. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 95 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 10 Criminalità e genetica comportamentale nelle popolazioni popolazioni oggetto di rotte migratorie nel mediterraneo A. Descrizione linea di attività B. Premessa/Background C. Razionale D. Obiettivi Globali E. Risultati attesi e misurabili nel triennio
  87. 87. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 96 Key words genetic AND crime 5.366 risultati
  88. 88. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 97 Persons with schizophrenia are thought to be at increased risk of committing violent crime 4 to 6 times the level of general population individuals without this disorder.
  89. 89. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 98
  90. 90. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 99
  91. 91. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 100 La prevalenza media aggiustata per comorbilità, standardizzata per età per i disturbi gravi (schizofrenia, disturbo bipolare, depressione grave, ansia grave e disturbo da stress post-traumatico grave) era 5 · 1% (UI del 95% 4 · 0–6 · 5). Poiché solo due studi hanno fornito dati epidemiologici per la psicosi in conflitto popolazioni, sono state applicate le stime dello studio sull'onere globale delle malattie per schizofrenia e disturbo bipolare in queste stime per le popolazioni colpite dal conflitto. Interpretazione L'onere dei disturbi mentali è elevato nelle popolazioni colpite dal conflitto. Dato il gran numero delle persone bisognose e l'imperativo umanitario per ridurre la sofferenza, vi è un urgente bisogno di implementare scalabile interventi di salute mentale per affrontare questo onere
  92. 92. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 101 www.thelancet.com Published online June 11, 2019 http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/ S0140- 6736(19)30934-1
  93. 93. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 102 I nostri risultati suggeriscono che le influenze genetiche sul PTSD sono probabilmente mediate attraverso un nesso causale percorso che include geni che influenzano contemporaneamente la personalità (cioè la predisposizione all'esposizione) e il PTSD sintomi a seguito di esposizione. Individuazione di questi fattori e comprensione dei meccanismi attraverso i quali essi indurre PTSD aumenterà la probabilità che future spedizioni di caccia genetica in quest'area producano risultati affidabili e replicabili.
  94. 94. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 103 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 2 Promozione nazionale ed internazionale di strategie diagnostiche gestionali, preventive, cliniche e terapeutiche di contrasto alla diffusione di malattie tropicali e neglette di interesse pneumologico A. Descrizione linea di attività B. Premessa/Background C. Razionale D. Obiettivi Globali E. Risultati attesi e misurabili nel triennio
  95. 95. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 104 Key words (neglected tropical diseases) AND pulmonary complications 13 results
  96. 96. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 105
  97. 97. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 106
  98. 98. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 107
  99. 99. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 108 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 3 Strategie per programmi sanitari integrati di qualità e sostenibili delle popolazioni oggetto di rotte migratorie nel mediterraneo A. Descrizione linea di attività B. Premessa/Background C. Razionale D. Obiettivi Globali E. Risultati attesi e misurabili nel triennio
  100. 100. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 109 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 4 Analisi e la pianificazione di genere dei sistemi sanitari, rispetto la salute sessuale, riproduttiva e materna, per la prevenzione di HIV, malattie tropicali e sviluppo delle risorse umane, per i fornitori della comunità. A. Descrizione linea di attività B. Premessa/Background C. Razionale D. Obiettivi Globali E. Risultati attesi e misurabili nel triennio
  101. 101. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 110 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 5 Ricerca di test diagnostici migliorati per rilevare precocemente la malattia e rompere le catene di trasmissione A. Descrizione linea di attività B. Premessa/Background C. Razionale D. Obiettivi Globali E. Risultati attesi e misurabili nel triennio Dr Adriana Adolfi
  102. 102. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 111 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 6 Trattamento della comorbilità tubercolosi e l'HIV poiché le persone con HIV hanno maggiori probabilità di soffrire di tubercolosi A. Descrizione linea di attività B. Premessa/Background C. Razionale D. Obiettivi Globali E. Risultati attesi e misurabili nel triennio Professor Giancarlo Biagini
  103. 103. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 112 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 7 Epidemiologia della leptospirosi tra gli immigrati delle rotte migratorie nel mediterraneo A. Descrizione linea di attività B. Premessa/Background C. Razionale D. Obiettivi Globali E. Risultati attesi e misurabili nel triennio
  104. 104. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 113 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 8 Ricerca sulla comobilità: Malattie tropicali trascurate e salute mentale. A. Descrizione linea di attività B. Premessa/Background C. Razionale D. Obiettivi Globali E. Risultati attesi e misurabili nel triennio PMID: 22475459
  105. 105. 16/07/2020 S. Irullo - Comitato S. Croce CL 114 Modello progetto di ricerca Linea di ricerca 9 Prevalenza della schistosomiasis, strongyloidiasis and toxocariasis tra gli immigrati delle rotte migratorie nel mediterraneo A. Descrizione linea di attività B. Premessa/Background C. Razionale D. Obiettivi Globali E. Risultati attesi e misurabili nel triennio https://www.who.int/health-topics/taeniasis#tab=tab_1 PMID: 28259548

×