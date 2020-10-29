Successfully reported this slideshow.
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드 TABLE OF CONTENTS 2 3 하락장에서도 수익 창출이 가능하다? 4 누구나 쉽게 따라하는 MCS 트레이딩 5 MCS 트레이더 되는 방법 (회원가입) 6 MCS로 입금하...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드3 하락장에서도 수익 창출이 가능하다? 2020년 3월, 비트코인은 COVID-19 팬데믹 선언과 함께 매우 큰 폭락을 경험하였습니다. 9,000달러 선에서 3,000달러대로 폭락...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드4 누구나 쉽게 따라하는 MCS 트레이딩
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드5 MCS 트레이더 되는 방법 (회원가입) 먼저 MCS 계정 생성하는 법을 안내해 드립니다. 1. [MCS 사이트 우측 상단에서 "로그인" 을 선택 시 → 2번] "회원가입"을 선...
비트고 (BitGo)는 미국 캘리포니아주 실리콘밸리에 위치한 세계 제일의 온체인 비트코인 처리기관으로 전 세계 비트코인 거래의 20%를 처리하고 있습니다. 또한 세계적인 암호화폐 거래소들이 이용하는 빗고는 디지털 자산의...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드7 본격적인 트레이딩 시작
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드8 레버리지 설정하기 이번에는 MCS에서 주문을 넣을 때 레버리지를 설정하는 방법을 알려 드립니다. 1. 레버리지 설정 버튼은 거래페이지 내 <주문창> 상단에 위치 2. 팝업 되는...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드9 시장가 주문 MCS에서 시장가 주문 (Market Order)를 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 1. <주문창> 최상단에 위치한 3개의 탭 메뉴 중 <시장가> 선택 후, 아래 정보를...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드10 지정가 주문 MCS에서 지정가 주문 (Limit Order)를 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 1. <주문창> 최상단에 위치한 3개의 탭 메뉴 중 <지정가> 선택 후 아래 정보를 ...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드11 조건부 주문: 손절 (1/2) MCS에서 조건부 주문 (Conditional Order)에서 손절 주문 (Stop Order)을 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 1. <주문창> 최...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드12 조건부 주문: 손절 (2/2) MCS에서 조건부 주문 (Conditional Order)에서 손절 주문 (Stop Order)을 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 3. 주문 확인 창...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드13 조건부 주문: 익절 (1/2) MCS에서 조건부 주문 (Conditional Order)에서 익절 주문 (Take Profit Order)을 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 1. ...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드14 조건부 주문: 익절 (2/2) MCS에서 조건부 주문 (Conditional Order)에서 익절 주문 (Take Profit Order)을 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 3. ...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드15 수익 실현 및 유용한 기능
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드16 수익 출금하기 보유하고 있는 BTC를 출금하고자 하는 지갑 주소를 입력하세요. ※ 주의! 최소 출금 BTC는 0.002 BTC이며, 출금액과 관계없이 출금 수수료는 0.000...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드17 트레이딩 계산기 트레이딩 시 수익 확인 및 목표 설정에 도움을 줄 수 있는 MCS 트레이딩 계산기 (BTC/USDT) 사용 방법을 알려드립니다. 1. <주문창> 상단 레버리지...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드18 이제 암호화폐 파생상품 거래 어렵지 않겠죠? 이 가이드에서 말씀드린 부분 외 MCS 및 암호화폐 파생상품 전반에 더 궁금하신 부분이 있으시면 언제든지 MCS Help Cent...
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드 END
신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드

새로 암호화폐 파생상품 거래를 시작하고 계신가요?
MCS 트레이더를 위한 가이드가 준비되어 있습니다.

