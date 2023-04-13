Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

UPDATED (Version 0.4) Systems Neurology (the only objective is My CAREER, only , Eng.EmadFaragHABIB)- Ver 0.4.pdf

Apr. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
OUTDATED (Version 0.3) Systems Neurology.pdf
OUTDATED (Version 0.3) Systems Neurology.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Nasopulmonary-DDS-NDDS (1).pptx
VKJoshi4
Preparation of documents for NDA.pptx
Easy Concept
Hydrocele ka ilaj / Hydrocele pain and swelling Hadi dawakhana
HakimNasirAliMinhas
Seminar Topic 1 Power Point.pptx
MyatMin43
Comparison of various herbal pharmacopoeias.pptx
Easy Concept
Factors contributing to high Alcoholism among Youths in Adumi Village, Arua ...
PUBLISHERJOURNAL
What is keto deit plan-.
SkbpathanKhan
Pancreatitis severity score.pptx
manzoorbhat7
1 of 44 Ad

UPDATED (Version 0.4) Systems Neurology (the only objective is My CAREER, only , Eng.EmadFaragHABIB)- Ver 0.4.pdf

Apr. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Systems-Neurology , Functional Architecture of the Human Brain. A "sorted-version" of the Tags is [Systems-Neurology , Human-Brain, Higher-Functions, Functional-Architecture, Emotional, Emotions, Cognitive, Cognition, Behavior, Volitional, Volition, Socialization, Cognitive-Dissonance, Maslow, Intellect, Moods, MSG, Mental-Self-Governance, Causality, Complexity]

Systems-Neurology , Functional Architecture of the Human Brain. A "sorted-version" of the Tags is [Systems-Neurology , Human-Brain, Higher-Functions, Functional-Architecture, Emotional, Emotions, Cognitive, Cognition, Behavior, Volitional, Volition, Socialization, Cognitive-Dissonance, Maslow, Intellect, Moods, MSG, Mental-Self-Governance, Causality, Complexity]

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

OUTDATED (Version 0.3) Systems Neurology.pdf
EmadfHABIB2
5 views
18 slides
UPDATED (Version 0.4 ), The (Western-Russian Conflict)); An Obligatory ((Win-...
EmadfHABIB2
7 views
54 slides
OUTDATED (Version 0.3 ), The (Western-Russian Conflict)); An Obligatory ((Win...
EmadfHABIB2
11 views
50 slides
Updated (version 2.3) Easy (Complexity Theory), Probability & Disorder,Causal...
EmadfHABIB2
12 views
167 slides
Updated (version 2.3 THRILLER) Easy Perspective to (Complexity)-Thriller 12 S...
EmadfHABIB2
3 views
12 slides
Updated (version 0.6) European Union & IEA Energy Plan (REPowerEU 2022)-Ver 0...
EmadfHABIB2
18 views
67 slides
Updated (version 0.9) Pathology;5 Chronic-Diseases Root-causes (Series; Compl...
EmadfHABIB2
9 views
41 slides
Presentation cybernetics immunology-ver1.02 (for-criticism)
EmadfHABIB2
30 views
55 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Nasopulmonary-DDS-NDDS (1).pptx
VKJoshi4
0 views
Preparation of documents for NDA.pptx
Easy Concept
0 views
Hydrocele ka ilaj / Hydrocele pain and swelling Hadi dawakhana
HakimNasirAliMinhas
0 views
Seminar Topic 1 Power Point.pptx
MyatMin43
0 views
Comparison of various herbal pharmacopoeias.pptx
Easy Concept
0 views
Factors contributing to high Alcoholism among Youths in Adumi Village, Arua ...
PUBLISHERJOURNAL
0 views
What is keto deit plan-.
SkbpathanKhan
0 views
Pancreatitis severity score.pptx
manzoorbhat7
0 views
Growth and Development of mandible.pptx
SadhuAbhijeet
0 views
Mardana timing mea izafa / Mardana kamzori / Hadi dawakhana
HakimNasirAliMinhas
0 views
Sozak ka ilaj / sozak ki alamat / Hadi dawakhana
HakimNasirAliMinhas
0 views
dental clinic near me
Smile First Dental Clinic
0 views
lowerlimbfractures-141119052341-conversion-gate01.pptx
jomns
0 views
PRINCIPLES OF PEACE BUILDING.pptx
FREDRICK70
0 views
3.thyroid case presentation for coimbatore PG assembly (1).pptx
SruthiNaren
0 views
Research Guidline safety & efficacy of herbal drug.pptx
Easy Concept
0 views
Electrolytes.pptx
muhammadqasim432
0 views
Chance for love Couple constellations.pptx
a2zcounselling
0 views
EBP-NPWT-G8-Faisal.pptx
FaisalMahmood91
0 views
ARTERIAL PULSES.pptx
muhammadqasim432
0 views
Nasopulmonary-DDS-NDDS (1).pptx
VKJoshi4
0 views
35 slides
Preparation of documents for NDA.pptx
Easy Concept
0 views
8 slides
Hydrocele ka ilaj / Hydrocele pain and swelling Hadi dawakhana
HakimNasirAliMinhas
0 views
1 slide
Seminar Topic 1 Power Point.pptx
MyatMin43
0 views
43 slides
Comparison of various herbal pharmacopoeias.pptx
Easy Concept
0 views
19 slides
Factors contributing to high Alcoholism among Youths in Adumi Village, Arua ...
