12 Recommended Camino de Santiago Tours 2021 Holy Year
What is the Jacobean Year? Whenever St James´s day (25th July) falls on a Sunday, the cathedral announces it a Holy or Jubilee Year (Xacobeo in the Galician Language).
Santiago de Compostela Cathedral. Receive the sacraments of penance and communion in the ﬁfteen days prior to or after visiting the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral.
The Camino de Santiago walk is a great way to enjoy the outdoors following along the ancient Pilgrimage way passing through quaint historic villages, green landscapes, etc...
You have plenty of choices when it comes to walking the Camino de Santiago. The next step would be choosing how you want to walk the Camino de Santiago.
/ Saddle up, but this time on a horse! More and more followers during the last few years and horse-riding the Camino de Sa...
Here is a list of 12 Recommended Camino de Santiago tours:
1. Camino Santiago Tour: French Way in Galicia Guided or Independently Walking with baggage transfers
/ 1. Camino Santiago Tour: French Way in Galicia Guided or Independently Walking with baggage transfers This version of ou...
2. A Slow Camino: Food & Walking Adventure on Coastal Portuguese Way to Santiago de Compostela
/ 2. A Slow Camino: Food & Walking Adventure on Coastal Portuguese Way to Santiago de Compostela You’re going to be walkin...
3. Northern Green Spain Slow Food, Wine & Camino Walking Tour
/ 3. Northern Green Spain Slow Food, Wine & Camino Walking Tour Join our co-founder on a special small group gastronomic j...
4. Camino do Vino Way in Ribeiro Wine Country to Santiago de Compostela
/ 4. Camino do Vino Way in Ribeiro Wine Country to Santiago de Compostela El Camino de Ribeiro is part of a longer and anc...
5. Camino de Santiago and Albarino Wine Walking Tour in Galicia Spain
/ 5. Camino de Santiago and Albarino Wine Walking Tour in Galicia Spain Walk part of the Camino de Santiago French and Por...
6. Camino de Santiago Tour from Bilbao Independently Walking with support of a Chauﬀeur
/ 6. Camino de Santiago Tour from Bilbao Independently Walking with support of a Chauﬀeur On this chauﬀeur-driven tour you...
7. Saint James Way Guided Bike Tour - Cycle the Camino de Santiago from Leon
/ 7. Saint James Way Guided Bike Tour - Cycle the Camino de Santiago from Leon This is one of the best guided bike tours f...
8. Walk Independently the last 100km of the Portuguese Coastal Camino
/ 8. Walk Independently the last 100km of the Portuguese Coastal Camino Guided tour to walk the last 100km of the Portugue...
9. Self-Guided Walking Tour of the Portuguese Camino from Porto
/ 9. Self-Guided Walking Tour of the Portuguese Camino from Porto Walk this self-guided Portuguese Camino tour starting in...
10. Horse Riding Along the French Trail of Camino de Santiago from O Cebreiro & Sarria
/ 10. Horse Riding Along the French Trail of Camino de Santiago from O Cebreiro & Sarria Ride the French Camino de Santiag...
11. Camino de Santiago Portuguese Way: Horse Riding from Porto
/ 11. Camino de Santiago Portuguese Way: Horse Riding from Porto The Portuguese Way in Galicia is a route of notable monum...
12. The Way of St James by Sea - Ruta Maritima Xacobea
/ 12. The Way of St James by Sea - Ruta Maritima Xacobea This new Camino follows the sailing steps of the Apostle St. Jame...
/ Tour to the Salnes area of Rias Baixas, which is a very good option to get a taste of the Rias Baixas and the wines prod...
/ Santiago Camino Walk: VirtualSantiago Camino Walk: Virtual Tour of the Holy PilgrimageTour of the Holy Pilgrimage CityCi...
/ Download Now! Download our Free Virtual 360 Tour with commentary and other details of this A Virtual Walking Tour of Spa...
