Rivers in Town: RIO School Project 2018 – 2019 – 2020 2020 Virtual Regional Meeting of GLOBE Program Europe and Eurasia 26...
A River is an added Value for a Town Amsterdam Roma Firenze Paris Praha Zurich Hamburg VeronaBratislava
Yes, a River is an added Value for a Town! MANTOVA
We have a Vision: a Network «Rivers in Town» GLOBE Europe-Eurasia School Network - Any kind of exchange between schools in...
Indagine chimico/batteriologica Rivers in Town: The Mincio River Mincio River
Indagine chimico/batteriologica Upper Lake Middle Lake Lower Lake The RIO canal Mantova Town, Mantova Lakes, RIO Canal 17,...
Indagine chimico/batteriologica RIO Canal crossing Mantova Town (1190) The center fo the city life Nice buildings were bui...
Indagine chimico/batteriologica Mantova, RIO Canal partially put in a tube and covered (1958) Eros Vecchi Image Archive Ho...
Indagine chimico/batteriologica «Le Pescherie di Giulio Romano» Foundation “The Fishmongers by Giulio Romano” Foundation L...
Rivers in Spring, WWD 22.03.2017 Ing. Paolo Corbellani The President of «Le Pescherie di Giulio Romano» Foundation 2017.03...
RIO School Project Genesis Mantova Senior High Schools have been monitoring the waters of rivers and lakes since 1977
RIO School Project Birth 2017 LPGR Foundation – Schools – EPA - HPA – Mantova Municipality – Mincio Park AGREEMENT Senior ...
RIO School Project 2018 «LE PESCHERIE DI GIULIO ROMANO» Foundation Rio Water Quality Monitoring Plan Classes ITET Mantegna...
Sampling Sites on Rio Canal 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
List of the Sampling Sites 1 Upper Lake, bocca di presa del Rio 2 Viale Pitentino 3 Via Solferino 4 Piazza Cavallotti RIO ...
Steps of the 2018 Project edition Chemical/bacterial Monitoring 1 Opening Ceremony (February) 2 Monitoring Campaigns by Sc...
Step 1 Opening Ceremony (February) and…
Step 1… Student excursion on the Sampling Sites guided by Foundation representatives
Step 2School Water Quality Monitoring Campaigns (February-April)
Step 2 School Water Quality Monitoring Campaignes (February-April)
Step 3 Final School Meeting (June or October): Report Presentation by Students
0,00 0,02 0,04 0,06 0,08 0,10 0,12 0,14 0,16 0,18 0,20 Imbocco Belfiore viale Pitentino via Solferino piazza Cavallotti pi...
0,00 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 Imbocco Belfiore viale Pitentino via Solferino piazza Cavallotti piazza Marti...
Fecal Streptococci and Enterococci Internal Water Limits for recreational Uses 1000 UFC/100mL 500 UFC/100 mL Health Protec...
Bacteriological Analysis by IS Fermi and ITET Mantegna 22.02.2018 IS Fermi 24.02.2018 ITET Mantegna Data 22.02.2018 22.02....
Bacteriological Analysis by IS Fermi and ITET Mantegna 12.04.2018 IS Fermi 14.04.2018 ITET Mantegna 12.04.2018 12.04.2018 ...
A MORE AMBITIOUS PROJECT The RIO Project Bringing the Rio back to play a central role in city life by determining its cult...
A MORE AMBITIOUS PROJECT The RIO Project: several Meetings with Stakeholders At the end of the meetings a Project is elabo...
Municipality of Mantova BODIES, AGENCIES AND COMPANIES INVITED BY MANTOVA MUNICPALITY TO JOIN THE «RIO Panel» «LE PESCHERI...
RIO Project «RIO Panel» presented to the Town 29.03.2018 New Life for RIO Water Monitoring
An Unespected Output of the Project RIO School Redevelopment of a historic building «Le Pescherie di Levante» di Giulio Ro...
RIO Project «RIO Panel»29.03.2018 AIMS Bringing the Rio back to play a central role in city life by determining its cultur...
MEDIUM TERM GOALS (Collection of Information) 1. Recovery of information and hystorical, architectural, economic, scientif...
1. Installation of an automatic canal flow measurement system, with remote transmission of the collected data, for the pur...
RIO Project An expansion of School Activities Schools could do historical, social, economic researches, etc. on Rio Canal,...
Schools could do artistic research / productions , literary, digital, etc. on the Rio, to be developed according to the sc...
- Create a dedicated website - Activate and animate a dedicated social network; - Collect the stories of the Rio by the ci...
The Conclusion of the Story A project for the environmental, social and cultural recovery of the canal A restoration Proje...
STEP 4 RIO Project: Water Quality Monitoring by Agencies 2017-2018 Dott. Lorenza Galassi Dott. Attilio Bertolotti 2018
STEP 4 RIO Project: Water Quality Monitoring by 2017-2018 Dott. Lorenza Galassi 2018 Chemical Parameters tested Jul, Aug, ...
STEP 4 RIO Project: Water Quality Monitoring by 2018 Dott. Attilio Bertolotti Bacteriological Parameters tested Jul, Aug, ...
RIO Project 2018 Microbiological Investigation Results Dott. Attilio Bertolotti Health Protection Agency «Val Padana» Mant...
Fecal Streptococci and Enterococci Internal Water Limits for Recrational Activities 1000 UFC/100mL 500 UFC/100 mL Health P...
Escherichia coli UFC/100 mL Fecal Streptococci and Enterococci UFC/100mL LUG AGO SET OTT NOV LUG AGO SET OTT NOV Stazioni ...
Health Protection Agency «Val Padana» Mantova Lab. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza...
A Health Protection Agency «Val Padana» Mantova Lab. 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 viale Pitentino piazza Caval...
Step 4 RIO Project Chemical Analysis by ARPA Results 2017-2018 Lab. di Brescia Lab. in Mantova Dott. Lorenza Galassi RESUL...
Sampling Data and Parameters 48 Sonda multiparametrica Parametri chimici Parametri microbiologici T ACQUA COND DO% DO pH R...
Multiparameter Probe Water Temperature [C°] Dissolved Oxygen [mg/l] Conductivity [µS/cm] pH Redox Potential [mV] Salinity ...
Field Data 50 T ACQUA 2017 2018 [°C] 7/4 4/5 14/6 4/9 28/9 22/1120/12 31/1 22/2 12/3 12/4 21/5 4/6 10/7 21/8 10/9 2/10 14/...
51 2017 2018 DO [mg/l] 7/4 4/5 14/6 4/9 28/9 22/1120/12 31/1 22/2 12/3 12/4 21/5 4/6 10/7 21/8 10/9 2/10 14/11 Belfiore 12...
52 2017 2018 pH 7/4 4/5 14/6 4/9 28/9 22/1120/12 31/1 22/2 12/3 12/4 21/5 4/6 10/7 21/8 10/9 2/10 14/11 Belfiore 8,4 8,9 8...
Filed Data Statistics 53 Min Max Media d.s. 75°le Min Max Media d.s. 75°le Temperatura Conducibilità Belfiore 4,5 27,1 17,...
54 Filed Data Statistics
55 Conductivity Trends 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 Belfiore Pitentino Solferino Cavallotti Martiri Pescheria Massari Tries...
Chemical Data 56 N-NH4 N-NO3 P-tot Orto-P COD SO4 Cl 10/07/2018 [mg/l] [mg/l] [µg/l] [µg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] viale Pit...
57 Chemical Data N-NH4 N-NO3 P-tot Orto-P COD SO4 Cl 02/10/2018 [mg/l] [mg/l] [µg/l] [µg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] viale Pit...
58 Chemica Data – Nitrogen Compounds 0,00 0,05 0,10 0,15 0,20 0,25 0,30 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri v...
59 Chemica Data – Phosphorus Compounds 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via ...
60 Chemical Data – Oxidizable Substances and Salts 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via...
61 Chemical Data – Scores for LimEco 10/09/2018 DO% N-NO3 N-NH4 P-tot viale Pitentino 104,100 1,600 0,060 0,056 piazza Cav...