PUBLISHERJOURNAL
0 views
17 slides

Featured (20)

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
926 views
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.1k views
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.1k views
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20k views
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.4k views
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
678 views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
25.7k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.1k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.6k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.8k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
926 views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.1k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.1k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.4k views
17 slides
Advertisement

UPDATED (Version 0.4) Systems Neurology (the only objective is My CAREER, only , Eng.EmadFaragHABIB)- Ver 0.4.pdf

  1. 1. Systems Neurology Functions of the Human Brain A Proposed Simplified Functional-Architecture of the Human Brain Based on a Perspective of Dynamic Systems Theory Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Eng. Emad Farag HABIB Presentation is Downloadable (for free) for Non-members (and is : Virus, Malignancy, and Macro Free) VERSION 0.4 , April 17th 2023 {on April 13th } To get the Latest Version: Open https://www.slideshare.net/EmadfHABIB2/ You will Find ONLY ONE File Named : “UPDATED (Version <whatever>) Systems Neurology … “ , While other files are named “Outdated” or have a Completely Different Name (Other Presentations)
  2. 2. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Please Note: This Presentation is NOT a summary presentation from a Professional Author at all ! But rather it is exactly the opposite !! This Presentiation is Just “Draft Proposed Ideas” !!!! Stated just to ease Ideas & Notions Discussions : among those interested, specialists and/or professionals If You happen to be scientifically interested in such “Inter- disciplinary” topic of science : you will find such non-professional draft presentation useful . If this is not the case , you can simply skip it and please accept my apologies. ( Apology: the PDF “one-page shift” problem: is still being tackled )
  3. 3. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Conclusion ! : - Brain Systems-Neurology Links to “Information” . - Brain Functions Study : Behavior <> Dispositions - Brain Functions Study : is much easier if we classified the Brain’s “Hypothetical Constructs” into : Behavior <> Dispositions ! - Stuffing “Hypothetical Constructs” in such 2-D Diagram : eases Studying Complex Notions like “Affective Behaviors”, and “Motivation”. - The Information Perspective can be achieved via “FCBPSS” …
  4. 4. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Search Choice Enact Experience Reassess Behavior Need (DRIVE) “Affective Behavior” Aka: The Motivation Process (6) Diagram #1. INTRNALS: Intra-Motivational Constructs : 6 Items : [ Need (as a state) / Search (for Remedial Actions ) Choice (Action Selection)/ Enact (Implementation)/ Experience (Consequences) / Reassess (Reinforcement) ] Motivation details : [ Need/ Search/ Choice/ Enact/ Experience/ Reassess ]/ draft schematic 0412 Needs
  5. 5. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Motivation details : [ Need/ Search/ Choice/ Enact/ Experience/ Reassess ]/ draft schematic 0412 Search Choice Enact Experience Reassess Behavior Need (DRIVE) Emotions [ Positive/ Negative ] Cognitive, Affective, and Volitional Constructs Learned Behavior(s) [Reinforce/ Avoid ] Needs (as a Structure) [ Maslow/ ERG/ ..] C1: Need Exists? [ Y/N ] C2: Behavior Fulfilled the Need? [ Y/N ] C4: Behavior Efficacy? [ Effective / Ineffective ] C3: Need Urgency/ Importance Satisfied [ Y/ N ] Causality: Adaptation, action, to-do Complexity / Dominance (Abstraction), Development, Credit, to-be Behavior [ Inhibitory / Excitatory ] Balance Personal [ Developmental / Adapt ] Balance Moods C5: Need Necessitates Caged-Emotions ? [ Y/ N ] Attitudes Abbrev. : C = “Controller, Regulator” This is NOT “Art” but “Systems-Neurology” : This is NOT a Graphical Piece of Art, with regular and equally-spaced items ! , rather: Items are arranged as-per the a/m “2-D Perspective” . Diagram. Motivational Constructs :
