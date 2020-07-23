Successfully reported this slideshow.
CRE AWARDS TASHKENT 2020 Ежегодная профессиональная премия в области коммерческой недвижимости «CRE Awards» была учреждена...
Устав Премии CRE Awards Tashkent 2020 г.Нур-Султан 2020 год
Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 1 Содержание 1. Общие положения ......................................
Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 2 1. Общие положения История Премии. Ежегодная профессиональная пре...
Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 3  Поощрение высокого профессионализма в области строительства и р...
Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 4 Категория Офисная недвижимость:  Номинация - Бизнес-центр класса...
Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 5 При этом торговые центры классифицируются по объему общей площади...
Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 6 2. 07 сентября 2020 года состоится защита и презентации объектов,...
Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 7 a) присудить не все премии; b) делить премии между участниками ко...
Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 8 Таблица критериев и весов: Критерии 0 1 2 3 4 5 Вес Балл Критерий...
Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 9  не предоставлять информацию о конкурсантах Премии третьим лицам...
Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 10 ГРАФИК КОНКУРСА CREW AWARDS CENTRAL ASIA 2020 Этап ДАТА Первый О...
Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 11 Приглашены к участию в экспертной группе жюри по номинантам CREW...
  1. 1. CRE AWARDS TASHKENT 2020 Ежегодная профессиональная премия в области коммерческой недвижимости «CRE Awards» была учреждена в 2013 году и впервые проведена в 2014 году по инициативе отраслевого бизнес - сообщества и уже зарекомендовала себя как наиболее важное и престижное событие индустрии коммерческой недвижимости в Центральной Азии. Лауреатами Премии ежегодно становятся лучшие представители в своей категории, отвечающие современным требованиям коммерческой недвижимости. Победа в Премии оценивается профессиональным сообществом как важное достижение и способствует продвижению имиджа компании на казахстанском и международном уровне. «CRE Awards» проходит в рамках завершающего Гала-ужина Центрально-Азиатского форума коммерческой недвижимости «CREW Ташкент 2020 - Investments. Development. Technology». Церемония награждения и гала-ужин, как чествование лауреатов Премии, являются одним из самых ожидаемых событий в индустрии коммерческой недвижимости Центральной Азии. За годы существования Премия стала проектом, который формирует, основанные на общем интересе, профессиональные мнения, ценности и приоритеты рынка коммерческой недвижимости. Главные цели Премии Commercial Real Estate Awards - установить стандарты, повысить инвестиционную привлекательность, поощрение высокого профессионализма, определить способы эксплуатации, правильное планирование и эффективные идеи, которые послужат руководством для будущих проектов коммерческой недвижимости. Организатором и техническим исполнителем Премии является компания «Kazakhstan Networking Partners» («CREW-TO»).
  2. 2. Устав Премии CRE Awards Tashkent 2020 г.Нур-Султан 2020 год
  3. 3. Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 1 Содержание 1. Общие положения ...................................................................................................................2 1.1 Основные цели Премии............................................................................................................ 2 1.2 Структура Премии.................................................................................................................... 3 1.2.1 Территориальное деление.........................................................................................................3 1.2.2 Номинации.................................................................................................................................3 1.2.3 Официальный приз Премии ..................................................................................................... 3 2. Основные номинации..................................................................................................................3 2.1 Правила участия в основных номинациях ...........................................................................4 2.1.1 Офисная недвижимость ………………………………………………………………………...…... 4 2.1.2 Торговая недвижимость ……………………………………………………………………………..4 2.1.3 Ритейл …………………………………………………………………………………………….….. 5 2.1.4 Сервисная компания …………………………………………………………………………….