62 LIVELLO 1 2 3 4 5 100-DO% sat <=|10| <=|20| <=|40| <=|80| >|80| N-NH4 mh/l <0,03 <=0,06 <=0,12 <=0,24 >0,24 N-NO3 mg/l ...
Microbiological Parameters 63 E. coli 10/07/18 21/08/18 10/09/18 02/10/18 14/11/18 viale Pitentino 300 100 120 110 150 pia...
64 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste E. coli 10/07...
65 Microbiological Parameters 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri vi...
66 Microbiological Parameters 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheri...
67 300 350 400 450 500 550 0 1000 2000 3000 10/07/2018 300 350 400 450 500 550 0 1000 2000 3000 21/08/2018 300 350 400 450...
68 Escherichia coli-N-NH4 Comparison 0,00 0,05 0,10 0,15 0,20 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 10/07/2018 0,00 0,05 0,10 0,1...
E.coli-Rain Comparison 69 0,00 2,00 4,00 6,00 8,00 10,00 12,00 14,00 16,00 18,00 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 01/07/18 0...
Rivers in Town: RIO School Project 2019 2020 Virtual Regional Meeting of GLOBE Program Europe and Eurasia 26-29.10.2020
Step 1Opening Ceremony (February, 8 2019)
Step 2School Water Quality Monitoring Campaigns (February, April 2019)
Step 3 Final School Meeting (October 29 2019): Report Presentation by Students
RIO School Project 2019 School-Work Alternation Project in Agreement with the Foundation “LE PESCHERIE DI GIULIO ROMANO” W...
Step 3 2019 Bacteriological Investigation Results by ITET Mantegna (February-April)
Step 4 2019 Chemical Investigation Results by IS Strozzi MN 0,00 0,10 0,20 0,30 0,40 0,50 0,60 0,70 Imbocco Belfiore viale...
0,00 0,01 0,02 0,03 0,04 0,05 0,06 0,07 0,08 0,09 0,10 Imbocco Belfiore viale Pintentino via Solferino piazza Cavallotti p...
STEP 3 2019 Chemical Investigation Results by IS Fermi kit HACH Equipment 0,00 0,10 0,20 0,30 0,40 0,50 0,60 0,70 0,80 0,9...
- ITET Mantegna (March, 2 and April, 2) - IS Fermi for IS Strozzi (March, 12) - IS Fermi (March, 22) - ATS Valpadana Manto...
Bacteriological Analisys by IS Fermi – ITET Mantegna - ATS Valpadana MN 2.03.2019 / 12.03.2019 /22.03.2019 /2.04.2019 / 26...
Step 4 RIO Project Chemical Analysis by ARPA Results 2019 Lab. di Brescia Lab. in Mantova Dott. Lorenza Galassi RESULTS 20...
Sampling Sites 82
Fileds Data 2019 83 T Water[°c] 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19 Min 17-18 Max 17-18 Imbocco Belfiore 19,2 25,...
Field Data 2019 84 DO% 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19 Min 17-18 Max 17-18 Imbocco Belfiore 99,2 121,4 66,8 1...
The microbiological data of the following slides have been produced by the technical analysts of the Health Protection Age...
Field Data 2019 86 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 600 Imbocco Belfiore viale Pitentino via Solferino piazza Cavallotti piazza...
Microbiological Data 2019 87 Escherichia coli 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19 Min 2018 Max 2018 viale Pitenti...
Microbiological Data 2019 88 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria...
Escherichia coli: Comparison of 2018 and 2019 data 89 Max 2018 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Caval...
Escherichia coli – Rain Comparison 90 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 0 500 100...
91 Escherichia coli – Rain Comparison viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 0 50 100 ...
92 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 0,00 0,50 1,00 1,5...
93 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 0,00 0...
94 Escherichia coli – Rain Comparison viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 0 500 100...
95 Escherichia coli – Rain Comparison 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 15/05/19 04/06/19 24/06/1...
Flood Spillways 96
Rivers in Town: RIO School Project 2020 2020 Virtual Regional Meeting of GLOBE Program Europe and Eurasia 26-29.10.2020
RIO School Project 2020 School-Work Alternation Project in Agreement with the Foundation “LE PESCHERIE DI GIULIO ROMANO” W...
Step 1Opening Ceremony (February, 10 2020)
Step 2School Water Quality Monitoring Campaigns (February, 18 2020)
Bacteriological Analisys by ITET Mantegna 18.02.2020 ITET Mantegna 18.02.2020 Sampling Sites Escherichia coli 1 Imbocco Be...
BREACKING NEWS Gazzetta di Mantova of 22-10-20, The wonder of the Fishmongers, The city rediscovers its jewel
https://www.labtercrea.it/progetto-rio/progetto-rio.htm https://www.labtercrea.it/progetto-rio/progetto-rio-2018.htm https...
The End Lorella Rigonat, Sandro Sutti, Maria Pia Coceano GLOBE ITALY Coordination Paola Zanon, Graziella Mocellin, Michee ...
  1. 1. Rivers in Town: RIO School Project 2018 – 2019 – 2020 2020 Virtual Regional Meeting of GLOBE Program Europe and Eurasia 26-29.10.2020 by Sandro Sutti and Lorella Rigonat (LabTer-CREA and GLOBE Italy)
  2. 2. A River is an added Value for a Town Amsterdam Roma Firenze Paris Praha Zurich Hamburg VeronaBratislava
  3. 3. Yes, a River is an added Value for a Town! MANTOVA
  4. 4. We have a Vision: a Network «Rivers in Town» GLOBE Europe-Eurasia School Network - Any kind of exchange between schools in the network - Common Data Base - Common action (Rivers in Town Day, etc.)
  5. 5. Indagine chimico/batteriologica Rivers in Town: The Mincio River Mincio River
  6. 6. Indagine chimico/batteriologica Upper Lake Middle Lake Lower Lake The RIO canal Mantova Town, Mantova Lakes, RIO Canal 17,50 m a.s.l. 14,50 m a.s.l. 14,50 m a.s.l. dam
  7. 7. Indagine chimico/batteriologica RIO Canal crossing Mantova Town (1190) The center fo the city life Nice buildings were built over the centuries
  8. 8. Indagine chimico/batteriologica Mantova, RIO Canal partially put in a tube and covered (1958) Eros Vecchi Image Archive How it was 1958 How it is (Course of Liberty)
  9. 9. Indagine chimico/batteriologica «Le Pescherie di Giulio Romano» Foundation “The Fishmongers by Giulio Romano” Foundation Le Pescherie di Giulio Romano Front Back
  10. 10. Rivers in Spring, WWD 22.03.2017 Ing. Paolo Corbellani The President of «Le Pescherie di Giulio Romano» Foundation 2017.03.22 Rivers in Spring, WWD in Mantova RIO School Project Genesis Idea!
