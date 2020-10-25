Asterisk presentation v1.1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
10/25/2020 WTH is Asterisk !! 1
Asterisk Server Internet Softphone/ Hard phone Softphone/ Hard phone 1.1 Basic Call Routing 10/25/2020 2
VOIP 10/25/2020 Definition 1. Voice Over Internet Protocol 2. group of technologies for the delivery of voice communicatio...
SIP 10/25/2020 Definition 1. Session Initiation Protocol 2. signaling Protocol for IP communication. 1. initiating, mainta...
10/25/2020 IP Communication 1. Location (IP Address) 2. Same Codec (For Encoding-Decoding) SIP Locate other party How to c...
10/25/2020 SDP Definition 1. Session description Protocol 2. When SIP packets are send and received the both parties need ...
10/25/2020 Asterisk 1. It is a complete PBX(Private Branch exchange) in software. 2. Can Run on Windows, Linux, OS X. 3. H...
10/25/2020 1.5 A Basic Call Flow (Outgoing) User Mobile Phone Asterisk ServerIP phone Cellular Tower 8
10/25/2020 Converts 3G,4G,GSM to SIP Calling Asterisk ServerIP phone IPTSP SIP Trunk SynesisIT 9 1.6 Basic Call Flow (Exte...
10/25/2020 Asterisk Codebase ❑ File : 1. Path : etc/asterisk 2. Path : var/lib/asterisk Sip.conf exention.conf Audio Scrip...
10/25/2020 1.7 sip Trunk setup in sip.conf 11 SIP TRUNK
10/25/2020 1.7 extention.conf(Code Demo) [robi_airtel_360] exten => _X.,1,Answer() exten => _X.,2,SayDigits(123) exten => ...
10/25/2020 [airtel_pg-ivr-free-min] exten => un,1,Set(trycount=0) exten => un,2,Background(pg_sounds/pg_sub_free_zero) ext...
10/25/2020 References ❑ SIP : https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3261#section-8.2.2.3 ❑ Mobile VoIP: https://www.voip-info.org...
10/25/2020 15 Thank You