…... 5 2.1.5 Профессиональные номинации ………………………………………………………………....….. 5 2.2 Оформление конкурсных заявок для объектов ………………………………………………....…. 5 3. Система оценивания в номинациях Премии.............................................................................. 6 3.1 Система оценивания.................................................................................................................6 3.2 Положение о жюри Конкурса CRE AWARDS.........................................................................6 3.3 Методика проведения оценивания...........................................................................................7 4. Заключительные положения…………………………………………………………………………..8 4.1 Права и обязательства Организатора иКонкурсантов Премии …..…………………………….....8 4.1.1 Конкурсант Премии вправе ……………………………………………………………………….....8 4.1.2 Организатор Премии вправе…………………………………………..……………………… ……..8 4.1.3 Организатор обязуется…………………………………………………..…………………………...9 4.1.4 Победитель вправе…………………………………………………………….…………..……… ….9 4.2 Порядок внесения изменений в Устав Премии…….………………………….……………… …...9 4.3 Срок хранения документации………………………………………………………………….. .…...9
  4. 4. Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 2 1. Общие положения История Премии. Ежегодная профессиональная премия в области коммерческой недвижимости Commercial RealEstate Awards (далее «Премия» или «CRE AWARDS») была учреждена в 2013 году и впервые проведена в 2014 году по инициативе отраслевого бизнес - сообщества и уже зарекомендовала себя как наиболее важное и престижное событие индустрии коммерческой недвижимости в Казахстане. Лауреатами Премии ежегодно становятся лучшие представители в своей категории, отвечающие современным требованиям коммерческой недвижимости. Победа в Премии оценивается профессиональным сообществом как важное достижение и способствует продвижению имиджа компании на казахстанском и международном уровне. CRE AWARDS проходит в рамках завершающего гала-ужина. Церемония награждения и гала-ужин, как чествование лауреатов Премии, являются одним из самых ожидаемых событий в индустрии коммерческой недвижимости Центральной Азии. За годы существования Премия стала проектом, который формирует, основанные на общем интересе, профессиональные мнения, ценности и приоритеты рынка коммерческой недвижимости. Цель Премии. Главная цель Премии Commercial Real Estate Awards – установить стандарты, определить способы эксплуатации, правильное планирование и эффективные идеи, которые послужат руководством для будущих проектов коммерческой недвижимости. Оргкомитет Премии. Организатором и техническим исполнителем Премии Commercial Real Estate Awards является ТОО «CREW-TO» (далее «Оргкомитет Премии» или «Организатор»). Независимый консультант Премии. Роль независимого консультанта Премии состоит в наблюдении за соблюдением положений Устава Премии и объективностью процесса системы оценки. В 2020 году компетентным жюри выступят представители международных компаний в сфере коммерческой недвижимости. Информационная поддержка. Премия Commercial Real Estate Awards, как одно из самых значительных событий в областикоммерческойнедвижимости Казахстана, Узбекистана, Кыргызстана имеет широкое освещение в различных средствах массовой информации. Крупнейшие печатные издания, интернет-порталы, а также теле и радиокомпании на протяжении нескольких лет информируют участников рынка о проектах, признанных по итогам года лучшими, о новых достижениях и темпах развития в сфере коммерческой недвижимости страны. 1.1. Основные цели Премии Основными целями Премии являются:  Содействие формированию стандартов качества объектов коммерческой недвижимости Центральной Азии;  Повышение инвестиционной привлекательности и прозрачности рынка коммерческой недвижимости Центральной Азии;
  5. 5. Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 3  Поощрение высокого профессионализма в области строительства и развития объектов коммерческой недвижимости Центральной Азии;  Выявление достижений компаний в ведущих сегментах рынка коммерческой недвижимости и награждение лидеров отрасли;  Содействие международному признанию стандартов качества объектов и профессионализма в области строительства и развития объектов коммерческой недвижимости Центральной Азии. 1.2 Структура Премии 1.2.1 Территориальное деление В масштабах страны объекты коммерческой недвижимости оцениваются согласно территориальной принадлежности: Республика Казахстан - выявляет и определяет лучшие объекты коммерческой недвижимости, реализованные в Республике Казахстан; Республика Узбекистан - выявляет и определяет лучшие объекты коммерческой недвижимости, реализованные в Республике Узбекистан; Киргизская Республика - выявляет и определяет лучшие объекты коммерческой недвижимости, реализованные в Киргизской Республике. 