  6. 6. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB [Reward/ Punishment] BA47.R05: Reward Manager BA32.02: R. Decision Making Environ (Nourishment, Needs) OTHERNESS Dynamic Systems Theory : Functional-Architecture of the Human Brain: 3 Emotional/ 4 Cognitive/ 5 Afflictive/ 6 Social / 7 Volitional Functions : Threats & Regulators [ Needs / Affective Behavior ] cf ADAPTATION: LTM Knowledge, Information, Data Beliefs Attitudes Habits V. Being Controller (Constructive Memory) Instinctual Algorithms 0. Temperature & Pain 1. Reflexes, Senses/ Awareness, Posture & Movement/ SomatoSensory 2. Survival #1: #2 Physiological Fns: [Physical] I. Basal Controller (BMR) : II. Threats-Survival Ctrl. (Innate) : STM Basic Biological Behaviors Threats-Survival Responses Affective Behaviors I/P Inputs O/P Outputs Causality: Survival, Action, to-do Complexity / Dominance (Abstraction), Development, Credit, to-be Threats Personal-DEVELOPMENT: BA46.09: Intention/conflict detection Skills ,Tacit Knowledge IV. Adaptation Controller (Cooeration ,,) 7. VOLITON: ( incl. Character & Preferences ) #6: #7 Social-Volitional Fns: [(non)-Cognitive Dissonance] 4. Cognitive 3. Emotional #3: #4 Emotional-Cognitive Fns: [Affective Action] Moods Feeling & Affective Constructs MSG Thinking Styles Portfolio Social Action Behaviors Mental & Intellectual Constructs Thoughts Values Social Interaction Social Facts [Actions/Reactions] BA47.15 Social Norms BA10.R05 Risk vs benefit Reward Sys. Past Episodes ReInforcement Mental & Intellectual Constructs Feeling & Affective Constructs III. Voluntary Action Controller Needs *Structure: Maslow, ERG, … + 5. Self Actualisation 4. Esteem 3. Affliation 2. Safety & Security 1. Biological 6. Social Interaction: (Incl. Personality & Traits) Social Norms Personal Developmen Behaviors Behavior: Social Behavior – Concordance (Facts, Norms, and Culture) Societal Culture Judgment, Learning, Language, Memory Desires [6 Domains] [Bio/ Survival/ Affective/ Afflictive/ Social/ Developmental] Fns Wisdom, Sagaciousness #5 Affliation Fns: [Friendship, Acquaintances] Friendship Controller Afflictive Behaviors Empathy Conflict-of-Wills Motivation Personal [ Developmental / Adapt ] Balance Behavior [ Inhibitory / Excitatory ] Balance
  7. 7. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB - These 2 Slides : show than Stuffing the well-known “Hypothetical Constructs” : like [ Beliefs/ Values/ Attitudes/ Thoughts/ Moods/ Emotion/ .. + may be useful … - End of Conclusion ! :
  8. 8. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB
  9. 9. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB TOC - Brodmann’s Areas - Functions of the Brain ( ~Anatomical Illustration Only) - 2D Diagram : “To-Do” VERSUS “To-Be” - Details of “Affective Behavior”: Motivation - MOTIVATION: in Different Contexts: 20230400 - FCBPSS Systems Model - Quotes, Abbreviations, References, Versions.
  10. 10. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB
  11. 11. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Executive Functions / Memory / Motor/ Emotional Regulation/ Olfactory Attention/ visual/ sound/ Somatosensory/ Not well understood Brodmann’s Areas : [ olfaction 34 / auditory 22, 41,42 / visual 17,18,19 / attention 7, 39 / memory 21,20,37 , 36, 28, 23 / motor 4,6,8, 32 / somatosensory 3,1,2 , 5, 40, 43, 31 / emotional 38, 11,12, 47,25 , 13 / executive 44,45, 46, 10, 9 ] This Article focuses more on Higher Functions : Hence, Areas-groups are priorized as follows : Executive Functions / Emotional Regulation/ Attention/ Memory / visual/ sound/ Olfactory/ Somatosensory/ Motor/ Not well understood
  12. 12. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB
  13. 13. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB
  14. 14. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB
  15. 15. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB
  16. 16. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB
  17. 17. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB
  18. 18. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB 2D Diagram For Brain Functions “To-Do” VERSUS “To-Be”
  19. 19. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Causality: Adaptation, action, to-do Complexity / Dominance (Abstraction), Development, Credit, to-be Needs *Structure: Maslow, ERG, … + 5. Self Actualisation 4. Esteem 3. Affliation 2. Safety & Security 1. Biological Behavioral [ Inhibitory / Excitatory ] Balance Next Slides : Proposed Idea of Sketching The Brain Functions In a 2D Diagram : “To-Do X To-Be” ! Behavior X Needs Action X Learn Flow X Fountain Cash X Credit Causality X Dominance ( FCBPSS X Maslow ) Where the well- Known “Neurological Constructs “ Like [ Beliefs/ Values/ Attitudes/ Motives ] are laid in a 2D Arrangement that works as a “Concept Map” Personal [ Developmental / Adaptation ] Balance More Accurately: Behavior X Needs = System (Oranism-Envirom) ( To-Do X To-Be ) = Essence Action X Learn = Growth Flow X Fountain = Homo sapiens Cash X Credit = Personality, Character Causality X Dominance = Shortterm, Longterm ( Complexity X Maslow ) = FCBPSS
  20. 20. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Dynamic Systems Theory : Functional-Architecture of the Human Brain: 3 Emotional/ 4 Cognitive/ 5 Afflictive/ 6 Social / 7 Volitional Functions : Threats & Regulators OTHERNESS O/P Outputs Causality: Adaptation, action, to-do Complexity / Dominance (Abstraction), Development, Credit, to-be I/P Inputs Brain Functions : 2D Diagram : Causality X Complexity (Dominance) This slide just helps acquainting the reader with : “2D-Structure” of the next diagram : 2D : Axes-Captions (colored in Blue) and Axes-Extremes (colored in Green-Red, Blue-Cyan) 7 Functions : 1:2 Physiological 3 Emotional/ 4 Cognitive/ 5 Afflictive 6 Social / 7 Volitional BEHAVIOR : 6 Behavior Domains : [Bio/ Survival/ Affective/ Afflictive/ Social / Developmental] Fns Basic Biological Behaviors Threats-Survival Responses Affective Behaviors Social Action Behaviors Personal Developmen Behaviors Afflictive Behaviors Behavioral [ Inhibitory / Excitatory ] Balance Personal [ Developmental / Adaptation ] Balance Needs *Structure: Maslow, ERG, … + 5. Self Actualisation 4. Esteem 3. Affliation 2. Safety & Security 1. Biological
