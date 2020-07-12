[2018] Catch-Python: (3) 여름학교 2일차

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Catch Python 연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 파이썬에 대하여
Chap1. 파이썬의 비밀..! 1989년 귀도 반 로썸이 크리스마스에 출근을 했는데 연구실이 닫혀있길래 ‘심심해서’ 만든 작품?!
Chap2. 파이썬 응용 분야
Chap2. 파이썬 응용 분야
Chap3. 파이썬 핵심 개념 객체 지향 클래스 객체 메소드 속성
Chap4. 파이썬 핵심 개념 사람 클래스 객체
Chap4. 파이썬 핵심 개념 객체 • 머리카락 색 • 피부 색 • 키 • 몸무게 • 시력 • 유연성 • 목소리 높낮이 • 좋아하는 음식 속성 • 말하기 • 밥 먹기 • 걷기 • 뛰기 • 노래하기 • 그림 그리기 • 옷...
Chap4. 파이썬 핵심 개념 동물
Chap4. 파이썬 핵심 개념 자동차
Chap3. 파이썬 핵심 개념 객체 지향 클래스 객체 메소드 속성
Chap3. 파이썬 핵심 개념 컴퓨터 프로그램이 명령어의 목록으로 보는 시각에서 벗어나 여러 개의 독립된 “객체”들의 모임으로 파악하고자 하는 것.
Chap4. 파이썬 이용 방법 우리가 사용할 Python3의 이용 방법! 1. 대소문자를 잘 구분한다. 2. 들여쓰기를 잘 해 준다. import turtle (O) import Turtle (X)
Thank You 연대한국학교 Summer School 터틀 그래픽 창원대학교 정보통신공학과 주효진
2018년 여름 해외 현장실습: 중국 옌타이시 연대한국학교
2일차: 파이썬 소개, 객체지향 개념 소개

