Imran - Fear of Failure - SSS2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Largest Innovation Program in Pakistan Changing World 🌍 100+ Startups 💡🚀 per Year Center for Global InnovatorsInnovate | D...
Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 2 Phil Knight January 25, 1964
Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 3 2020: worth $160 billion 2015: sign NBA 2003: buy Convers...
LEADERSHIP SELF ACTUALIZATION BE FEARLESS: FAILURE BUILDS CHARACTER SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Gar...
HAVEANYBODYOFYOUEVERFAILED INLIFE SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 5
RAJAPOROS(325BC) SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 6
SET A GOAL SO HIGH THAT YOUR FAILURE IS ABOVE OTHERS SUCCESS SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison U...
🚀 35,000 DECISIONS PER DAY 🚀 18000 FORMS OF LIFE ON EARTH 🚀 SURVIVAL MINDSET 🚀 GROWTH MINDSET SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startu...
🚀 GROWTH MINDSET “ALWAYS TURN A NEGATIVE SITUATION INTO A POSITIVE SITUATION.” – MICHAEL JORDAN SSS2020 Imran Jattala Star...
❑ SELF-ACTUALIZATION 🚀 KHUDI BY ALLAMA IQBAL 🚀 1909 RESEARCH PAPER SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garr...
HOW TO LIVE FEARLESSLY 🏆 IMAGINE YOU HAVE WON MILLION DOLLARS IN LOTTERY AND YOU ONLY HAVE SIX MONTHS TO LIVE? 🚀 STARTUP A...
WHEN A CHILD START WALKING AND FALLS DOWN, WHAT DO WE SAY HIM OR HER? SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore G...
AS SOON AS FEAR APPROACHES, ATTACK AND DESTROY IT ~ CHANKYA SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison Un...
SECRET TO BEING FEARLESS IS THROUGH COURAGE AND HAPPINESS. ARISTOTLE SAYS HIGHEST GOOD IN LIFE IS HAPPINESS. SSS2020 Imran...
HAPPY CHEMICALS UNDERSTAND YOUR MIND AND TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR LIFE SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garri...
HAPPY CHEMICALS: DOPAMINE – SOCIAL RECOGNITION OXYTOCIN – HUG YOUR DEAR ONES SEROTONIN – SOCIAL GAIN ENDORPHIN – PAINKILLE...
WE HAVE CERTAINLY CREATED MAN INTO HARDSHIP [90:4] MAN’S LIFE, IN THIS WORLD, IS ALWAYS FULL OF TOIL AND STRUGGLE WHICH PR...
YESTERDAY IS HISTORY, TOMORROW IS A MYSTERY, TODAY IS A GIFT - THAT'S WHY IT'S CALLED "PRESENT" 🎁 FROM TODAY TAKE CHARGE O...
HAVE A LARGER THAN LIFE MISSION SET A TARGET SO HIGH THAT IT CONSUMES YOUR LIFE FILL YOUR MIND WITH SO MUCH OF POSITIVITY ...
UNIVERSITY PRODUCES NEXT MIDDLE CLASS CHALLENGE NOW IS THAT… SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison U...
SSS2020 ENTREPRENEURSCREATE WEALTH SMALLBUSINESSESARE ENGINESOFECONOMIC GROWTH Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore ...
WAY FORWARD IS… 🚀 STARTUPS 🚀 SOFT-SKILLS 🚀 HIRE YOURSELF TODAY SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison...
“NOMATTERWHATPEOPLETELLYOU, WORDSANDIDEASCANCHANGETHE WORLD” —ROBINWILLIAMS SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School La...
WISHING YOU A HAPPY AND FEARLESS LIFE! IF YOU LISTEN TO YOUR FEARS, YOU WILL DIE NEVER KNOWING WHAT A GREAT PERSON YOU MIG...
Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 25
Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 26 ❑ Characteristics of a successful entrepreneur ❑ Confide...
Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 27 ❑ Entrepreneurship is a set of Skills ❑ Anybody can lear...
Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 28 CGI Social Media Pages ❑ linkedin.com/company/ConsultCGI...
Largest Innovation Program in Pakistan Changing World 🌍 100+ Startups 💡🚀 per Year Center for Global Innovators (CGI) SSS20...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Imran - Fear of Failure - SSS2020