  21. 21. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Dynamic Systems Theory : Functional-Architecture of the Human Brain: 3 Emotional/ 4 Cognitive/ 5 Afflictive/ 6 Social / 7 Volitional Functions : Threats & Regulators Environ OTHERNESS 6 Behavior LTM O/P Outputs Causality: Adaptation, action, to-do Complexity / Dominance (Abstraction), Development, Credit, to-be Threats Social Interaction Behavior: ~6 Domains [Bio/ Survival/ Affective/ Afflictive/ Social/ Developmental Behavior [ Inhibitory / Excitatory ] Balance (Sub-”Behavior”: *Connection/ Tract/ Pathway/ Circuit/ Network+ ) i.e. sub-system sub-behavior: (substrates, substances,..) , detected by Analytical Investigation Methods [ lab, imaging,, ] Basic Biological Behaviors Threats-Survival Responses Affective Behaviors Social Action Behaviors Personal Developmen Behaviors Afflictive Behaviors Personal [ Developmental / Adapt ] Balance Instinctual Algorithms #1: #2 Physiological Fns: [Physical] 4. Cognitive 3. Emotional #3: #4 Emotional-Cognitive Fns: [Affective Action] #5 Affliation Fns: [Friendship, Acquaintances] 7. VOLITON: ( incl. Character & Preferences ) #6: #7 Social-Volitional Fns: [(non)-Cognitive Dissonance] 6. Social Interaction: (Incl. Personality & Traits) I/P Inputs Knowledge, Information, Data STM Needs *Structure: Maslow, ERG, … + 5. Self Actualisation 4. Esteem 3. Affliation 2. Safety & Security 1. Biological [ Needs / Affective Behavior ] cf
  22. 22. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB [Reward/ Punishment] BA47.R05: Reward Manager BA32.02: R. Decision Making Environ (Nourishment, Needs) OTHERNESS Dynamic Systems Theory : Functional-Architecture of the Human Brain: 3 Emotional/ 4 Cognitive/ 5 Afflictive/ 6 Social / 7 Volitional Functions : Threats & Regulators [ Needs / Affective Behavior ] cf ADAPTATION: LTM Knowledge, Information, Data Beliefs Attitudes Habits V. Being Controller (Constructive Memory) Instinctual Algorithms 0. Temperature & Pain 1. Reflexes, Senses/ Awareness, Posture & Movement/ SomatoSensory 2. Survival #1: #2 Physiological Fns: [Physical] I. Basal Controller (BMR) : II. Threats-Survival Ctrl. (Innate) : STM Basic Biological Behaviors Threats-Survival Responses Affective Behaviors I/P Inputs O/P Outputs Causality: Survival, Action, to-do Complexity / Dominance (Abstraction), Development, Credit, to-be Threats Personal-DEVELOPMENT: BA46.09: Intention/conflict detection Skills ,Tacit Knowledge IV. Adaptation Controller (Cooeration ,,) 7. VOLITON: ( incl. Character & Preferences ) #6: #7 Social-Volitional Fns: [(non)-Cognitive Dissonance] 4. Cognitive 3. Emotional #3: #4 Emotional-Cognitive Fns: [Affective Action] Moods Feeling & Affective Constructs MSG Thinking Styles Portfolio Social Action Behaviors Mental & Intellectual Constructs Thoughts Values Social Interaction Social Facts [Actions/Reactions] BA47.15 Social Norms BA10.R05 Risk vs benefit Reward Sys. Past Episodes ReInforcement Mental & Intellectual Constructs Feeling & Affective Constructs III. Voluntary Action Controller Needs *Structure: Maslow, ERG, … + 5. Self Actualisation 4. Esteem 3. Affliation 2. Safety & Security 1. Biological 6. Social Interaction: (Incl. Personality & Traits) Social Norms Personal Developmen Behaviors Behavior: Social Behavior – Concordance (Facts, Norms, and Culture) Societal Culture Judgment, Learning, Language, Memory Desires [6 Domains] [Bio/ Survival/ Affective/ Afflictive/ Social/ Developmental] Fns Wisdom, Sagaciousness #5 Affliation Fns: [Friendship, Acquaintances] Friendship Controller Afflictive Behaviors Empathy Conflict-of-Wills Motivation Personal [ Developmental / Adapt ] Balance Behavior [ Inhibitory / Excitatory ] Balance
  23. 23. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Next Slides : Details of “Affective Behavior” Reward System : Affective Behavior : The Motivation Process : 5 Diagrams : [ Internal/ External/ Both/ Both (detailed) / Akas! ]
  24. 24. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Search Choice Enact Experience Reassess Behavior Need (DRIVE) “Affective Behavior” Aka: The Motivation Process (6) Diagram #1. INTRNALS: Intra-Motivational Constructs : 6 Items : [ Need (as a state) / Search (for Remedial Actions ) Choice (Action Selection)/ Enact (Implementation)/ Experience (Consequences) / Reassess (Reinforcement) ] Motivation details : [ Need/ Search/ Choice/ Enact/ Experience/ Reassess ]/ draft schematic 0412 Needs
