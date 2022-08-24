Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Relationship of Descriptive Linguistics in the following areas [Autosaved].pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Role of assessment in reading instruction.pptx
Role of assessment in reading instruction.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
1 of 28
1 of 28

Relationship of Descriptive Linguistics in the following areas [Autosaved].pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Education

Relationship of Descriptive Linguistics in the following areas

Relationship of Descriptive Linguistics in the following areas

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Super Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs – An Antidote for Short-Termism Ari Wallach
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
Life Lessons Harry Potter Taught Me: Discover the Magic of Friendship, Family, Courage, and Love in Your Life Jill Kolongowski
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
Free

Relationship of Descriptive Linguistics in the following areas [Autosaved].pptx

  1. 1. RELATIONSHIP OF DESCRIPTIVE LINGUISTICS IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS AUTONOMY OF SYNTAX COMPOSITIONALITY CONSERVATIVE- INNOVATIVE FORMS PRESCRIPTIVISM METHOD OF RESEARCH Adonai Shammah M. Lumba MaEd English Philippine Christian University
  2. 2. WHAT IS A SIMPLE DEFINITION OF SYNTAX? It is the way in which linguistic elements (such as words) are put together to form constituents (such as phrases or clauses)
  3. 3. THE AUTONOMY OF SYNTAX • the theory that syntax is a unique component of language that operates completely independently of meaning (semantics) and function (pragmatics). This view explains how a sentence with no specific content is often recognized as grammatical by native speakers (see grammaticality). It also explains why rules, such as number agreement between subject and verb, operate independent of the semantic relationship between the sentence elements.
  4. 4. EXAMPLE in the two sentences The hoy is slamming the doors and The doors ore being shimmed by the hoy the verb takes different forms to agree with the grammatical subject in each case (boy is- doors are), irrespective of the fact that in both cases the boy is the agent of the action, and the doors are mentioned.
  5. 5. "Autonomous syntax refers to the idea that meaning and pragmatics can be understood, irrespective of the syntax of a sentence: the dof ate a bone emphasizes the idea that syntax operates independently of independently of meaning."
  6. 6. WHAT DOES AUTONOMOUS SYNTAX MEAN? • the theory that syntax is an autonomous component of language that operates independently of meaning (semantics) and function (pragmatics).
  7. 7. THE PRINCIPLE OF COMPOSITIONALITY • The analysis of phrase and sentence meaning is based on the Principle of Compositionality that is usually ascribed to Gottlob Frege (Frege's principle of meaning, Fregean principle). According to this principle, it is assumed that the whole meaning of a phrase or sentence can be described according to the functional interdependency of the meaning of its parts. Thus, the meaning of a phrase or sentence can be reconstructed by the meaning of its component parts and their syntactic relationship to one another.
  8. 8. • In general, the Principle of Compositionality is based on the assumption that the interpretation of sentence meaning includes aspects of lexical semantics as well as syntax. Thus, the same words can be combined differently to form sentences with a different meaning, as in the sentences The dog chased the cat and The cat chased the dog. In many cases, even identical sequences of words can have more than one possible meaning and are thus referred to as structurally ambiguous. Such a structural ambiguity is found in sentences with more than one possible reading, as in sentences like The reporter talked about an explosion in Paris. (For a syntactic analysis of this sentence, consult the page on ambiguous VPs in the syntax module!)
  9. 9. Besides our knowledge of word meanings and syntactic structures, there are even more factors involved in the interpretation of sentence meaning. In many cases, implicit assumptions called presuppositions play an important role. Presuppositions, i.e. certain attitudes and beliefs of the speaker and the addressee, are different from entailment since they also hold true when the presupposing sentence is negated: The sentences John managed to pass the exam and John didn't manage to pass the exam both presuppose John tried to pass the exam. There are a number of presupposition triggers that are regularly associated with certain assumptions (e.g. manage, realize, regret). As presuppositions play an important role in the interpretation of contextual meaning, they are said to be on the semantics - pragmatics interface.
  10. 10. CONSERVATIVE- INNOVATIVE FORMS • In linguistics, a conservative form, variety, or modality is one that has changed relatively little over its history, or which is relatively resistant to change. It is the opposite of innovative or advanced forms or varieties, which have undergone relatively larger or more recent changes. • What is the most conservative language? Conversation. Lithuanian is often said to be the most conservative living Indo-European language, retaining features of Proto-Indo-European now lost in other languages. Early books in Lithuanian are seldom seen.
  11. 11. In linguistics, a conservative form, variety, or modality is one that has changed relatively little over its history, or which is relatively resistant to change. It is the opposite of innovative or advanced forms or varieties, which have undergone relatively larger or more recent changes.