35 views

Published on

Startup Summer School 2020
Leadership & Purpose of Life Sprint | Day-3

Fear of Failure - SSS2020

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Imran - Fear of Failure - SSS2020

  1. 1. Largest Innovation Program in Pakistan Changing World 🌍 100+ Startups 💡🚀 per Year Center for Global InnovatorsInnovate | Disrupt | Lead San Francisco - Boston - Berlin - Dubai - Islamabad Center for Global Innovators (CGI) Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 1 Startup World Cup Pakistan Largest Startup Competition around The World with Prize of $1 Million Fear of Failure 4-Weeks Online Startup Summer School Experience Gamified Interactive Learning Platform 20+ Cities Across Pakistan Learn How to Build a Business in 4 Weeks
  2. 2. Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 2 Phil Knight January 25, 1964
  3. 3. Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 3 2020: worth $160 billion 2015: sign NBA 2003: buy Converse, sign C Ronaldo 1988: "Just Do It" 1987: start AirMax 1984: sign Michael Jordan 1971: buy Swoosh logo for $35 1971: BRS→Nike 1964: sell shoes out of car trunk Nike was founded on January 25, 1964
  4. 4. LEADERSHIP SELF ACTUALIZATION BE FEARLESS: FAILURE BUILDS CHARACTER SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 4
  5. 5. HAVEANYBODYOFYOUEVERFAILED INLIFE SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 5
  6. 6. RAJAPOROS(325BC) SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 6
  7. 7. SET A GOAL SO HIGH THAT YOUR FAILURE IS ABOVE OTHERS SUCCESS SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 7
  8. 8. 🚀 35,000 DECISIONS PER DAY 🚀 18000 FORMS OF LIFE ON EARTH 🚀 SURVIVAL MINDSET 🚀 GROWTH MINDSET SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 8
  9. 9. 🚀 GROWTH MINDSET “ALWAYS TURN A NEGATIVE SITUATION INTO A POSITIVE SITUATION.” – MICHAEL JORDAN SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 9
  10. 10. ❑ SELF-ACTUALIZATION 🚀 KHUDI BY ALLAMA IQBAL 🚀 1909 RESEARCH PAPER SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 10
  11. 11. HOW TO LIVE FEARLESSLY 🏆 IMAGINE YOU HAVE WON MILLION DOLLARS IN LOTTERY AND YOU ONLY HAVE SIX MONTHS TO LIVE? 🚀 STARTUP AIRLIFT SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 11
  12. 12. WHEN A CHILD START WALKING AND FALLS DOWN, WHAT DO WE SAY HIM OR HER? SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 12
  13. 13. AS SOON AS FEAR APPROACHES, ATTACK AND DESTROY IT ~ CHANKYA SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 13
  14. 14. SECRET TO BEING FEARLESS IS THROUGH COURAGE AND HAPPINESS. ARISTOTLE SAYS HIGHEST GOOD IN LIFE IS HAPPINESS. SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 14
  15. 15. HAPPY CHEMICALS UNDERSTAND YOUR MIND AND TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR LIFE SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 15
  16. 16. HAPPY CHEMICALS: DOPAMINE – SOCIAL RECOGNITION OXYTOCIN – HUG YOUR DEAR ONES SEROTONIN – SOCIAL GAIN ENDORPHIN – PAINKILLER SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 16