  25. 25. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Need [ Maslow/ ERG/ ..] Moods “Affective Behavior” Aka: The Motivation Process Behavior / Action Regulators , Controllers Needs / Behaviors Diagram #2. EXTRNALS: Extra-Motivational Constructs : 4 Groups: [ Input (needs) / Output (Behavior + Learned B.) Affected By (Cognitive Controllers)/ Affects (Emotions, Moods + Attitudes)] Motivation details : [ Need/ Search/ Choice/ Enact/ Experience/ Reassess ]/ draft schematic 0412 Cognitive, Affective, and Volitional Constructs Emotions [ Positive/ Negative ] Attitudes Learned Behavior(s) [Reinforce/ Avoid ]
  26. 26. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Moods Behavior / Action Motivation details : [ Need/ Search/ Choice/ Enact/ Experience/ Reassess ]/ draft schematic 0412 Emotions [ Positive/ Negative ] Attitudes Learned Behavior(s) [Reinforce/ Avoid ] Search Choice Enact Experience Reassess Need (DRIVE) Need [ Maslow/ ERG/ ..] Regulators , Controllers Needs / Behaviors Cognitive, Affective, and Volitional Constructs Diagram #3. BOTH : INTRA & EXTRA -Motivational Constructs :
  27. 27. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Motivation details : [ Need/ Search/ Choice/ Enact/ Experience/ Reassess ]/ draft schematic 0412 Search Choice Enact Experience Reassess Behavior Need (DRIVE) Emotions [ Positive/ Negative ] Cognitive, Affective, and Volitional Constructs Learned Behavior(s) [Reinforce/ Avoid ] Needs (as a Structure) [ Maslow/ ERG/ ..] C1: Need Exists? [ Y/N ] C2: Behavior Fulfilled the Need? [ Y/N ] C4: Behavior Efficacy? [ Effective / Ineffective ] C3: Need Urgency/ Importance Satisfied [ Y/ N ] Causality: Adaptation, action, to-do Complexity / Dominance (Abstraction), Development, Credit, to-be Behavior [ Inhibitory / Excitatory ] Balance Personal [ Developmental / Adapt ] Balance Moods C5: Need Necessitates Caged-Emotions ? [ Y/ N ] Attitudes Abbrev. : C = “Controller, Regulator” This is NOT “Art” but “Systems-Neurology” : This is NOT a Graphical Piece of Art, with regular and equally-spaced items ! , rather: Items are arranged as-per the a/m “2-D Perspective” . Diagram #4. BOTH (detailed): INTRA & EXTRA -Motivational Constructs :
  28. 28. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Search Remedial Actions , Alternatives, Ways Certain Outcomes Attractive Choice, Goal-directed Behavior, Will, Intentions Action Selection Enact, Implementation Experience Probe Behavior Consequences Reassess, Reinforcement Behavior/ Actio Need (Desire/ Tension/ Drive ) Felt-Deprivation Dreams, Interests Emotions [ Positive/ Negative ] [ Happiness: 2: Pride, Joy / Non- : n-emotions ] Cognitive, Affective, and Volitional (Existing) Dispositions / (observed) Constructs [Judgment ] Reasoning, Judgment, Perceptions/ Beliefs, Concepts / Values, Morals// Moods and Emotions Affects, Emotions// Will Learned Behavior(s) (Past Episodes) [Reinforce/ Avoid ] Needs (as a Structure) 4 CONTENT + 3 PROCESS + 4 INFORCEMENT Theories C1: Need Exists? [ Y/N ] C2: Behavior Continue/ Cease [ Y/N ] C4: Behavior Reward/ Punishment (Conflict) C3: Need Satisfaction/ Dissatisfaction Tension/Drive Reduced? [ Y/ N ] Moods = Longterm Emotions C5: Need Necessitates Behavioral Apathy [ Y/ N ] Attitudes = Caged-emotions ~ Behavioral Apathy Diagram #5. BOTH: INTRA & EXTRA -Motivational Constructs : AKAS ( with apology for smaller-font )
  29. 29. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB MOTIVATION: in Different Contexts: 20230400 MOTIVATION: in Different Contexts : Motivational Processe 6: [ Need / Search / Choice/ Enact / ~Experiencing / Reassess ]: 20230400 A: Motivation: Psychology-Context: 1 2 3 4 5 6 Need Search Choice Enact Experience Reassess Akas1 (Common) Desires Alternatives/ Remedies Will Implement Experiencing (Rewards vs Punishment) Reinforcement Inbetweens!, Details Inclination? / Tentative Action B: Motivation: Business- Context: Employee 4 Steps 4: Goal (Wants) (~Attitude?) 1: Effort 2: Performance 3: Reward Inbetweens!, Details "Goal- directed BHX" Opportunity ? [ Abilities / OBJECTIVE Performance Evaluation System ] // Competence // Involvement // Mobilization, Participatory // Devotion , Confidence in Others Performance Evaluation Criteria Dominant Needs By?, Action By Whom? DIYK Employee- Environ Employee Workplace setting , Work- Environ Company, Administration C: Motivation: Business- Context: Company 3: [Expectancy, Instrumentality, Valence] Expectancy Instrumentality Valence more Motivation = E x I x V Match [ Needs - Rewards ] : Employee- needs vs Company- Rewards
  30. 30. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Motivation details : [ Need/ Search/ Choice/ Enact/ Experience/ Reassess ] Notes : Affective Behavior : Other 3 (Advanced) Cases : *“Ultimate-Motivation” / Behavior Change / Cognitive Dissonance ] * How to “motivate” yourself =~ Over-Motivation/ How to plan a change of Behavior / How to eliminate Cognitive Dissonance ] #1: 6 means [[ stay positive / Create Goals / Visualize {future} Success / Keep Good company / Track Your {previous/ongoing} success / Remember why {what motivates} ]] , Ref: “www.HolisticLifeCoaching.Org” Organism-Environment Element : Environment was skipped to avoid complicating the diagram .
