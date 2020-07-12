Successfully reported this slideshow.
Catch Python 연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 코딩의 필요성
수업 목표 파이썬 터틀 그래픽을 이용하여 그리고 싶은 그림을 자유자재로 만들 수 있다! 파이썬 터틀 그래픽에 대해서 누구에게든 설명 할 수 있다!
팀 짜기 빨강팀 주황팀 초록팀 파랑팀 앞으로 2주동안 함께 활동할 조원들 정하기
Chap1. 코딩이 뭔가요? C언어(C#) Python JAVA 컴퓨터 프로그래밍의 다른 말로 C언어, 파이썬, 자바 등 컴퓨터 언어로 프로그램을 만드는 것을 의미.
Chap2. 코딩, 왜 필요할까? • 한국, 중국, 영국 뿐만 아니라 • 일본, 이스라엘 등 해외 각국에서  경쟁적으로 코딩 교육 의무화 진행 최근 코딩교육이 열풍!
Chap2. 코딩, 왜 필요할까? 생명/화학과 간호학과 통계학과경영학과
Chap3. 코딩의 적용 사례
Chap3. 코딩의 적용 사례 Mission1! 코딩이 적용된 사례를 검색해보고 자료를 정리하여 etoile_97@naver.com 로 보낸다! Mission2! PPT 5장 분량의 발표 자료를 만들어와서 내일 이 시간...
Thank You 연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 창원대학교 정보통신공학과 주효진
×

[2018] Catch-Python: (2) 여름학교 1일차

39 views

Published on

2018년 여름 해외 현장실습: 중국 옌타이시 연대한국학교
1일차: 코딩 입문, 수업 목표 소개

Published in: Education
[2018] Catch-Python: (2) 여름학교 1일차