  11. 11. RIO School Project Genesis Mantova Senior High Schools have been monitoring the waters of rivers and lakes since 1977
  12. 12. RIO School Project Birth 2017 LPGR Foundation – Schools – EPA - HPA – Mantova Municipality – Mincio Park AGREEMENT Senior SchoolsAgencies RIO Water Quality Monitoring Subjects Schools and Project Coordinating Subjects Supporting Subjects Heath Protection Agency Environmental Protection Agency
  13. 13. RIO School Project 2018 «LE PESCHERIE DI GIULIO ROMANO» Foundation Rio Water Quality Monitoring Plan Classes ITET Mantegna IS Fermi 4AAMB + 3AMB 4CBIO Parameters Escherichia coli Nitrates, Phosphates, Esch. Coli and Fecal Enteroc. Campaigns 22-24 Febbraio – 12-14 Aprile 2018 Closing 5 giugno 2018
  14. 14. Sampling Sites on Rio Canal 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
  15. 15. List of the Sampling Sites 1 Upper Lake, bocca di presa del Rio 2 Viale Pitentino 3 Via Solferino 4 Piazza Cavallotti RIO School Project 5 Piazza Martiri 6 Via Pescheria 7 Via Massari 8 Via Trieste
  16. 16. Steps of the 2018 Project edition Chemical/bacterial Monitoring 1 Opening Ceremony (February) 2 Monitoring Campaigns by Schools (February-April) 4 Monitoring Campaigns by Agencies (June-Octobre) 3 Final School Meeting: Public Report Presentation (June or October) RIO School Project
  17. 17. Step 1 Opening Ceremony (February) and…
  18. 18. Step 1… Student excursion on the Sampling Sites guided by Foundation representatives
  19. 19. Step 2School Water Quality Monitoring Campaigns (February-April)
  20. 20. Step 2 School Water Quality Monitoring Campaignes (February-April)
  21. 21. Step 3 Final School Meeting (June or October): Report Presentation by Students
  22. 22. 0,00 0,02 0,04 0,06 0,08 0,10 0,12 0,14 0,16 0,18 0,20 Imbocco Belfiore viale Pitentino via Solferino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Massari via Trieste 0,13 0,14 0,13 0,14 0,12 0,11 0,15 0,16 0,13 0,15 0,16 0,17 0,17 0,18 0,18 0,19 mg/L Phosphates PO4_P 22.02.2018 12 .04.2018 Step 3 2018 Chemical Analysis Results by IS Fermi kit HACH Equipment
  23. 23. 0,00 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 Imbocco Belfiore viale Pitentino via Solferino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Massari via Trieste 1,21 1,11 1,16 1,28 1,39 1,37 1,38 1,57 3,28 3,43 3,31 3,44 3,12 3,92 3,35 3,43 mg/L NITRATES NO3_N 22.02.2018 12 .04.2018 HPLC Equipment Step 3 2018 Chemical Analysis Results by IS Fermi
  24. 24. Fecal Streptococci and Enterococci Internal Water Limits for recreational Uses 1000 UFC/100mL 500 UFC/100 mL Health Protection Agency «Val Padana» Mantova Lab. Escherichia coli Il D.Lgs. 116/2008 e relativo Decreto Attuativo
  25. 25. Bacteriological Analysis by IS Fermi and ITET Mantegna 22.02.2018 IS Fermi 24.02.2018 ITET Mantegna Data 22.02.2018 22.02.2018 24.02.2018 IS Fermi MN IS Fermi MN ITET Mantegna MN Sample Site Description Time Escherichia coli Enterococchi Escherichia coli (UFC/100mL) (UFC/100mL) (UFC/100mL) 1 Imbocco Belfiore 8:00 0 0 0 2 viale Pitentino 9:09 0 6 30 3 via Solferino 9:20 0 10 24 4 piazza Cavallotti 9:45 40 40 90 5 piazza Martiri 9:55 40 18 84 6 via Pescheria 10:08 0 34 190 7 via Massari 10:18 140 20 116 8 via Trieste 10:28 120 28 200* Step 3 2018 Bacteriological Results by School Campaigns
  26. 26. Bacteriological Analysis by IS Fermi and ITET Mantegna 12.04.2018 IS Fermi 14.04.2018 ITET Mantegna 12.04.2018 12.04.2018 14.04.2018 IS Fermi MN IS Fermi MN ITET Mantegna MN Sample Site Description Time Escherichia coli Enterococchi Escherichia coli (UFC/100mL) (UFC/100mL) (UFC/100mL) 1 Imbocco Belfiore 7:30 40 10 100 2 viale Pitentino 9:09 70 15 800 3 via Solferino 9:20 80 15 170 4 piazza Cavallotti 9:45 110 50 300 5 piazza Martiri 9:55 120 20 1500 6 via Pescheria 10:08 90 30 1850 7 via Massari 10:18 110 30 2300 8 via Trieste 10:28 400 60 2260* Step 3 2018 Bacteriological Results by School Campaigns
  27. 27. A MORE AMBITIOUS PROJECT The RIO Project Bringing the Rio back to play a central role in city life by determining its cultural, functional and environmental valorisation and recovery
  28. 28. A MORE AMBITIOUS PROJECT The RIO Project: several Meetings with Stakeholders At the end of the meetings a Project is elaborated by Labter-Crea /GLOBE Italy and the Foundation and discussed with Mantova Municipality
  29. 29. Municipality of Mantova BODIES, AGENCIES AND COMPANIES INVITED BY MANTOVA MUNICPALITY TO JOIN THE «RIO Panel» «LE PESCHERIE DI GIULIO ROMANO» Foundation LABTER-CREA School Network + GLOBE ITALY Environmental Protection Agency Health Protection Agency Interregional Agency for the Po River MINCIO Regional Park Consortium of Reclamation «Territori del Mincio» TEA Water ITET MANTEGNA Mantova (Senior High School) IS FERMI Mantova (GLOBE Senior High School) IS STROZZI Mantova (GLOBE Senior High School) SLOW FOOD Association + others The «RIO Panel» TO REALIZE THE «RIO Project» Municipality of Mantova (project responsible)
  30. 30. RIO Project «RIO Panel» presented to the Town 29.03.2018 New Life for RIO Water Monitoring
  31. 31. An Unespected Output of the Project RIO School Redevelopment of a historic building «Le Pescherie di Levante» di Giulio Romano 2015 (RIO School Project) (Birth 2017- Action 2018) RIO Panel to realize the RIO Project 2018
  32. 32. RIO Project «RIO Panel»29.03.2018 AIMS Bringing the Rio back to play a central role in city life by determining its cultural, functional and environmental valorisation and recovery GOALS Short, medium and long term goals are foreseen SHORT TERM GOALS (Investigations) 1. Schools and Agencies water quality monitoring 2. Investigation on possible discharges of domestic sewage still in place in the channel from upstream to downstream through targeted inspections 3. Making the the map, from upstream to downstream , of the release of bad odours by daily olfactory monitoring by the citizens, in particular those who live on Rio
  33. 33. MEDIUM TERM GOALS (Collection of Information) 1. Recovery of information and hystorical, architectural, economic, scientific, hydraulic-management documents held by public bodies 2. Investigation on possible discharges of domestic sewage still in place in the channel from upstream to downstream through targeted inspections 3. Recovery of information, images and videos held by private individuals, to be acquired with invitations to the population launched by the media, with interviews with those who preserve memories of past events LONG TERM GOALS (Spreading the Culture of the Rio) 1. RIO web, containing all the information collected, made accessible to all citizens acc. 2. Organisation of meetings, conferences, conventions, events dedicated to Rio 4. Organisation and digitisation of the information and images collected
  34. 34. 1. Installation of an automatic canal flow measurement system, with remote transmission of the collected data, for the purpose of creating the relative database and relative hydraulic study LONG TERM GOALS (Rio Canal functionality) 2. Installation of automatic downstream gates system, replacing or integrating the fixed one, for their remote activation in connection with the automatic water flow meter, in order to obtain a decisive increase in efficiency, effectiveness and the timeliness of the flow control and regulation system. 3. Restoration work on the canal structure where necessary 4. Cleaning of the canal with removal of bulky bodies and eventual removal of macrophytes (specify), suggested by the indications obtained by monitoring them 5. Mini-cruises on the Rio
  35. 35. RIO Project An expansion of School Activities Schools could do historical, social, economic researches, etc. on Rio Canal, to be developed according to school level: - What historical events has the Rio witnessed? - Who (which strata of the population) inhabited the houses overlooking on the Rio Canal? - What was the life that took place on or near the Rio? Which the social categories that used it and in what way? Which the alleged turnover around the canal? - Who now lives in the houses overlooking the Rio? What is your relationship with the channel (surveys with interviews)? What are your expectations in this regard? - What relationship do the Mantuan citizens have with the canal? Which ones expectations about it?