  31. 31. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB FCBPSS : [ Function/ Context/ Behavior/ Principle/ State/ Structure ] / draft schematic 0406 Example: Needs  Drives  Directed Behavior  Reinforcement  Emotions  Limbic System (,Brain Stem) ( cf next slide )
  32. 32. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB FCBPSS : [ Function/ Context/ Behavior/ Principle/ State/ Structure ] / draft schematic 0406 Arranged Causality-wise: [Structure/ State/ Principle/ Behavior/Context/ Function ]
  33. 33. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Systems-Neurology: Functional-Architecture of the Human Brain: FCBPSS, VSC Models: 20230406 draft, Eng. E. F. HABIB FCBPSS S (SubStr) S P B C F VSC (( Personal-Development Gonstructs )) II: Cognitive I: Emotional II. Cognition/ Thoughts/ K.I.D. / MSG, Portfolio/ Values/ Beliefs/ .. I. Emotions/ Moods/ Habbits/ Attitudes/ Social Behavior/ ,, Intrinsic Algorithms ( Needs ) Organism-Environment Interactions System-Structures, "Hypothetical Constructs" : System-Structures(Physical): [ Brain/ Senses&Motor/ Glandular Control/ Body! ] 0410 System-Structures("Hypothetical Constructs") : (cf) System-States: Need, Desires, Tensions, .. : System-Principle(s): ~Motivation Theory: Priorization of a Motivation-Principles (cf) ( B. ) System-Behaviors: more (Elements & System) than (Organism/Environ) Behavior : TODO0409 so the 6-listed System-Contexts: (Fns) System-Functions : FCBPSS.SubConstructs: 0409 // also: linked notion ~ 2 TYPES 3 TYPES = 11 SubTypes 4 Contexts:"Brain States" // plus? [Body, Environ] contexts/states? 2: [Satisfaction/ Dissatisfaction(Deprivation)] ? 0409 , of the a/m needs 3: [ CONTENT/ PROCESS/ REINFORCEMENT ] = MTX-theories-types 11: [[[ Hierarchy (Maslow) / ERG/ two-factor/ Acquired Needs // Equity/ Goal-setting/ Expectancy // Positive/ Avoid 4: [ Alert(aroused)/ Awake/ DMN(defauly-mode Network, relaxed)/ asleep] ? , aka "Brai Motivations: [[[ KINDS 4 // How to (get) Ultimate Motivation 6 // CHANGE_BHX 5 // SubProcess(es): 0410 ~Motivation Theory: ~Principles Priorization 6: [ Need/ Search/ Choice/ Enact/ Experience/ Reasses] : NSCEER , 0410 # Maslow Pyramid ( N. = Need ) 5 Self-Actualization N. for Self-Actualization is Personal-Development B. Personal-Development Fns. 4 Esteem N. for Esteem to Social B. Social Fns. 3 Affliations N. for Affliationsseek Affliations B. Affliations Fns. ( Links to ) '~ Need for Voluntry Action needs- Voluntry Action B. Cognitive Fns. II. Cognition/ Thoughts/ K.I.D. / MSG, Portfolio Emotional Fns. I. Emotions/ Moods/ Habbits/ Attitudes/ Socia 2 Safety & Security N. for Safety & Security Satisfaction Survivial B. ( Spontaneous & Instinctive ) 1 Basic Bioloical Needs N. for Basic Bioloical Needs As-much-as-possible Biological B. Biological Fns. ( Number of ) 5 6 n 6 n 7 Abbrev.: Function/ Context/ Behavior/ Principle/ State/ Structure /// Variabel-Structure Control /// Knowledge, Information, Data// Mental Self Gov// n=many
  34. 34. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Systems-Neurology: ~ FCBPSS.Information-wise ~ Notions Layout~, "Hypothetical Constructs" , Eng. E. F. HABIB / : 20230408 draft, / links ~ Brain Fns: FCBPSS S S P B C F ???? : ( former) (( Personal-Development Gonstructs )) ( Links to ) todo: Stuctures VS "Hypothetical Constructs" : Master-details 0409 ???? : Information Issues ? ???? : Matter-Energy Issues ? ???? : Information-Hierarchy ? [ Organelles, .. Neurons, .. ], Macro-meso-micro ???? : (Gestalt, Systems-theory Perspecitve) vs ( Reductionism ) # ~Advanced Notions of: Wholism ( Nature-wise) / Teleology / CZL / .... 9 Universals Universal Principles: from Basic-Principles to Topic-relevant Notions : [ UNIFORMITY/ P.Distr, PowerLaws/ MAS , CAS, SO 8 Organism/(Society, Otherness, ..) : Affliation (SOX) // Non-standard: Subjectivity ! // some BHX ? // 7 Organism/Environment Suvival : incl (Experience links Memory ) ! / .. ) // standard Notions: Interaction: Awareness, Alterness, // .. // ~Genetic: f 6 Organism Experience = Surival ?? Repeated Pattern Information : Organism uses "Memory" ?? [ Flip-flop // .. ] Learning, Memory, Habituation, Conditioning, Priming, .. Draft List of ((ASPECTS)) : VIMP: [ notion of "Motivated Behavior" BHX, MTX theories-types 3 // Self-awareness , Attention, Alterness // REINF, Sujectivity// Higher Fns !! // 5 System Info.sys Notions : incl * Information.TOC, “VSCS” : Aspects/Manifestations : 7 / CNS Features 5 / .. + 4 Organ: Population, .. Info.Sys.HW: Information.Carriers ? / Information.Forms 3 Tissue [ Glia, all support Cells, .. ] Info.Sys.Components Tactics: Saltatory Conduction , Summation , // 2 Cell: Neurons : N. [Number/ Type/ Connections] = CMX 3D Perspective !! , D#3 in particu 1 Organelles / SubCellular ( Synapses, Gap Junctions, .. ) / MacroMolecules / Molcular ( Number of ) 9 ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? Abbrev.: Function/ Context/ Behavior/ Principle/ State/ Structure /// Variabel-Structure Control /// Knowledge, Information, Data// Mental Self Gov// n=many
  35. 35. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Draft Notes: NOTES on ((FCBPSS applied on EMX)): Done 0325 : FCBPSS is more suitable than the simplified FBS . May also consider the “Situatedness” FBS Framework. 1- Emergence : As a typical example on Emergence: : Emotions are an Emergent Property of the Complex System, which was NOT present in any of its component/structures . 2- the Limbic System produces both Drives and Emotions in the a/m sequence 3- 3 Occurrences of the (Y/N) or (+ve/-ve) Situations/Decisions : in [(proposed) Directed Behavior/ (feedbacked) Reinforcement/ and (generated) Emotion] 4- the Reinforcement : +ve from Limbic System, -ve from Brain Stem. 5- Emotions: Among the whole set of possible emotions: +ves are few while –ves are plenty . simplified FBS: yet the x-axis of the 2-D is “FSB” : former B is the element Behavior, while latter B is the Whole-Organism Behavior .