  1. 1. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드
  2. 2. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드 TABLE OF CONTENTS 2 3 하락장에서도 수익 창출이 가능하다? 4 누구나 쉽게 따라하는 MCS 트레이딩 5 MCS 트레이더 되는 방법 (회원가입) 6 MCS로 입금하기 7 본격적인 트레이딩 시작 8 레버리지 설정하기 9 시장가 주문 10 지정가 주문 11 조건부 주문: 손절 13 조건부 주문: 익절 15 수익 실현 및 유용한 기능 16 수익 출금하기 17 트레이딩 계산기 18 마치며
  3. 3. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드3 하락장에서도 수익 창출이 가능하다? 2020년 3월, 비트코인은 COVID-19 팬데믹 선언과 함께 매우 큰 폭락을 경험하였습니다. 9,000달러 선에서 3,000달러대로 폭락한 비트코인은 암호화폐를 거래하고 있던 모든 이에게 큰 영향을 주었습니다. 당시 비트코인 가격의 붕괴는 암호화폐 시장에 대한 예측을 어둡게 만들기에 충분했습니다. 하지만 3월 폭락장 이후, 각종 호재와 이를 바탕으로 한 투자자들의 긍정적인 기대가 기폭제가 되어, 약 7개월 만에 비트코인 가격은 13,000달러 까지 상승하여 신고점을 향해 달려가고 있습니다. 비트코인 가격의 상승은 투자한 트레이더들의 수익의 상승을 의미합니다. 반면, 폭락장은 투자자의 손실을 의미하는 것이 일반적입니다. 하지만 폭락 속에서도 매우 높은 수익을 내고 있는 투자자들이 있다는 걸 알고 계신가요? 모든 자산가치가 하락하는 도중에도 수익을 창출한 그들의 비결은 무엇일까요? 정답은 암호화폐 파생상품 거래를 통한 상방과 하방을 포함한 양방향 수익창출입니다. 암호화폐 파생상품. 이름만 들어도 어렵고 거리가 느껴지시나요? 암호화폐 파생상품 거래소 MCS를 통해 초보트레이더들도 쉽게 거래할 수 있는 가이드를 드리고자 합니다. 자 트레이더 여러분, 이제 시장의 지배자가 될 준비 되셨나요? MCS (MyCoinStory) 오직 트레이더를 위한 트레이더 중심의 거래 플랫폼을 만들겠다는 미션을 가진 차세대 암호화폐 파생상품 거래 플랫폼입니다. 기존 금융권과 블록체인 업계 최고 전문가들이 모여 기획하고 만들어가고 있으며, 월드클래스 수준의 거래시스템을 구축하고 빠르게 성장하고 있습니다. MCS의 파생상품 시장은, 무기한 계약과 선물 계약, 두 가지 형태의 시장으로 나누어져 있습니다. 각각 시장 속에 주요 암호화폐 상품들이 계약 형태로 존재합니다. 선물 계약은 전통 금융시장의 선물거래처럼 장래의 일정 시점을 인수/인도일로 하여 일정한 수량의 암호화폐를 사고팔기로 약속하는 계약입니다. 전통 금융시장이 통화를 매개로 거래를 진행한다면, MCS 선물 계약은 비트코인(BTC)을 매개로 거래하고 정산되는 방식을 취하고 있습니다. 무기한 계약은, 전통적인 금융시장의 선물 거래와 현물 거래의 장점을 결합한 파생상품으로 다음과 같은 4가지 특징을 가지고 있습니다: 1) 만기일/정산일 없음; 2) 이중 가격 모델 사용; 3) 최대 150배 레버리지 지원; 4) 손실 최소화를 위한 자동자산청산 보유. 2020년 10월 28일 기준, MCS 무기한 시장에는 BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, KLAY/USDT, BCH/USDT, LINK/USDT, 5가지 암호화폐의 무기한 계약 상품을 제공하고 있으며, 1달 선물 월물 시장은 LUNA/USDT 계약 상품이 있습니다. 초기 시스템 구축 후, 매주 새로운 상품을 업데이트하고 있으며, 단기간 내 트레이더들이 흥미를 느낄만한 많은 무기한 및 선물상품 시장이 구축될 것입니다. 이 링크를 통하여 무기한 계약 특성에 대한 자세한 내용을 참고해 주시기 바랍니다. 간단한 상품 설명에 이어, MCS에서 거래하는 방법을 함께 알아보도록 하겠습니다.
