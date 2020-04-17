Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GEOLOGY MCQ’S SERIES (PART-1) FOR NET, GATE, JAM, AND OTHER ENTRANCE EXAMS
The fold in which axes plunge directly down the dip of axial plane- 1. Normal fold 2. Reclined fold 3. Cascade fold 4. Dra...
When the minimum principle stress is vertical, the resultant fault will be- 1. Normal fault 2. Reverse fault 3. Strikr sli...
Question no. 3 The youngest rocks of the basaltic crust On the sea floor are found along- 1. Fracture zone 2. Subduction z...
Head of a vertical fault will be- 1. 90 Degree 2. 45 degree 3. 10 degree 4. 0 degree Question no. 4 Ans. 4
The point which separates the concave and convex segment of the fold is called – 1. Inflection point 2. Hinge 3. Plunge 4....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Geo mcq's 1

17 views

Published on

Click on the link to watch explanation:- https://youtu.be/dS-ZdD9qwLA

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Geo mcq's 1

  1. 1. GEOLOGY MCQ’S SERIES (PART-1) FOR NET, GATE, JAM, AND OTHER ENTRANCE EXAMS
  2. 2. The fold in which axes plunge directly down the dip of axial plane- 1. Normal fold 2. Reclined fold 3. Cascade fold 4. Drag fold Question no. 1 Ans. 2
  3. 3. When the minimum principle stress is vertical, the resultant fault will be- 1. Normal fault 2. Reverse fault 3. Strikr slip 4. Thrust fault Question no. 2 Ans. 2
  4. 4. Question no. 3 The youngest rocks of the basaltic crust On the sea floor are found along- 1. Fracture zone 2. Subduction zone 3. Mid oceanic ridges 4. Abyssal Plains Ans. 3
  5. 5. Head of a vertical fault will be- 1. 90 Degree 2. 45 degree 3. 10 degree 4. 0 degree Question no. 4 Ans. 4
  6. 6. The point which separates the concave and convex segment of the fold is called – 1. Inflection point 2. Hinge 3. Plunge 4. Crest Question no. 5 Ans. 1

×