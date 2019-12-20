Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tumor like lesions of bone Dr Ankita Pandey
• Thesignificance of the tumor-like bonylesions is that their appearance may mimic of malignant bone tumors, which gives r...
Simple bone cyst Also known as Unicameral Bone Cyst. They Are entirely benign lesion of unknown aetiology. They are always...
AGE • Childhood and early adolescense • Before the epiphyseal fusion occur. • In adults, some lesions occur after skeletal...
Location Typically Intramedullary. Most frequently found in the metaphysis. Sites : Proximal humerus Proximal femur Other ...
SexPrevalence Male>Female (2:1)
ClinicalFeatures Asymptomatic and found incidentally. Only a few produce minor discomfort. May be pain, swelling and stiff...
Imaging of SBC PlainX-ray An area of translucency centrally in the metadiaphysi s is characteristic .
Fallen fragment sign If there is fracture through this lesion, a dependent bony fragment may be seen, and this is known as...
CT SCAN
MRI T1 -low signal intensity. T2 -high signal intensity.
Differential diagnosis 1. Fibrous dysplasia 2. Aneurysmal bone cyst 3. Non ossifying fibroma Non-ossifying fibroma- eccent...
Simple bone cyst Aneurysmal bone cyst Site Metadiaphysis Typically in the metaphysis Bone scan No abnormality develops Ric...
Simple bone cyst Fibrous dysplasia Sites Proximal humerus Proximal femur Other long bones Calcaneus Commonly pelvis, femur...
Aneurysmal bone cyst • An aneurysmal bone cyst is a benign, expansile lesion with blood filled cavities separated by septa...
• Incidence and Demographics.  ABCcanfound at anyage  Around 75%:before20years.  Female:Male =2:1  Site- canbe found i...
PRESENTATION  Patients usually present with pain, a mass, a pathologic fracture, or combination of these symptoms in the ...
X-Ray Appearance • ABC is normally placed in the metaphysis and appears as a osteolytic lesion. The periosteum is elevated...
CT scanof aneurysmal bone cyst arising from lamina and internal mass of C6 resulting in a unilateral dislocation of the fa...
The MRI showed C2spinous process osteolytic lesion(ABC), fluid-fluid levels .
Differential Diagnosis • Simple bonecyst • Giantcelltumor of bone -occurs in patients over age 20 -40 year, when growth pl...
• Osteoblastoma -may have a “soap bubble” expansile appearance • no fluid-fluid level on CT/MR -Fibrous dysplasia-ground-g...
NON OSSIFYINGFIBROMA • It is anon-neoplastic process, possibly related to defect in ossification. • Classically involves m...
• Sites- Distal femur, proximal and distal tibia. • Asymptomatic and are discovered incidentally.
• Xray- • Eccentric,lytic lesion centered within the metaphysealcortex andadjacent medullary cavityof long tubular bones. ...
Fibrous dysplasia • . In FD there is replacement of the normal lamellarcancellous bone by abnormal fibrous tissue. • Defec...
• Twoforms:
Natural history • Polystotic FD is more aggressivethan monostotic FD. • Thelesions usually progress in number till the end...
HOWITLOOKSONXRAY • Geographical lytic lesions in medullary canal (diaphysis or metaphysis) • May havecortical thinning wit...
Well defined margin of sclerotic bone is common feature.
Shepherd's crookdeformity • Coxavarus angulation of the proximal femur, classically seenin femoral involvement by fibrous ...
Shepherd's crookdeformity UMY
Associated conditions Mc CuneAlbrightsyndrome • Almost exclusively affect females
Cherubism Familial fibrous dysplasia of thejaws.
Myositis ossificans • congenital progressive disease in which groups of tendons and muscle, usually around major joints, b...
• Patients present with lump ismuscle. • History of trauma in only half of the patients. • Common locations- flexor muscle...
Differential diagnosis • osteosarcoma. • Myositis ossificans is most mature at its periphery and least mature at its cente...