1.2.2 Номинации Все номинации Премии делятся на три вида:  Компании;  Объекты;  Персоны. В рамках Премии возможны учреждения новых номинаций, согласно решению Оргкомитета Премии. 1.3 Официальный приз Премии Официальным призом Премии является «Хрустальный Кубок» и диплом. Каждый «Хрустальный Кубок» является авторской работой и сделан специально для победителя Премии. «Хрустальный Кубок» и диплом вручается победителям в следующих категориях коммерческой недвижимости:  Офисная недвижимость;  Торговая недвижимость;  Коммерческая недвижимость;  Ритейл;  Сервисные компании;  Профессиональные номинации. 2. Основные номинации Объекты коммерческой недвижимости участвуют в Премии в основных номинациях:
  6. 6. Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 4 Категория Офисная недвижимость:  Номинация - Бизнес-центр класса А;  Номинация - Бизнес-центр класса B. Категория Торговая недвижимость:  Номинация - Крупный Торговый Центр;  Номинация - Средний Торговый Центр;  Номинация - Малый Торговый Центр. Категория Коммерческая недвижимость:  Номинация - Коворкинг года «Лучшее agile-пространство»;  Номинация - Коворкинг года «Лучшие технологические решения»;  Номинация - Коворкинг года «Лучшие архитектурные решения и дизайн». Категория Ритейл:  Ритейл: «Открытие года» (fashion ритейл);  Ритейл: «Магнит года» (сеть супер-, гипермаркетов);  Ритейл: «Отечественный ритейл» (сеть фуд ритейл - производство). Категория Сервисные компании:  Номинация - Лучшая Управляющая компания;  Номинация - Лучший Консультант года (консалтинговая компания). Категория Профессиональные номинации:  Номинация - Девелопер года;  Номинация - Управляющий года;  Номинация - Брокер года. 2.1 Правила участия в основных номинациях: Принимать участие в основных номинациях Премии CRE Awards могут все объекты коммерческой недвижимости, выбранные Оргкомитетом Премии. Любой объект коммерческой недвижимости имеет право участвовать в номинациях ежегодно, но не имеет право участвовать в 4-х или более номинациях текущего года. 2.1.1 Офисная недвижимость К участию принимаются здания или комплексы зданий, общей площадью более чем 1 000 кв.м, класса А и B, предназначенные для использования под офисы, находящиеся под управлением одной управляющей компании арендованные одним или несколькими арендаторами. 2.1.2 Торговая недвижимость К участию принимаются торговые и торгово-развлекательные центры, которые построены, управляются и используются как единый объект недвижимости.
  7. 7. Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 5 При этом торговые центры классифицируются по объему общей площади Gross Building Area (далее GBA) в следующие категории:  «Крупный Торговый Центр»: от 100 000 кв.м.;  «Средний Торговый Центр»: от 50 000 кв.м до 100 000 кв.м.;  «Малый Торговый Центр»: до 50 000 кв.м. 2.1.3 Ритейл К участию принимаются компании, занимающиеся розничной торговлей – супермаркеты, гипермаркеты, магазины у дома, fashion ритейл, магазины одежды, фуд ритейл. 2.1.4 Сервисная компания К участию принимаются компании, оказывающие комплекс услуг по управлению, эксплуатации и содержанию недвижимости третьим лицам. Подразделения собственника, которые занимаются управлением и эксплуатацией только своих объектов, не рассматриваются. 2.1.5 Профессиональные номинации К участию принимаются все девелоперы, компании, предоставляющие консультационные услуги, брокерские компании, управляющие коммерческой недвижимостью. 2.2 Оформление конкурсных заявок для объектов В соответствиис установленными правилами, подавать заявку на участие объекта в ПремииCRE Awards могут девелоперы или собственники объекта,а также любая другая организация, владеющая полной информацией об объекте. I этап Для оформления конкурсных заявок требуется: 1. Пройти регистрацию на соответствующейстранице сайта Премии (https://awards.knpartners.kz/), 2. Внести подробные и достоверные данные об объекте в конкурсную заявку; 3. Загрузить в специальный раздел конкурсной заявки отсканированный акт ввода в эксплуатацию, либо необходимую подтверждающую документацию, а также фотографии объекта ипоэтажные планы. II этап Если, по результатам 1-го тура,объект будет включенв список номинантов, от представителя объекта-номинанта потребуется: 1. Подготовить подробную презентацию объекта ипередать материалы презентации менеджеру Премии в оговоренные сроки; 2. В указанное время присутствовать на соответствующем «ЗаседанииКомитета жюри», сделать презентацию объекта,ответить на вопросы членов жюри. III этап 1. К третьему этапу допускаются номинанты Премий, прошедшие отбор в первых двух этапах Конкурса, набравшие наибольшее количество баллов.
