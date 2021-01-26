Vitamins Chapter 8 Contemporary Nutrition

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chapter 8 Vitamins Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display. © Nataliia K/Shutte...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Student Learning Outcomes 1 1. Describe the general characteristics of the fat-soluble and wa...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Student Learning Outcomes 2 3. Explain the functions and sources of vitamin D, including its ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Student Learning Outcomes 3 6. Describe the characteristics of the water-soluble vitamins and...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Student Learning Outcomes 4 10.Describe the functions of vitamin B-6 in amino acid metabolism...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Student Learning Outcomes 5 14.Describe the functions of vitamin C as well as its dietary req...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. What Would You Choose? Energy Since being accepted into your major, your courses are getting ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.1: Vitamins: Vital Dietary Components—Concepts • What is a megadose? Are there any ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-1: Vitamins Contribute to Many Functions © John Lund/Getty Images Copyright © McGraw...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamins Carbon-containing substances needed in small amounts by the body. Essential: Can’t b...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamins: Classification Fat-soluble: • Vitamin A. • Vitamin D. • Vitamin E. • Vitamin K. Wat...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Absorption and Storage of Vitamins in the Body Fat-soluble: • Absorbed with dietary fat. • An...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin Toxicity Fat-soluble • Vitamins A, D, E not readily excreted from the body. • Toxicit...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin Preservation in Foods • Vitamin content is greatest when a fruit or vegetable is ripe...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-2: MyPlate Sources of Vitamins and Choline Source: United States Department of Agric...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Table 8-1: Tips for Preserving Vitamins in Fruits and Vegetables 1 Preservation Methods Reaso...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Table 8-1: Tips for Preserving Vitamins in Fruits and Vegetables 2 Preservation Methods Reaso...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Phytochemicals Thousands of food substances in addition to 45 essential nutrients. Functional...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Phytochemical Functions • Stimulate the immune system. • Reduce inflammation. • Prevent DNA d...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Phytochemical Recommendations Phytochemicals should be consumed as food. • Have protective fu...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.2: Vitamin A (Retinoids) and Carotenoids • What are the names of two carotenoids kn...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Forms of Vitamin A Vitamin A: Group of compounds known as retinoids. Three active forms (pref...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Carotenoids Plants contain pigments called carotenoids. Carotenoids are phytochemicals with h...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions: Health of Epithelial Cells and Immune Function Epithelial cells • Line internal an...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-4: Vitamin A Deficiency and Blindness • Vitamin A deficiency leading cause of blindn...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin A: Vision Night Blindness • Vitamin A deficiency causing loss of the ability to see u...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-3: Vitamin A Functions to Maintain Vision Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permiss...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-5: Carotenoids and Vision: Age-related Macular Degeneration • Age-related macular de...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions: Cardiovascular Disease Prevention • Carotenoids may inhibit oxidation of low- dens...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions: Growth, Development, and Reproduction Binds to receptors on DNA to increase the sy...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions: Cancer Prevention Role in cellular differentiation and embryonic development. Diet...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin A American dietary patterns contain plentiful sources of preformed vit...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Carotenoids Dark green and yellow-orange vegetables and fruits • Beta-carotene...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-6: Food Sources of Vitamin A and Carotenoids * Retinol activity equivalents. Source:...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Vitamin A UL: 3000 micrograms RAE • 4 ounces (120 grams) of polar bear live...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Carotenoids Excess dietary consumption, no toxic effects. Hypercarotenemia,...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.3: Vitamin D (Calciferol or Calcitriol)—Concepts • Why is vitamin D sometimes not c...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin D • Fat-soluble, essential • Vitamin D is also a hormone. • Produced in the skin when...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Forms of Vitamin D Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) • Synthetic product derived from irradiation o...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Synthesis of Vitamin D (7-dehydrocholesterol): Precursor found in skin. • Converted to D3 by ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-7: Synthesis of Vitamin D Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin D: Functions Maintains calcium and phosphorus levels in blood. Involved in: • Gene ex...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions: Vitamin D Regulates Calcium Regulates absorption of calcium and phosphorus from sm...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-8: Vitamin D Regulates Blood Calcium Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission r...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin D and Sun Exposure Amount of sun exposure needed to activate vitamin D is affected by...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-10: Seasonal Variations to Sunlight Intensity Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Per...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Table 8-3: Factors That Impair Vitamin D Status Inadequate sun exposure • Northern latitudes ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-9: Vitamin D Deficiency Deficiency risk in: • Dark-skinned people. • Low vitamin D d...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin D RDA is 15 micrograms (600 IU). • For healthy people 1 to 70 years. •...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Vitamin D Dietary sources are limited. Fatty fish (that is, salmon and sardin...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-11: Food Sources of Vitamin D Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Dat...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Vitamin D UL is 100 micrograms (4000 IU) per day. High vitamin D intake res...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.4: Vitamin E (Tocopherols)— Concepts • How does vitamin E work to prevent oxidative...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions of Vitamin E Tocopherol • Identified as essential for rat fertility, 1920s. • No co...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Function: Antioxidant Fat-soluble vitamin E found in adipose tissue and cell membrane. Lipids...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-12: Vitamin E in Cell Membranes Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission requir...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin E: Deficiency • Rare because the consumption of fat, including plant oils (primary so...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin E Needs Only synthesized by plants. Plant oils are best sources. RDA for adults: 15 m...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-13: Food Sources of Vitamin E Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Dat...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Vitamin E UL is 1000 mg per day. Megadoses do not provide significant healt...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.5: Vitamin K (Quinone)— Concepts • What is the role of vitamin K in blood clotting?...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin K: Forms and Functions Forms: • Phylloquinone. • Menaquinone. • Menadione. Can be syn...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-14: Clotting Cascade Vitamin K works to activate clotting factors, which are then ab...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin K and Bone Health Calcium-binding proteins in bone • Includes osteocalcin. • Depend u...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin K Deficiency In infants: • Infant’s gut at birth is sterile. • GI tract doesn’t have ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin K AI: 90 mcg per day female, 120 mcg per day male Daily Value: 80 mcg ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-15: Food Sources of Vitamin K * Value includes phylloquinone and menaquinone. Source...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.6: The Water-Soluble Vitamins and Choline—Concepts 1 • What are the coenzymes assoc...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.6: The Water-Soluble Vitamins and Choline—Concepts 2 • What group of people is at v...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Enzymes and Coenzymes Enzymes • Catalysts for biochemical reactions. • Typically made of prot...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-16: Coenzymes Coenzymes • Aid in the function of various enzymes. • Without the coen...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. ASK THE RDN: Raw Food Diet Plan Includes consuming uncooked, unprocessed, mostly organic frui...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. ASK THE RDN: Raw Food Diet—Limitations Does Cooking Destroy Key Nutrients? Limitations: • Hig...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-17: B Vitamins—Essential Components of Many Coenzymes Involved in Energy Metabolism ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. B Vitamin Intakes of North Americans Typical diet is adequate in B vitamins. Common foods are...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. B Vitamins in Grains Refined grains, such as white flour • Nutrient rich germ, bran, husk dis...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-18: Relative Nutrient Contents of Refined vs. Whole Grains Copyright © McGraw-Hill E...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.7: Thiamin (Vitamin B-1)—Concepts • How is thiamin involved in energy metabolism? •...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Thiamin: Functions • First B vitamin discovered. • Helps release energy from carbohydrate. • ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Thiamin Deficiency Disease: Beriberi Symptoms: • Weakness. • Loss of appetite. • Irritability...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Thiamin RDA: 1.1 to 1.2 milligrams • Men: exceed RDA by 50% or more. • Women: ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-19: Food Sources of Thiamin Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Datab...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.8: Riboflavin (Vitamin B-2)— Concepts • How is riboflavin involved in energy metabo...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Riboflavin: Functions Riboflavin coenzymes participate in energy- yielding pathways. • For ex...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Riboflavin Deficiency: Ariboflavinosis • Inflammation of the mouth and tongue. • Cracking on ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Riboflavin RDA: 1.1 to 1.3 milligrams per day DV on labels is 1.7 milligrams. ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Riboflavin Ready-to-eat breakfast cereals Dairy foods • Destroyed by exposure...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-21: Food Sources of Riboflavin Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Da...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.9: Niacin (Vitamin B-3)—Concepts • How is niacin involved in energy metabolism? • W...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Niacin: Functions Functions as nicotinic acid or nicotinamide. Coenzyme form used in many cel...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Niacin Deficiency Pellagra: • Means rough or scaly skin. • Only deficiency disease, epidemic ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Niacin • Adult RDA: 14 to 16 milligrams per day • Daily Value: 20 milligrams •...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Niacin Heat stable: Little lost in cooking. Can synthesize from tryptophan: •...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-23: Food Sources of Niacin Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Databa...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Niacin UL: 35 milligrams per day for nicotinic acid form. Nicotinic acid La...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.10: Vitamin B-6 (Pyridoxine)— Concepts • What is the role of vitamin B-6 in energy ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin B-6: Functions Coenzyme in many metabolic reactions: • Carbohydrate, protein, and lip...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin B-6 Deficiency Widespread symptoms: • Depression. • Vomiting. • Skin disorders. • Ner...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin B-6 Adult RDA: 1.3 to 1.7 milligrams per day Daily Value: 2 milligrams...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Vitamin B-6 • Animal products • Fortified ready-to-eat breakfast cereals • Po...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-24: Food Sources of Vitamin B-6 Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Database f...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Vitamin B-6 UL: 100 milligrams per day Concern for those using supplements....
