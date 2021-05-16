Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Attended seminars • Covid consequences by Capitant Ghent October 7TH • Influencer marketing as a marketing tool & the role...
Influencer marketing as a marketing tool & the role of social media by Thomas Burrsens S U M M ARY: - Team leader of socia...
Gender inclusion workshop by Tash Thomas November 26th S U M M ARY: • About gender (in)equality • Workshop/seminar • Own e...
A 4000-year perspective on economy, money and debt by Michael Hudson April 27TH S U M M ARY: • Michael Hudson • Money thro...
Stock market webinar for beginners by Pete Renzulli October 1st S U M M ARY: • Basics of stock trading • The most common r...
Covid consequences by Capitant Ghent October 7TH S U M M ARY: • Economic and financial impact of covid • Impact on financi...
The topic I researched 7
Things I learned about the stock market • When buying the terms: limit order, market order • When selling the terms: stopl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
43 views
May. 16, 2021

Slidecast

slidecast of the seminars I attended

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Slidecast

  1. 1. Attended seminars • Covid consequences by Capitant Ghent October 7TH • Influencer marketing as a marketing tool & the role of social media by Thomas Burssens November 24th • Gender inclusion workshop by Tash Thomas November 26th • A 4000-year perspective on economy, money and debt by Michael Hudson April 27TH • Stock market webinar for beginners by Pete Renzulli October 1st
  2. 2. Influencer marketing as a marketing tool & the role of social media by Thomas Burrsens S U M M ARY: - Team leader of social media & influencer marketing for BALR. - The role of influencers - Underestimation R E F L E C T I O N : - The impact of the influencer is more important than the reach of influencer, but if you want to grow your social profile, the reach is more important. 2
  3. 3. Gender inclusion workshop by Tash Thomas November 26th S U M M ARY: • About gender (in)equality • Workshop/seminar • Own experiences • Prejudices • Conscious and unconscious bias R E F L E C T I O N : • Little effort big meaning • Educate myself further on the topic 3
  4. 4. A 4000-year perspective on economy, money and debt by Michael Hudson April 27TH S U M M ARY: • Michael Hudson • Money throughout the course of the last 4000 years • 2400 BC • Present day R E F L E C T I O N : • A lot of knowledge shared • Will stick with me for quite some time to come 4
  5. 5. Stock market webinar for beginners by Pete Renzulli October 1st S U M M ARY: • Basics of stock trading • The most common reasons we struggle • Emotional trading • Not cutting losses • 4 steps to succeed in the stock market R E F L E C T I O N : • Educating myself every day • Falling victim to common pitfalls myself 5
  6. 6. Covid consequences by Capitant Ghent October 7TH S U M M ARY: • Economic and financial impact of covid • Impact on financial markets • Blackrock • Tips on what to invest and not to invest • 5 megatrends R E F L E C T I O N : • Learned a lot about it • Gave me motivation to learn about stocks 6
  7. 7. The topic I researched 7
  8. 8. Things I learned about the stock market • When buying the terms: limit order, market order • When selling the terms: stoploss order, stoplimit order • What catalysts are • How to carry out DD, when businesses are undervalued or overvalued • Buy the rumor, sell the news • When to cut losses, when to sell for profit when to HODL 8

×