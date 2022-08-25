Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

URINARY SURGERY (1).pdf

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
2013 AAPC EXAM.pdf
2013 AAPC EXAM.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
1 of 17
1 of 17

URINARY SURGERY (1).pdf

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

cpc 50000 series important titles

cpc 50000 series important titles

Healthcare

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
Free
The Breathing Cure: Develop New Habits for a Healthier, Happier, and Longer Life Patrick McKeown
Free
Enter The Kettlebell!: Strength Secret of the Soviet Supermen Pavel Tsatsouline
Free
No Sweat: How the Simple Science of Motivation Can Bring You a Lifetime of Fitness Michelle Segar
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
Free
Yoga for All of Us: A Modified Series of Traditional Poses for Any Age and Ability Peggy Cappy
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weaknessâ€”Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul Wade
Free
Health, Healing, and Beyond: Yoga and the Living Tradition of T. Krishnamacharya T. K. V. Desikachar
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Body by Science: A Research Based Program for Strength Training, Body building, and Complete Fitness in 12 Minutes a Week Doug McGuff MD
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
Free
Younger Next Year for Women, 2nd Edition: Life Fit, strong, Sexy, and Smart–Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
Free
Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
Free
Waking Energy: 7 Timeless Practices Designed to Reboot Your Body and Unleash Your Potential Jennifer Kries
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
Free
Reborn on the Run: My Journey from Addiction to Ultramarathons Catra Corbett
Free

