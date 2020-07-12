Successfully reported this slideshow.
[2018] Catch-Python: (6) 여름학교 5일차

2018년 여름 해외 현장실습: 중국 옌타이시 연대한국학교
5일차: 터틀 그래픽 실습- 원 그리기, 다각형 그리기, 터틀 객체 여러 개 만들기

[2018] Catch-Python: (6) 여름학교 5일차

  1. 1. Catch Python 연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 원 그리기와 좌표로 이동하기
  2. 2. 복습하기 터틀의 색깔은 분홍색(pink)인 거북이 모양의 터틀을 생성하라. 단, 테두리의 색깔은 초록색(‘green’)이다. 터틀의 크기는 세로10, 가로7, 테두리의 두께는 5로 설정하라. 그 후, 거북이를 이용하여 가로가 100, 세로가 200인 사각형을 그리시오.
  3. 3. 복습하기
  4. 4. 여러 마리의 터틀 만 들기 객체를 여러 개 생성해준다.
  5. 5. 여러 마리의 터틀 만 들기 각자 다른 ‘모양 / 색 / 크기 / 회전 / 동작’을 지정할 수 있다.
  6. 6. 원 그리기
  7. 7. 원 그리기 변의 개수를 점차 늘려주면 원과 비슷한 형태 를 가진다.
  8. 8. 원 그리기 circle( 반지름의 길이 )
  9. 9. 사각형 그리기
  10. 10. 좌표로 이동하기 단, 거북이의 방향은 변하지 않는다.
  11. 11. Thank You 연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 창원대학교 정보통신공학과 주효진