Bone infarct Bone infarction is a term used to refer to osteonecrosis within the metaphysis or diaphysis of a bone.
causes General causes of osteonecrosis include: •trauma •caisson disease •hemoglobinopathies, e.g. sickle cell disease •ra...
Radiographic features General features include: location medullary metaphyseal serpiginous border often symmetrical ,can b...
Bone infarction Tibial enchondroma
Intraosseous lipoma The radiographic appearance of intraosseous lipomas -It may be typically seen as osteolytic bone lesio...
Thank you
  1. 1. Tumor like lesions of bone Dr Ankita Pandey
  2. 2. • Thesignificance of the tumor-like bonylesions is that their appearance may mimic of malignant bone tumors, which gives rise to differential diagnostic problems, since they are much more common. • Some tumor like lesions of bones are..
  3. 3. Simple bone cyst Also known as Unicameral Bone Cyst. They Are entirely benign lesion of unknown aetiology. They are always unilocular.
  4. 4. AGE • Childhood and early adolescense • Before the epiphyseal fusion occur. • In adults, some lesions occur after skeletal maturation in such bones as the Calcaneus and Talus
  5. 5. Location Typically Intramedullary. Most frequently found in the metaphysis. Sites : Proximal humerus Proximal femur Other long bones Calcaneus, Talus.
  6. 6. SexPrevalence Male>Female (2:1)
  7. 7. ClinicalFeatures Asymptomatic and found incidentally. Only a few produce minor discomfort. May be pain, swelling and stiffness of adjacent joint. More than half present due to a pathological fracture
  8. 8. Imaging of SBC PlainX-ray An area of translucency centrally in the metadiaphysi s is characteristic .
  9. 9. Fallen fragment sign If there is fracture through this lesion, a dependent bony fragment may be seen, and this is known asthe fallen fragment sign.
  10. 10. CT SCAN
  11. 11. MRI T1 -low signal intensity. T2 -high signal intensity.
  12. 12. Differential diagnosis 1. Fibrous dysplasia 2. Aneurysmal bone cyst 3. Non ossifying fibroma Non-ossifying fibroma- eccentric and cortical based.
  13. 13. Simple bone cyst Aneurysmal bone cyst Site Metadiaphysis Typically in the metaphysis Bone scan No abnormality develops Rich increase in vessels and early venous filling CT & MRI (fluid-fluid levels) Absent Are the characteristic Association Absent May be with non-ossifying fibroma, fibrous dysplasiaand chondromyxoid fibroma Cyst Clear liquid and always unilocular Contains blood with giantcells and multilocular.
  14. 14. Simple bone cyst Fibrous dysplasia Sites Proximal humerus Proximal femur Other long bones Calcaneus Commonly pelvis, femur, ribs. Often skull Plain film An area of translucency. Centrally in the metadiaphysis. Lesions may be lucent, dense or a mixture with small flecks of density due to ossification Pathology Cyst filled with clear fluid Medullary bone is replaced by well defined area of fibrous tissue and cysts containing blood or serous fluid Endocrine complications Absent May be associated with- Skin pigmentation,precocious puberty, acromegaly, hyperthyroidism, cushings syndrome.
  15. 15. Aneurysmal bone cyst • An aneurysmal bone cyst is a benign, expansile lesion with blood filled cavities separated by septa of trabecular bone or fibrous tissue containing osteoclast giant cells.
  16. 16. • Incidence and Demographics.  ABCcanfound at anyage  Around 75%:before20years.  Female:Male =2:1  Site- canbe found in anybone in the body. The most common location isthe metaphysisoflong bones of lower extremity.
  17. 17. PRESENTATION  Patients usually present with pain, a mass, a pathologic fracture, or combination of these symptoms in the affected area.
  18. 18. X-Ray Appearance • ABC is normally placed in the metaphysis and appears as a osteolytic lesion. The periosteum is elevated and the cortex is eroded to a thin margin. • The expansile nature of the lesion is often reflected by a "blown-out" or "soap bubble" appearance.
