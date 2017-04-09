PRESENTED BY :- HIMANSHU TIWARI
There are two types of software on the basis of their functionality :-  System Software  Application Software
System Software is set of programs to control and manage the operations of a computer hardware. It consists of the basic o...
Examples of System Software's are:
Application Software includes programs that do real work for user. It is created to perform specific tasks for a user. It...
Examples of Application Software are :- Microsoft Word Microsoft Excel Lotus 123 Photoshop etc
Management information system
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Management information system

18 views

Published on

about software peer to peer

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
18
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Management information system

  1. 1. PRESENTED BY :- HIMANSHU TIWARI
  2. 2. There are two types of software on the basis of their functionality :-  System Software  Application Software
  3. 3. System Software is set of programs to control and manage the operations of a computer hardware. It consists of the basic operations as follows:  Saving data on disk  Making computer to work for us  Printing a document etc.
  4. 4. Examples of System Software's are:
  5. 5. Application Software includes programs that do real work for user. It is created to perform specific tasks for a user. It is also known as application package. Application software is used to perform various applications on the computer.
  6. 6. Examples of Application Software are :- Microsoft Word Microsoft Excel Lotus 123 Photoshop etc

×