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.11: Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B-5) and Biotin (Vitamin B-7)—Concepts • What is the ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B-5) Coenzyme in energy release from: • Carbohydrates, lipids, and ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-25: Food Sources of Pantothenic Acid Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Datab...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Biotin (Vitamin B-7) Function: Coenzyme—aids in chemical reactions. Deficiency symptoms: • Sc...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Biotin Sources: egg yolks, peanut butter, and cheese • Intestinal bacteria can...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-26: Food Sources of Biotin Source: Nutrition data from Staggs CG, et al. ‘’Determina...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.12: Folate (Vitamin B-9)— Concepts • Explain why macrocytic (megaloblastic) anemia ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Folate: Functions Cell division. As a coenzyme: Supplies or accepts single carbon compounds. ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Folate: Deficiency In early RBC synthesis: • Immature cells cannot form new DNA. • Cells grow...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-27: Megaloblastic Anemia • Megaloblastic anemia occurs when red blood cells are unab...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Folate: Maternal Deficiency • Low folate levels in pregnant woman linked to neural tube defec...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Folate RDA: 400 mcg per day Pregnancy RDA: 600 mcg per day Daily Value: 400 mc...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-28: Food Sources of Folate Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Databa...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.13: Vitamin B-12 (Cobalamin or Cyanocobalamin)—Concepts • Explain the role of speci...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin B-12 Also known as: cobalamin or cyanocobalamin. Contains mineral as part of structur...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-29: Vitamin B-12 Absorption Absorption requires several compounds produced in the mo...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin B-12 Deficiency Neurological symptoms: • From destruction of parts of myelin sheath. ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin B-12 Adult RDA: 2.4 mcg per day Daily Value: 6 mcg Adults consume 2 ti...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Vitamin B-12 Concentrated sources found only in animal foods. • Meat, salmon,...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-30: Food Sources of Vitamin B-12 Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.14: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)— Concepts • How does vitamin C function as an antioxi...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions of Vitamin C Formation of Body Proteins • Collagen synthesis, most abundant protein...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin C Adult RDA: • 90 mg per day for men. • 75 mg per day for women. Smoke...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin C Deficiency—Scurvy Causes scurvy • reduced collagen synthesis, causing bruising, ble...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Vitamin C • Citrus fruits. • Strawberries. • Green peppers. • Cauliflower and...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Vitamin C • UL is 2000 mg per day. • Increased iron absorption may be probl...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-32: Food Sources of Vitamin C Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Dat...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.15: Choline and Other Vitamin- Like Compounds—Concepts • Describe three functions o...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions of Choline Choline recognized as an essential nutrient in 1998. Functions in all ce...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Cell Membrane Structure Precursor for several phospholipids. • Phosphatidylcholine (lecithin)...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Single-Carbon Metabolism Choline is precursor for betaine. • Participates in reactions involv...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Nerve Function and Brain Development Acetylcholine: Choline-containing neurotransmitter • Ass...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Choline and Fetal Brain Development © InesBazdar/Shutterstock Copyright © McGraw-Hill Educati...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Lipid Transport Choline is a component of lipoproteins. • Choline deficiency leads to • Decre...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Choline AI for adults • Men: 550 milligrams per day. • Women: 425 milligrams p...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Sources of Choline Widely distributed in foods. Soybeans, egg yolks, beef, cauliflower, almon...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-33: Food Sources of Choline Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Datab...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.16: Dietary Supplements—Who Needs Them?—Concepts • Name four types of ingredients t...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. DSHEA: Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 A supplement in the United States ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Supplement Industry • Generates about $35 billion annually in the U.S. • Supplements can be s...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-34: Dietary Supplement Sales The dietary supplement industry is a growing multibilli...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Why Do People Take Supplements? Reasons reported include: • Maintain overall health and welln...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Should You Take a Supplement? Only a simple back up plan to fill gaps. The National Institute...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Table 8-6: Who Is Most Likely to Benefit from Dietary Supplements? 1 Type of Supplement Who M...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Table 8-6: Who Is Most Likely to Benefit from Dietary Supplements? 2 Type of Supplement Who M...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-35: Supplement Savvy—An Approach to the Use of Nutrient Supplements Copyright © McGr...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Which Supplement Should You Choose? Nationally recognized brand Contains about DVs for nutrie...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-36: Dietary Supplement Label Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. CASE STUDY: Getting the Most Nutrition from Your Food In the dietary supplements aisle of the...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Case Study Questions Julie decides she would rather focus on getting her nutrients from foods...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Case Study Solution • Exposure to light, heat, oxygen, or alkalinity leads to destruction of ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.17: Nutrition and Your Health: Nutrition and Cancer © Pixtal Copyright © McGraw-Hil...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Cancer Statistics Second leading cause of death, North America Estimated 1620 die each day in...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Early Detection of Cancer Undetected, it can spread quickly—early detection. Use CAUTION acro...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Cancer Terminology Tumor • Mass of cells; cancerous or noncancerous Malignant • Property of s...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Factors That Influence Development of Cancer • Genetics, environment, lifestyle • Genetic rol...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-37: Cancer is Many Diseases Source: American Cancer Society, Inc., Surveillance Rese...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Body Fatness Linked to Cancer Risk Food constituents may contribute to cancer development, so...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Cancer-Fighting Foods • Include antioxidants and some phytochemicals. • Some help prevent DNA...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. FARM to FORK: Crucifers Grow • Most common crucifers are broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, bok ...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. American Institute for Cancer Research Recommendations for Cancer Prevention Be as lean as po...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Nutrition Concerns During Cancer Treatment Overall goals of medical nutrition therapy: • Mini...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. What Would You Choose—Considerations B vitamins do not contain energy. B-complex supplement c...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Appendix of Image Long Descriptions
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-1: Vitamins Contribute to Many Functions Long Description The following is a list of...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-2: MyPlate Source of Vitamins and Choline Long Description Grains are rich sources o...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-16: Coenzymes Long Description An active enzyme is formed when an inactive enzyme co...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-35: Supplement Savvy—An Approach to the Use of Nutrient Supplements Long Description...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Which Supplement Should You Choose? Long Description The United States Pharmacopeial Conventi...
©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-36: Dietary Supplement Label Long Description This example of a dietary supplement l...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Vitamins Chapter 8 Contemporary Nutrition

22 views

Published on

Vitamins Chapter 8 Contemporary Nutrition 11th Edition

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Vitamins Chapter 8 Contemporary Nutrition

  1. 1. Chapter 8 Vitamins Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display. © Nataliia K/Shutterstock ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. All rights reserved. Authorized only for instructor use in the classroom. No reproduction or further distribution permitted without the prior written consent of McGraw-Hill Education.
  2. 2. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Student Learning Outcomes 1 1. Describe the general characteristics of the fat-soluble and water-soluble groups of vitamins, the general process of vitamin absorption and storage, the dangers of vitamin deficiency and toxicity, and the preservation of vitamins in foods. Explain several health benefits of phytochemicals and identify main sources of phytochemicals. 2. Describe the functions of vitamin A and carotenoids in vision, growth, development, reproduction, and cancer prevention, as well as the signs and symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, and understand its dietary requirements and how to get enough vitamin A in the diet and avoid too much from dietary supplements.
  3. 3. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Student Learning Outcomes 2 3. Explain the functions and sources of vitamin D, including its synthesis by the action of ultraviolet radiation; understand its dietary requirements; and describe the signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency and toxicity. 4. Summarize the functions of vitamin E, understand its dietary requirements, and describe its food sources and deficiency and toxicity symptoms. 5. Describe the role of vitamin K in blood clotting and the signs and symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, understand its dietary requirements, and identify its food sources.
  4. 4. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Student Learning Outcomes 3 6. Describe the characteristics of the water-soluble vitamins and the roles of the B vitamins in energy metabolism. 7. Describe the functions of thiamin in carbohydrate metabolism, and list its sources, dietary requirements, and deficiency symptoms. 8. Describe the functions of riboflavin in energy metabolism and understand the dietary requirements and sources of riboflavin that will prevent deficiency symptoms. 9. Describe the functions of niacin in energy metabolism and list its sources, dietary requirements, and deficiency and toxicity symptoms.
  5. 5. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Student Learning Outcomes 4 10.Describe the functions of vitamin B-6 in amino acid metabolism and understand how to get enough vitamin B-6 in the diet to avoid a deficiency and prevent toxicity from dietary supplements. 11.Describe the functions of pantothenic acid and biotin in energy metabolism, understand their dietary requirements, and list their food sources and deficiency signs and symptoms. 12.Summarize the functions of folate in cell metabolism, understand the dietary requirements needed to prevent megaloblastic anemia, and identify its food sources. 13.Understand the process of vitamin B-12 absorption and its role in folate metabolism, identify the dietary requirements for vitamin B-12 needed to avoid deficiency, and identify its food sources.
