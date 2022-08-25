URINARY SURGERY (1).pdf

1.
Urinary System
50’000 series
QUIZ :
https://forms.gle/6atK52piXzx3zBzA8
2.
GENERAL CODING GUIDELINES - URINARY SYSTEM (50100 - 53899)
1. In general both Male and female urinary system related surgical
procedures includes the placement of urinary catheter.
Catheterization codes 51701, 51702, and 51703 are not separately reported
when done at the time or before other surgical procedures which require this as
part of the procedure.
3. CPT 52204
Cystourethroscopy : is a procedure that allows your provider to visually
examine the inside of your bladder and urethra
with biopsy(s)) this service cannot be billed with units if multiple biopsies are
performed. Only one unit is allowed.
3.
. When a biopsy procedure is followed by destruction or excision of that particular lesion
during the same session then biopsy is included in the major procedure should not be
billed separately.
Modifier 59 is allowed if the procedures are performed at different sessions or different
lesions. Multiple biopsies of same type of lesions can be billed with single unit.
4.
5. Regarding Endoscopy procedure:
-
- Scout endoscopy should not be reported separately along with diagnostic or
therapeutic endoscopy procedures.
- Diagnostic endoscopy is always included in the therapeutic endoscopy.
- When multiple endoscopy procedures are performed select the most appropriate CPT
code which describes all the service rendered, or bill the services with modifier 51.
Eg: Renal endoscopy through established nephrostomy, biopsy of lesion with fulguration
(the destruction of small growths or areas of tissue using diathermy.) is done along
with removal of calculus is performed.
Ans: 50557 & 50561 – 51 (Biopsy is included)
- When multiple endoscopy approaches are necessary to perform at a same session
due to different medical necessity should be coded separately with modifier 51.
Eg: Renal endoscopy with Cystourethroscopy
Note: If multiple endoscopy approaches are necessary to perform the same procedure at
the same session due to complexity of the condition then code only the successful
endoscopic approach.
5.
Eg: Renal endoscopy through established nephrostomy, biopsy of lesion with fulguration
(the destruction of small growths or areas of tissue using diathermy.) is done
along with removal of calculus is performed.
Ans: 50557 & 50561 – 51 (Biopsy is included)
- When multiple endoscopy approaches are necessary to perform at a same session
due to different medical necessity should be coded separately with modifier 51.
Eg: Renal endoscopy with Cystourethroscopy
Note: If multiple endoscopy approaches are necessary to perform the same procedure at
the same session due to complexity of the condition then code only the successful
endoscopic approach.
6.
6. CPT 51701, 51702 (Insertion of bladder catheter) & 51700 (Bladder
irrigation) are reported only when performed independently.
7. Don’t report CPT 51784 (EMG) and CPT 51785 (Needle EMG) when EMG
is performed as part of biofeedback.
8. CPT Codes range from 50740 – 50810 (Ureteral Anastomosis) append
modifier 50 or RT/LT if the procedures are performed in bilateral ureters.
9. Urethrorrhaphy : suture of the urethra
(CPT 53502 - 53515) is included in urethroplasty procedures, Shouldn’t bill
separately.
7.
10. The insertion and removal of a temporary Ureteral
catheter (CPT 52005) during diagnostic or therapeutic
Cystourethroscopy / pyeloscopy is included in CPT 52320 – 52356
and shouldn’t be coded separately.
To report insertion of a self retaining, indwelling stent during
diagnostic or therapeutic Cystourethroscopy / pyeloscopy report
CPT 52332 in addition to primary procedure like CPT (52320 –
52330, 52334 – 53252, 52354, 52355) and append modifier 51.
8.
11. CPT 52332 is unilateral procedure code, for B/L procedures use modifier
50.
12. CPT 52700 (Transurethral drainage of prostatic abscess) is included in
other transurethral prostatic procedures.
13. CPT 55000 (Puncture aspiration of hydrocele) is included in services
including the tunica vaginalis (Serous membrane that covers the testes),
scrotum, vas deferens and inguinal hernia repairs.
14. Female pelvis examination is included in gynecology procedures.
Shouldn’t be coded separately. Similarly CPT 57410 (pelvic exam under
anesthesia) is included in gynecology procedures.
9.
15. CPT 58660 (Lysis of adhesions) is included in other
major surgical laparoscopic procedures.
16. CPT 57400 (Dilation of vagina) or 57800 (Dilation of
cervical canal) is included in vaginal approach procedures.
Unless the CPT description states “without cervical
dilation”
17. Colposcopy (CPT 56820, 57420, 57452) is included in
surgical procedures.
10.
PERCUTANEOUS PROCEDURES
NEPHROSTOMY CATHETER:
Placement of Nephrostomy catheter – CPT 50432
- Includes the diagnostic nephrostogram, imaging guidance and S&I
11.
Exchange of Nephrostomy catheter – CPT 50435
- Includes the diagnostic nephrostogram, imaging guidance and S&I
Conversion of Nephrostomy catheter into Nephroureteral catheter – CPT 50434
- Includes the diagnostic nephrostogram and/or ureterogram, imaging guidance and S&I
Removal of nephrostomy catheter requiring fluoroscopy guidance – CPT 50389
Note: For removal without any guidance, then we can bill appropriate E&M service
12.
NEPHROURETERAL CATHETER:
Placement of nephroureteral catheter – CPT 50433
- Includes the diagnostic nephrostogram and/or ureterogram, imaging guidance
and S&I
Removal and Replacement of nephroureteral catheter – CPT 50387
- Required fluoroscopy guidance and Includes the S&I.
13.
Note: For removal alone without any guidance, then we can bill appropriate E&M
service.
The above set of codes is for unilateral procedures, for bilateral procedures append
appropriate modifier.
14.
Ureteral Stent Procedures
Percutaneous placement of Ureteral stent
1. Via pre-existing nephrostomy tract – CPT 50693
2. Via new access without separate nephrostomy catheter – CPT 50694
3. Via new access with separate nephrostomy catheter – CPT 50695
-
15.
- Includes diagnostic nephrostogram / ureterogram, imaging guidance and all
S&I
Removal and replacement of Ureteral stent via percutaneous approach – CPT
50382
Removal of Ureteral stent via percutaneous approach – CPT 50384
Removal and replacement of Ureteral stent via transurethral approach – CPT
50385
Removal of Ureteral stent via transurethral approach – CPT 50386
The above procedures includes the S&I and for bilateral procedure append
modifier 50.