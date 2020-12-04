Day 4 android bootcamp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Android Development BootCamp Day 04 Getting Familiar with Event Handling and Layouts in Android
A Little Introduction to Myself... Zainab Khan Final Year Student of B.E Software from MUET. Former DSC Expert Team Member...
What we will be doing today? Look into three layouts of Android UI Development. Which ones? ● Table Layout. ● Grid Layout....
Let’s Start!
Event Handling
Handling Click Events When you press a view (usually button) on your app’s UI, an event gets triggered resulting into some...
1) Using onClick() method Two steps: 1. Define onClick property of button in XML. 2. Now, handle the view in your Java fil...
2) Using onClickListener() As the name suggests, click listeners automatically listens for click events, so you don’t need...
Layouts
What is a Layout? ➔ A layout is something that defines the structure of a user interface in your app, using hierarchies of...
Some Important Layouts Linear Layout. Relative Layout. Table Layout. Absolute Layout. Frame Layout. ListView. Grid Layout....
TABLE LAYOUT ➔ Android TableLayout is going to be arrange groups of views into rows and columns. ➔ You will use the <Table...
Grid Layout ➔ In Android GridLayout, we can specify the number of columns and rows that the grid will have. ➔ We can custo...
Frame Layout ➔ Frame Layout is designed to block out an area on the screen to display a single item. ➔ Generally, FrameLay...
Are We DONE? YES? High Five! Ask Away Questions!
Some Tips! ★ Try different things if you haven’t. Explore maps, databases, services, broadcasts, AI in android, different ...
References https://developer.android.com/guide/topics/ui/controls/button#java https://developer.android.com/guide/topics/u...
