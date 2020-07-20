Lesson 2 mod 5 mng hic

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 Structures COVID-19 Compliance Officer COVID-19 Manager COVID-19 Response Team Member / Suitable person / employee
Structures – COVID-19 Compliance Officer COVID-19 Compliance Officer is responsible to: Manage the phases of return of emp...
Workplace Plans
Structures : COVID-19 Manager COVID-19 Manager is responsible for: • Ensure continued compliance the COVID-19 PLAN set for...
Structures: COVID-19 Manager COVID-19 Manager is responsible for: • Avoid any grouping of employees, visitors and contract...
Structures – Response Team Member COVID-19 Response Team Member has the duty to: Assist and support the COVID-19 Complianc...
Safety Checklist
SHE Reps Knowledge •COVID-19 Company Policy COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) VISITOR & EMPLOYEE screening COVI...
Scope of SHE Reps in the COVID-19 Sphere Other than assisting DoL when coming to the workplace, SHE Reps also liaise betwe...
Challenges and Concerns 16.5 “It must appoint a manager to address employee or workplace representative concerns and to ke...
Challenges and Concerns This is distinctly different from the above, specifically speaking about an employee, not rep or c...
Challenges and Concerns The role and responsibilities of the COVID-19 selected persons is likely to mount as more employee...
Challenges and Concerns The execution of emergency protocols should be part of the COVID Managers’ duties and his assigned...
Challenges and Concerns We do, however, see the Safety Committee members and SHE Reps being the ‘voice of reason’ among th...