  6. 6. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Student Learning Outcomes 5 14.Describe the functions of vitamin C as well as its dietary requirements, sources, and deficiency and toxicity signs and symptoms. 15.Understand the functions and sources of choline and other vitamin-like substances. 16.Evaluate the use of dietary supplements with respect to their potential benefits and hazards to the body. 17.Describe how calorie and fat intakes contribute to cancer risk and understand the role other food constituents play in inhibiting cancer.
  7. 7. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. What Would You Choose? Energy Since being accepted into your major, your courses are getting tougher and you are staying up late doing homework. You also need work experience, so you are putting in 20 hours a week at the bookstore. Between classes, homework, work, and socializing, you are only getting about 4 to 5 hours of sleep a night and barely have time to eat. You are feeling exhausted and looking for a good, quick energy source. Which of the following would you choose to get energized? • 5-Hour Energy® shot. • Nature Made® B-Complex w/Vitamin C Dietary Supplement. • Centrum® Adults Multivitamin and Mineral Supplement. • Several small meals throughout the day and 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.
  8. 8. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.1: Vitamins: Vital Dietary Components—Concepts • What is a megadose? Are there any negative consequences of consuming megadoses of vitamins? Are there any situations in which megadoses of vitamins are useful? • List at least three differences between fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins. • List three ways to preserve vitamin content when storing, preparing, or cooking foods. • Give one example of a functional food. • Which food group has the richest supply of phytochemicals?
  9. 9. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-1: Vitamins Contribute to Many Functions © John Lund/Getty Images Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display. Access the long description slide.
  10. 10. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamins Carbon-containing substances needed in small amounts by the body. Essential: Can’t be synthesized by body. To be a vitamin: • Body can’t make enough to maintain health. • Absence leads to deficiency that can be cured if vitamin is resupplied in time. Avoid intakes in excess of Upper Level (Megadose). Food or synthetic sources have same health benefit and effectiveness.
  11. 11. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamins: Classification Fat-soluble: • Vitamin A. • Vitamin D. • Vitamin E. • Vitamin K. Water-soluble: • Thiamin. • Riboflavin. • Niacin. • Pantothenic Acid. • Biotin. • Vitamin B-6. • Vitamin B-12. • Vitamin C. • (Choline).
  12. 12. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Absorption and Storage of Vitamins in the Body Fat-soluble: • Absorbed with dietary fat. • Anything interfering with fat absorption will impair fat- soluble absorption. Water-soluble: • Absorbed primarily in small intestine. • Relatively high bioavailability • Transported to liver via portal vein and distributed to body tissues. • Inside cells: Active coenzymes resynthesized.
  13. 13. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin Toxicity Fat-soluble • Vitamins A, D, E not readily excreted from the body. • Toxicity by vitamin A most frequently observed. Water-soluble • Excess excreted in urine. • Exception: B-6 and B-12 stored in liver. Vitamin toxicity most frequently from supplemental sources, not foods. • Avoid megadoses. © Liquidlibrary/PictureQuest Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  14. 14. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin Preservation in Foods • Vitamin content is greatest when a fruit or vegetable is ripe. • Freezing helps retain nutrients— frozen foods often blanched first, increasing vitamin content. • Water-soluble vitamins are particularly susceptible to destruction by heat, light, air exposure, cooking in water and alkalinity. ©Jill Giardino/Getty Images
  15. 15. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-2: MyPlate Sources of Vitamins and Choline Source: United States Department of Agriculture, ChooseMyPlate.Gov Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display. Access the long description slide.
  16. 16. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Table 8-1: Tips for Preserving Vitamins in Fruits and Vegetables 1 Preservation Methods Reason Keep fruits and vegetables cool until eaten. Enzymes in fruits and vegetables begin to degrade vitamins once they are harvested. Chilling limits this process. Refrigerate fruits and vegetables (except bananas, onions, potatoes, and tomatoes) in moisture-proof, airtight containers or in the vegetable drawer. Nutrients keep best at temperatures near freezing, at high humidity, and away from air. Trim, peel, and cut fruits and vegetables minimally—just enough to remove inedible parts. Oxygen breaks down vitamins faster when more of the food surface is exposed. Whenever possible, cook fruits and vegetables in their skins. Microwave, steam, or stir-fry vegetables. More nutrients are retained when there is less contact with water.
  17. 17. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Table 8-1: Tips for Preserving Vitamins in Fruits and Vegetables 2 Preservation Methods Reason Minimize cooking time. Prolonged cooking (slow simmering) and reheating reduce vitamin content. Avoid adding fats to vegetables during cooking if you plan to discard the liquid. Fat-soluble vitamins will be lost in discarded fat. If you want to add fats, do so after vegetables are fully cooked and drained. Do not add baking soda to vegetables to enhance the green color. Alkalinity destroys vitamin D, thiamin, and other vitamins. Store canned and frozen fruits and vegetables carefully. To protect canned foods, store them in a cool, dry location. To protect frozen foods, store them at 0°F (−32°C) or colder. Eat within 12 months.
  18. 18. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Phytochemicals Thousands of food substances in addition to 45 essential nutrients. Functional foods • Have health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Zoochemicals • Found in animal products that have health protective actions. Phytochemicals • Health-promoting compounds found in plant food. Many foods contain hundreds of phytochemicals. Not essential nutrients, no deficiency disease when removed from diet.
  19. 19. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Phytochemical Functions • Stimulate the immune system. • Reduce inflammation. • Prevent DNA damage and aid in DNA repair. • Reduce oxidative damage to cells. • Regulate intracellular signaling of hormones and gene expression. • Activate insulin receptors. • Inhibit the initiation and proliferation of cancer, and stimulate spontaneous cell death. • Alter the absorption, production, and metabolism of cholesterol. • Mimic or inhibit hormones and enzymes. • Decrease the formation of blood clots.
  20. 20. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Phytochemical Recommendations Phytochemicals should be consumed as food. • Have protective functions with minimal side effects when consumed naturally in a variety of foods. • No specific dietary recommendations for amount of phytochemicals to be consumed. Eat wide variety of whole plant foods. • To obtain the optimum amount of macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytochemicals. • To increase the antioxidant capacity of the total diet.
  21. 21. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.2: Vitamin A (Retinoids) and Carotenoids • What are the names of two carotenoids known to have antioxidant functions? • How are the carotenoids related to vitamin A? • What are the consequences of vitamin A deficiency? • What are some rich food sources of carotenoids?
  22. 22. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Forms of Vitamin A Vitamin A: Group of compounds known as retinoids. Three active forms (preformed vitamin A) • Retinol, retinal, and retinoic acid • Exist only in animal products. Stored retinol • Esterified to a fatty acid and becomes retinyl. In supplements, • Vitamin A listed as retinyl acetate or retinyl palmitate.
  23. 23. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Carotenoids Plants contain pigments called carotenoids. Carotenoids are phytochemicals with health-promoting chemicals. Precursors of vitamin A have antioxidant properties. Three carotenoids are provitamins—can be turned into vitamin A: • Beta-carotene. • Alpha-carotene. • Beta-cryptoxanthin. Other carotenoids that may have health benefits: • Lycopene. • Zeaxanthin. • Lutein.
  24. 24. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions: Health of Epithelial Cells and Immune Function Epithelial cells • Line internal and external surfaces of eyes, skin, lungs, intestines, stomach, vagina, urinary tract, and bladder. • Important barriers to infection. • Retinoic acid required for immature epithelial cells to develop into mature, functional cells. Vitamin A deficiency • Mucus-forming cells deteriorate, lose function. • Leads to xeropthalmia (dry eye) and blindness. • Hyperkeratosis, skin cells produce too much keratin, blocking the hair follicles and causing “gooseflesh” or “toadskin” appearance. Excessive keratin causes the skin to be hard and dry. Vitamin A also supports the activity of T-lymphocytes (T-cells).
  25. 25. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-4: Vitamin A Deficiency and Blindness • Vitamin A deficiency leading cause of blindness worldwide. • Worldwide, 1 3 of children suffer from deficiency. • Hundreds of thousands become blind each year. • Note the severe effects of xerophthalmia on this eye. This problem is commonly seen today in Southeast Asia. Xerophthalmia: Hardening of the cornea and drying of the surface of the eye, which can result in blindness. Courtesy of Dr. Alfred Sommer
  26. 26. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin A: Vision Night Blindness • Vitamin A deficiency causing loss of the ability to see under low-light conditions. Maternal night blindness • An issue in developing nations. • Leads to pregnancy-related deaths, malnutrition, anemia, infant mortality. Screening and supplementing is effective in treating and preventing.