  8. 8. Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 6 2. 07 сентября 2020 года состоится защита и презентации объектов,ответы на вопросы профессионального жюри, подведение итогов. IV этап 24 сентября 2020 года на Гала-ужине форума «CREW Ташкент 2020 - Investments. Development. Technology» будут вскрыты конверты с именами победителей. 3. Система оценки в номинациях Премии 3.1 Система оценки Созданная система позволяет достигнуть объективной и тщательной оценки объектов коммерческой недвижимости, целью которой является объединить с одной стороны, качественную оценку, основанную на объективных и измеримых параметрах, и отражающую, с другой стороны, общее отношение, восприятие и ощущения обычного пользователя, так называемого конечного пользователя объекта. Главная цель Премии CRE Awards – установить стандарты, определить способы эксплуатации, правильное планирование и эффективные идеи, которые послужат руководством для будущих проектов коммерческой недвижимости. Именно такая система оценки приближает Премию к достижению этой цели. 3.2 Положение о жюри Конкурса CRE AWARDS 3.2.1. В состав жюри приглашаются представители наиболее активные на рынке из числа спонсоров мероприятия CREW 2020, имеющие авторитет и обладающие опытом работы в коммерческой недвижимости, ведущие эксперты, представители крупнейших консалтинговых, девелоперских и инвестиционных компаний, представители управляющих компаний, а также другие участники рынка Коммерческой недвижимости, обладающие многолетним опытом работы и обширными знаниями в области Коммерческой недвижимости. На первом заседании по предложению организационного комитета CREW 2020 открытым голосованием избираются Председатель и один заместитель Председателя жюри. Ответственный секретарь назначается организационным комитетом CREW 2020. Председатель, заместитель Председателя и Ответственный секретарь образуют Президиум, который решает организационно административные вопросы, связанные с регламентом работы жюри. 3.2.2. Жюри просматривает всех участников конкурса, допущенных оргкомитетом к участию в конкурсе, на основании их заявок и дает оценку их анкетам, принимает решение о прохождении конкурсантов в следующий II тур, присуждает премии и дипломы. Решение жюри по результатам конкурса окончательно и пересмотру не подлежит. 3.2.3. Очередность выступления конкурсантов во II туре устанавливается жеребьевкой, которая состоится перед II туром. Изменения очередности выступлений, а также изменения в программах участников (после жеребьевки) допускаются только в исключительных случаях по решению жюри. 3.2.4. В случае опоздания конкурсанта по уважительной причине к началу II тура конкурса, вопрос о его участии в конкурсе решает жюри. 3.2.5. Оценка анкет конкурсантов производится открытым голосованием по системе определения 1, 2, 3 места. В зависимости от достигнутых участниками конкурса окончательных результатов жюри имеет право в пределах установленного количества премий:
  9. 9. Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 7 a) присудить не все премии; b) делить премии между участниками конкурса (кроме первой премии); c) отметить участников конкурса дипломами и специальными призами. 3.2.6. Жюри оставляет за собой право прослушать выступления конкурсанта конкурса полностью или частично, а также остановить выступление конкурсанта в случае отсутствия необходимости (в случаях, когда прохождение конкурсанта в следующий тур или его победа определена досрочно в силу отсутствия конкурентов или большого отрыва от других конкурсантов). Член жюри обязан на протяжении всего конкурса: a) воздерживаться от публичных оценок того или иного конкурсанта в прессе, на радио и телевидении, в интервью и т.