  36. 36. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Draft Notes: Systems Neurology : Systems & Complexity Theory Approaches : FCBPSS Framework : applied on Emotions : proved to yield good results Then was tested for all Maslow 5 Needs FCBPSS : [ Function/ Context/ Behavior/ Principle/ State/ Structure ] An Example on the FCBPSS Model : Such Modeling Approach: when applied to “EMOTIONS” : proved to be very promising : Needs  Drives  Directed Behavior  Reinforcement  Emotions  Limbic System (,Brain Stem) : Details: Function: Satisfaction of Needs  Having the Organism in a certain Context: the Organism/Environment interaction: Generates Drives (Linked to Motive, Internal Drive Directed Behavior ( +/-) ( approach/avoid) some behavior that promotes homeostatic regulation  The Reinforcement system provides the Feedback (+/-) : (reward/punishment&conflcit)regarding that directed behavior , based on past episodes  Emotions are subconsciously generated based on the degree of need satisfaction (satisfied/thwarted) Limbic System (,Brain Stem) :r
  37. 37. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Draft Notes: Examples on ongoing GROUPING of Brodmann’s Areas : BA## .. Personality VS Character : Personality: Notions of Traits & Attitudes relates more to the Social & Adaptation Aspects of Behavior Character: Notions of Beliefs & Values . relates more to the self (Personal ! ) Development Aspects of Behavior :0327 TODO0413: Awareness VS Self-Awareness : Needless to say .. DRAFT: Awareness State as one of the 4 Brain States, VS Self-Awareness : which links also to Subjectivity , .. Reinforcement Afflictive Behavior VS Affective Behaviors : Needless to say .. Afflictive Behavior <> Affective Behaviors : A = Maslow#4 / B= Maslow# 2.5 ( Voluntary, non-innate, .. ) Friendship, Acquaintances / Empathy VS: Innate , Survival, Limbic Behavior
  38. 38. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Draft Notes: Examples on ongoing GROUPING of Brodmann’s Areas : BA## .. ATTENTION Functions : OS-based <> CONTENT-based <> CONTROL-based ?? : , 0320 Similar notion are common ICT.Software.Programming: OS-based (in multi-tasking OS’s), CONTENT-based =: event-driven , CONTROL-based =: algorithm-driven , : OS-based: [[[Emotions (+ve, -ve), Monitor unattended information , Orientation-selective A. , .. ]]] CONTENT-based: [[[sensory, Feature, speech, phonemes]]] CONTROL-based : [[[Divided / Multitasking/ Shift / Sustain / Focused]]] ~ Multi-Role, Dynamic-Configuration, Meta-Adaptive System , Circular-Causation ?? : 0402 Mere-draft idea stating // for more checking and reading :TODO0402 FCBPSS : VIMP Issue of ( Model.Aspect X “ACTING AS” Model.Aspect Y !! : Clear example #1: Book “Core Ideas” , Ch5 ( Information ) : ”Information carriers” are both “Signals and Circuits” : * AP+NT / Neurons + Synapses ] , information is contained in the 4 items ! example #2: EMX: Needs acts as [ str, .. ] // past episodes: as Reinforcement, .. // Example #3: “instances” , mapping / { in addition to : Variable-Structure Control (VSC), and its synonyms}
  39. 39. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB NOTES on ((Information Aspects: the Brain as a Variable-Strucuture Control-System)): 0403 : Draft Notes: ~ Information.Aspects : ~ [[[ VSCS akas / Information.Forms/ “Information.Coding” / “Information.Processing” / Information Pyramid (quantity, amount) / .. ]]] VSCS = Variable Structure Control System. VSCS akas : [[[ Routing (of information I/O flow), gating / Plasticity Mechanisms: 5 @ : [ T. / C./ P./ S. ] : [sculpted /recruited , reorganized/ grow/ formed] (Mem.storage)/ Combinatorial pattern coding (Sensory.Mem.storage)/ dynamic self-organizing process ( SLFO , CRTCL @ Information.Reconstruction (image) ) (Mem.retrieval) / “shifting hierarchy” SemiautonomousSubsystems / overlapped-Role FCBPSS-wise(General Modeling) / Neuronal "Programmed Development" CellDivision/Differentiation”, (Development) +++ 0403 Information.Forms : 4 : *molecular recognition / “fluctuations”/ “Information.Coding” / “coherent firing” + : Author’s Terms 0403 “Information.Coding”, “Information.Sensory”, “Information.Sensory.Coding”, “Coding.Modulations” : 3 ~Modulations : * Frequency / duty-cycle / pattern ] “Information.Processing” , “Information.Processing.Schemes”: : 4 (Levels, Types / Evolution, Development~species-wise!) Information Pyramid (quantity, amount) : [real / modality / considered / unconsciously/ consciously/ stored ] Plasticity Mechanisms: 5 : @ [ T. / C./ P./ S. ] : [sculpted /recruited , reorganized/ grow/ formed] // needless to mention: all relates to N. // abbrev.: * Topographical Maps T./ Neuron Circuits C. / Neurons N. / “Processes” P. (axonal and dendritic P.) / and Synapses S. ] 0404