  36. 36. Schools could do artistic research / productions , literary, digital, etc. on the Rio, to be developed according to the school level : - Take pictures of the various corners of the Rio in all seasons, from publish on the web - Create a digital photographic archive on the Rio ** by inviting the citizenship to bring photos - Devise a name for each sampling station, based on the historical documents, or of the architectural aspect, or other - Design a tourist route on the Rio for classes visiting the city - Develop App for this path RIO Project An expansion of School Activities
  37. 37. - Create a dedicated website - Activate and animate a dedicated social network; - Collect the stories of the Rio by the citizens of Mantua, the real ones of the older or moderately elderly inhabitants and those to be invented - Create comics about the Rio - Make drawings of the Rio sampling stations - The fables of Rio (one or more fables for each station) - To promote the "RIO Day" with classes which, distributed among the various stations, offer one or more activities RIO Project An expansion of School Activities
  38. 38. The Conclusion of the Story A project for the environmental, social and cultural recovery of the canal A restoration Project of historical monuments on the Rio A water quality monitoring project by schools and agencies leads catalyzes Architectural Project School Project Community Project
  39. 39. STEP 4 RIO Project: Water Quality Monitoring by Agencies 2017-2018 Dott. Lorenza Galassi Dott. Attilio Bertolotti 2018
  40. 40. STEP 4 RIO Project: Water Quality Monitoring by 2017-2018 Dott. Lorenza Galassi 2018 Chemical Parameters tested Jul, Aug, Sep, Oct, Nov Ammonia Nitrogen (as N) Nitric Nitrogen (as N) Total Phosphorus (as P) Orthophosfates (as P) Sulphates Chlorides COD Chemical Parameters tested monthly Water Temperature Dissolved Oxygen (mg/l) Dissolved Oxygen (%) pH Redox Potential (mV) Salinity
  41. 41. STEP 4 RIO Project: Water Quality Monitoring by 2018 Dott. Attilio Bertolotti Bacteriological Parameters tested Jul, Aug, Sep, Oct, Nov Escherichia coli Streptoocchi fecali e Enterococchi
  42. 42. RIO Project 2018 Microbiological Investigation Results Dott. Attilio Bertolotti Health Protection Agency «Val Padana» Mantova Lab. RESULTS
  43. 43. Fecal Streptococci and Enterococci Internal Water Limits for Recrational Activities 1000 UFC/100mL 500 UFC/100 mL Health Protection Agency «Val Padana» Mantova Lab. Escherichia coli Il D.Lgs. 116/2008 e relativo Decreto Attuativo
  44. 44. Escherichia coli UFC/100 mL Fecal Streptococci and Enterococci UFC/100mL LUG AGO SET OTT NOV LUG AGO SET OTT NOV Stazioni 10/7/18 21/8/18 10/9/18 2/10/18 14/11/201 8 10/7/18 21/8/18 10/9/18 2/10/1 8 14/11/1 8 2 viale Pitentino 300 100 120 110 150 <10 <100 <100 <100 <100 4 piazza Cavallotti 500 620 2700 1300 480 110 210 350 <100 300 5 piazza Martiri 250 400 520 2100 810 100 200 120 110 410 6 via Pescheria 460 850 1300 510 1900 100 100 220 120 450 8 via Trieste 450 650 1000 1800 1400 120 <100 150 250 370 Health Protection Agency «Val Padana» Mantova Lab.
  45. 45. Health Protection Agency «Val Padana» Mantova Lab. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste UFC/100mL Escherichia coli 10/07/2018 21/08/2018 10/09/2018 2/10/018 14/11/2018
  46. 46. A Health Protection Agency «Val Padana» Mantova Lab. 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste UFC/100mL Fecal Streptococci and Enterococci 10/07/2018 21/08/2018 10/09/2018 2/10/018 14/11/2018
  47. 47. Step 4 RIO Project Chemical Analysis by ARPA Results 2017-2018 Lab. di Brescia Lab. in Mantova Dott. Lorenza Galassi RESULTS 2017-2018
  48. 48. Sampling Data and Parameters 48 Sonda multiparametrica Parametri chimici Parametri microbiologici T ACQUA COND DO% DO pH RedOx Sal N-NH4 N-NO3 P-tot Orto-P COD SO4 Cl E.coli Enteroc occhi [C] [µS/cm] [%] [mg/l] [mV] [ppt] [mg/l] [mg/l] [µg/l] [µg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] u.f.c u.f.c 07/04/17 x x x x x x x 04/05/17 x x x x x x x 14/06/17 x x x x x x x 04/09/17 x x x x x x x 28/09/17 x x x x x x x 22/11/17 x x x x x x x 20/12/17 x x x x x x x 31/01/18 x x x x x x x 22/02/18 x x x x x x 12/03/18 x x x x x x x 12/04/18 x x x x x x x 21/05/18 x x x x x x x 04/06/18 x x x x x x x 10/07/18 x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x 21/08/18 x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x 10/09/18 x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x 02/10/18 x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x 14/11/18 x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x
  49. 49. Multiparameter Probe Water Temperature [C°] Dissolved Oxygen [mg/l] Conductivity [µS/cm] pH Redox Potential [mV] Salinity [ppt] Dissolved Oxygen[%] 49
  50. 50. Field Data 50 T ACQUA 2017 2018 [°C] 7/4 4/5 14/6 4/9 28/9 22/1120/12 31/1 22/2 12/3 12/4 21/5 4/6 10/7 21/8 10/9 2/10 14/11 Belfiore 17 19,1 25,5 22,3 21,0 8,8 4,5 7,9 7,1 12,2 14,4 23,8 25,5 25,5 27,1 24,3 18,2 15,4 Pitentino 16,4 18,1 24,3 22,2 19,4 9,0 4,2 7,4 7,2 11,3 14,1 23,9 24,7 25,4 26,7 24,0 17,9 15,3 Solferino 16,8 18,3 24,4 22,3 19,4 8,8 3,8 7,7 7,1 10,5 14,2 22,1 24,7 25,4 26,9 24,1 18,1 15,1 Cavallotti 16,9 18,5 24,5 22,1 19,4 7,7 3,8 7,6 7,0 10,4 14,2 21,9 24,8 25,2 26,9 24,1 18,3 15,3 Martiri 17,0 18,2 24,5 22,3 19,2 8,9 4,2 8,4 6,9 10,4 14,2 22,1 25,1 25,7 26,9 24,5 18,1 15,2 Pescheria 16,9 17,9 24,8 22,3 19,4 8,8 4,1 7,5 6,9 10,4 14,4 22,1 25,3 25,5 26,9 24,2 17,9 15,1 Massari 17,4 18,0 24,9 22,2 19,5 8,9 3,9 7,8 6,9 10,9 14,4 22,1 25,3 25,6 27,2 24,3 18,0 15,0 Trieste 17,2 18,2 25,1 22,0 19,5 8,9 4,0 7,8 7,1 10,4 14,4 22,3 25,3 25,6 26,9 24,3 17,9 15,3 COND 2017 2018 [µS/cm] 7/4 4/5 14/6 4/9 28/9 22/1120/12 31/1 22/2 12/3 12/4 21/5 4/6 10/7 21/8 10/9 2/10 14/11 Belfiore 364 299 341 381 477 493 484 451 430 466 444 287 349 389 323 391 382 524 Pitentino 363 318 381 385 475 484 495 450 429 469 459 294 359 390 348 398 403 528 Solferino 364 315 369 385 472 472 490 499 431 475 425 299 359 391 345 397 382 529 Cavallotti 354 294 367 365 466 505 469 453 429 473 493 299 360 390 347 398 382 530 Martiri 367 315 382 389 417 525 495 441 429 476 427 302 359 389 348 398 400 528 Pescheria 367 289 385 388 443 475 489 449 429 476 408 302 358 390 353 400 393 529 Massari 366 285 382 369 472 483 492 451 430 474 412 316 364 392 351 400 373 531 Trieste 364 316 392 382 447 475 492 456 437 478 430 313 364 397 359 408 396 536