  17. 17. WE HAVE CERTAINLY CREATED MAN INTO HARDSHIP [90:4] MAN’S LIFE, IN THIS WORLD, IS ALWAYS FULL OF TOIL AND STRUGGLE WHICH PREPARES HIM TO BE ABLE TO FACE TROUBLES AND DIFFICULTIES AND THEREFORE, HE SHOULD NOT EXPECT ABSOLUTE TRANQUILITY AND COMFORT SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 17
  18. 18. YESTERDAY IS HISTORY, TOMORROW IS A MYSTERY, TODAY IS A GIFT - THAT'S WHY IT'S CALLED "PRESENT" 🎁 FROM TODAY TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR LIFE AND BE FEARLESS. SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 18
  19. 19. HAVE A LARGER THAN LIFE MISSION SET A TARGET SO HIGH THAT IT CONSUMES YOUR LIFE FILL YOUR MIND WITH SO MUCH OF POSITIVITY THAT THERE IS NO SPACE FOR NEGATIVITY SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 19
  20. 20. UNIVERSITY PRODUCES NEXT MIDDLE CLASS CHALLENGE NOW IS THAT… SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 20
  21. 21. SSS2020 ENTREPRENEURSCREATE WEALTH SMALLBUSINESSESARE ENGINESOFECONOMIC GROWTH Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 21
  22. 22. WAY FORWARD IS… 🚀 STARTUPS 🚀 SOFT-SKILLS 🚀 HIRE YOURSELF TODAY SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 22
  23. 23. “NOMATTERWHATPEOPLETELLYOU, WORDSANDIDEASCANCHANGETHE WORLD” —ROBINWILLIAMS SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 23
  24. 24. WISHING YOU A HAPPY AND FEARLESS LIFE! IF YOU LISTEN TO YOUR FEARS, YOU WILL DIE NEVER KNOWING WHAT A GREAT PERSON YOU MIGHT HAVE BEEN. ~ROBERT SCHULLE SSS2020 Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 24
  25. 25. Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 25
  26. 26. Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 26 ❑ Characteristics of a successful entrepreneur ❑ Confident Humility ❑ Be Resourceful ❑ Vision - Storytelling (Ability to Sell the Vision) - Empathy ❑ Nigah Buland, Sukhan Dil Nawaz, Jaan Pursouz ❑ Yehi Hai Rakht-e-Safar Mir-e-Karwan Ke Liye ❑ Be an Expert in One Thing – Core Thing ❑ Know something about lot of Things
  27. 27. Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 27 ❑ Entrepreneurship is a set of Skills ❑ Anybody can learn it ❑ In Cave age all Humans were Entrepreneurs ❑ 10,000 Hrs Rule – 10 Years – Expert ❑ 10 Hrs a Day – 3 years ❑ 14 Hrs a Day – 2 years ❑ Learn to Learn Fast ❑ Learn to Unlearn ❑ Grit = Passion x Persistence
  28. 28. Imran Jattala Startup Summer School Lahore Garrison University 28 CGI Social Media Pages ❑ linkedin.com/company/ConsultCGI ❑ facebook.com/ConsultCGI ❑ twitter.com/ConsultCGI ❑ medium.com/@ConsultCGI IJ Social Media Pages ❑ slideshare.net/ImranJattala ❑ linkedin.com/in/Jattala ❑ twitter.com/ImJattala ❑ medium.com/@Jattala Reach out to us on Social Media Center for Global Innovators (CGI) | Design of IDEO, Innovation of Strategyzer & Strategy of McKinsey
  29. 29. Largest Innovation Program in Pakistan Changing World 🌍 100+ Startups 💡🚀 per Year Center for Global Innovators (CGI) SSS2020 Curriculum Lahore Garrison University 29 www.ConsultCGI.com Pakistan.CGI@gmail.com Imran Jattala Startup Coach SSS2020 Incubation Curriculum 4-Weeks Online Startup Summer School Experience Gamified Interactive Learning Platform 20+ Cities Across Pakistan Learn How to Build a Business in 4 Weeks

×