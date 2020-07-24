12 Recommended Camino de Santiago Tours 2021 Holy Year

The Camino de Santiago walk is a great way to enjoy the outdoors following along the ancient Pilgrimage way passing through quaint historic villages, green landscapes, etc...

People walk the Camino de Santiago for many different purposes: spiritual reasons, to tune into themselves, seeking a new adventure or a challenge, to enjoy the Galician food and wine in a different and active way, to obtain the Compostela certificate, fora promise or simply because they enjoy walking in nature.