  4. 4. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드4 누구나 쉽게 따라하는 MCS 트레이딩
  5. 5. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드5 MCS 트레이더 되는 방법 (회원가입) 먼저 MCS 계정 생성하는 법을 안내해 드립니다. 1. [MCS 사이트 우측 상단에서 "로그인" 을 선택 시 → 2번] "회원가입"을 선택 시 → 3번 2. ["로그인" 버튼 클릭한 경우 해당] 하단 "회원가입" 클릭 3. 로그인에 사용할 이메일, 패스워드 기입 후 약관 동의 체크박스 선택 ※ 비밀번호 조건: 최소 8자 이상, 최소 1개 이상 특수문자 (%, & 사용불가). 최소 1개 이상 대문자, 최소 1개 이상 소문자 4. 가입한 이메일 주소로 전송된 이메일을 통해 인증 후 MCS 이용 이메일이 장시간 도착하지 않을 경우, 사용하시는 이메일의 스팸함을 꼭 확인해주세요.
  6. 6. 비트고 (BitGo)는 미국 캘리포니아주 실리콘밸리에 위치한 세계 제일의 온체인 비트코인 처리기관으로 전 세계 비트코인 거래의 20%를 처리하고 있습니다. 또한 세계적인 암호화폐 거래소들이 이용하는 빗고는 디지털 자산의 보관, 보안, 유동성(Liquidity) 솔루션 등의 디지털 자산 금융 서비스를 제공하고 있는 커스터디 (Custody) 서비스 업체입니다. MCS는 업계 최고의 보안업체 ‘비트고(BitGo)’와의 파트너십을 통해 멀티-시그 방식의 콜드월렛을 운영하며 트레이더의 자산을 절대적으로 보호합니다. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드6 MCS로 입금하기 MCS에서 거래를 시작하기 위해서는 우선 기초 자산이 되는 BTC를 입금해야 합니다. ※ 주의! MCS 트레이더의 지갑주소에는 현재 비트코인(BTC)만 입금할 수 있으며, 다른 종류의 암호화폐를 입금하면 자산을 분실할 위험이 있으니 주의 바랍니다. 또한, 비트코인을 출금한 거래소의 사정 또는 비트코인 네트워크 상태로 인하여 입금 반영이 지연될 수 있으니 양해 부탁드립니다. 1. 상단 메뉴에서 <나의 자산> 을 클릭한 후, 화면 중간에 위치한 <입금> 버튼을 선택 2. 팝업 화면에 보이는 QR코드나 지갑 주소를 통해 입금 가능
  7. 7. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드7 본격적인 트레이딩 시작
  8. 8. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드8 레버리지 설정하기 이번에는 MCS에서 주문을 넣을 때 레버리지를 설정하는 방법을 알려 드립니다. 1. 레버리지 설정 버튼은 거래페이지 내 <주문창> 상단에 위치 2. 팝업 되는 창에서 슬라이드바를 이용, 원하는 레버리지로 설정 (기본값: 10x, 최대값: 150x)
  9. 9. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드9 시장가 주문 MCS에서 시장가 주문 (Market Order)를 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 1. <주문창> 최상단에 위치한 3개의 탭 메뉴 중 <시장가> 선택 후, 아래 정보를 고려하여 주문 1. 격리마진 (Isolated) / 교차마진 (Cross) 선택 버튼 2. 레버리지 선택 버튼 3. 트레이딩 계산기 4. 주문 수량 선택 (USDT 단위): 손쉬운 주문 수량 입력을 위한 25%, 50%, 75%, 100% 버튼 5. 주문 (Order Value, BTC 기준) 및 사용 가능 밸런스 (Available Balance) 6. <매수/롱> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기) 7. <매도/숏> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기) 2. 주문 확인 창을 통해 최종 확인 후 주문
  10. 10. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드10 지정가 주문 MCS에서 지정가 주문 (Limit Order)를 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 1. <주문창> 최상단에 위치한 3개의 탭 메뉴 중 <지정가> 선택 후 아래 정보를 고려하여 주문 1. 격리마진 (Isolated) / 교차마진 (Cross) 선택 버튼 2. 레버리지 선택 버튼 3. 트레이딩 계산기 4. 지정가 기입 필드 5. 주문 수량 선택 (USDT 단위) - 손쉬운 주문 수량 입력을 위한 25%, 50%, 75%, 100% 버튼 6. 주문 (Order Value, BTC 기준) 및 사용 가능 밸런스 (Available Balance) 7. <매수/롱> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기) 8. <매도/숏> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기) 9. 주문 옵션 선택 (Post Only, Hidden) 10. 유효 시간 조건 선택 (기본값: GoodTillCancelled, ImmediateOrCancel 선택 가능) 2. 주문 확인 창을 통해 최종 확인 후 주문