  40. 40. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Brodmann’s functions : 1+6 Fns : (Temperature, Pain) + [[[ Reflexes/ 5-Senses/ Awareness / Posture & Movement / SomatoSensory / Higher (Emotions/Intellect) ]]] Intellect: Thinking Styles: MSG 13 : [ Legislative/ Executive/ Judicial/ Monarchic/ Hierarchic/ Oligarchic/ Anarchic/ Global (Abstract)/ Local (Concrete)/ Internal/ External/ Conservative/ Liberal ] [[[Volition]]] Individual Volition : 5: General + 4 [ Future/ Action/ Antagonism/ Result] Intersocial Volition : 4: General + 3 [ Special / Conditional / Possessive Relations] (, incl. Behavior) . { links to: RIT }
  41. 41. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Quotes ( non-cited quotes are self DIY ) DRAFT Quotes: Human Brain wise: "the gap between ape and man is immeasurably greater than the one between amoeba and ape. “Stephen Fleming, 0309 // DIYK: link to “Genome” : 97% similarities, .. https://bigthink.com “Self-awareness is what makes us human” DIYK: plus [existence !, otherness, ~Creator] // Quantity and Quality : Not everything that can be counted counts, and not everything that counts can be counted.” - Albert Einstein (1879-1955) A Picture Speaks a thousand Words, a DIAGRAM speaks a thousand IDEAS
  42. 42. Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HABIB Abbreviations Abbreviations: CNS Central Nervous System BA Brodmann Areas STM: Short Term Memory LTM: Long Term Memory {CLTM: Constructive Memory} BMR: Basal Metabolic Rate MSG: Mental Self Government RIT: Roget International Thesaurus Abbreviations: (continued) Sys: System Ctrl: Controller (Regulator) Fn, Fns: Function, Functions VSCS, VSC: [ Variable Structure Control System ] Model FCBPSS: [ Function/ Context/ Behavior/ Principle/ State/ Structure ] Model K: Knowledge OS: Operating System (ICT-context : Information, Communication, Technology) cf: Refer to, please turn over to e.g.: For Example a/m: afore-mentioned Incl.: Including RCA: Root-cause Analysis PPT: PowerPoint Presentation ( also PDF file format) VIMP: Very Important (issue or point) [ Item#1/ Item#2/ Item#3/ .. ]: Lists of Items
  43. 43. 43 Brodmann K (1909). "Vergleichende Lokalisationslehre der Grosshirnrinde" (in German). Leipzig: Johann Ambrosius Barth. ( “Brodman’s Areas”, Korbinian Brodmann,1909, yes 1909  ) Klemm, William R., “Core Ideas in Neuroscience”, 2013, 2016, Texas A&M University Hemmen, J. L, van, et al, “23 Problems in Systems Neuroscience”, OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2005 , ISBN-13: 978-0-19-514822-0, ISBN-10: 0-19-514822-3 Sternberg, R. J. (1988). Mental Self-Government: A Theory of Intellectual Styles and Their Development. https://doi.org/10.1159/000275810 Ganong, William F., 1995, “Review of Medical Physiology”, 17th edition, LANGE books Despopoulos, Agamemmon, 2003, “Color Atlas of Physiology”, 5th Edition, Thieme Flexibooks Bertalanffy, Ludvig von, 1968, “General System Theory” : Foundations, Development, and Applications”, Revised Edition, George Braziller, New York Haefner, James W. , 1996, “Modeling Biological Systems” : Principles and Applications” Chapman & Hall Pub. References : Systems Neurology Ver 0.4 Apr. th 2023 HABIB’s Complexity 3D Perspective Eng Emad Farag HA
  44. 44. 44 Ver 0.1 20230305 Ver 0.2 20230308 Ver 0.3 20230317 { Celebrating JUSTICE for Humanity } Ver 0.4 20230417 { “ } Your CRITICISM is Highly Required SystemThinking@Inbox.LV This Version of the Presentation is very draft, ongoing major elaborations, will be updated and uploaded later. ( A Self-effort for self-Career Issues, ONLY , ONLY ! ) ( Version 0.2 done under Non-relenting pack of TORTURES , by remote microwave ray : Directed Energy Weapon in Egypt) ( Version 0.3 deleted Useless and Repeated Items that were included accidentally and under a/m unusual conditions) ( Version 0.4 online date earlier than Version date by 4-days ! , due to being “ahead-of schedule” , in addition to a/m  )

×