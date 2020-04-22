Successfully reported this slideshow.
this slide very easy to learn

Health & Medicine
  1. 1. PREHENSION Dr. Chandan Verma(PT) Assistant professor (Mahatma Gandhi Physiotherapy College, Jaipur)
  2. 2. BONES OF HAND
  3. 3. PARTS OF HAND 1. VOLAR ( PALM) 2. DORSAL 3. FIVE DIGITS •INDEX FINGER (2ND DIGIT) •MIDDLE FINGER (3RD DIGIT) •RING FINGER (4TH DIGIT) •LITTLE FINGER(5TH DIGIT)
  4. 4. MUSCLES OF HAND THENAR HYPOTHENAR LUMBRICAL (4) INTROSSEI •APB •FPB •APPO. POLLICIS •ADD.PB •Abd.D. Minimi •FDM •PALMARIS BRAVIS •Opp.DM •PALMER INTROSSEI (1,2,4 &5TH ) •DORSAL INTROSSEI (1,2,3 & 4TH ) (1,2,3 & 4TH )
  5. 5. FUNCTIONAL POSITION 1. wrist extension (20°) 2. ulnar deviation (10˚) 3. MCP joints FLEXION (45°) 4. PIP joints (30°) 5. DIP joints FLEXION (10°)
  6. 6. PREHENSION PRECISION GRIP POWER GRIP
  7. 7. POWER GRIP Spherical Grip Hook Grip LATERAL PREHENSION
  8. 8. PRCISION GRIP Pad-to-pad tip-to-tip Pad to- side
  9. 9. Thank you…