  27. 27. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-3: Vitamin A Functions to Maintain Vision Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  28. 28. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-5: Carotenoids and Vision: Age-related Macular Degeneration • Age-related macular degeneration: Changes in this macular area of the retina. • Leading cause of blindness among older adults. • Lower levels of carotenoids (beta- carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin) in the diet is correlated with greater risk of age-related macular degeneration. • Green leafy vegetables are a rich source of lutein. • The blurry center of the image simulates the vision of a person with macular degeneration. ©National Eye Institute
  29. 29. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions: Cardiovascular Disease Prevention • Carotenoids may inhibit oxidation of low- density lipoproteins (LDLs). • Consume a total of at least five servings of a combination of fruits and vegetables per day as part of an overall effort to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
  30. 30. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions: Growth, Development, and Reproduction Binds to receptors on DNA to increase the synthesis of a variety of proteins. • Required for growth. Differentiation and maturation of cells, ultimately forming tissues and organs. Deficient children experience stunted growth. Aids in male sperm production, and normal reproductive cycle in women.
  31. 31. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions: Cancer Prevention Role in cellular differentiation and embryonic development. Diets rich in provitamin A carotenoids associated with lower risk of skin, lung, bladder, breast cancers. • Lycopene is the red pigment found in tomatoes, watermelon, guava, and pink grapefruit and seems to protect against prostate cancer. Toxicity risk in megadose of vitamin A through supplement use.
  32. 32. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin A American dietary patterns contain plentiful sources of preformed vitamin A. • Preformed vitamin A (retinol, retinal, and retinoic acid), of American diet • Food Sources: liver, fish, fish oils, fortified milk, butter, yogurt, eggs, margarine, and spreads RDA: Expressed in retinol activity equivalents (RAE) • Adult male, 900 mcg per day • Adult Female, 700 mcg per day • DV = 900 mcg per day Reserves stored in liver.
  33. 33. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Carotenoids Dark green and yellow-orange vegetables and fruits • Beta-carotene Green leafy vegetables, spinach, kale • Lutein and zeaxanthin Tomato products, juice, sauce • Lycopene Cooking frees carotenoids for better absorption. © CDC/James Gathany Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  34. 34. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-6: Food Sources of Vitamin A and Carotenoids * Retinol activity equivalents. Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Database for Standard, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  35. 35. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Vitamin A UL: 3000 micrograms RAE • 4 ounces (120 grams) of polar bear liver will deliver a toxic dose of 1.36 million RAE of vitamin A. Intakes in excess of the UL for vitamin A Liver toxicity and increased risk of hip fracture Poor pregnancy outcomes, birth defects • Fetal malformations and spontaneous abortions • Women of childbearing age should limit overall intake of preformed vitamin A from diet and supplements to no more than of Daily Value. ©Digital Vision/Getty Images RF
  36. 36. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Carotenoids Excess dietary consumption, no toxic effects. Hypercarotenemia, too many carrots or beta-carotene supplements/pills. • Skin turns yellow-orange, particularly the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. • As little as four to five large carrots daily can produce hypercarotenemia. • Taking a break from carrots, squash, and pumpkins will turn the skin back to normal.
  37. 37. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.3: Vitamin D (Calciferol or Calcitriol)—Concepts • Why is vitamin D sometimes not considered an essential nutrient? • How is vitamin D activated in the body? • How does vitamin D work to maintain blood calcium levels? • What are some rich food sources of vitamin D? • Can vitamin D be toxic?
  38. 38. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin D • Fat-soluble, essential • Vitamin D is also a hormone. • Produced in the skin when exposed to UV light. • Cholesterol is vitamin D precursor. • Activation occurs in liver and kidneys.
  39. 39. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Forms of Vitamin D Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) • Synthetic product derived from irradiation of plant sterols (ergosterol). • Used in some supplements. Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) • More commonly used in supplements and to fortify foods.
  40. 40. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Synthesis of Vitamin D (7-dehydrocholesterol): Precursor found in skin. • Converted to D3 by sunlight exposure. Vitamins D2 and D3 • Travel to liver, converted to 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 (calcidiol), main form of vitamin D found in blood. Calcidiol • Chemically converted in kidneys to 1, 25- dihydroxyvitamin D3 (calcitriol), the biologically active form of vitamin D.
  41. 41. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-7: Synthesis of Vitamin D Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  42. 42. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin D: Functions Maintains calcium and phosphorus levels in blood. Involved in: • Gene expression. • Cell growth regulation. • Neuromuscular and immune function. • Reduction of inflammation. Binds to and affects cells of: • Immune system • Brain and nervous system • Skin • Muscles • Reproductive organs Controls growth of parathyroid gland. May decrease certain types of cancer risk.
  43. 43. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions: Vitamin D Regulates Calcium Regulates absorption of calcium and phosphorus from small intestine. In combination with PTH and calcitonin, it regulates calcium excretion via kidney. • Causes the kidneys to reduce calcium excretion in the urine. • Releases calcium from bone by stimulating osteoclast activity. Through bone remodeling.
  44. 44. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-8: Vitamin D Regulates Blood Calcium Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  45. 45. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin D and Sun Exposure Amount of sun exposure needed to activate vitamin D is affected by: • Skin color. • Age. • Time of day. • Latitude and strength of UV light. • Exposure time. • Season. ©Royalty-free/Corbis
  46. 46. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-10: Seasonal Variations to Sunlight Intensity Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  47. 47. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Table 8-3: Factors That Impair Vitamin D Status Inadequate sun exposure • Northern latitudes • Excess clothing (that is, robes/veils) • Air pollution (such as, smog) • Sunscreen with SPF >8 • Excessive time spent indoors Age Dark skin pigmentation Inadequate dietary intake Fat malabsorption • Liver disease • Cystic fibrosis • Weight-loss medications Obesity Liver diseases Kidney diseases
  48. 48. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-9: Vitamin D Deficiency Deficiency risk in: • Dark-skinned people. • Low vitamin D diet. • Exclusively breastfed infants. • Elderly. • Insufficient sun exposure. • Diet without fortified foods. With lower levels of vitamin D: • Osteomalacia. • Intestinal calcium absorption decreases. • Rickets. ©Jeff Rotman/Alamy
  49. 49. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin D RDA is 15 micrograms (600 IU). • For healthy people 1 to 70 years. • Some experts suggest 25 microgram for 70+ with limited sun exposure. RDA is 20 micrograms (800 IU) for age 71+. DV on labels is based on 10 micrograms (400 IU). Vitamin D Supplements • 1 cup milk = 100 IU vitamin D • American Academy of Pediatrics recommends 400 IU per day for: • Children and adolescents with less than 400 IU per day intake. • Exclusively breastfed infants beginning within the first few days of life.
  50. 50. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Vitamin D Dietary sources are limited. Fatty fish (that is, salmon and sardines) Fortified dairy foods Fortified breakfast cereals Mushrooms • Only vegetable to contain ergosterol, the precursor of vitamin D. • Have the ability to make vitamin D when exposed to ultraviolet light. • Some brands are now grown in ultraviolet light to stimulate vitamin D production. © Purestock/SuperStock Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  51. 51. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-11: Food Sources of Vitamin D Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  52. 52. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Vitamin D UL is 100 micrograms (4000 IU) per day. High vitamin D intake results in increased blood calcium. Toxicity symptoms: • Weakness. • Loss of appetite. • Diarrhea and vomiting. • Confusion. • Increased urine output. Toxicity does not occur from sun source.
  53. 53. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.4: Vitamin E (Tocopherols)— Concepts • How does vitamin E work to prevent oxidative damage? • What are some rich food sources in vitamin E? • Why are preterm infants, smokers, and people with fat malabsorption particularly susceptible to oxidative damage to cell membranes? • What are the possible results of vitamin E toxicity?
  54. 54. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions of Vitamin E Tocopherol • Identified as essential for rat fertility, 1920s. • No corresponding fertility effect in humans. Functions • Development of muscles. • Development of central nervous system. • Antioxidant. • Maintains nervous tissue and immune function.
  55. 55. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Function: Antioxidant Fat-soluble vitamin E found in adipose tissue and cell membrane. Lipids in cell membranes are polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA). • PUFAs susceptible to oxidative attack. Vitamin E donates electrons or hydrogens to free radicals to make cell more stable. Vitamin E important in areas exposed to high levels of oxygen. • RBCs and lungs
  56. 56. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-12: Vitamin E in Cell Membranes Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  57. 57. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin E: Deficiency • Rare because the consumption of fat, including plant oils (primary source of vitamin E), is high. • Preterm infants can be deficient in vitamin E because its transfer from mother to fetus occurs late in pregnancy.
  58. 58. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin E Needs Only synthesized by plants. Plant oils are best sources. RDA for adults: 15 mg per day of alpha-tocopheral (the most active form of vitamin E) DV on labels is based on 30 mg. Good sources include: • Salad oils. • Fortified cereals. • Nuts and seeds. The avocado in guacamole and the oil in the tortilla chip are good sources of vitamin E. ©BananaStock/PunchStock
  59. 59. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-13: Food Sources of Vitamin E Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  60. 60. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Vitamin E UL is 1000 mg per day. Megadoses do not provide significant health benefits or prevent against oxidative damage. Not stored in the liver—stored in fat tissue. Excess can interfere with vitamin K and anticoagulant medications (Coumadin and aspirin). Dietary Supplements • Vitamin E content given in international units (IU). • Measure of biological activity rather than absolute quantity. • Supplements contain variety of chemical forms. • Usually less bioactivity than natural or dietary vitamin E.
