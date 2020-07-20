Successfully reported this slideshow.
Planimetía topológico

Planimetría

Planimetía topológico

  1. 1. Planimetr�a Escala 1:235 20m 25 m 4m 20 m Vista trasera Vista planta Vista frontal Vista lateral
  2. 2. Plano completo Simetr�a entre m�dulos M�dulo 1 M�dulo 2
  3. 3. 0.16 m 0.32 m 0.48m 35� 0.36m 0.12m 10.04m 9.04m 9.04m 11.48m 11.48m 9.52m 9.52m 9.36m 9.36m 7.12 m 7.12 m 4.24 m 6.6 m 0.32 0.32 1 m 4.44m 3.92m 4.04 m 3.48 m3.64 m radio: 0.12 m M�dulo 1 Escala 1:80 A B C D E F
  4. 4. 0.04 0.92m 0.08m 0.23m 0.24 0.24 m 7.88m 8.12m 8.12m 9.8m 9.8m 8.12m 8.12m 2.4 m 2.4m 7.52 m 7.52 m 4.24 m 1 m 0.92m 6.6 m 4.8m 4.72m 5.56 m 3.04 m 3.28 m radio: 0.12 m M�dulo 2 Escala 1:80 1 2 3 4 5

