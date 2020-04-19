Successfully reported this slideshow.
WRIST JOINT COMPLEX Dr. Chandan Verma(PT) (BPT,MPT,YICC,) Assistant pofessor (Mahatma Gandhi Physiotherapy College, Jaipur)
INTRODUCTION •Distal ends of Radius and Ulna •Carples bone- 4- proximal 4 distal carpal •Metacarpal bone-5 •Phalanges- pro...
THE WRIST COMPLEX 1. Radiocarpal joint 2. Midcarpal joints 3. Carpometacapo joint of thumb and fingers 4. Matacarpophalnge...
JOINTS OF THE WRIST AND HAND
TYPES OF JOINT IN WRIST COMPLEX
RADIOCARPAL JOINT STRUCTURE The proximal joint surface is composed of (1) the lateral radial facet, which articulates with...
TFCC The triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC) between the head of ulna and triquetrum Formed by:- articular disk that ...
VASCULAR SUPPLY • The wrist joint receives blood from branches of the dorsal and palmar carpal arches, which are derived f...
NERVE SUPPLY Innervations to the wrist is delivered by branches of three nerves: Median nerve – Anterior interosseous bran...
JOINT CAPSULE  Like any synovial joint, the capsule is double layered. • The fibrous outer layer attaches to the distal e...
ULNAR NEGATIVE & POSITIVE VARIANCE Ulnar positive variance, the distal ulna is long in relation to the distal radius Ulnar...
ULNAR POSATIVE VARIANCE “long” ulna may be present after a distal radius fracture that healed in a shortened position. Pai...
ULNAR NEGATIVE VARIANCE short ulna may result in abnormal force distribution across the radiocarpal joint with potential d...
RADIOCARPAL CAPSULE AND LIGAMENTS  Most ligaments that cross the radiocarpal joint also contribute to stability at the mi...
MIDCARPAL JOINT The midcarpal joint is composed of the scaphoid, lunate, and triquetrum with the trapezium (Tp), the trape...
LIGAMENTS OF THE WRIST AND HAND
LIGAMENTS OF THE WRIST COMPLEX Volar ligaments of the wrist complex, including the three bands of the volar radiocarpal li...
DORSAL LIGAMENTS Dorsal wrist ligaments form a horizontal V, adding to radiocarpal stability
CARPAL TUNNEL The carpal tunnel is a narrow passage way in the wrist. It is osteofibrous canal situated in the volar wrist...
MOVEMENTS OF THE RADIOCARPAL AND MIDCARPAL JOINTS When wrist extension is initiated from full flexion, (1) the distal carp...
RADIAL/ULNAR DEVIATION OF THE WRIST With radial deviation of the wrist (A), the flexion of the scaphoid makes the scaphoid...
WRIST INSTABILITY The lunate and scaphoid flex on the radius, whereas the triquetrum extends. The distal carpal row (capit...
WRIST INSTABILITY… With disruption of the scapholunate ligaments through trauma, the scaphoid and lunate migrate apart, le...
MOVEMENTS OF THE WRIST AND HAND  Thirty-four muscles act on the hand.  Intrinsic muscles of the hand contain the origin ...
MUSCLES OF THE WRIST COMPLEX Volar Wrist Musculature (Six muscles have tendons crossing the volar aspect) all of the volar...
DORSAL WRIST MUSCULATURE (NINE MUSCLES ) Primary • ECRL (extensar carpai radialis longus) • ECRB (extensar carpai radialis...
THE HAND COMPLEX (19 BONES AND 19 JOINTS DISTAL TO THE CARPALS THAT MAKE UP THE HAND) )COMPLEX The hand consists of five d...
CARPOMETACARPAL JOINT RANGE OF MOTION  The second through fourth carpometacarpal joints are plane synovial joints with on...
METACARPOPHALANGEAL JOINTS OF THE FINGERS A- The volar plate at the metacarpophalangeal joint attaches to the base of the ...
The deep transverse metacarpal ligament runs transversely across the heads of the four metacarpophalangeal joints of the f...
SAGITTAL BANDS The connections of the sagittal bands to each side of the volar plate, the collateral ligaments of the MCP ...
ARCHES OF THE HAND (A)Longitudinal Arches (Brown) These are known as the carpometacarpophalangeal arches run from the wris...
ARCHES OF THE HAND CONT… (B) Oblique Arch (Red) These arches runs from the base of the hypothenar eminence to the head of ...
FUNCTIONAL POSITION OF THE HAND:-  When therapists immobilize a patient's hand, they often position it this way. During a...