  61. 61. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.5: Vitamin K (Quinone)— Concepts • What is the role of vitamin K in blood clotting? • Why is it important for people who take Coumadin to monitor their dietary intake of vitamin K?
  62. 62. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin K: Forms and Functions Forms: • Phylloquinone. • Menaquinone. • Menadione. Can be synthesized by gut bacteria. • About 10% of requirement. Functions: • Blood clotting • Activates prothrombin. • Increases thrombin. • Converts soluble fibrinogin into insoluble fibrinogin. • Important in bone health.
  63. 63. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-14: Clotting Cascade Vitamin K works to activate clotting factors, which are then able to bind to calcium. © Science Photo Library/Getty Images RF Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  64. 64. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin K and Bone Health Calcium-binding proteins in bone • Includes osteocalcin. • Depend upon vitamin K for their function in bone mineralization.
  65. 65. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin K Deficiency In infants: • Infant’s gut at birth is sterile. • GI tract doesn’t have bacteria. • If infant injured or needs surgery • Can’t synthesize vitamin K needed for clotting. • Vitamin K routinely administered by injection shortly after birth. In adults: • Deficiency after long-term antibiotic use and when fat malabsorbed.
  66. 66. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin K AI: 90 mcg per day female, 120 mcg per day male Daily Value: 80 mcg No UL: No reports of toxicity. Food sources: • Liver, dark green leafy vegetables, broccoli, asparagus, peas. • Resistant to cooking losses. • Absorption requires dietary fat and adequate pancreatic secretions. Elderly adults have lower vitamin K intake due to lower intake of vegetables. Coumadin (warfarin): Inhibits vitamin K- dependent coagulation factors. • When taking Coumadin or similar drugs, keep dietary Vitamin K intake consistent from day to day.
  67. 67. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-15: Food Sources of Vitamin K * Value includes phylloquinone and menaquinone. Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard, Release 26; and Elder SJ and others: Vitamin K contents of meat, dairy, and fast food in the U.S. diet. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry 54: 463, 2006 Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  68. 68. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.6: The Water-Soluble Vitamins and Choline—Concepts 1 • What are the coenzymes associated with each of the B vitamins involved in energy metabolism? • What body organs or tissues are most likely to show symptoms if there is a deficiency of B vitamins? • Why are B vitamins lost when foods are cooked in water?
  69. 69. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.6: The Water-Soluble Vitamins and Choline—Concepts 2 • What group of people is at very high risk of deficiency of B vitamins? • What happens during the refining of grains that causes a decrease in nutrient density? • What is added during the “enrichment” of grain products, and why is it important?
  70. 70. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Enzymes and Coenzymes Enzymes • Catalysts for biochemical reactions. • Typically made of proteins. • Require a cofactor for biological activity. Vitamins • Organic molecules are coenzymes. • B vitamins function as coenzymes.
  71. 71. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-16: Coenzymes Coenzymes • Aid in the function of various enzymes. • Without the coenzyme, the enzyme cannot function properly. • Deficiency symptoms associated with the missing vitamin eventually appear. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display. Access the long description slide.
  72. 72. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. ASK THE RDN: Raw Food Diet Plan Includes consuming uncooked, unprocessed, mostly organic fruits, vegetables, and sprouted grains. Strengths: • Compatible with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free dietary patterns. • Raw food adopters often lose or maintain weight given most of the foods allowed are low in calories and fat.
  73. 73. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. ASK THE RDN: Raw Food Diet—Limitations Does Cooking Destroy Key Nutrients? Limitations: • Highly restrictive and extremely difficult to maintain, especially when dining out. • Complete exclusion of food groups may lead to nutrient deficiencies, so supplements may be necessary. • Cost and limited availability of organic foods may be prohibitive. • Many uncooked and unpasteurized products are sources of foodborne pathogens. • Many plant-based foods (that is , tomatoes) that actually become more digestible once exposed to heat.
  74. 74. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-17: B Vitamins—Essential Components of Many Coenzymes Involved in Energy Metabolism Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  75. 75. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. B Vitamin Intakes of North Americans Typical diet is adequate in B vitamins. Common foods are fortified with B vitamins. • Ready-to-eat breakfast cereal Water-soluble • Excess excreted in stool and urine. • Very little stored. Alcoholics most likely to develop serious B-vitamin deficiency diseases. Manufacturing and refining reduces B vitamin content of foods 10% to 25%. Rapid cooking of vegetables in minimal fluids such as steaming, helps to preserve vitamin content. ©C Squared Studios/Getty Images
  76. 76. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. B Vitamins in Grains Refined grains, such as white flour • Nutrient rich germ, bran, husk discarded in processing. • Leads to loss of B vitamins, other vitamins, and minerals. • Enriched with thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, and folic acid in United States. • Reduced incidence of deficiency diseases. • Refined grains still lower in other nutrients.
  77. 77. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-18: Relative Nutrient Contents of Refined vs. Whole Grains Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  78. 78. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.7: Thiamin (Vitamin B-1)—Concepts • How is thiamin involved in energy metabolism? • What body organs or tissues are most likely to show symptoms if there is a deficiency of thiamin? • What group of people is at very high risk of thiamin deficiency? • What are some excellent sources of thiamin?
  79. 79. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Thiamin: Functions • First B vitamin discovered. • Helps release energy from carbohydrate. • Coenzyme form, thiamin pyrophosphate (TPP), participates in reactions in which carbon dioxide (CO2) is released. • Important in ATP-producing energy pathways involving breakdown of carbohydrates and certain amino acids.
  80. 80. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Thiamin Deficiency Disease: Beriberi Symptoms: • Weakness. • Loss of appetite. • Irritability. • Tingling. • Loss of muscle coordination. • Deep muscle pain. • Enlarged heart. • Edema. Occurs when glucose can’t be metabolized to yield energy. Found in areas where refined grains predominate (that is, white vs. brown rice). Refining grains reduces thiamin content unless it is enriched.
  81. 81. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Thiamin RDA: 1.1 to 1.2 milligrams • Men: exceed RDA by 50% or more. • Women: just meet RDA. Daily Value: 1.5 milligrams MyPlate: • Protein and grain groups. Food Sources • Pork products. • Whole grains and wheat germ. • Ready-to-eat cereals. • Green beans, milk, orange juice, organ meats, peanuts, dried beans, seeds ©D. Fischer and P. Lyons/Cole Group/Getty Images
  82. 82. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-19: Food Sources of Thiamin Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  83. 83. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.8: Riboflavin (Vitamin B-2)— Concepts • How is riboflavin involved in energy metabolism? • What body organs or tissues are most likely to show symptoms if there is a deficiency of riboflavin? • What types of foods are the best sources of riboflavin?
  84. 84. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Riboflavin: Functions Riboflavin coenzymes participate in energy- yielding pathways. • For example, fatty acid breakdown. Assists some vitamin and mineral metabolism. Antioxidant role: supports glutathione peroxidase enzyme.
  85. 85. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Riboflavin Deficiency: Ariboflavinosis • Inflammation of the mouth and tongue. • Cracking on tongue and corners of mouth (cheilosis). • Dermatitis. • Eye disorders. • Sensitivity to sun. • Confusion. • Occur jointly with niacin, thiamin, and vitamin B-6 deficiencies. Figure 8-20: Angular cheilitis, also called cheilosis or angular stomatitis, causes painful cracks at the corners of the mouth. ©Dr. P. Marazzi
  86. 86. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Riboflavin RDA: 1.1 to 1.3 milligrams per day DV on labels is 1.7 milligrams. Average intakes slightly above RDA. Riboflavin supplementation • Can cause bright yellow urine. • Riboflavin name from Latin “flavus”—meaning yellow. MyPlate: grains, dairy, and protein are riboflavin-dense Alcoholics at increased risk for deficiency because of diet low in riboflavin-dense food. No UL.
  87. 87. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Riboflavin Ready-to-eat breakfast cereals Dairy foods • Destroyed by exposure to light. • Milk sold in paper or opaque plastic containers to protect from light. Enriched grains Meat Eggs Asparagus, broccoli, and greens (that is, spinach)
  88. 88. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-21: Food Sources of Riboflavin Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  89. 89. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.9: Niacin (Vitamin B-3)—Concepts • How is niacin involved in energy metabolism? • What are the three distinct signs of a niacin deficiency? • What are some excellent sources of niacin? • What is the relationship between tryptophan and niacin?
