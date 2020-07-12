Successfully reported this slideshow.
연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 터틀의 색깔과 모양, 그리고 크기 바꾸기. Catch Python
이번에 배울 내용은 …. 모양 변경하기 크기 변경하기 색깔 변경하기
모양 바꾸기 : shape() 1단계_ turtle graphic 창을 띄운다.
모양 바꾸기 : shape() 2단계_ shape() 메소드를 이용하여 모양을 바꾼다.
모양 바꾸기 : shape() 실행 결과 ‘arrow’ ‘turtle’ ‘circle’ ‘square’ ‘triangle’ ‘classic’
크기 바꾸기 : shapesize()
색깔 바꾸기1-1 : color()
색깔 바꾸기1-2 : color()
색깔 바꾸기2 : fillcolor()
테두리 두께 바꾸기 : shapesize()
Thank You 연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 창원대학교 정보통신공학과 주효진
[2018] Catch-Python: (4) 여름학교 3일차

2018년 여름 해외 현장실습: 중국 옌타이시 연대한국학교
3일차: 터틀 그래픽 실습- 터틀 모양/색상 변경

[2018] Catch-Python: (4) 여름학교 3일차