  51. 51. 51 2017 2018 DO [mg/l] 7/4 4/5 14/6 4/9 28/9 22/1120/12 31/1 22/2 12/3 12/4 21/5 4/6 10/7 21/8 10/9 2/10 14/11 Belfiore 12,28 17,2 12,9 10,1 11,4 5,9 12,3 13,0 11,4 12,3 11,2 16,3 10,8 6,2 10,0 11,7 8,5 7,3 Pitentino 12,2 14,7 10,8 9,7 12,1 6,6 11,9 13,1 11,4 11,1 11,1 15,0 8,6 6,0 9,9 8,7 9,3 7,5 Solferino 11,4 14,4 10,0 9,6 11,9 6,7 12,1 13,1 11,5 11,2 11,1 15,4 8,6 6,0 9,9 8,7 8,8 7,4 Cavallotti 11,5 15,8 9,9 9,6 10,9 7,1 12,8 13,2 11,4 11,4 11,1 14,2 8,2 5,8 9,6 8,4 9,2 7,7 Martiri 11,6 13,7 10,0 9,6 10,9 7,1 12,8 12,5 11,6 11,5 11,0 13,2 8,2 5,6 9,2 8,3 9,4 8,1 Pescheria 11,3 12,8 10,2 9,5 11,0 7,3 12,9 12,9 11,5 11,4 10,9 13,4 8,1 5,6 9,2 8,2 9,4 8,5 Massari 11,4 13,5 10,0 9,6 11,6 7,4 13,0 13,0 11,6 11,3 10,9 13,0 8,2 5,4 9,1 7,6 9,5 8,3 Trieste 11,9 13,7 10,1 9,6 10,8 7,3 12,9 13,1 11,3 11,3 10,9 12,8 8,0 5,5 9,0 7,9 9,5 8,2 2017 2018 DO% 7/4 4/5 14/6 4/9 28/9 22/1120/12 31/1 22/2 12/3 12/4 21/5 4/6 10/7 21/8 10/9 2/10 14/11 Belfiore 126 187 158 116 127 51 93 110 94 117 110 197 134 77 125 140 91 73 Pitentino 125 155 130 111 130 56 89 109 95 102 110 177 105 74 122 104 99 77 Solferino 117 152 120 110 129 57 90 110 95 103 109 177 105 74 123 103 94 74 Cavallotti 118 165 119 110 117 61 96 111 94 104 109 165 100 71 119 101 99 77 Martiri 119 144 119 111 117 61 97 107 96 104 108 154 100 70 114 100 100 81 Pescheria 116 149 122 109 119 62 97 107 95 103 107 156 100 70 114 98 100 87 Massari 118 143 120 110 122 64 97 103 95 103 108 152 101 68 114 91 101 82 Trieste 122 143 122 110 117 63 97 110 93 102 108 149 99 69 111 94 101 83 Field Data
  52. 52. 52 2017 2018 pH 7/4 4/5 14/6 4/9 28/9 22/1120/12 31/1 22/2 12/3 12/4 21/5 4/6 10/7 21/8 10/9 2/10 14/11 Belfiore 8,4 8,9 8,4 8,0 8,2 7,9 7,8 7,9 7,8 8,1 8,4 8,8 8,5 8,2 8,6 8,5 7,6 7,6 Pitentino 8,3 8,7 7,7 8,0 8,0 7,9 7,8 8,0 7,9 8,0 8,4 8,7 8,1 8,1 8,3 8,1 7,6 7,7 Solferino 8,3 8,8 7,7 7,9 7,9 7,9 7,6 7,9 7,9 8,0 8,7 8,7 8,1 8,1 8,3 8,1 7,7 7,7 Cavallotti 8,3 8,7 7,8 8,0 8,1 7,9 8,0 8,0 7,9 8,1 8,5 8,7 8,1 8,1 8,1 8,1 7,6 7,7 Martiri 8,3 8,7 7,8 8,2 8,2 7,9 7,8 8,1 7,9 8,1 8,7 8,6 8,1 8,2 8,2 8,2 8,1 7,7 Pescheria 8,3 8,6 7,9 8,0 8,1 8,0 7,8 8,0 7,9 8,1 8,6 8,7 8,1 8,1 8,2 8,1 7,9 7,8 Massari 8,3 8,7 8,0 8,1 8,2 8,0 8,1 8,1 8,0 8,1 8,6 8,6 8,1 8,1 8,2 8,1 8,0 7,7 Trieste 8,3 8,6 8,0 8,1 8,1 8,1 7,8 8,0 7,9 8,1 8,8 8,6 8,1 8,1 8,1 8,1 8,0 7,7 RedOx 2017 2018 [mV] 7/4 4/5 14/6 4/9 28/9 22/11 20/12 31/1 22/2 12/3 12/4 21/5 4/6 10/7 21/8 10/9 2/10 14/11 Belfiore 108 151 119 119 78 134 49 162 103 132 101 128 154 139 141 126 187 Pitentino 116 165 165 106 104 135 64 155 116 203 104 132 146 105 146 133 182 Solferino 115 145 169 115 114 134 74 161 111 195 104 129 141 87 144 146 180 Cavallotti 109 144 167 105 95 100 78 166 111 129 113 124 132 82 142 157 174 Martiri 106 141 163 95 89 108 79 167 109 107 111 109 110 88 133 154 172 Pescheria 106 156 166 108 88 112 74 171 110 109 108 104 108 96 125 134 172 Massari 116 151 162 95 83 111 80 168 106 117 112 104 105 94 125 139 168 Trieste 115 148 158 112 89 109 81 164 110 99 114 107 96 108 115 131 162 Field Data
  53. 53. Filed Data Statistics 53 Min Max Media d.s. 75°le Min Max Media d.s. 75°le Temperatura Conducibilità Belfiore 4,5 27,1 17,8 7,3 24,2 287,0 524,0 404,1 70,1 461,8 Pitentino 4,2 26,7 17,3 7,1 23,9 293,5 528,0 412,6 64,7 466,1 Solferino 3,8 26,9 17,2 7,2 23,6 298,6 529,0 411,0 66,4 472,0 Cavallotti 3,8 26,9 17,1 7,3 23,6 294,0 530,0 409,7 70,2 468,3 Martiri 4,2 26,9 17,3 7,2 23,9 302,4 528,0 410,4 64,7 438,2 Pescheria 4,1 26,9 17,2 7,2 23,7 289,0 529,0 406,8 63,2 447,7 Massari 3,9 27,2 17,4 7,2 23,7 285,0 531,0 407,9 65,5 466,8 Trieste 4,0 26,9 17,3 7,2 23,8 312,5 536,0 413,4 60,6 453,4 DO% DO Belfiore 50,9 197,4 118,0 37,4 132,0 5,9 17,2 11,2 3,0 12,3 Pitentino 56,1 177,0 109,3 28,6 123,9 6,0 15,0 10,5 2,5 12,0 Solferino 57,1 177,4 108,0 28,0 119,6 6,0 15,4 10,4 2,5 11,8 Cavallotti 60,8 165,2 107,5 26,6 117,8 5,8 15,8 10,4 2,6 11,5 Martiri 60,8 153,5 105,6 22,4 116,1 5,6 13,7 10,2 2,2 11,6 Pescheria 62,3 156,0 106,2 22,8 115,8 5,6 13,4 10,2 2,2 11,5 Massari 63,5 152,0 105,1 22,3 116,8 5,4 13,5 10,2 2,3 11,6 Trieste 62,9 149,4 105,1 22,0 115,5 5,5 13,7 10,2 2,3 11,7 pH RedOx Belfiore 7,6 8,9 8,2 0,4 8,4 48,5 187,0 125,2 32,4 141,0 Pitentino 7,6 8,7 8,1 0,3 8,2 63,8 203,0 133,9 34,2 155,0 Solferino 7,6 8,8 8,1 0,4 8,2 73,6 195,2 133,1 32,2 145,9 Cavallotti 7,6 8,7 8,1 0,3 8,1 77,9 174,0 125,1 29,8 143,9 Martiri 7,7 8,7 8,2 0,3 8,2 78,7 172,0 120,0 29,4 141,2 Pescheria 7,8 8,7 8,1 0,3 8,2 74,3 172,0 120,4 29,4 133,9 Massari 7,7 8,7 8,2 0,3 8,2 79,9 168,0 119,7 28,3 139,0 Trieste 7,7 8,8 8,1 0,3 8,1 80,9 164,0 118,6 25,2 130,6
  54. 54. 54 Filed Data Statistics
  55. 55. 55 Conductivity Trends 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 Belfiore Pitentino Solferino Cavallotti Martiri Pescheria Massari Trieste 07/04/17 04/05/17 14/06/17 04/09/17 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 Belfiore Pitentino Solferino Cavallotti Martiri Pescheria Massari Trieste 28/09/17 22/11/17 20/12/17 31/01/18 22/02/18 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 Belfiore Pitentino Solferino Cavallotti Martiri Pescheria Massari Trieste 12/03/18 12/04/18 21/05/18 04/06/18 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 Belfiore Pitentino Solferino Cavallotti Martiri Pescheria Massari Trieste 21/05/18 04/06/18 10/07/18 21/08/18 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 Belfiore Pitentino Solferino Cavallotti Martiri Pescheria Massari Trieste 10/09/18 02/10/18 14/11/18
  56. 56. Chemical Data 56 N-NH4 N-NO3 P-tot Orto-P COD SO4 Cl 10/07/2018 [mg/l] [mg/l] [µg/l] [µg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] viale Pitentino 0,06 1,50 82,00 36,00 9,00 17,00 12,00 piazza Cavallotti 1,50 80,00 37,00 9,00 17,00 6,70 piazza Martiri 1,50 81,00 44,00 8,00 17,00 12,00 via Pescheria 1,50 78,00 39,00 9,00 17,00 12,00 via Trieste 1,70 109,00 73,00 8,00 17,00 12,00 N-NH4 N-NO3 P-tot Orto-P COD SO4 Cl 21/08/2018 [mg/l] [mg/l] [µg/l] [µg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] viale Pitentino 0,13 0,77 74,00 <10 13,00 17,00 11,00 piazza Cavallotti 0,13 0,77 75,00 <10 11,00 17,00 11,00 piazza Martiri 0,12 0,77 80,00 14,00 11,00 16,00 11,00 via Pescheria 0,12 0,88 72,00 <10 10,00 16,00 11,00 via Trieste 0,14 0,88 84,00 <10 11,00 17,00 11,00 N-NH4 N-NO3 P-tot Orto-P COD SO4 Cl 10/09/2018 [mg/l] [mg/l] [µg/l] [µg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] viale Pitentino 0,06 1,60 56,00 18,00 7,00 19,00 12,00 piazza Cavallotti 0,09 1,50 54,00 22,00 6,00 19,00 12,00 piazza Martiri 0,06 1,50 62,00 30,00 6,00 19,00 12,00 via Pescheria 0,05 1,50 55,00 23,00 7,00 19,00 12,00 via Trieste 0,13 1,60 82,00 57,00 9,00 18,00 12,00