  90. 90. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Niacin: Functions Functions as nicotinic acid or nicotinamide. Coenzyme form used in many cellular pathways. • Involved in 200+ reactions. Generating energy (ATP) from carbohydrates and fat requires niacin coenzymes. • Nicotinamide dinucleotide (NAD) • Nicotinamide dinucleotide phosphate (NADP) Fatty acid synthesis requires niacin coenzyme. • Nicotinamide dinucleotide (NAD)
  91. 91. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Niacin Deficiency Pellagra: • Means rough or scaly skin. • Only deficiency disease, epidemic in United States. • In late 1800s to 1930s. • Symptoms: • Dermatitis • Diarrhea • Dementia • Death • Occurs most commonly in alcoholics. b: ©Gary Corbett/agefotostock/Alamy, a: ©Dr M.A.Ansary/Science Source Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  92. 92. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Niacin • Adult RDA: 14 to 16 milligrams per day • Daily Value: 20 milligrams • Average American intake: Double the RDA. • MyPlate: Protein, meat, and peanuts are niacin- dense foods. Corn treated in an alkaline solution releases protein- bound niacin making it available in corn products such as tortillas, taco shells, tortilla chips, and corn flour. Source: Scott Bauer/USDA
  93. 93. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Niacin Heat stable: Little lost in cooking. Can synthesize from tryptophan: • 60 milligrams of tryptophan can be converted to 1 milligram of niacin. Found in foods: • Poultry, fish, tuna, and beef. • Peanuts. • Ready-to-eat cereals. • Asparagus. • Coffee and tea.
  94. 94. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-23: Food Sources of Niacin Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  95. 95. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Niacin UL: 35 milligrams per day for nicotinic acid form. Nicotinic acid Large doses • Used to lower blood lipids, LDL cholesterol. Use is discouraged. Potential adverse side effects. • Long-term: GI tract and liver damage • Short-term: Niacin flush • Usually when intakes >100 milligrams per day. • Headache, itching, blood flow to skin flushing.  
  96. 96. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.10: Vitamin B-6 (Pyridoxine)— Concepts • What is the role of vitamin B-6 in energy metabolism and other body functions? • What are the primary sources of vitamin B-6? • Are vitamin B-6 supplements safe?
  97. 97. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin B-6: Functions Coenzyme in many metabolic reactions: • Carbohydrate, protein, and lipid metabolism. • In 100+ amino acid and protein reactions. • Synthesis of neurotransmitters. • Conversion of tryptophan into niacin. • Aids in homocysteine metabolism. • Breakdown of stored glycogen into glucose. • Synthesis of hemoglobin and white blood cells.
  98. 98. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin B-6 Deficiency Widespread symptoms: • Depression. • Vomiting. • Skin disorders. • Nerve problems. • Impaired immunity. B-6 helps synthesize heme portion of hemoglobin: • B-6 deficiency produces small RBCs with lower hemoglobin concentration (microcytic hypochromic anemia). • Cell can’t produce ATP when aerobic metabolism limited. • Issue for alcoholics.
  99. 99. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin B-6 Adult RDA: 1.3 to 1.7 milligrams per day Daily Value: 2 milligrams Average adult intake is above RDA. Athletes • Need more than sedentary adults. • Due to increased processing of protein and glycogen.
  100. 100. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Vitamin B-6 • Animal products • Fortified ready-to-eat breakfast cereals • Potatoes, spinach, bananas, and cantaloupe • B-6 in animal foods and fortified foods is better absorbed than B-6 from plant foods. ©lynx/iconotec.com/Glow Images Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  101. 101. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-24: Food Sources of Vitamin B-6 Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Database for Standard, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  102. 102. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Vitamin B-6 UL: 100 milligrams per day Concern for those using supplements. • Some tablets contain 500 mg. Excess leads to nerve damage. 2 to 6 grams per day for 2+ months causes irreversible nerve damage. Symptoms • Gait abnormality, tingling in extremities, numbness
  103. 103. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.11: Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B-5) and Biotin (Vitamin B-7)—Concepts • What is the role of pantothenic acid in energy metabolism? • What are some rich sources of pantothenic acid? • What is the role of biotin in energy metabolism? • What are the signs and symptoms of biotin deficiency? • What are the best sources of biotin? • Why does consumption of raw eggs lead to biotin deficiency?
  104. 104. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B-5) Coenzyme in energy release from: • Carbohydrates, lipids, and protein. In Greek, means “from every side.” Widespread in foods. Deficiency is rare but can occur in alcoholics. Toxicity unknown: No UL. Food sources: • Sunflower seeds, mushrooms, peanuts, eggs, milk, meat, and vegetables. Adequate Intake (AI): 5 milligrams per day for adults Daily Value: 10 milligrams
  105. 105. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-25: Food Sources of Pantothenic Acid Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Database for Standard, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  106. 106. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Biotin (Vitamin B-7) Function: Coenzyme—aids in chemical reactions. Deficiency symptoms: • Scaly skin inflammation. • Changes in tongue and lips. • Lower appetite. • Nausea/vomiting. • Anemia. • Depression. • Muscle pain. • Weakness. • Poor growth.
  107. 107. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Biotin Sources: egg yolks, peanut butter, and cheese • Intestinal bacteria can synthesize biotin. • Makes deficiency rare. • Raw egg whites bind biotin and decrease its absorption. • High raw egg white intake can lead to biotin deficiency. Needs: • AI: 30 micrograms per day for adults • Food supply gives 40 to 60 micrograms per day average. • Daily Value: 300 micrograms No UL; relatively nontoxic.
  108. 108. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-26: Food Sources of Biotin Source: Nutrition data from Staggs CG, et al. ‘’Determination of the biotin content of select foods using accurate and sensitive HPLC/avidin binding,’’ J Food Compost Anal 2004; 17:767–776 Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  109. 109. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.12: Folate (Vitamin B-9)— Concepts • Explain why macrocytic (megaloblastic) anemia occurs. • Why do folate needs increase from 400 to 600 micrograms per day for pregnant women?
  110. 110. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Folate: Functions Cell division. As a coenzyme: Supplies or accepts single carbon compounds. Folate coenzymes help form DNA. Helps metabolize amino acids and their derivatives (that is, homocysteine). Folic acid • Synthetic form added to fortified foods.
  111. 111. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Folate: Deficiency In early RBC synthesis: • Immature cells cannot form new DNA. • Cells grow larger because insufficient DNA for nuclei to divide. • Large immature form: Megaloblast. • Folate deficiency: Megaloblastic anemia (macrocytic anemia). Symptoms: • Tongue inflammation. • Diarrhea. • Poor growth. • Mental confusion. • Depression. • Nerve dysfunction.
  112. 112. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-27: Megaloblastic Anemia • Megaloblastic anemia occurs when red blood cells are unable to divide, leaving large, immature red blood cells. • Either a folate or vitamin B-12 deficiency may cause this condition. • Measurements of blood concentrations of both vitamins are taken to help determine the cause of the anemia. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  113. 113. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Folate: Maternal Deficiency • Low folate levels in pregnant woman linked to neural tube defects in fetus (that is, spina bifida, anancephaly). • Neural tubes close within first 28 days of pregnancy. • Recommended that 6 weeks before pregnancy, all women take supplements containing 400 mcg/day. ©Banana Stock/Punchstock
  114. 114. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Folate RDA: 400 mcg per day Pregnancy RDA: 600 mcg per day Daily Value: 400 mcg per day UL: 1 mg per day (1000 mcg) • Only refers to folic acid. • Large doses of folate can mask vitamin B-12 deficiency. Food Sources of Folate: • Green leafy vegetables. • Asparagus. • Orange juice. • Dried beans. • Fortified ready-to-eat breakfast cereals. • Bread. • Milk and yogurt. Cooking (heat) destroys 50% to 90% folate.
  115. 115. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-28: Food Sources of Folate Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  116. 116. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.13: Vitamin B-12 (Cobalamin or Cyanocobalamin)—Concepts • Explain the role of specific factors required for vitamin B-12 absorption. • Which two nutrient deficiencies could be responsible for macrocytic anemia? • Identify two population groups that are at risk for vitamin B-12 deficiency. Explain why these people are at risk.
  117. 117. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin B-12 Also known as: cobalamin or cyanocobalamin. Contains mineral as part of structure. Functions • Folate metabolism. • Maintaining myelin sheath that insulates neurons from each other. Absorption • Bound to a protein in food, cannot be absorbed. • Stomach acid releases vitamin B-12 from protein. • Requires Intrinsic Factor (IF) for absorption. Storage: In liver
  118. 118. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-29: Vitamin B-12 Absorption Absorption requires several compounds produced in the mouth, stomach, and small intestine. Defects in the stomach or small intestine can interfere with absorption and result in vitamin B-12 deficiency. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  119. 119. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin B-12 Deficiency Neurological symptoms: • From destruction of parts of myelin sheath. • Irregular muscle actions. • Impaired reflexes. • Eventual paralysis and, perhaps, death. Pernicious anemia • Anemia from lack of B-12 absorption rather than inadequate folate absorption. B-12 only found in foods of animal origin. • Vegans at risk for deficiency.
  120. 120. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin B-12 Adult RDA: 2.4 mcg per day Daily Value: 6 mcg Adults consume 2 times the RDA on average each day. Older adults are encouraged to have synthetic form. • With age, absorption of vitamin B-12 from food becomes less efficient, usually due to decreases in stomach-acid and Intrinsic Factor production.