д.; b) проголосовать, исходя из собственного профессионального экспертного мнения; c) не лоббировать и не дискредитировать умышленно какого-либо из представленных Номинантов и Конкурсантов, Объектов Коммерческой недвижимости во время, а также до или после заседания Комитета; d) не поддаваться влиянию третьих лиц в принятии своего решения по присуждению статуса победителя; e) в случае возникновения конфликта интересов по какому-либо из Номинантов и Конкурсантов, незамедлительно проинформировать об этом Организатора; f) в случае разногласий при толковании настоящего Положения о жюри конкурса, окончательное толкование дает Председатель жюри; g) во время заседаний жюри, нахождение в комнате жюри посторонних лиц, кроме определенных Оргкомитетом и прикрепленных переводчиков, не разрешается. На первом и втором турах каждый член жюри фиксирует свои оценки в оценочных листах, подписывает и передает их ответственному секретарю жюри. Подсчет голосов проводится счетной комиссией, назначаемой Оргкомитетом. На первом туре, после голосования, членами жюри предоставляется ряд цифр, выстроенных в порядке убывания. После этого объявляются названия конкурсантов, прошедших на второй тур. Ко второму туру допускается не более 3 участников по каждой из номинаций. 3.3 Методика проведения оценивания Оргкомитет Премии распределяет участников по соответствующим категориям по типу коммерческой недвижимости – офисная, торговая, сервисная компания и профессиональная номинация. Оценка будет сформирована на основе открытой информации о тех или иных компаниях. В случае отсутствия каких-либо данных, Оргкомитет Премии может официально запросить необходимые показатели у участников Премии. Оргкомитет Премии определяет критерии к каждой номинации для оценки, по которым выставляется оценка по шкале от 1 (худшая) до 5 (лучшая). В случае отсутствия каких-либо данных – выставляется оценка 0. Также каждому критерию присваивается вес, общая сумма по каждой номинации должна быть = 1.
  10. 10. Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 8 Таблица критериев и весов: Критерии 0 1 2 3 4 5 Вес Балл Критерий 1 Критерий 2 Критерий 3 Критерий 4 …… Итого Формула расчета балла, присуждаемого проекту: Общий балл = Балл критерий-1 х Вес критерий-1 + Балл критерий-N х Вес критерий-N По результатам итогов, компания, набравшая суммарно максимальное количество баллов в своей номинации, становится победителем. 4. Заключительные положения 4.1 Права и обязательства Организатора и Конкурсантов Премии 4.1.1 Конкурсант Премии вправе:  получать информацию о сроках и условиях проведения Премии;  получить сведения об Организаторе Премии;  требовать выдачи награды Премии, установленной в настоящих Правилах, в случае признания его победителем Премии в соответствии с настоящими Правилами. 4.1.2 Организатор Премии вправе:  запрашивать у конкурсантов Премии необходимую информацию и документы в случаях, предусмотренных настоящими Правилами;  организовывать и проводить рекламные интервью с конкурсантами об участии в Премии, в том числе для радио и телевидения, а равно для иных средств массовой информации, организовывать и проводить фото- и видеосъемку в отношении конкурсантов Премии, ставших финалистами и победителями Премии, публиковать готовые фото- и видеоматериалы с конкурсантами Премии, ставшими финалистами и победителями, на Интернет-сайтах и на иных информационных ресурсах, а также в средствах массовой информации без дополнительного согласия и без уплаты вознаграждения;  не разглашать персональные данные независимых консультантов Премии при составлении рейтинга. 4.1.3 Организатор обязуется:  соблюдать настоящие Правила, в том числе выполнять все действия, связанные с проведением Премии и установленные настоящими Правилами;  обеспечить конфиденциальность персональных данных, полученных Организатором от конкурсантов Премии для целей проведения Премии и безопасность при их обработке в рамках исполнения своих обязательств, предусмотренных настоящими Правилами;  выдать награду победителям Премии;