  2. 2. / Read More What is the Jacobean Year? Whenever St James´s day (25th July) falls on a Sunday, the cathedral announces it a Holy or Jubilee Year (Xacobeo in the Galician Language). This happens with a regular cadence of 6-5-6-11 years (The last Holy Year was 2010). Next year will be a special year for the city of Santiago de Compostela and the St James Way since they will be celebrating the Holy Year 2021 (Xacobeo). The celebration of each Holy Year grants indulgence to all those faithful who voluntarily meet the following conditions: Visit the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral, in Galicia, Spain. Pray regularly. It is also highly recommended to attend the Holy Mass in What Camino de Santiago Tour should I do? Here we will recommend some Camino de Santiago Tours to consider for your next trip.
  3. 3. / Santiago de Compostela Cathedral. Receive the sacraments of penance and communion in the ﬁfteen days prior to or after visiting the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral. Furthermore, people usually access the cathedral through the Holy Door which only opens on this occasion. If you are lucky during mass at the cathedral the priest (takes quite a few!) will swing on occasion the "Botafumeiro" (An XXL incense burner). It swings up high from nave to nave and weights about 120 pounds! This was to clean the smell in the air since there are so many pilgrims attending the mass. https://youtu.be/MYqfQXPGemA The Camino de Santiago walk is a great way to enjoy
  4. 4. / the outdoors following along the ancient Pilgrimage way passing through quaint historic villages, green landscapes, etc... People walk the Camino de Santiago for many diﬀerent purposes: spiritual reasons, to tune into themselves, seeking a new adventure or a challenge, to enjoy the Galician food and wine in a diﬀerent and active way, to obtain the Compostela certiﬁcate, fora promise or simply because they enjoy walking in nature. If you decide to walk the Camino de Santiago and you’re going for it you might ﬁnd yourselves a bit overwhelmed with the many Caminos there are nowadays to choose from: The French Way, The Via de la Plata, The Northern Camino, The English Camino Way, The Portuguese Way, The Coastal Portuguese Camino, The Primitive Way… and some other lesser-known Camino de Santiago. A heads-up, you will more likely get some blisters on your feet, so wear comfortable shoes and be mentally prepared for it. To get the Compostela certiﬁcate you need to walk at least 100km.
  5. 5. / You have plenty of choices when it comes to walking the Camino de Santiago. The next step would be choosing how you want to walk the Camino de Santiago. Not sure what Camino to do? Walking El Camino Santiago, but Slowly: We believe in the beneﬁts of the concept of “Slow travel”. Slow travellers tend to like to indulge in local cuisine, local entertainment (instead of the tourist-created entertainment you ﬁnd at a resort), and more. Slow travel oﬀers a balanced itinerary where you can enjoy the trip at your own pace yourself and get rid of the stress of rushing around allowing you to focus deeper on those things that matter most to you. Slow travellers tend to like to indulge in local cuisine. Pick up the pace doing the Camino de Santiago trail by bike : If you would like to give a twist to this adventure, you could also consider cycling the Camino. Cycling the Camino is a very enjoyable experience to do with your family or friends. Stages tend to be longer but cycling the Camino gives you the chance of seeing more Camino. You need to stay relatively ﬁt as it’s quite demanding and you will spend 3 or 4 hours each day cycling. In this case, you will need to ﬁnish 200 kilometers in order to get the Compostela certiﬁcate.
  6. 6. / Saddle up, but this time on a horse! More and more followers during the last few years and horse-riding the Camino de Santiago became an alternative way to do the st james pilgrimage for more intrepid travelers. In the middle ages, pilgrims used to arrive in Santiago on horseback. In fact, it is said that King Alphonse II was the ﬁrst-ever pilgrim to visit the remains of St James, and he that did it on horseback. This is also a fantastic and unforgettable way to do the Camino with your family or friends. With the wind at your back sail the Camino: We have rescued the Legend of Saint James by oﬀering a route that combines sailing on a yacht through the Galician Rias Baixas (Low Estuaries) with walking along the traditional Portuguese route to Santiago de Compostela. This trip oﬀers tradition, history, trekking, sailing, Galician gastronomy, etc. The departure port is Vigo and the arrival port is Boiro. It is a 3-day sailing where we`ll be crossing the Rías of Vigo, Pontevedra, and Arousa. On the last day of our journey, we make the ascent of the Ulla river by a small motorboat and we end up walking the last 25km (or the last 7km if you think it´s too much for you) to reach Santiago de Compostela.