URINARY SURGERY (1).pdf

  1. 1. Urinary System 50’000 series QUIZ : https://forms.gle/6atK52piXzx3zBzA8
  2. 2. GENERAL CODING GUIDELINES - URINARY SYSTEM (50100 - 53899) 1. In general both Male and female urinary system related surgical procedures includes the placement of urinary catheter. Catheterization codes 51701, 51702, and 51703 are not separately reported when done at the time or before other surgical procedures which require this as part of the procedure. 3. CPT 52204 Cystourethroscopy : is a procedure that allows your provider to visually examine the inside of your bladder and urethra with biopsy(s)) this service cannot be billed with units if multiple biopsies are performed. Only one unit is allowed.
  3. 3. . When a biopsy procedure is followed by destruction or excision of that particular lesion during the same session then biopsy is included in the major procedure should not be billed separately. Modifier 59 is allowed if the procedures are performed at different sessions or different lesions. Multiple biopsies of same type of lesions can be billed with single unit.
  4. 4. 5. Regarding Endoscopy procedure: - - Scout endoscopy should not be reported separately along with diagnostic or therapeutic endoscopy procedures. - Diagnostic endoscopy is always included in the therapeutic endoscopy. - When multiple endoscopy procedures are performed select the most appropriate CPT code which describes all the service rendered, or bill the services with modifier 51. Eg: Renal endoscopy through established nephrostomy, biopsy of lesion with fulguration (the destruction of small growths or areas of tissue using diathermy.) is done along with removal of calculus is performed. Ans: 50557 & 50561 – 51 (Biopsy is included) - When multiple endoscopy approaches are necessary to perform at a same session due to different medical necessity should be coded separately with modifier 51. Eg: Renal endoscopy with Cystourethroscopy Note: If multiple endoscopy approaches are necessary to perform the same procedure at the same session due to complexity of the condition then code only the successful endoscopic approach.
  5. 5. Eg: Renal endoscopy through established nephrostomy, biopsy of lesion with fulguration (the destruction of small growths or areas of tissue using diathermy.) is done along with removal of calculus is performed. Ans: 50557 & 50561 – 51 (Biopsy is included) - When multiple endoscopy approaches are necessary to perform at a same session due to different medical necessity should be coded separately with modifier 51. Eg: Renal endoscopy with Cystourethroscopy Note: If multiple endoscopy approaches are necessary to perform the same procedure at the same session due to complexity of the condition then code only the successful endoscopic approach.
  6. 6. 6. CPT 51701, 51702 (Insertion of bladder catheter) & 51700 (Bladder irrigation) are reported only when performed independently. 7. Don’t report CPT 51784 (EMG) and CPT 51785 (Needle EMG) when EMG is performed as part of biofeedback. 8. CPT Codes range from 50740 – 50810 (Ureteral Anastomosis) append modifier 50 or RT/LT if the procedures are performed in bilateral ureters. 9. Urethrorrhaphy : suture of the urethra (CPT 53502 - 53515) is included in urethroplasty procedures, Shouldn’t bill separately.
  7. 7. 10. The insertion and removal of a temporary Ureteral catheter (CPT 52005) during diagnostic or therapeutic Cystourethroscopy / pyeloscopy is included in CPT 52320 – 52356 and shouldn’t be coded separately. To report insertion of a self retaining, indwelling stent during diagnostic or therapeutic Cystourethroscopy / pyeloscopy report CPT 52332 in addition to primary procedure like CPT (52320 – 52330, 52334 – 53252, 52354, 52355) and append modifier 51.
  8. 8. 11. CPT 52332 is unilateral procedure code, for B/L procedures use modifier 50. 12. CPT 52700 (Transurethral drainage of prostatic abscess) is included in other transurethral prostatic procedures. 13. CPT 55000 (Puncture aspiration of hydrocele) is included in services including the tunica vaginalis (Serous membrane that covers the testes), scrotum, vas deferens and inguinal hernia repairs. 14. Female pelvis examination is included in gynecology procedures. Shouldn’t be coded separately. Similarly CPT 57410 (pelvic exam under anesthesia) is included in gynecology procedures.
  9. 9. 15. CPT 58660 (Lysis of adhesions) is included in other major surgical laparoscopic procedures. 16. CPT 57400 (Dilation of vagina) or 57800 (Dilation of cervical canal) is included in vaginal approach procedures. Unless the CPT description states “without cervical dilation” 17. Colposcopy (CPT 56820, 57420, 57452) is included in surgical procedures.
  10. 10. PERCUTANEOUS PROCEDURES NEPHROSTOMY CATHETER: Placement of Nephrostomy catheter – CPT 50432 - Includes the diagnostic nephrostogram, imaging guidance and S&I
  11. 11. Exchange of Nephrostomy catheter – CPT 50435 - Includes the diagnostic nephrostogram, imaging guidance and S&I Conversion of Nephrostomy catheter into Nephroureteral catheter – CPT 50434 - Includes the diagnostic nephrostogram and/or ureterogram, imaging guidance and S&I Removal of nephrostomy catheter requiring fluoroscopy guidance – CPT 50389 Note: For removal without any guidance, then we can bill appropriate E&M service
  12. 12. NEPHROURETERAL CATHETER: Placement of nephroureteral catheter – CPT 50433 - Includes the diagnostic nephrostogram and/or ureterogram, imaging guidance and S&I Removal and Replacement of nephroureteral catheter – CPT 50387 - Required fluoroscopy guidance and Includes the S&I.
  13. 13. Note: For removal alone without any guidance, then we can bill appropriate E&M service. The above set of codes is for unilateral procedures, for bilateral procedures append appropriate modifier.
  14. 14. Ureteral Stent Procedures Percutaneous placement of Ureteral stent 1. Via pre-existing nephrostomy tract – CPT 50693 2. Via new access without separate nephrostomy catheter – CPT 50694 3. Via new access with separate nephrostomy catheter – CPT 50695 -
  15. 15. - Includes diagnostic nephrostogram / ureterogram, imaging guidance and all S&I Removal and replacement of Ureteral stent via percutaneous approach – CPT 50382 Removal of Ureteral stent via percutaneous approach – CPT 50384 Removal and replacement of Ureteral stent via transurethral approach – CPT 50385 Removal of Ureteral stent via transurethral approach – CPT 50386 The above procedures includes the S&I and for bilateral procedure append modifier 50.
  16. 16. QUIZ https://forms.gle/6atK52piXzx3zBzA8

×