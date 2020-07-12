Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 터틀을 회전하고 움직이기 Catch Python
복습하기 거북이 모양의 터틀 그래픽을 생성한다. 이 때 거북이의 크기는 가로=5, 세로=7으로 설정하고 거북이의 색깔은 ‘green’으로 설정한다.
복습하기 : 코드 & 실행 결과
회전하기1 : left() t.left( )각 도(˚)
회전하기1 : left() left(45)
회전하기1 : left()
회전하기2 : right() t.right( )각 도(˚)
회전하기2 : right() right(45)
회전하기2 : right()
직진하기 : forward() t.forward( )거리
직진하기 : forward()
왼쪽으로 회전 & 직진하기 : left() & forward()
후진하기: backward() t.backward( )거리
후진하기: backward()
오른쪽으로 회전 & 후진하기 : right() & backward()
Thank You 연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 창원대학교 정보통신공학과 주효진
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[2018] Catch-Python: (5) 여름학교 4일차

38 views

Published on

2018년 여름 해외 현장실습: 중국 옌타이시 연대한국학교
4일차: 터틀 그래픽 실습- 터틀 회전하기, 움직이기(거리)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[2018] Catch-Python: (5) 여름학교 4일차

  1. 1. 연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 터틀을 회전하고 움직이기 Catch Python
  2. 2. 복습하기 거북이 모양의 터틀 그래픽을 생성한다. 이 때 거북이의 크기는 가로=5, 세로=7으로 설정하고 거북이의 색깔은 ‘green’으로 설정한다.
  3. 3. 복습하기 : 코드 & 실행 결과
  4. 4. 회전하기1 : left() t.left( )각 도(˚)
  5. 5. 회전하기1 : left() left(45)
  6. 6. 회전하기1 : left()
  7. 7. 회전하기2 : right() t.right( )각 도(˚)
  8. 8. 회전하기2 : right() right(45)
  9. 9. 회전하기2 : right()
  10. 10. 직진하기 : forward() t.forward( )거리
  11. 11. 직진하기 : forward()
  12. 12. 왼쪽으로 회전 & 직진하기 : left() & forward()
  13. 13. 후진하기: backward() t.backward( )거리
  14. 14. 후진하기: backward()
  15. 15. 오른쪽으로 회전 & 후진하기 : right() & backward()
  16. 16. Thank You 연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 창원대학교 정보통신공학과 주효진

×