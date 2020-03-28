Successfully reported this slideshow.
Transport of Substances through Cell Membranes DR MUHAMMAD MUQEEM MANGI MBBS. MPhil PHYSIOLOGY ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR SULEMAN...
@theendofslidesstudenthavebasicconceptof: 1. Importanceofcell membrane 2. TypesofTransport mechanisms 3. Activetransportin...
• The cell perform many functions: • support, transport, communication, recognition and acts as selective barriers. • All ...
• The Functions of Cell Membrane: • Protective Function • Selective permeability • Absorptive function • Excretory functio...
Differences between composition of intracellular and extracellular fluids are caused by transport mechanisms of cell membr...
Passive transport (diffusion) Active transport Transport of large particles by a) Endocytosis b) Exoocytosis Transport mec...
Transport across cell membrane • Includes passive and active transport. • Passive transport includes simple and facilitate...
Membrane transport proteins 2 major classes of transport proteins: Carrier Proteins Channel Proteins lipid bilayer solute ...
Transport across cell membrane
• Diffusion • Means random movement of molecules either thru intermolecular spaces in the cell membrane or in combination ...
Transport across cell membrane
• Simple diffusion • Molecules move thru a membrane without binding with carrier proteins. • Does not require energy b/c m...
• Simple diffusion • Can occur thru cell membrane by two pathways: thru the interstices of lipid bilayer and thru watery c...
• Simple diffusion thru protein channels • Protein channels are selectively permeable to certain substances. • The channel...
• Gating of protein channels • Provides a means for controlling the permeability of the channels. • Gates are actual gate ...
Opening and closing of gates Are controlled in two principal ways: 1. Voltage gating: in this, the molecular conformation ...
Transport across cell membrane
• Facilitated diffusion • Is diffusion of a substance mediated by a carrier. • FD occurs thru ion channels or carrier prot...
• Facilitated diffusion • Does not require energy. • Differs from simple diffusion in that the rate of diffusion approache...
Transport across cell membrane
• Characteristics of Facilitated diffusion • Specificity • Vmax Transport across cell membrane
Transport across cell membrane
• Examples of substances transported by facilitated diffusion • Glucose • Amino acids. • Mannose • Galactose • Xylose • Ar...
• Osmosis • Is the flow of water across a semi permeable membrane from a solution with low solute concentration to a solut...
• Osmosis is the diffusion of water through a selectively permeable membrane like the cell membrane Water diffuses across ...
Transport across cell membrane
• Osmole, osmolality and osmolarity: • To express the concentration of solution in terms of number of particles unit osmol...
Transport across cell membrane
• Active transport: • Occurs in combination of a carrier protein. • Occurs against the concentration gradient. • Requires ...
• Primary Active transport: • In primary active transport, energy is derived from breakdown of ATP. • Example is sodium po...
Transport across cell membrane
Transport across cell membrane
• Examples of primary active transport • Sodium ions • Potassium ions • Hydrogen ions • Calcium ions • Chloride ions Trans...
• Importance of Na-K pump • It controls the cell volume by controlling the concentration of solutes inside the cell and th...
• Importance of sodium potassium pump • The energy used to run the Na+ K+ pump also indirectly serves as the energy source...
• Secondary active transport • In secondary active transport energy is derived by ionic concentration gradient created by ...
• Secondary active transport • Has two types: 1. Sodium Co-transport mechanism 2. Sodium Counter transport mechanism Trans...
• Sodium Co- transport • In this mechanism, a substance is transported along with sodium in the same direction, and is the...
Symport Transport across cell membrane
• Examples of Co-transport • sodium glucose co-transport. • sodium amino acids co-transport • sodium potassium-two chlorid...
• Sodium counter transport: • In this mechanism, sodium and the other substance move in opposite direction. • Example: sod...
Two Substrate Bind to the opposite sides of the transport. One substrate( Na+) is travelling downhill & will energize tran...
Transport across cell membrane
• Endocytosis • Is the entry of large particles into the cell. • Occurs in two forms: • Pinocytosis (cell drinking) • Rece...
• Pinocytosis • Occurs in all cells of the body. • is the only means by which very large macromolecules such as protein mo...
Receptor mediated Endocytosis Transport across cell membrane
Transport across cell membrane
• Phagocytosis Involves large particles rather than molecules. • Occurs only in certain cells such as macrophages and some...
• Phagocytosis • In phagocytosis of bacteria, bacteria attach to antibodies and then to the receptor. This intermediation ...