  121. 121. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Vitamin B-12 Concentrated sources found only in animal foods. • Meat, salmon, seafood • Milk • Eggs • Organ meats: • Liver, kidneys, heart Ready-to-eat fortified breakfast cereals ©Michael Lamotte/Cole Group/Getty Images
  122. 122. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-30: Food Sources of Vitamin B-12 Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  123. 123. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.14: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)— Concepts • How does vitamin C function as an antioxidant and regenerate vitamin E? • How do the signs of vitamin C deficiency relate to the many roles of the vitamin discussed in this chapter? • Why are fresh foods the best sources of vitamin C?
  124. 124. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions of Vitamin C Formation of Body Proteins • Collagen synthesis, most abundant protein in body. Formation of Other Compounds • Carnitine synthesis, transports fatty acids. • Neurotransmitters: Serotonin and norepinephrine synthesis. Antioxidant • May decrease formation of carcinogen nitrosamines in the stomach. Increases Iron Absorption Immune Function • Doesn’t prevent colds but may decrease severity.
  125. 125. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Vitamin C Adult RDA: • 90 mg per day for men. • 75 mg per day for women. Smokers need an extra 35 mg because of increased oxidation by tobacco smoke in lungs. Average U.S. consumption: 70 to 100 mg per day
  126. 126. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Vitamin C Deficiency—Scurvy Causes scurvy • reduced collagen synthesis, causing bruising, bleeding gums, poor wound healing • In 1700s half of sailing crews on long voyages died. • British physician discovered citrus fruits prevented and restored health of sailors. • Future food rations included limes, resulting in nickname “limeys.” Figure 8-31: Pinpoint hemorrhages of the skin—an early symptom of scurvy from defective collagen synthesis. ©Dr P. Marazzi/Science Source
  127. 127. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Food Sources of Vitamin C • Citrus fruits. • Strawberries. • Green peppers. • Cauliflower and broccoli. • Cabbage. • Papaya. • Romaine, darker color lettuce • Brighter fruits and vegetables = more vitamin C. • Ready-to-eat breakfast cereals. ©Purestock/SuperStock
  128. 128. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Avoiding Too Much Vitamin C • UL is 2000 mg per day. • Increased iron absorption may be problematic with hemochromatosis. • Increased kidney function and urination above 100 mg per day. • Stomach inflammation and diarrhea. • GI distress.
  129. 129. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-32: Food Sources of Vitamin C Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  130. 130. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.15: Choline and Other Vitamin- Like Compounds—Concepts • Describe three functions of choline in the human body. • List three ways to incorporate more choline into the diet. • Is it necessary to take dietary supplements of vitamin-like compounds, such as carnitine and taurine? Why or why not?
  131. 131. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Functions of Choline Choline recognized as an essential nutrient in 1998. Functions in all cells. • Cell membrane structure. • Single-carbon metabolism. • Nerve function and brain development. • Lipid transport.
  132. 132. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Cell Membrane Structure Precursor for several phospholipids. • Phosphatidylcholine (lecithin) accounts for about half of phospholipids in cell membranes. • Contributes to membrane flexibility, allows for presence of water-/fat-soluble compounds.
  133. 133. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Single-Carbon Metabolism Choline is precursor for betaine. • Participates in reactions involving transfer of single-carbon groups. • Synthesis of neurotransmitters, modifications of DNA during embryonic development. • Metabolism of homocysteine. • Because of this function, adequate choline intake prevents birth defects.
  134. 134. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Nerve Function and Brain Development Acetylcholine: Choline-containing neurotransmitter • Associated with attention, learning, memory, muscle control, and other functions. Sphingomyelin, choline-containing phospholipid • Part of myelin sheath that insulates nerve cells. Pregnancy, choline high in amniotic fluid • Important for developing fetal brain. • Low choline level: Poor brain development and decreased learning ability.
  135. 135. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Choline and Fetal Brain Development © InesBazdar/Shutterstock Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display. Choline is important for proper development of the fetal brain. Milk and other dairy products supply some choline.
  136. 136. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Lipid Transport Choline is a component of lipoproteins. • Choline deficiency leads to • Decreased production of VLDL. • Inability of liver to export fats to body. • Results in fatty liver, scarring. • Common in cirrhosis.
  137. 137. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Getting Enough Choline AI for adults • Men: 550 milligrams per day. • Women: 425 milligrams per day. • Pregnancy: 450 milligrams per day. • Breastfeeding: 550 milligrams per day. • Unknown whether is essential for infants or children. Fewer than 10% of Americans meet AI. Wide variation in individual requirements. UL for adults: 3.5 grams per day
  138. 138. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Sources of Choline Widely distributed in foods. Soybeans, egg yolks, beef, cauliflower, almonds, and peanuts Found free, or as part of compounds. • Enzymes break down to free choline for absorption. Absorbed in small intestine, to liver, also fat-soluble, some into lymphatic system. One egg a day. Dairy products, soy, almonds, and peanuts are natural sources of choline. © InesBazdar/Shutterstock
  139. 139. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-33: Food Sources of Choline Source: Nutrition data from USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard, Release 26. Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  140. 140. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.16: Dietary Supplements—Who Needs Them?—Concepts • Name four types of ingredients that are classified as dietary supplements by the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act. • Identify three potential risks from use of dietary supplements. • Describe three situations in which use of dietary supplements is necessary.
  141. 141. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. DSHEA: Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 A supplement in the United States is a product intended to supplement the diet that bears or contains one or more of the following ingredients: • Vitamin. • Mineral. • Herb or another botanical. • Amino acid. • Dietary substance to supplement the diet which could be an extract or a combination of the first four ingredients in this list.
  142. 142. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Supplement Industry • Generates about $35 billion annually in the U.S. • Supplements can be sold without proof they are safe and effective. • FDA provides little regulation unless shown to be inherently dangerous, or makes illegal claim. ©Nancy R. Cohen/Getty Images
  143. 143. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-34: Dietary Supplement Sales The dietary supplement industry is a growing multibillion-dollar business Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  144. 144. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Why Do People Take Supplements? Reasons reported include: • Maintain overall health and wellness. • Fill nutrient gaps in the diet. • Reduce susceptibility to health problems (that is, colds). • Prevent disease (heart attacks, cancer, osteoporosis, etc.). • Reduce stress. • Increase “energy.”
  145. 145. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Should You Take a Supplement? Only a simple back up plan to fill gaps. The National Institutes of Health • “Present evidence is insufficient to recommend either for or against the use of MVMs by Americans to prevent chronic diseases.” A few studies of vitamin and mineral supplements demonstrate beneficial effects for the prevention of deficiencies or chronic diseases. Eating recommended servings of fruits, vegetables, and grains is the healthiest approach to ensure nutrient adequacy.
  146. 146. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Table 8-6: Who Is Most Likely to Benefit from Dietary Supplements? 1 Type of Supplement Who May Benefit Multivitamin and mineral (MVM) • People on restrictive diets (<1200 kcal per day), vegans, vegetarians • Older adults (over 50) • Those with unbalanced or inadequate diets (e.g., in cases of food insecurity, “picky” eaters) • Pregnant women or those of childbearing age • People with malabsorptive diseases • People who take medications that interfere with nutrient absorption or metabolism B vitamins • People who abuse alcohol Folic acid • Women of childbearing age (especially during pregnancy and breastfeeding) Vitamin B-12 • Older adults • Strict vegans Vitamin C • People who smoke
  147. 147. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Table 8-6: Who Is Most Likely to Benefit from Dietary Supplements? 2 Type of Supplement Who May Benefit Vitamin D • People with limited milk intake (due to allergies or lactose intolerance) • People with limited exposure to sunlight or darker skin pigment (e.g., infants, many African-Americans, and some older adults) Vitamin E • Newborns (given by injection shortly after birth) Vitamin K • People who abuse alcohol Calcium • Strict vegans • Older adults with bone loss Fluoride • Some older infants and children (as recommended by a dentist) Iron • Women with excessive bleeding during menstruation • Women who are pregnant • Strict vegans Zinc • Strict vegans
  148. 148. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-35: Supplement Savvy—An Approach to the Use of Nutrient Supplements Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display. Access the long description slide.
  149. 149. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Which Supplement Should You Choose? Nationally recognized brand Contains about DVs for nutrients present Take with or just after meals to increase absorption All nutrient sources equal no more than Upper Level, especially Vitamin A Read labels carefully, look for USP symbol • United States Pharmacopeial Convention. • Reviews product strength, quality, purity, packaging, labeling, speed of dissolution, shelf-stability. ©McGraw-Hill Education/Jill Braaten, photographer Access the long description slide.
  150. 150. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-36: Dietary Supplement Label Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display. Access the long description slide.
  151. 151. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. CASE STUDY: Getting the Most Nutrition from Your Food In the dietary supplements aisle of the grocery store, the choices are endless—and expensive. Julie, a college sophomore, just read the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ position paper on nutrient supplementation for her class. She learned that dietary supplements, such as a balanced multivitamin and mineral supplement, can be a good back-up plan to ensure adequate nutrition, but the jury is still out when it comes to demonstrating a benefit of dietary supplements for long-term health. The majority of Americans regularly take nutrient supplements, but it is usually the people who already consume a healthy diet who take them. Getting more than the recommended amount of a nutrient does not confer additional health benefits. In fact, too much of some vitamins and minerals can lead to toxicity.
