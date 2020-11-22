Successfully reported this slideshow.
Getting started with Android Development (An Introduction)
Before Android let’s look at different ways to develop mobile applications ❏ Web ❏ Hybrid ❏ Native
Which way to opt. for….
Ok now, What is android? ❏ Developed by Google Inc. ❏ Android is nothing but an operating system. ❏ Android is an open sou...
Versions of android... ❏ The Android OS is divided into various version numbers, implying significant jumps in features, o...
Why android?
Why android? Because stats…
Career in android ❏ Is android a good and viable career? ❏ Be specific about which option you are going to choose. ❏ Is it...
Now let’s have some technical talk…. Before you start developing App. in Android you need: ❏ To know which language to opt...
Languages that can be used to develop an Android App. ❏ Java ❏ Kotlin ❏ C++ ❏ C# ❏ Or others.
Prerequisites Things you need for android development in java: Operating system: ❏ Microsoft Windows XP or later version. ...
Android Architecture
Before jumping into building an app let’s look at some things that are used in Android Studio ❏Android SDK:The Android SDK...
Finally… building an app….. ❏ Write code in JAVA and XML ❏ Generate Java source files (e.g., from resource files, which ar...
Now a question may arise… “How can we dex and pack assets and sign the apk?” Well, simple answer for it is, “GRADLE” Now w...
That’s all folks!! Got questions? Ask away!
Android development is pursued by a large percentage of today's developers. Therefore this session covered all that you needed to know before starting Android Development!