  11. 11. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드11 조건부 주문: 손절 (1/2) MCS에서 조건부 주문 (Conditional Order)에서 손절 주문 (Stop Order)을 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 1. <주문창> 최상단에 위치한 3개의 탭 메뉴에서 <손절 지정가/손절 시장가/익절 지정가/익절 시장가> 드랍박스 중 "손절 지정가" 혹은 "손절 시장가"를 선택하여 주문 진행 2. 아래 정보를 참고하여 손절 주문 진행 [손절 지정가의 경우] 1. 격리마진 (Isolated) / 교차마진 (Cross) 선택 버튼 2. 레버리지 선택 버튼 3. 트레이딩 계산기 4. 주문 발동 기준 선택 (Last: 최종체결가; Mark: 시장평균가; Index: 인덱스가격) 5. 발동가 기입 필드 (USDT 단위) 6. 지정가 기입 필드 (USDT 단위) 7. 주문 수량 선택 (USDT 단위) 8. 주문 (Order Value, BTC 기준) 및 사용 가능 밸런스 9. <매수/롱> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기) 10. <매도/숏> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기) 11. 주문 옵션 선택 (Post Only, Hidden) 12. 유효 시간 조건 선택 (기본값: GoodTillCancelled, ImmediateOrCancel 선택 가능) [손절 시장가의 경우] 1. 격리마진 (Isolated) / 교차마진 (Cross) 선택 버튼 2. 레버리지 선택 버튼 3. 트레이딩 계산기 4. 주문 발동 기준 선택 (Last: 최종체결가; Mark: 시장평균가; Index: 인덱스가격) 5. 발동가 기입 필드 (USDT 단위) 6. 주문 수량 선택 (USDT 단위) 7. 주문 (Order Value, BTC 기준) 및 사용 가능 밸런스 8. <매수/롱> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기) 9. <매도/숏> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기)
  12. 12. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드12 조건부 주문: 손절 (2/2) MCS에서 조건부 주문 (Conditional Order)에서 손절 주문 (Stop Order)을 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 3. 주문 확인 창을 통해 최종 확인 후 주문 4. 조건부 주문 제출 후 <포지션> 탭의 Open Orders 에서 확인 가능
  13. 13. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드13 조건부 주문: 익절 (1/2) MCS에서 조건부 주문 (Conditional Order)에서 익절 주문 (Take Profit Order)을 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 1. <주문창> 최상단에 위치한 3개의 탭 메뉴에서 <손절 지정가/손절 시장가/익절 지정가/익절 시장가> 드랍박스 중 "익절 지정가" 혹은 "익절 시장가"를 선택하여 주문 진행 2. 아래 정보를 참고하여 손절 주문 진행 [익절 지정가의 경우] 1. 격리마진 (Isolated) / 교차마진 (Cross) 선택 버튼 2. 레버리지 선택 버튼 3. 트레이딩 계산기 4. 주문 발동 기준 선택 (Last: 최종체결가; Mark: 시장평균가; Index: 인덱스가격) 5. 발동가 기입 필드 (USDT 단위) 6. 지정가 기입 필드 (USDT 단위) 7. 주문 수량 선택 (USDT 단위) 8. 주문 (Order Value, BTC 기준) 및 사용 가능 밸런스 (Available Balance) 9. <매수/롱> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기) 10. <매도/숏> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기) 11. 