  152. 152. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Case Study Questions Julie decides she would rather focus on getting her nutrients from foods. How can she get the most vitamins and minerals out of the foods she eats? Answer the following questions and check your responses at the end of the chapter. 1. What factors can damage or reduce vitamins in food? 2. To maximize vitamin content, what should Julie keep in mind as she selects fresh produce for purchase? 3. How does food processing affect vitamin and mineral content? Does it make a difference if Julie chooses products with whole grains or refined grains? 4. When storing fruits and vegetables in her apartment, what steps can Julie take to minimize nutrient losses? 5. Which cooking methods are best for preserving vitamin content?
  153. 153. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Case Study Solution • Exposure to light, heat, oxygen, or alkalinity leads to destruction of some vitamins, particularly the water-soluble vitamins. In addition, some vitamins can be leached into cooking water or fat during food preparation. • Finding fresh, local produce at a farmer’s market decreases the number of steps from the field to the plate, so vitamin content will be higher. • Choosing to make half your grains whole will help in meeting micronutrient needs without dietary supplements. • Foods that will not be eaten within a few days should be frozen to maintain nutrient content. • Steaming, microwaving, and stir-frying are the best cooking methods for preserving vitamin content of foods.
  154. 154. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Section 8.17: Nutrition and Your Health: Nutrition and Cancer © Pixtal Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  155. 155. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Cancer Statistics Second leading cause of death, North America Estimated 1620 die each day in U.S. Four cancers, cause over 50% of cancer deaths • lung, colorectal, breast, prostate cancers. Cancer is many diseases, by types of cells and contributing factors Treatments vary
  156. 156. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Early Detection of Cancer Undetected, it can spread quickly—early detection. Use CAUTION acronym • Change in bowel or bladder habits. • A sore that does not heal. • Unusual bleeding or discharge. • Thickening or lump in the breast or elsewhere. • Indigestion or difficulty in swallowing. • Obvious change in a wart or mole. • Nagging cough or hoarseness. • Unexplained weight loss an additional warning sign.
  157. 157. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Cancer Terminology Tumor • Mass of cells; cancerous or noncancerous Malignant • Property of spreading locally and to distant sites. Benign • Noncancerous; tumors that do not spread. Metastasize • Spreading of disease from one part of body to another, even parts of body that are remote from site of original tumor. • Cells spread via blood vessels, lymphatic system, or direct growth of tumor.
  158. 158. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Factors That Influence Development of Cancer • Genetics, environment, lifestyle • Genetic role in colon, breast, and prostate cancer. • Experts estimate that only 5% of most cancers can be explained by the inheritance. • 95% related to environmental factors.
  159. 159. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-37: Cancer is Many Diseases Source: American Cancer Society, Inc., Surveillance Research, 2016 Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  160. 160. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Body Fatness Linked to Cancer Risk Food constituents may contribute to cancer development, some are protective. Estimated one of three cancer deaths in the U.S. linked to • Excess body fat. • Poor nutrition. • Inadequate physical activity. Increased estrogen and insulin output suspected. Some research indicated reducing calories to 70% of usual intake, increases longevity.
  161. 161. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Cancer-Fighting Foods • Include antioxidants and some phytochemicals. • Some help prevent DNA mutations. • Vitamins C and E help prevent formation of nitrosamines (carcinogens) in GI tract. • Fruit and vegetable intake reduces risk of nearly all types of cancer. • Use MyPlate guidelines to form eating pattern. ©C Squared Studios/Getty Images
  162. 162. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. FARM to FORK: Crucifers Grow • Most common crucifers are broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, bok choy, Brussels sprouts, kale, and arugula. • Most nutrient dense crucifers come straight from the garden. Shop • Buy broccoli with dark green crowns and tight bud heads. • Intact heads of broccoli are more nutritious and less expensive that precut florets. Store • Keep crucifers cool and eat within days of harvest. • Blanch broccoli before freezing. Prep • Eating the fruit with skin provides the most fiber and nutrients. • Cooking decreases nutrient and phytochemical content. • Steaming for less than 5 minutes is recommended. © Mary-Jon Ludy, Bowling Green State University, Garden of Hope Images Copyright © McGraw-Hill Education. Permission required for reproduction or display.
  163. 163. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. American Institute for Cancer Research Recommendations for Cancer Prevention Be as lean as possible without becoming underweight. Be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day. Avoid sugary drinks. Limit consumption of energy-dense foods. Eat more of a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes. Limit consumption of red meats. If consumed at all, limit alcoholic drinks to two per day (men) or one per day (women). Limit consumption of salty foods, foods processed with salt. Don’t use supplements to protect against cancer. It is best for mothers to breastfeed exclusively for up to 6 months and then add other liquids and foods. After treatment, cancer survivors should follow the recommendations for cancer prevention. • Don’t smoke or chew tobacco.
  164. 164. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Nutrition Concerns During Cancer Treatment Overall goals of medical nutrition therapy: • Minimize weight loss. • Prevent nutrient deficiencies. • Preserve muscle mass. Fatigue, mouth sores, dry mouth, taste abnormalities, nausea, diarrhea lead to poor food intake. Best food…any patient tolerates. Small, frequent, nutrient-dense • Liquid nutritional supplements often needed.
  165. 165. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. What Would You Choose—Considerations B vitamins do not contain energy. B-complex supplement contains B vitamins that are coenzymes in energy metabolism. Energy shots promise a quick, convenient boost of energy. • Have as much caffeine as a 12-ounce cup of coffee. • Do not have a source of sustained energy—calories. To boost energy levels naturally: • Eat several small meals throughout the day rather than three large ones. • Avoid large amounts of sugar and fat. • Don’t skip meals, especially breakfast. • Take a quick exercise break, such as a short walk. • Exercise regularly. • Reduce stress. • Get 7 to 9 hours sleep each night.
  166. 166. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Appendix of Image Long Descriptions
  167. 167. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-1: Vitamins Contribute to Many Functions Long Description The following is a list of functions followed by the micronutrients that contribute to that function. Energy metabolism: Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Pantothenic acid, Biotin, Vitamin B-12, Iodide, Chromium, Magnesium, Manganese, Molybdenum, and Choline. Bone Health: Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Fluoride, Boron and Silicon. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance: Sodium, Potassium, Chloride and Phosphorus. Brain Health: Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin B-12, Folate, Choline, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Calcium, Iodine, Magnesium, Selenium, Iron and Zinc. Blood Health: Vitamin B-6, Vitamin B-12, Folate, Vitamin K, Iron, Zinc, Copper and Calcium. Body Defenses: Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Carotenoids, Selenium, Copper, Iron, Magnesium, Manganese and Zinc. Return to slide containing original image.
  168. 168. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-2: MyPlate Source of Vitamins and Choline Long Description Grains are rich sources of thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, and folic acid. Vegetables are rich sources of vitamin A, vitamin K, folate, and vitamin C. Fruits are rich sources of vitamin A and vitamin C. Dairy foods are rich sources of vitamin D, riboflavin, vitamin B-12, and choline. Protein foods are rich sources of thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, biotin, vitamin B-6, vitamin B-12, and choline. Return to slide containing original image.
  169. 169. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-16: Coenzymes Long Description An active enzyme is formed when an inactive enzyme combines with the vitamin coenzyme. The structure of the coenzyme permits it to join with the inactive enzyme. Return to slide containing original image.
  170. 170. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-35: Supplement Savvy—An Approach to the Use of Nutrient Supplements Long Description When considering the use of nutrient supplements, a healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals is always the first option, followed by fortified foods (example: Calcium-fortified orange juice), followed by possible multivitamin and mineral supplements, and finally individual supplements in some cases. Return to slide containing original image.
  171. 171. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Which Supplement Should You Choose? Long Description The United States Pharmacopeial Convention is an independent, nonprofit group that reviews products for strength, quality, purity, packaging, labeling, speed of dissolution, and shelf stability. The presence of the USP verified mark on a dietary supplement label indicates that the product has been evaluated and meets certain standards for dietary supplement quality. Return to slide containing original image.
  172. 172. ©2019 McGraw-Hill Education. Figure 8-36: Dietary Supplement Label Long Description This example of a dietary supplement label has the following information: Made to U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) quality, purity and potency standards. Laboratory tested to dissolve within 30 minutes. Serving Size: 1 Tablet. Nutrients and amounts: each tablet contains 200 international units of vitamin D, which is 50% of the Daily Value, and 600 milligrams of calcium, which is 60% of the Daily Value. INGREDIENTS: Calcium Carbonate, Maltodextrin, Starch, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Talc, Cellulose, Croscarmellose Sodium, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate, Polysorbate 80, Cholecalciferol, Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Sodium Citrate, 6 Lake. Manufacturer: DIST. BY NUTRA-VITE ASSOC., INC. 700 WHITE POINT RD, SKOKIE, IL 60077. Suggested use: Take one tablet one to two times daily with a full glass of water, preferably after a meal. Structure/function Claim: Vitamin D assists in the absorption of calcium. A healthful diet with adequate calcium is essential. FDA disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Return to slide containing original image.

×