  57. 57. 57 Chemical Data N-NH4 N-NO3 P-tot Orto-P COD SO4 Cl 02/10/2018 [mg/l] [mg/l] [µg/l] [µg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] viale Pitentino 0,03 1,50 79,00 21,00 8,00 18,00 12,00 piazza Cavallotti 0,06 1,40 85,00 26,00 7,00 18,00 11,00 piazza Martiri 0,04 1,50 82,00 25,00 8,00 18,00 12,00 via Pescheria 0,06 1,50 83,00 33,00 6,00 18,00 12,00 via Trieste 0,08 1,60 105,00 48,00 7,00 18,00 12,00 N-NH4 N-NO3 P-tot Orto-P COD SO4 Cl 14/11/2018 [mg/l] [mg/l] [µg/l] [µg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] [mg/l] viale Pitentino 0,26 3,50 102,00 66,00 9,70 33,00 20,00 piazza Cavallotti 0,09 3,50 90,00 47,00 10,30 33,00 20,00 piazza Martiri 0,06 3,50 85,00 56,00 8,40 33,00 20,00 via Pescheria 0,06 3,50 94,00 63,00 9,00 33,00 20,00 via Trieste 0,05 3,70 150,00 109,00 9,50 33,00 21,00
  58. 58. 58 Chemica Data – Nitrogen Compounds 0,00 0,05 0,10 0,15 0,20 0,25 0,30 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste N-NH4 10/7/18 21/8/18 10/9/18 2/10/18 14/11/18 0,00 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste N-NO3 10/7/18 21/8/18 10/9/18 2/10/18 14/11/18
  59. 59. 59 Chemica Data – Phosphorus Compounds 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste P-Tot 10/7/18 21/8/18 10/9/18 2/10/18 14/11/18 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste orto-P 10/7/18 21/8/18 10/9/18 2/10/18 14/11/18
  60. 60. 60 Chemical Data – Oxidizable Substances and Salts 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste COD 10/7/18 21/8/18 10/9/18 2/10/18 14/11/18 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste SO4 10/7/18 21/8/18 10/9/18 2/10/18 14/11/18 0 5 10 15 20 25 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste Cl 10/7/18 21/8/18 10/9/18 2/10/18 14/11/18
  61. 61. 61 Chemical Data – Scores for LimEco 10/09/2018 DO% N-NO3 N-NH4 P-tot viale Pitentino 104,100 1,600 0,060 0,056 piazza Cavallotti 101,000 1,500 0,090 0,054 piazza Martiri 100,100 1,500 0,060 0,062 via Pescheria 98,400 1,500 0,050 0,055 via Trieste 94,200 1,600 0,130 0,08202/10/2018 DO% N-NO3 N-NH4 P-tot viale Pitentino 98,700 1,500 0,030 0,079 piazza Cavallotti 98,800 1,400 0,060 0,085 piazza Martiri 100,100 1,500 0,040 0,082 via Pescheria 100,000 1,500 0,060 0,083 via Trieste 101,300 1,600 0,080 0,105 14/11/2018 DO% N-NO3 N-NH4 P-tot viale Pitentino 76,500 3,500 0,260 0,102 piazza Cavallotti 76,800 3,500 0,090 0,090 piazza Martiri 81,100 3,500 0,060 0,085 via Pescheria 87,000 3,500 0,060 0,094 via Trieste 82,600 3,700 0,050 0,150 21/08/2018 DO % N-NO3 N-NH4 P-tot viale Pitentino 122,000 0,770 0,130 0,074 piazza Cavallotti 119,000 0,770 0,130 0,075 piazza Martiri 114,000 0,770 0,120 0,080 via Pescheria 114,000 0,880 0,120 0,072 via Trieste 111,000 0,880 0,140 0,084
  62. 62. 62 LIVELLO 1 2 3 4 5 100-DO% sat <=|10| <=|20| <=|40| <=|80| >|80| N-NH4 mh/l <0,03 <=0,06 <=0,12 <=0,24 >0,24 N-NO3 mg/l <0,6 <=1,2 <=2,4 <=4,8 >4,8 P-tot µg/l <50 <=100 <=200 <=400 >400 Stato LIMeco Elevato >=0,66 Buono >=0,50 Sufficiente >=0,33 Scarso >=0,17 Cattivo <0,17 LIMECO mensile LIMECO medio Stato 21/08/2018 10/09/2018 02/10/2018 14/11/2018 viale Pitentino 0,340 0,560 0,560 0,160 0,405 SUFFICIENTE piazza Cavallotti 0,410 0,500 0,560 0,280 0,438 SUFFICIENTE piazza Martiri 0,440 0,560 0,560 0,410 0,493 SUFFICIENTE via Pescheria 0,440 0,560 0,560 0,410 0,493 SUFFICIENTE via Trieste 0,410 0,470 0,440 0,340 0,415 SUFFICIENTE Chemical Data – Scores for LimEco
  63. 63. Microbiological Parameters 63 E. coli 10/07/18 21/08/18 10/09/18 02/10/18 14/11/18 viale Pitentino 300 100 120 110 150 piazza Cavallotti 500 620 2700 1300 480 piazza Martiri 250 400 520 2100 810 via Pescheria 460 850 1300 510 1900 via Trieste 450 650 1000 1800 1400 Enterococchi 10/07/18 21/08/18 10/09/18 02/10/18 14/11/18 viale Pitentino <10 <10 <10 <10 <10 piazza Cavallotti 110 210 350 <10 300 piazza Martiri 100 200 120 110 410 via Pescheria 100 100 220 120 450 via Trieste 120 <100 150 250 370 LIVELLO 1 2 3 4 5 E.coli u.f.c./100 ml <100 <=1000 <=5000 <=20000 >20000
  64. 64. 64 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste E. coli 10/07/18 21/08/18 10/09/18 02/10/18 14/11/18 Microbiological Parameters – E. coli
  65. 65. 65 Microbiological Parameters 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste Enterococci 10/07/18 21/08/18 10/09/18 02/10/18 14/11/18
  66. 66. 66 Microbiological Parameters 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 10/07/2018 E. coli Enterococchi 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 21/08/2018 E. coli Enterococchi 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 10/09/2018 E. coli Enterococchi 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 02/10/2018 E. coli Enterococchi 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 14/11/2018 E. coli Enterococchi
  67. 67. 67 300 350 400 450 500 550 0 1000 2000 3000 10/07/2018 300 350 400 450 500 550 0 1000 2000 3000 21/08/2018 300 350 400 450 500 550 0 1000 2000 3000 10/09/2018 300 350 400 450 500 550 0 1000 2000 3000 02/10/2018 300 350 400 450 500 550 0 1000 2000 3000 14/11/2018 E. coli COND Escherichia coli-Conductivity Comparison
  68. 68. 68 Escherichia coli-N-NH4 Comparison 0,00 0,05 0,10 0,15 0,20 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 10/07/2018 0,00 0,05 0,10 0,15 0,20 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 21/08/2018 0,00 0,05 0,10 0,15 0,20 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 10/09/2018 0,00 0,05 0,10 0,15 0,20 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 02/10/2018 0,00 0,05 0,10 0,15 0,20 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 14/11/2018 E. coli N-NH4