  7. 7. / Here is a list of 12 Recommended Camino de Santiago tours:
  9. 9. / 1. Camino Santiago Tour: French Way in Galicia Guided or Independently Walking with baggage transfers This version of our Camino de Santiago is designed for independent travelers who would like to walk the last 100kms/62 mi of the Pilgrimage trail with baggage transfer from accommodation to accommodation. This trip is ideal for those who do not want to lug all their baggage every day when they walk, what we have done is set up a private chauﬀeur who will pick up and drop oﬀ your baggage at each accommodation every day.
  11. 11. / 2. A Slow Camino: Food & Walking Adventure on Coastal Portuguese Way to Santiago de Compostela You’re going to be walking on the beautiful Portuguese Coastal Way tackling the last 150 km of it from Oia to Santiago de Compostela. As well as enjoying beautiful coastal and typical Galician countryside scenery you’ll be sampling the local gastronomy and wines with an experienced, locally-based English speaking Camino and food guide.
  13. 13. / 3. Northern Green Spain Slow Food, Wine & Camino Walking Tour Join our co-founder on a special small group gastronomic journey across Northern Spain. You could call it an active gourmet food tour walking through some amazing landscapes... mountain trails, coastal paths, wine country roads, etc... We have added in a mix of experiences that will keep your taste buds excited, starting oﬀ with the famed Basque cuisine our welcome dinner in Bilbao will be a hands-on pintxo cooking class with our local chef.
  15. 15. / 4. Camino do Vino Way in Ribeiro Wine Country to Santiago de Compostela El Camino de Ribeiro is part of a longer and ancient pilgrimage route that has only recently been resurrected between Braga and Santiago de Compostela (El Camino de Santiago da Geira Romana e dos Arrieiros). The entire Camino is 239 km; which can be completed in 10 stages although the climb from Braga over the Portuguese mountains is demanding. It´s more realistic and comfortable to start in Ribadavia (or anywhere in the Ribeiro area) which is 109 km from Santiago so pilgrims can get their Compostela.
  17. 17. / 5. Camino de Santiago and Albarino Wine Walking Tour in Galicia Spain Walk part of the Camino de Santiago French and Portuguese trails on one trip. Follow the ancient pilgrimage trail and then down the beautiful coastline of the Rias Baixas, Galicia, This version of our Camino walk will give you a chance to walk some of the Pilgrimage trails and then follow down the beautiful coastline of the Rias Baixas, Galicia, The land of Albariño white wines and fresh Seafood.
  19. 19. / 6. Camino de Santiago Tour from Bilbao Independently Walking with support of a Chauﬀeur On this chauﬀeur-driven tour you will independently walk (with the support of a chauﬀeur) the most scenic parts of the ancient French Camino way pilgrimage to Santiago and savor excellent cuisine and La Rioja´s world-famous wines. Enjoy walking independently the most scenic portions of the Camino Pilgrimage and still have the support of an English-Speaking Chauﬀeur at your disposal for the duration of the trip. Along the way you will also have expert local guides to show you the monumental quarters of Historic cities like: Burgos, Leon and Santiago.
  21. 21. / 7. Saint James Way Guided Bike Tour - Cycle the Camino de Santiago from Leon This is one of the best guided bike tours for any bicyclist wanting a taste of the traditions and history of the Camino de Santiago. For centuries, it has been used by pilgrims. One needs no religious beliefs, just curiosity and the wish to learn. On the route, the pilgrims are united by their course.
