Catastrophic APLA

Thrombosis and thrombocytopenia is a most difficult combination to evaluate and treat  High level of suspicion and early intervention can save the life of the patient
  1. 1. Dr Nilesh Wasekar MD Medicine DM Hematology Consultant Hematologist Hcg Hospital Nashik
  2. 2.  Thrombosis and thrombocytopenia is a most difficult combination to evaluate and treat  High level of suspicion and early intervention can save the life of the patient
  3. 3.  A 31-year-old lady,  PNC [day 11]  presented with Fever, Rash, Hypotension, ARF, Leucocytosis, Breathlessness, Drawsy  Was on ionotropic support for hypotension  On ventilator  On MHD  Her blood pressure was normal, no h/o joint pain, alopecia and she has no neurological deficits
  4. 4. Right foot Left foot
  5. 5.  has a platelet count of 20k, haemoglobin concentration of 8.9 g/L and peripheral blood film was normal except few schistiocytes  Past h/o abortion in 2 TM  Serum creatinine 3.4  liver enzymes borderline Billirubin 5 Direct 4  PT 25 APTT 58 [no correction after mixing]
  6. 6. DIC  Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura/HELLP  Heparin induced thrombocytopenia CAPLA
  7. 7. LA ACLA Positive
  8. 8. Evidence of involvement of three or more organs, systems, and/or tissues* Development of manifestations simultaneously or in less than one week Confirmation by histopathology of small vessel occlusion in at least one organ or tissue† Laboratory confirmation of the presence of antiphospholipid antibodies (lupus anticoagulant and/or anticardiolipin antibodies)‡ *Usually clinical evidence of vessel occlusions, confirmed by imaging techniques when appropriate. Renal involvement is defined by a 50% rise in serum creatinine, severe systemic hypertension (>180/100 mm Hg). and/or proteinuria (>500 mg/24 hours). †For histopathological confirmation, significant evidence of thrombosis must be present, although vasculitis may coexist occasionally. ‡If the patient had not previously been diagnosed as having an APS, the laboratory confirmation requires that the presence of antiphospholipid antibodies must be detected on two or more occasions at least six weeks apart
  9. 9. Definite catastrophic APS i. All 4 criteria present Probable catastrophic APS i. All 4 criteria, except only 2 organs, systems, and/or tissues involved ii. All 4 criteria, except for the absence of laboratory confirmation of aPLs iii. Diagnostic criteria 1, 2, and 4 iv. Diagnostic criteria 1, 3, and 4, with the development of a third event >1week but within 1 mo of presentation, despite anticoagulation
  10. 10. The performance of a biopsy is not required for diagnostic purposes although it is highly recommended 14th International Congress on Antiphospholipid Antibodies Task Force Report on Catastrophic Antiphospholipid Syndrome
  11. 11. 69% are females 59% primary APS 26.9% from SLE 3.4% from lupus-like disease In 49.1% of patients, CAPS was the first manifestation of APS
  12. 12. Kidneys in 73.0% Lungs in 58.9% Brain in 55.9% Heart in 49.7% Skin in 45.4%
  13. 13. Infection Pregnancy Surgery High Ferritin Low D3 Withdrawal of IS/AC
  14. 14. Possible ACLA Combination FP less likely B2GP : More sensitive Repeat testing after 12 weeks advisable
  15. 15. How to treat it How to anticoagulate with such low platelet
  16. 16. IVIG 400 mg /kg/day 2 days MPS 250 OD for 3 days PLEX Platelet improved to 35 on day 2 Started on conventional heparin 5000 BID Day 4 PC 1.6 added ecosprin Digital ischemia improved
  17. 17. • Heparin fb Warfarin • Ecosprin • Good backup of ICU team • Steroid/ivig/Pla sma exchange [77% S] • HCQ • Avoid Platelet transfusion • IS Thrombocyto penia SIRS/CS Anticoagulati on Supportive Care 14th International Congress on Antiphospholipid Antibodies Task Force Report on Catastrophic Antiphospholipid Syndrome
  18. 18. Give corticosteroids and IVIg to raise platelet counts rapidly to a safe level (ie,>30,000– 50,000/μL). –Start Treatment to maintain platelet counts in a safe range when corticosteroids are tapered and the effect of IVIg starts to wear off. –Do not give anticoagulation, no matter what the platelet count, in patients with life- threatening bleeding or bleeding requiring transfusion (World Health Organization [WHO] grade III/IV). Consider a vena cava filter in DVT patients. –In all other ITP patients (no bleeding, petechiae, hematomas, stable hemoglobin = WHO grade 0/I/II), consider anticoagulation. –With platelet counts ≥ 50,000/μL start standard-dose therapeutic anticoagulation. –With lower counts,<50,000/μL, give half-standard doses and increase to full doses when platelets rise to ≥50,000/μL.
  19. 19. If life threatening bleeding Patient is planned for surgery
  20. 20.  RITUXIMAB  ECULIZUMAB  CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE
  21. 21.  CAPLA is a rare diagnosis  High level of suspicion is important  Mortality is high  Steroids+Plasma Exchange+IVIG+anticoagulation is the way to go in such cases  Multidisciplinary management is important
  22. 22. Thank You