  69. 69. E.coli-Rain Comparison 69 0,00 2,00 4,00 6,00 8,00 10,00 12,00 14,00 16,00 18,00 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 01/07/18 03/07/18 05/07/18 08/07/18 10/07/18 13/07/18 15/07/18 17/07/18 20/07/18 22/07/18 25/07/18 27/07/18 29/07/18 01/08/18 03/08/18 05/08/18 08/08/18 10/08/18 13/08/18 15/08/18 17/08/18 20/08/18 22/08/18 25/08/18 27/08/18 29/08/18 01/09/18 03/09/18 06/09/18 08/09/18 10/09/18 13/09/18 15/09/18 18/09/18 20/09/18 22/09/18 25/09/18 27/09/18 30/09/18 02/10/18 04/10/18 07/10/18 09/10/18 12/10/18 14/10/18 16/10/18 19/10/18 21/10/18 24/10/18 26/10/18 28/10/18 31/10/18 02/11/18 05/11/18 07/11/18 09/11/18 12/11/18 mm u.f.c Titolo asse viale Pintentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste Mantova - Pioggia(mm)
  70. 70. Rivers in Town: RIO School Project 2019 2020 Virtual Regional Meeting of GLOBE Program Europe and Eurasia 26-29.10.2020
  71. 71. Step 1Opening Ceremony (February, 8 2019)
  72. 72. Step 2School Water Quality Monitoring Campaigns (February, April 2019)
  73. 73. Step 3 Final School Meeting (October 29 2019): Report Presentation by Students
  74. 74. RIO School Project 2019 School-Work Alternation Project in Agreement with the Foundation “LE PESCHERIE DI GIULIO ROMANO” Water Quality Monitoring Plan Classes ITET MantegnaIS Fermi 4AAMB + 3AAMB4CBIO Parameters Escherichia coliNitrates, Phosphates, Esch. coli e Enteroc. Campaignes 2-12-22 March – 12-26 April 2019 Closing Ceremony Octobre, 29 2019 IS Strozzi MN 4E Nitrates, Phosphates, Esch. coli e Enteroc.
  75. 75. Step 3 2019 Bacteriological Investigation Results by ITET Mantegna (February-April)
  76. 76. Step 4 2019 Chemical Investigation Results by IS Strozzi MN 0,00 0,10 0,20 0,30 0,40 0,50 0,60 0,70 Imbocco Belfiore viale Pintentino via Solferino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Massari via Trieste 0,56 0,61 0,64 0,54 0,65 0,56 0,65 0,65 0,19 0,20 0,30 0,65 0,18 0,25 0,23 0,18 mg/L Nitrates_N 12.03.2019 26.04.2019 Lev 2 kit HACH Equipment Liv 1
  77. 77. 0,00 0,01 0,02 0,03 0,04 0,05 0,06 0,07 0,08 0,09 0,10 Imbocco Belfiore viale Pintentino via Solferino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Massari via Trieste 0,08 0,08 0,09 0,05 0,09 0,10 0,09 0,10 0,06 0,08 0,08 0,06 0,03 0,04 0,04 0,04 mg/L Total Fosphates_P 12.03.2019 26.04.2019 Lev 2 Lev 1 Step 3 2019 Chemical Investigation Results by IS Strozzi MN kit HACH Equipment
  78. 78. STEP 3 2019 Chemical Investigation Results by IS Fermi kit HACH Equipment 0,00 0,10 0,20 0,30 0,40 0,50 0,60 0,70 0,80 0,90 Imbocco Belfiore viale Pintentino via Solferino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Massari via Trieste 0,44 0,35 0,50 0,64 0,60 0,88 0,62 0,82 mg/L RIO School Projects 2019 Nitrates_N 22.03.2019 Liv 1 Liv 2
  79. 79. - ITET Mantegna (March, 2 and April, 2) - IS Fermi for IS Strozzi (March, 12) - IS Fermi (March, 22) - ATS Valpadana Mantova for IS Strozzi (April, 26) 4Campagne di Monitoraggio Microbiologico 2019Step 3 2019 Bacteriological Results by School Campaignes 2019
  80. 80. Bacteriological Analisys by IS Fermi – ITET Mantegna - ATS Valpadana MN 2.03.2019 / 12.03.2019 /22.03.2019 /2.04.2019 / 26.04.2019 ITET Mantegna Camp. IS Strozzi MN Analisi Batt. IS Fermi IS Fermi ITET Mantegna Camp. IS Strozzi MN Analisi ATS Val Padana MN 2.03.2019 12.03.2019 22.03.2019 2.04.2019 26.04.2019 Stazioni Escherichia coli Escherichi a coli Enterococci Escherichia coli Enterococci Escherichi a coli Escherichia coli Enterococci 1 Imbocco Belfiore 0 6 10 0 0 0 400 220 2 Viale Pintentino 67 8 10 0 50 100 390 150 3 Via Solferino 75 30 20 6 10 110 390 150 4 Piazza Cavallotti 81 150 300 30 190 140 750 300 5 Piazza Martiri 285 140 50 10 30 200 650 250 6 Via Pescheria 250 120 40 310 110 190 1500 450 7 Via Massari 95 100 130 270 80 58 2300 550 8 Via Trieste 480 500 1000 145 65 400 650 250 Step 3 2019 Bacteriological Results by School Campaignes
  81. 81. Step 4 RIO Project Chemical Analysis by ARPA Results 2019 Lab. di Brescia Lab. in Mantova Dott. Lorenza Galassi RESULTS 2019
  82. 82. Sampling Sites 82
  83. 83. Fileds Data 2019 83 T Water[°c] 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19 Min 17-18 Max 17-18 Imbocco Belfiore 19,2 25,7 26,3 26,1 18,2 4,48 27,1 viale Pitentino 19,1 25,6 26,2 25,9 18,0 4,2 26,9 via Solferino 19,2 25,6 26,4 25,9 18,0 3,8 26,9 piazza Cavallotti 19,2 25,6 26,8 25,9 18,0 3,8 26,9 piazza Martiri 19,1 25,8 26,8 26,2 17,9 4,23 26,9 via Pescheria 19,0 25,9 26,8 26,2 17,9 4,1 27,2 via Massari 19,2 25,8 26,9 26,0 17,7 3,9 27,2 via Trieste 19,1 26,0 26,8 25,9 17,8 4 26,9 CONDUCTIVITY [µS/cm] 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19 Min 17-18 Max 17-18 Imbocco Belfiore 475 394 408 390 415 287 528 viale Pitentino 478 394 410 403 415 294 529 via Solferino 477 394 410 402 416 299 530 piazza Cavallotti 478 395 410 402 415 294 530 piazza Martiri 477 395 410 402 416 302 529 via Pescheria 478 412 411 404 417 289 531 via Massari 477 401 419 412 429 285 536 via Trieste 478 402 415 411 430 313 536
  84. 84. Field Data 2019 84 DO% 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19 Min 17-18 Max 17-18 Imbocco Belfiore 99,2 121,4 66,8 153,2 64,3 50,9 197,4 viale Pitentino 88,4 109,7 66,5 115,7 67,6 56,1 177,4 via Solferino 87,3 109,8 68,1 113,6 70,8 57,1 177,4 piazza Cavallotti 84,5 101,7 68,3 106,0 69,2 60,8 164,9 piazza Martiri 86,6 102,2 75,9 103,3 74,8 60,8 156,0 via Pescheria 85,1 103,5 77,1 100,2 75,1 62,3 156,0 via Massari 83,0 109,5 82,0 100,6 72,5 63,5 152,0 via Trieste 82,4 115,2 80,4 104,5 71,0 62,9 149,4 DO [mg/l] 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19 Min 17-18 Max 17-18 Imbocco Belfiore 9,0 9,8 5,3 12,2 6,0 5,94 16,3 viale Pitentino 8,1 8,9 5,3 9,3 6,3 5,96 15,4 via Solferino 7,9 8,8 5,4 9,1 6,6 6,01 15,4 piazza Cavallotti 7,7 8,2 5,4 8,5 6,5 5,78 14,2 piazza Martiri 7,9 8,2 6,0 8,2 7,0 5,62 13,4 via Pescheria 7,8 8,3 6,1 8,0 7,0 5,63 13,4 via Massari 7,6 8,8 6,4 8,0 6,8 5,44 13,0 via Trieste 7,5 9,2 6,3 8,4 6,6 5,53 12,8
  85. 85. The microbiological data of the following slides have been produced by the technical analysts of the Health Protection Agency by Mantova but are presented by Dott. Lorenza Galassi, as Dr. Attilio Bertolotti, unable to participate in the final meeting, kindly asked Dr. Galassi to present the data in his place. The graphs and correlation research are by Dr. Galassi.