  12. 12. PRESCRIPTIVISM Prescriptivism is the attitude or belief that one variety of a language is superior to others and should be promoted as such. It is also known as linguistic prescriptivism and purism. An ardent promoter of prescriptivism is called a prescriptivist or, informally, a stickler. • What is the impact of prescriptivism in language use? Rather than uniting the speakers of that language more tightly into a single nation, this form of prescriptivism has only led to increased linguistic insecurity for speakers, who now think that they have been using their language 'wrong' all this time.
  13. 13. • What is a prescriptivism in English language? The term prescriptivism refers to the ideology and practices in which the correct and incorrect uses of a language or specific linguistic items are laid down by explicit rules that are externally imposed on the users of that language. • What is the importance of prescriptivism? Prescriptivism is a very useful trade, especially to prepare for things such as writing formal letters or preparing important business meetings. However, this should not be the most important thing students learn in the classroom. • What is wrong with prescriptivism? Why is it it bad? In part, it is bad because it falsely assumes the existence of a uniform and unchanging standard and thereby fails to recognize the naturalness of linguistic variation and change. Another reason it is bad is because it is frequently, though not always, based on bad descriptive linguistics.S
  14. 14. Criticisms. Prescriptivism has been widely criticized and has few adherents today. Many ethicists reject Hare's claim that moral language is not informative—that the purpose of moral talk is not to express moral truths or moral facts. • Can you think of any ways or situations in which prescriptivism is unhelpful? Prescriptivists often concern themselves with minute details of usage and grammar, such as split infinitives or dangling participles, and condemn anyone who “falls into the trap” of failing to recognize the “correct” form as “uneducated” or “backward.” However, this shortsighted view rarely takes into account the true .
  15. 15. • What are the differences between a Descriptivist and prescriptivist approach to language analysis? Prescriptivism is an approach to language that is concerned with establishing norms of correct and incorrect usage and formulating rules based on these norms. In contrast, descriptivism is a nonjudgmental approach to language that is concerned with actual language usage by its speakers and writers. • What are the central claims of prescriptivism? Universal prescriptivism (often simply called prescriptivism) is the meta-ethical view which claims that, rather than expressing propositions, ethical sentences function similarly to imperatives which are universalizable — whoever makes a moral judgment is committed to the same judgment in any situation where the same ...
  16. 16. RESEARCH METHODS IN LINGUISTICS
  17. 17. •Data, Data Collection, Types, Tools What is Data? Datum is singular form of data. Pieces of information obyained in a study. Data is rough material that researcher collects from the sample Evidence/clues for answering thr research questions and proving nullifying the hypothesis.
  18. 18. DATA COLLECTION Is the systematic approach to gather information from the variety of sources To get a complete and accurate picture of an area of interest Enable a researcher to answer the relevant questions To evaluate outcomes(output results) To make prediction for proving or negating the
  19. 19. TYPES OF DATA 1. 1. Primary Data: collected by the investigator himself for a specific purpose 2. Secondary Data: collected by someone elses for some other purpose ( but utilized by the investigator for another purpose), e.g. CENSUS ( Official count.survey especially of population) data used to analyze the impact of education on career choice and earning. 3. Descriptive and Numerical Data ( Qualitative and Quantitative data) Depends on the research design, RQ’s and paradigm (Qualitative and Quantitative)
  20. 20. TOOLS OF DATA COLLECTION •Tools are devices/instruments/means used for data collection •Data Collection is quantitative research are interviews, focused group discussion and observation. •Data Collection tools in Qualitative research are questionnaire, structures/closed observation, pre/post test.
  21. 21. DATA COLLECTION IN QUALITATIVE RESEARCH
  22. 22. DATA COLLECTION IN QUANTITATIVE RESEARCH
  23. 23. WHAT DOES PRESCRIPTIVISM MEAN IN LINGUISTICS? • The term prescriptivism refers to the ideology and practices in which the correct and incorrect uses of a language or specific linguistic items are laid down by explicit rules that are externally imposed on the users of that language.
  24. 24. WHAT IS AN EXAMPLE OF PRESCRIPTIVISM? • "[Prescriptivism is the] policy of describing languages as we would like them to be, rather than as we find them. Typical examples of prescriptivist attitudes are the condemnation of preposition stranding and of the split infinitive and a demand for It's I in place of the normal It's me."
  25. 25. MEANING OF PRESCRIPTIVIST IN ENGLISH • believing that there are correct and wrong ways to use language and that books about language should give rules to follow, rather than describing how language is really used: Some teachers hold to the prescriptivist view in the debate over usage and dictionaries
  26. 26. WHAT IS THE IMPORTANCE OF PRESCRIPTIVISM? • Prescriptivism is a very useful trade, especially to prepare for things such as writing formal letters or preparing important business meetings. • However, this should not be the most important thing students learn in the classroom.
  27. 27. WHAT IS PRESCRIPTIVISM USED FOR? • Prescriptivism is the term used for approaches to language that set out rules for what is regarded as “good” or “correct” usage. • Descriptivism is an evidence-based approach to language that describes, in an objective manner, how language is being used. WHO CREATED PRESCRIPTIVISM? prescriptivism, In metaethics, the view that moral judgments are prescriptions and therefore have the logical form of imperatives. Prescriptivism was first advocated by Richard M. Hare (born 1919) in The Language of Morals (1952).
  28. 28. SALAMAT PO

×