  19. 19. CT scanof aneurysmal bone cyst arising from lamina and internal mass of C6 resulting in a unilateral dislocation of the facet joints in a 10 year old girl.
  20. 20. The MRI showed C2spinous process osteolytic lesion(ABC), fluid-fluid levels .
  21. 21. Differential Diagnosis • Simple bonecyst • Giantcelltumor of bone -occurs in patients over age 20 -40 year, when growth plate fuses. -expansile, eccentric, wide zone of transition -involves joints or adjacent bone or soft tissue, show more aggressive nature.
  22. 22. • Osteoblastoma -may have a “soap bubble” expansile appearance • no fluid-fluid level on CT/MR -Fibrous dysplasia-ground-glass opacities: 56% -no periosteal reaction
  23. 23. NON OSSIFYINGFIBROMA • It is anon-neoplastic process, possibly related to defect in ossification. • Classically involves metaphysis . • Typically lesion is solitary, radiolucent, eccentric and generally ovoid and have sclerotic magins.
  24. 24. • Sites- Distal femur, proximal and distal tibia. • Asymptomatic and are discovered incidentally.
  25. 25. • Xray- • Eccentric,lytic lesion centered within the metaphysealcortex andadjacent medullary cavityof long tubular bones. • Well demarcated with sclerotic marginswith internal trabeculations.
  26. 26. Fibrous dysplasia • . In FD there is replacement of the normal lamellarcancellous bone by abnormal fibrous tissue. • Defect in Osteoblast differntiation &maturation. • Females > Males • Age group- 3-15 yrs (Initial Manifestation) • GNAS1 Mutation
  27. 27. • Twoforms:
  28. 28. Natural history • Polystotic FD is more aggressivethan monostotic FD. • Thelesions usually progress in number till the end of skeletal maturation, by then they become quiescent • In only about 5%of casesit continueto enlarge after that.
  29. 29. HOWITLOOKSONXRAY • Geographical lytic lesions in medullary canal (diaphysis or metaphysis) • May havecortical thinning with expansilelesion. • Highly lytic lesions or aground glassappearance may be seen.
  30. 30. Well defined margin of sclerotic bone is common feature.
  31. 31. Shepherd's crookdeformity • Coxavarus angulation of the proximal femur, classically seenin femoral involvement by fibrous dysplasia, although may be seenin other disorders suchasPagetdiseseof bone and osteogenesis imperfecta. UMY
  32. 32. Shepherd's crookdeformity UMY
  33. 33. Associated conditions Mc CuneAlbrightsyndrome • Almost exclusively affect females
  34. 34. Cherubism Familial fibrous dysplasia of thejaws.
  35. 35. Myositis ossificans • congenital progressive disease in which groups of tendons and muscle, usually around major joints, become progressively calcified and ossified, producing severe functional disability.
  36. 36. • Patients present with lump ismuscle. • History of trauma in only half of the patients. • Common locations- flexor muscles of the upperarm, quadriceps femoris, adductor muscle of the thigh, gluteal muscles and soft tissues of thehand.
  37. 37. Differential diagnosis • osteosarcoma. • Myositis ossificans is most mature at its periphery and least mature at its center, the opposite is true for asoft tissue osteosarcoma.
  38. 38. Bone infarct Bone infarction is a term used to refer to osteonecrosis within the metaphysis or diaphysis of a bone.
  39. 39. causes General causes of osteonecrosis include: •trauma •caisson disease •hemoglobinopathies, e.g. sickle cell disease •radiotherapy •connective tissue disorders •renal transplantation •corticosteroids
  40. 40. Radiographic features General features include: location medullary metaphyseal serpiginous border often symmetrical ,can be multiple Differential diagnosis enchondroma: chondroid matrix, central marrow signal is absent healing non-ossifying fibroma
  41. 41. Bone infarction Tibial enchondroma
  42. 42. Intraosseous lipoma The radiographic appearance of intraosseous lipomas -It may be typically seen as osteolytic bone lesion with well- defined margins. Central calcification may develop creating the cockade sign.
  43. 43. Thank you