  86. 86. Field Data 2019 86 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 600 Imbocco Belfiore viale Pitentino via Solferino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Massari via Trieste Conductivity 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 Imbocco Belfiore viale Pitentino via Solferino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Massari via Trieste DO mg/l 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19
  87. 87. Microbiological Data 2019 87 Escherichia coli 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19 Min 2018 Max 2018 viale Pitentino 100 130 30 30 50 100 300 piazza Cavallotti 550 190 410 850 1600 480 2700 piazza Martiri 900 200 520 380 2300 250 2100 via Pescheria 370 160 1300 460 2000 460 1900 via Trieste 800 270 1100 650 2800 450 1800 pioggia cumulata 15,4 0 0,8 0 17,4 Enterococci 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19 Min 2018 Max 2018 viale Pintentino <100 <100 <100 0 20 0 0 piazza Cavallotti 250 220 280 550 250 110 350 piazza Martiri 350 140 350 250 350 100 410 via Pescheria 190 150 550 320 450 100 450 via Trieste 310 240 480 460 550 120 370 pioggia cumulata 15,4 0 0,8 0 17,4
  88. 88. Microbiological Data 2019 88 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste E. coli 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste Enterococchi 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19
  89. 89. Escherichia coli: Comparison of 2018 and 2019 data 89 Max 2018 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 29/05/19 24/06/19 29/07/19 20/08/19 07/10/19
  90. 90. Escherichia coli – Rain Comparison 90 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 0,0 0,5 1,0 1,5 2,0 2,5 3,0 3,5 4,0 01:00 02:00 03:00 04:00 05:00 06:00 07:00 08:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 20:00 21:00 22:00 23:00 00:00 01:00 02:00 03:00 04:00 05:00 06:00 07:00 08:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 E.coli pioggia 28-29 May
  91. 91. 91 Escherichia coli – Rain Comparison viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 0,00 0,10 0,20 0,30 0,40 0,50 0,60 0,70 0,80 0,90 1,00 01:00 02:00 03:00 04:00 05:00 06:00 07:00 08:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 20:00 21:00 22:00 23:00 00:00 01:00 02:00 03:00 04:00 05:00 06:00 07:00 08:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 E.coli pioggia Titolo asse 23-24 June
  92. 92. 92 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 0,00 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 01:00 02:00 03:00 04:00 05:00 06:00 07:00 08:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 20:00 21:00 22:00 23:00 00:00 01:00 02:00 03:00 04:00 05:00 06:00 07:00 08:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 E.coli pioggia 28-29 July Escherichia coli – Rain Comparison
  93. 93. 93 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 0,00 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 01:00 02:00 03:00 04:00 05:00 06:00 07:00 08:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 20:00 21:00 22:00 23:00 00:00 01:00 02:00 03:00 04:00 05:00 06:00 07:00 08:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 E.coli pioggia 19-20 August Escherichia coli – Rain Comparison
  94. 94. 94 Escherichia coli – Rain Comparison viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 01:00 02:00 03:00 04:00 05:00 06:00 07:00 08:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 20:00 21:00 22:00 23:00 00:00 01:00 02:00 03:00 04:00 05:00 06:00 07:00 08:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 E.coli piogga Titolo asse 6-7 October
  95. 95. 95 Escherichia coli – Rain Comparison 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 15/05/19 04/06/19 24/06/19 14/07/19 03/08/19 23/08/19 12/09/19 02/10/19 22/10/19 viale Pitentino piazza Cavallotti piazza Martiri via Pescheria via Trieste pioggia cumulata
  96. 96. Flood Spillways 96
  97. 97. Rivers in Town: RIO School Project 2020 2020 Virtual Regional Meeting of GLOBE Program Europe and Eurasia 26-29.10.2020
  98. 98. RIO School Project 2020 School-Work Alternation Project in Agreement with the Foundation “LE PESCHERIE DI GIULIO ROMANO” Water Quality Monitoring Plan Classes ITET MantegnaIS Fermi 4AAMB + 3AAMB (15) (21) 4CBIO (15) Parameters Escherichia coliNitrates, Phosphates, Esch. Coli e Enteroc. Campaigns 18 february - 22 March – 7 e 26 April 2020 Closing Meeting may 2020 IS Strozzi MN 3EM (17) Nitrates, Phosphates, Esch. Coli e Enteroc.
  99. 99. Step 1Opening Ceremony (February, 10 2020)
  100. 100. Step 2School Water Quality Monitoring Campaigns (February, 18 2020)
  101. 101. Bacteriological Analisys by ITET Mantegna 18.02.2020 ITET Mantegna 18.02.2020 Sampling Sites Escherichia coli 1 Imbocco Belfiore 3 2 Viale Pintentino 0 3 Via Solferino 100 4 Piazza Cavallotti 150 5 Piazza Martiri 138 6 Via Pescheria 180 7 Via Massari 160 8 Via Trieste 300 * presence of floating solid wastes Step 3 2020 Bacteriological Results by School Campaignes
  102. 102. BREACKING NEWS Gazzetta di Mantova of 22-10-20, The wonder of the Fishmongers, The city rediscovers its jewel
  103. 103. https://www.labtercrea.it/progetto-rio/progetto-rio.htm https://www.labtercrea.it/progetto-rio/progetto-rio-2018.htm https://www.labtercrea.it/progetto-rio-2019/progetto-rio-2019.htm https://www.labtercrea.it/progetto-rio-2020/progetto-rio-2020.htm More Information and Image Galleries at the following web pages:
  104. 104. The End Lorella Rigonat, Sandro Sutti, Maria Pia Coceano GLOBE ITALY Coordination Paola Zanon, Graziella Mocellin, Michee Baraldi, Fabio Rivolt, Marco Faggioli GLOBE Italy Team Email globeitaliasifd@gmail.com Web www.globeitalia.it

×