  11. 11. Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 9  не предоставлять информацию о конкурсантах Премии третьим лицам для целей, не связанных с проведением Премии, за исключением случаев, предусмотренных настоящими Правилами и законодательством Республики Казахстан. 4.1.4 Победители вправе: Победители Премии имеют право использовать титул «Победитель премии в области коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020» в той или иной номинации в своих коммуникациях с указанием года присвоения статуса. 4.2 Порядок внесения изменений в Устав Премии Оргкомитет Премии оставляет за собой право вносить в Устав о Премии правки в любой момент времени, в зависимости от необходимости, связанной с тенденциями развития рынка недвижимости, изменениями актуальности критериев отбора конкурсантов Премии, изменениями классификаций типов коммерческой недвижимости, критериев оценки объектов коммерческой недвижимости, принятых экспертным бизнес-сообществом и другими необходимыми уточнениями и дополнениями. Участники Премии также могут предлагать свои пожелания и замечания. В случае одобрения их Оргкомитетом, изменения будут внесены в Устав о Премии. Порядок внесения правок: 1. Информация обо всех вносимых в Устав Премии правках должна быть анонсирована на сайте https://awards.knpartners.kz/ в разделе «Новости». 2. Действующий Устав Премии должен быть опубликован на официальном сайте Премии https://awards.knpartners.kz/ в разделе «Устав». 3. Изменения, внесенные в Устав Премии, начинают действовать только с момента публикации обновленной версии Устава Премии на сайте https://awards.knpartners.kz/ в разделе «Устав». 4.3 Срок хранения документации Срок хранения документации, связанной с конкурной программой Премии составляет три года.
  12. 12. Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 10 ГРАФИК КОНКУРСА CREW AWARDS CENTRAL ASIA 2020 Этап ДАТА Первый Онлайн регистрация объектов, номинантов на сайте Оформление анкет и заявок на участие Внесение оплаты организационногосбора 10 ИЮЛЯ – 20 АВГУСТА Второй Определение номинантов Премии, первичныйотбор заявок 21 АВГУСТА – 05 СЕНТЯБРЯ Приглашение на защиту перед жюри (проводится онлайн) Онлайн защиты Номинантов 06 СЕНТЯБРЯ – 10 СЕНТЯБРЯ Третий Определение финалистов 10 СЕНТЯБРЯ – 24 СЕНТЯБРЯ Церемония награждения победителей 24 СЕНТЯБРЯ
  13. 13. Устав Премии коммерческой недвижимости CRE Awards 2020 11 Приглашены к участию в экспертной группе жюри по номинантам CREWAWARDS Tashkent 2020: 1. Константин Глушко, управляющий партнер Property Management Group 2. Мадина Абильпанова, управляющий партнер DM Associates 3. Жулдыз Какенов, Marden Property 4. Леонид Волох, LYNKS Property Management 5. Гульшат Сариева, Cushman Wakifield Kazakhstan 6. Андрей Калмыков, Trade Help 7. Наталья Афанасова,Sawatzsky Property 8. Евгения Тесля,EST Group 9. Цой Алексей Петрович,независимый консультант г.Ташкент 10. Наталья Аброскина,директор по торговой недвижимости GVA Sawyer 11. Миргуль Омурзакова,управляющий партнер DM Associates 12. Список пополняется. Заявленные Номинации по Узбекистану CRE Awards Central Asia 2020 Категория Офисная недвижимость:  Лучший Бизнес-центр класса «А»;  Лучший Бизнес-центр класса «B». Категория Торговая недвижимость:  Лучший «Крупный» Торговый Центр;  Лучший «Средний» Торговый Центр;  Лучший «Малый» Торговый Центр. Категория Коммерческая недвижимость:  Коворкинг года: «Лучшее agile-пространство»;  Лучший объект Редевелопмента. Категория Ритейл:  Ритейл: «Открытие года» (fashion ритейл)  Ритейл: «Магнит года» (сеть супер, гипермаркетов)  Ритейл: «Отечественный ритейл Года. Выбор потребителя» (сеть фуд ритейл – производство- на обсуждение) Категория Сервисные компании:  Лучшая Управляющая компания;  Лучший Консультант года (консалтинговая компания); Категория Профессиональные номинации:  Девелопер года;  Управляющий года;  Брокер года;

