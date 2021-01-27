Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Edify Brokers
Office Insurance ■ The Office Package Insurance provides protection against damage to insured property. ■ We as a commerci...
Types of Office Insurance ■ Fire & Natural Calamities Cover ■ Burglary andTheft insurance ■ Servers, Laptops and IT Equipm...
What is Office Insurance? ■ Securing office assets often costs less than your usual tea and coffee expenses. Secure your a...
Contact Us ■ Reach Us On: 080 4850 4216 ■ Say Hello: reach_us@edifybrokers.com ■ Corporate Office: Edify Insurance Brokers...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Commercial Property Insurance Brokers

42 views

Published on

We as a commercial property insurance broker can guide you systematically to find the best solutions for your office assets like laptops, IT equipment or burglary.

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Commercial Property Insurance Brokers

  1. 1. Edify Brokers
  2. 2. Office Insurance ■ The Office Package Insurance provides protection against damage to insured property. ■ We as a commercial property insurance broker can guide you systematically to find the best solutions for your office assets like laptops, IT equipment or burglary. ■ Effective risk management is the key to a successful business. Protecting your commercial property is critical, be it your building or equipment like laptops or losses caused by interruption of business.
  3. 3. Types of Office Insurance ■ Fire & Natural Calamities Cover ■ Burglary andTheft insurance ■ Servers, Laptops and IT Equipment ■ Building, Leasehold and Furniture ■ Business Interruption ■ Fidelity and Money Cover
  4. 4. What is Office Insurance? ■ Securing office assets often costs less than your usual tea and coffee expenses. Secure your assets to ensure business continuity and your peace of mind. ■ The office insurance policy in India covers the loss or damage caused by fire, lightning strike, natural catastrophes.The biggest advantage of Commercial Office Insurance is that a single policy can cover many risks under one package policy.Getting office insurance is easy. Edify Consultants can guide you systematically to find the best solutions for you.
  5. 5. Contact Us ■ Reach Us On: 080 4850 4216 ■ Say Hello: reach_us@edifybrokers.com ■ Corporate Office: Edify Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd No. 51, Ground Floor, HAL, 2nd Stage, Leela Palace Road, Kodihalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008

×