• Exocytosis • Is release of substances originating within the cell to the exterior. • Is the primary mechanism for accomp...
• Exocytosis • the cell to add specific components to the membrane, such as selected carriers, channels or receptors. Tran...
for medical student s

  1. 1. Transport of Substances through Cell Membranes DR MUHAMMAD MUQEEM MANGI MBBS. MPhil PHYSIOLOGY ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR SULEMAN ROSHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE TANDO ADAM @ HYDERABAD,SINDH PAKISTAN
  2. 2. @theendofslidesstudenthavebasicconceptof: 1. Importanceofcell membrane 2. TypesofTransport mechanisms 3. Activetransportin detail 4. Primaryactive transport 5. Secondaryactive transport Co-transportandCounter transport Transport of Substances through Cell Membranes
  3. 3. • The cell perform many functions: • support, transport, communication, recognition and acts as selective barriers. • All these functions are achieved through movement across cell membranes. • There are several mechanisms of transport across cellular membranes. Pathways include passive and active transport. Transport of Substances through Cell Membranes
  4. 4. • The Functions of Cell Membrane: • Protective Function • Selective permeability • Absorptive function • Excretory function • Exchange of gases • Maintenance of shape and size of the cell Transport of Substances through Cell Membranes
  5. 5. Differences between composition of intracellular and extracellular fluids are caused by transport mechanisms of cell membrane. Transport of Substances through Cell Membranes
  6. 6. Passive transport (diffusion) Active transport Transport of large particles by a) Endocytosis b) Exoocytosis Transport mechanisms Simple diffusion Facilitated diffusion Primary Secondary Sodium co-transport mechanism Sodium counter Transport mechanism Transport across cell membrane
  7. 7. Transport across cell membrane • Includes passive and active transport. • Passive transport includes simple and facilitated diffusion. • Active transport includes primary and secondary active transport. • Vesicular transport includes Endocytosis and Exocytosis.
  8. 8. Membrane transport proteins 2 major classes of transport proteins: Carrier Proteins Channel Proteins lipid bilayer solute olute binding site ion aqueous pore Transport across cell membrane
  9. 9. Transport across cell membrane
  10. 10. • Diffusion • Means random movement of molecules either thru intermolecular spaces in the cell membrane or in combination with a carrier protein. • Energy that causes diffusion is energy of normal kinetic motion of matter. High to Low Concentration Transport across cell membrane
  11. 11. Transport across cell membrane
  12. 12. • Simple diffusion • Molecules move thru a membrane without binding with carrier proteins. • Does not require energy b/c molecules move across the plasma membrane down a concentration gradient or electrochemical gradient. Transport across cell membrane
  13. 13. • Simple diffusion • Can occur thru cell membrane by two pathways: thru the interstices of lipid bilayer and thru watery channels in some of the transport proteins. • Transports small non polar molecules (e.g O2 and N2) and small uncharged, polar molecules (e.g.H2O,CO2,glycerol). Transport across cell membrane
  14. 14. • Simple diffusion thru protein channels • Protein channels are selectively permeable to certain substances. • The channels can be opened or closed by gates. Transport across cell membrane
  15. 15. • Gating of protein channels • Provides a means for controlling the permeability of the channels. • Gates are actual gate like extensions of the transport protein molecule. Transport across cell membrane
  16. 16. Opening and closing of gates Are controlled in two principal ways: 1. Voltage gating: in this, the molecular conformation of the gate responds to the electrical potential across the cell membrane. 2. Ligand gating: some protein channel gates are opened by binding of another molecule with the protein; this causes a conformational change in the protein molecule that opens or closes the gate. Transport across cell membrane
  17. 17. Transport across cell membrane
  18. 18. • Facilitated diffusion • Is diffusion of a substance mediated by a carrier. • FD occurs thru ion channels or carrier proteins. • Is down the electrochemical gradient. Transport across cell membrane
  19. 19. • Facilitated diffusion • Does not require energy. • Differs from simple diffusion in that the rate of diffusion approaches a maximum, called Vmax as the conc. of substance increases. Transport across cell membrane
  20. 20. Transport across cell membrane
  21. 21. • Characteristics of Facilitated diffusion • Specificity • Vmax Transport across cell membrane
  22. 22. Transport across cell membrane
  23. 23. • Examples of substances transported by facilitated diffusion • Glucose • Amino acids. • Mannose • Galactose • Xylose • Arbinose Examples of substances transported by facilitated diffusion Transport across cell membrane
