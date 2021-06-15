Hazrat ali(ra)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By Humna Irfan BS 6th Semester Topic: Hazrat Ali (R.A)
Introduction:  Title: Asad Allah (The Lion of Allah), Abū Turāb (Father of Dust) Al Murtadha (One with whom God is please...
Early Life  When Ali was five years old, he was taken in and raised by Muhammad and his wife Khadijah.  At age 10 Ali be...
His relationship with Prophet (SAW)  The holy Prophet (SAW) gave him his name.  On opening his eyes after his birth, the...
Spouses Hazrat Fatima Hazrat Umamah Hazrat Leila Hazrat Asma Hazrat Khawlah Hazrat Al Sahba Descendants • Hazrat Hasan(RA)...
Role in Battles  He was popularly called “Asadullah”(the Lion of Allah) because of his braveness.  He participate in all...
Ali (R.A) election as fourth caliph of Islam  Five days after the death of Caliph Usman, by a unanimous election, in whic...
Hazrat Ali’s oath as a caliph “O Muslims! You have given me your pledge of loyalty, and I know that you have not done so w...
His works as a ruler:  He created a Central Bureau, where he distributed the work of training the crude Arabs into educat...
Finance Department under his rulership:  IAli was the first man to introduce the budget system for collection of revenues...
Army Department  Ali (RA) was a born soldier and had started his military career at the age of fourteen, when he acted as...
References:  [91] Kitabul Gharat  [92] Sirajul Mubin; al-Murtaza; Kitabul Gharat.  https://www.al-islam.org/  https://...
Thank You
