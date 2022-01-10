Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released its highly anticipated emergency temporary standard (ETS) requiring vaccination or weekly testing for employers with 100 or more employees.
Included in its guidance, OSHA provided employers with a sample policy/template on COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and face coverings to adapt for use in their organizations.
Be the first to like this
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released its highly anticipated emergency temporary standard (ETS) requiring vaccination or weekly testing for employers with 100 or more employees. Included in its guidance, OSHA provided employers with a sample policy/template on COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and face coverings to adapt for use in their organizations.
Total views
32
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0