  24. 24. • Osmosis • Is the flow of water across a semi permeable membrane from a solution with low solute concentration to a solution with high solute concentration. • Osmotic pressure is determined by number of particles per volume of fluid. Transport across cell membrane
  25. 25. • Osmosis is the diffusion of water through a selectively permeable membrane like the cell membrane Water diffuses across a membrane from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration. Semi-permeable membrane is permeable to water, but not to sugar Transport across cell membrane
  26. 26. Transport across cell membrane
  27. 27. • Osmole, osmolality and osmolarity: • To express the concentration of solution in terms of number of particles unit osmole is used. • Osmolar concentration expressed as osmoles per kilogram of solution is osmolality. • Osmolar concentration expressed as osmoles per liter of solution is osmolarity. Transport across cell membrane
  28. 28. Transport across cell membrane
  29. 29. • Active transport: • Occurs in combination of a carrier protein. • Occurs against the concentration gradient. • Requires energy. • Is of two types, – primary active transport – secondary active transport. Transport across cell membrane
  30. 30. • Primary Active transport: • In primary active transport, energy is derived from breakdown of ATP. • Example is sodium potassium pump. Transport across cell membrane
  31. 31. Transport across cell membrane
  32. 32. Transport across cell membrane
  33. 33. • Examples of primary active transport • Sodium ions • Potassium ions • Hydrogen ions • Calcium ions • Chloride ions Transport across cell membrane
  34. 34. • Importance of Na-K pump • It controls the cell volume by controlling the concentration of solutes inside the cell and thus minimizing osmotic effects. • It establishes Na+&K+ concentration gradients across the plasma membrane of all cells, these gradients are critically important in the ability of nerve and muscle cells to generate electrical signals. Transport across cell membrane
  35. 35. • Importance of sodium potassium pump • The energy used to run the Na+ K+ pump also indirectly serves as the energy source • for secondary active transport. Transport across cell membrane
  36. 36. • Secondary active transport • In secondary active transport energy is derived by ionic concentration gradient created by primary active transport. Transport across cell membrane
  37. 37. • Secondary active transport • Has two types: 1. Sodium Co-transport mechanism 2. Sodium Counter transport mechanism Transport across cell membrane
  38. 38. • Sodium Co- transport • In this mechanism, a substance is transported along with sodium in the same direction, and is therefore called, sodium co transport mechanism. Transport across cell membrane
  39. 39. Symport Transport across cell membrane
  40. 40. • Examples of Co-transport • sodium glucose co-transport. • sodium amino acids co-transport • sodium potassium-two chloride co-transport Transport across cell membrane
  41. 41. • Sodium counter transport: • In this mechanism, sodium and the other substance move in opposite direction. • Example: sodium-calcium counter transport Sodium-hydrogen counter transport Transport across cell membrane
  42. 42. Two Substrate Bind to the opposite sides of the transport. One substrate( Na+) is travelling downhill & will energize transport of another substrate ( Ca+) Transporter changes orientation with respect to inner and outer membrane surface After being transported across the membrane, both substrate are released and the protein is ready for an other cycle Antiport Transport across cell membrane
  43. 43. Transport across cell membrane
  44. 44. • Endocytosis • Is the entry of large particles into the cell. • Occurs in two forms: • Pinocytosis (cell drinking) • Receptor mediated endocytosis • Phagocytosis (cell eating) Transport across cell membrane
  45. 45. • Pinocytosis • Occurs in all cells of the body. • is the only means by which very large macromolecules such as protein molecules can enter the cell. Transport across cell membrane
  46. 46. • Pinocytosis • Occurs in all cells of the body. • is the only means by which very large macromolecules such as protein molecules can enter the cell. Transport across cell membrane
  47. 47. Receptor mediated Endocytosis Transport across cell membrane
  48. 48. Transport across cell membrane
  49. 49. • Phagocytosis Involves large particles rather than molecules. • Occurs only in certain cells such as macrophages and some of the white blood cells. Transport across cell membrane
  50. 50. • Phagocytosis • In phagocytosis of bacteria, bacteria attach to antibodies and then to the receptor. This intermediation of antibodies is called opsonization. • Phagocytic vesicle is larger than the pinocytic vesicle. Transport across cell membrane
  51. 51. • Exocytosis • Is release of substances originating within the cell to the exterior. • Is the primary mechanism for accomplishing secretion. Transport across cell membrane
  52. 52. • Exocytosis • the cell to add specific components to the membrane, such as selected carriers, channels or receptors. Transport across cell membrane