  23. 23. / 8. Walk Independently the last 100km of the Portuguese Coastal Camino Guided tour to walk the last 100km of the Portuguese Coastal Camino. Starting in Baiona, you will discover the beauty and sandy beaches of Southern Galicia-Rías Baixas and you will walk past picturesque small cities and visit the most charming towns and villages on your way to Santiago de Compostela. This is a self-guided Camino de Santiago tour where you will walk independently along the trail but have your luggage transferred each day from accommodation to accommodation. In addition, we will provide a 24/7 contact emergency number for the duration of the trip.
  25. 25. / 9. Self-Guided Walking Tour of the Portuguese Camino from Porto Walk this self-guided Portuguese Camino tour starting in Porto, one of the main Camino de Santiago tours for centuries, and enjoy fantastic walks through Galicia and Northern Portugal. This walking tour is a self- guided Camino tour where you will walk independently along the trail but have your luggage transferred each day from accommodation to accommodation. In addition, we will provide a 24/7 contact emergency number for the duration of the trip.
  27. 27. / 10. Horse Riding Along the French Trail of Camino de Santiago from O Cebreiro & Sarria Ride the French Camino de Santiago, the oldest and most important cultural route of Europe, starting from O Cebreiro or Sarria. This way was the oldest and most important cultural route in Europe. All the spiritual and cultural grounds are live today so one thousand years after this pilgrimage way is still in use.
  29. 29. / 11. Camino de Santiago Portuguese Way: Horse Riding from Porto The Portuguese Way in Galicia is a route of notable monumental evidence, with strong cultural realities that go beyond the architectural and the museum-like, to enjoy a privileged route on horseback with friends. It is a route to disconnect from daily life, relax and enjoy the horse and friends, and at the same time, pay a visit to our best friend and horseman Santiago the apostle so that he continues to watch over us and give us health to enjoy life.
  31. 31. / 12. The Way of St James by Sea - Ruta Maritima Xacobea This new Camino follows the sailing steps of the Apostle St. James did centuries ago! Follow the route of the remains of the Apostle St. James. Two days of sailing along the Galician coast and up the bay of Arosa, an hour ride up the Ulla river in a motor-boat and then walking the last 25km to Santiago de Compostela (or the last 7km if you feel this is too much for you). We invite you to explore the sea route, a diﬀerent way to complete one of the Caminos de Santiago, which covers the history of the pilgrimage as well as the experience of undertaking the spiritual aspects of setting oﬀ for the shrine of Saint James. In Galicia there is much more to see after doing the camino and visiting Santiago. Upon arrival to Santiago de Compostela, why not extend a day to enjoy a full-day tour to Cape Finisterre and Costa da Morte (Ezaro, Muxia, Muros...). Indulge in the gastronomic delights this region has to oﬀer on a short break in the wine country of Galicia or even explore the coast staying in the urban coastal city of Vigo for some of the best seafood! If you only have one extra day to spare, try our full-day VIP Albariño Wine
  32. 32. / Tour to the Salnes area of Rias Baixas, which is a very good option to get a taste of the Rias Baixas and the wines produced in this region. If you can’t ﬁnd what you’re looking for then drop us a line, because apart from all the hiking tours and ready-made tours we can customize a trip just for you with one of our tour specialists. All of the above recommended Camino de Santiago Tours and even more walking tours can be found in our EAT Camino de Santiago Tour Collection. While you are at-home why not take a Virtual Tour of Santiago de Compostela? Don´t forget to download the Virtual Tour of Santiago de Compostela and our complete PDF guide to the 12 Recommended Camino de Santiago Tours by EATour Specialist. Just ﬁll out our form below and receive full details by email including a special discount coupon code for 10% oﬀ your next camino de santiago tour booked online at eatourspecialist.com
  Santiago Camino Walk: Virtual Tour of the Holy Pilgrimage City
  Download Now! Download our Free Virtual 360 Tour with commentary and other details of this A Virtual Walking Tour of Spain's Wild Atlantic Coast: Cangas, Galicia.