주문 옵션 선택 (Post Only, Hidden) 12. 유효 시간 조건 선택 (기본값: GoodTillCancelled, ImmediateOrCancel 선택 가능) [익절 시장가의 경우] 1. 격리마진 (Isolated) / 교차마진 (Cross) 선택 버튼 2. 레버리지 선택 버튼 3. 트레이딩 계산기 4. 주문 발동 기준 선택 (Last: 최종체결가; Mark: 시장평균가; Index: 인덱스가격) 5. 발동가 기입 필드 (USDT 단위) 6. 주문 수량 선택 (USDT 단위) 7. 주문 (Order Value, BTC 기준) 및 사용 가능 밸런스 (Available Balance) 8. <매수/롱> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기) 9. <매도/숏> 주문 진행 (하단에 수수료 표기)
  14. 14. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드14 조건부 주문: 익절 (2/2) MCS에서 조건부 주문 (Conditional Order)에서 익절 주문 (Take Profit Order)을 내는 방법을 알려드립니다. 3. 주문 확인 창을 통해 최종 확인 후 주문 4. 조건부 주문 제출 후 <포지션> 탭의 Open Orders 에서 확인 가능
  15. 15. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드15 수익 실현 및 유용한 기능
  16. 16. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드16 수익 출금하기 보유하고 있는 BTC를 출금하고자 하는 지갑 주소를 입력하세요. ※ 주의! 최소 출금 BTC는 0.002 BTC이며, 출금액과 관계없이 출금 수수료는 0.0005 BTC로 고정되어 있습니다. 1. 상단 메뉴에서 <나의 자산> 을 클릭한 후, 화면 중간에 위치한 <출금> 버튼을 선택 2. 팝업 화면에 출금한 BTC가 전송될 지갑 주소 및 출금 희망 BTC를 입력 후 하단 <제출> 버튼 선택 ▶ KYC 필요 없음! ▶ 신청 후 영업일 1시간 내 출금 가능!
  17. 17. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드17 트레이딩 계산기 트레이딩 시 수익 확인 및 목표 설정에 도움을 줄 수 있는 MCS 트레이딩 계산기 (BTC/USDT) 사용 방법을 알려드립니다. 1. <주문창> 상단 레버리지 버튼 옆에 위치한 아이콘 선택 후 "트레이딩 계산기" 팝업 화면에서 상단 메뉴를 통해 강제청산가격 | 이익/손실 (ROE) | 목표가 중 원하는 메뉴 선택 2. [강제청산가격] 1. 롱 (Long) / 숏 (Short) 선택 버튼 2. 격리마진 (Isolated) / 교차마진 (Cross) 선택 버튼 3. 주문 수량 (Quantity) 기입 필드 4. 진입가 (Entry Price) 기입 필드 5. 레버리지 (Leverage) 기입 필드 6. 현재 트레이더 포지션 정보 (밑줄 부분 클릭 시 연관 필드에 자동 기입 가능) 7. 강제청산가 계산 결과 표시 3. [이익/손실] 1. 롱 (Long) / 숏 (Short) 선택 버튼 2. 레버리지 (Leverage) 기입 필드 3. 주문 수량 (Quantity) 기입 필드 4. 진입가 (Entry Price) 기입 필드 5. 거래가격 (Exit Price) 기입 필드 6. 현재 트레이더 포지션 정보 (밑줄 부분 클릭 시 연관 필드에 자동 기입 가능) 7. 이익/손실 계산 결과 표시 4. [목표가] 1. 롱 (Long) / 숏 (Short) 선택 버튼 2. 레버리지 (Leverage) 기입 필드 3. 진입가 (Entry Price) 기입 필드 4. ROE% 기입 필드 5. 현재 트레이더 포지션 정보 (밑줄 부분 클릭 시 연관 필드에 자동 기입 가능) 6. 목표가 계산 결과 표시
  18. 18. 신규 트레이더를 위한 MCS 이용 가이드18 이제 암호화폐 파생상품 거래 어렵지 않겠죠? 이 가이드에서 말씀드린 부분 외 MCS 및 암호화폐 파생상품 전반에 더 궁금하신 부분이 있으시면 언제든지 MCS Help Center에 방문하셔서 문의해주시면 빠르게 답변드릴 수 있도록 하겠습니다. 지금까지 긴 글 읽어주셔서 감사드리며, MCS에서 부담없이 거래하실 수 있도록 가입 환영 보너스 $10를 제공해 드리고 있으니 많은 참여 바랍니다! ▶MCS 슈퍼 보너스 페이지 바로가기!◀ 앞으로도 저희 MCS는 트레이더 여러분만을 위해 일하는 거래 플랫폼이 되도록 하겠습니다. #Be_a_Trader, MCS 마치며
