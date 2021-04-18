Occlusion in fpd seminar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Occlusion In Fixed Partial Dentures Department of Prosthodontics Including Crown & Bridge, Maxillofacial Prosthodontics & ...
CONTENTS Introduction Evolution of Occlusion Theories of Occlusion Classification Concepts of Occlusion - bilateral b...
Curves of occlusion Determinants of occlusion -vertical -horizontal Occlusal relation btw centric cusps and opposing te...
INTRODUCTION 4 Chief Aim - maintain an occlusion that will function in harmony with the other components of masticatory me...
DEFINITIONS1 Occlude - to bring together / to shut. Occlusion - the static relation between the incising or masticating su...
IDEAL OCCLUSION 2: Guichet(1970) Criteria I- Incorporate into the occlusion those factors which have to do with the reduct...
EVOLUTION OF OCCLUSION3 7 3. KARNATI, PRAVEEN KUMAR & Reddy, Vivek & Chaitanya, Nellore. Functional occlusion and temperom...
DEVELOPMEN T OF THE CONCEPT OF THE OCCLUSION IS DIVIDED INTO THREE PERIODS AS 8 1. THE FICTIONAL PERIOD ( PRIOR TO 1900 ) ...
1. THE FICTIONAL PERIOD Pioneers like Fuller, Clark and Imric talked of antagonism, meeting or gliding of teeth. Kingsley ...
2. THE HYPOTHETICAL PERIOD EDWARD HEARTLY ANGLE (1899) - “KEY TO OCCLUSION”. MATHEW CRYER AND CALVIN CASE -terms ‘protrude...
3. THE FACTUAL PERIOD HOLLY BROADBENT (1930) - accurate technique of Roentgenographic Cephalometry. PLANER - told when bit...
AS RELATED TO THE DESIGNS OF ARTICULATORS- 1. BONWILL’S THEORY OF OCCLUSION 2. CONICAL THEORY OF OCCLUSION 3. SPHERICAL TH...
BONWILLS THEORY OF OCCLUSION In 1858- triangular theory- distance from the incisal edges of the lower incisors to each con...
CONICAL THEORY OF OCCLUSION  Lower teeth move over the surface of the upper teeth as over the surface of a cone with a ge...
THE SPHERICAL THEORY OF OCCLUSION Before 1916 Monson formulated a three-dimensional occlusal philosophy by combining the c...
THE SPHERICAL THEORY OF OCCLUSION 16  Lower teeth moving over the surface of upper teeth as a surface of a sphere of a di...
DAWSON’S CLASSIFICATIO N OF OCCLUSION5 Type 1- Maximal intercuspation is in harmony with centric relation. Type IA: Maxima...
Type II: Condyles must displace from a verifiable centric relation for maximum intercuspation to occur. Type IIA: Condyles...
Type III: Centric relation cannot be verified. Type IV: The occlusal relationship is in an active stage of progressive dis...
BILATERAL BALANCED OCCLUSION  In 1935 ,Schuyler developed the first detailed technique for occlusal adjustment. By 1953 h...
THUS THE CONCEPT OF A UNILATERALLY BALANCED OCCLUSION (GROUP FUNCTION) EVOLVED 22
Group Function Occlusion (Unilateral balanced occlusion) Schuyler (1929) Multiple contact relations be- tween the maxillar...
Here excursive contact occurs between all opposing posterior teeth on the laterotrusive(working) side only. On the mediotr...
• ADVANTAGES: • Group function of the teeth on the working side distributes the occlusal load • The absence of contact on ...
• It also saves centric holding cusps that is mandibular bucca cusps and maxillary palatal cusps from excessive wear. • In...
LONG CENTRIC(FREEDOM FROM CENTRIC)7 freedom to close the mandible either into centric relation or slightly anterior to it ...
28 According to Dawson in the absence of any CR interferences difference between centric closure and light closure from re...
Controversy ????? SCHUYLER Vs GUICHET 29 Schuyler felt all working side teeth should contact during lateral movement by el...
Disadvantages:- Group Function Occlusion doesn’t fulfill criteria for ideal occlusion. Guichet(1970) described standards f...
Mutually Protected Occlusion (Organic occlusion) 31 6 6
Stallard found that anterior teeth protect posterior teeth and that the posterior teeth protect the anterior teeth. 32
D’Amico (1958) performed a study on canines in animals and human beings and advocated a canine guided occlusion. This theo...
WHY CANINE?? Long roots  Good crown to root ratio  Surrounded by dense compact bone which tolerates forces better.  Lo...
PLANE OF OCCLUSION :7 It refers to an imaginary surface that theoretically touches the incisal edges of the incisors and t...
The curvatures of anterior teeth are determined by: Establishment of an esthetically correct smile line on the maxillary;...
40 7. Dawson PE. Functional occlusion from TMJ to smile design. Mosby; The curvatures of posterior plane of occlusion are ...
CURVE OF SPEE Purpose- To align each tooth for maximum resistance to functional loading, the long axis of each lower tooth...
42 7. Dawson PE. Evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of occlusal problems; p.190 If the curve of Spee is too high in poste...
CURVE OF WILSON 43 7. Dawson PE. Functional occlusion from TMJ to smile design. Mosby; 2007:200-6
Mediolateral curve Contacts the buccal and lingual cusp tips on each side of the arch. Results from inward inclination of ...
There are two reasons for this inclination of posterior teeth: 1) resistance to loading - Axial alignment of all posterior...
When the curve of Wilson is made too flat ease of masticatory function may be impaired because of increased activity requi...
When the curve of Wilson is made too steep It may eliminate the use of upper lingual cusps as holding contacts since they ...
Determinants of occlusion8 48 Posterior controlling factor (CONDYLAR GUIDANCE) Anterior controlling factor (ANTERIOR GUIDA...
POSTERIOR CONTROLLIN G FACTOR (CONDYLAR GUIDANCE) 49
 As the condyle moves out of centric relation it descends along the articular eminence.  If the articular eminence is st...
51 The CGA is steeper for the orbiting condyle in a latero-trusive movement of the mandible as the medial wall of the mand...
ANTERIOR CONTROLLING FACTOR (ANTERIOR GUIDANCE) 52
 The anterior teeth guide the movement of the anterior portion of the mandible.  As the mandible protrudes, the incisal ...
VERTICAL DETERMINANTS 1. Effect of condylar guidance on cusp height 2. Effect of anterior guidance on cusp height 3. Effec...
Effect of condylar guidance on cusp height 55 STEEPER the articular eminence, more is the descent of the condyle, resulti...
5 6 Effect of anterior guidance on cusp height INCREASED HORIZONTAL OVERLAP decreases the anterior guidance angle. There...
57 INCREASED VERTICAL OVERLAP increases the anterior guidance angle. There is more vertical movement of the mandible leadi...
Effect of plane of occlusion on cusp height Plane of occlusion is an imaginary line touching the incisal edges of the max...
• The more parallel the plane of occlusion is to the condylar guide angle, the shorter the posterior cusps must be • The m...
Its degree of curvature influences the height of the posterior cusps. FLATTER the curve of Spee, greater is the angle away...
EFFECT OF MANDIBULAR LATERAL TRANSLATION MOVEMENT ON CUSP HEIGHT 61 The greater the movement The shorter the posterior cus...
HORIZONTAL DETERMINANTS 1. Effect of distance from the rotating condyle 2. Effect of distance from midsagittal plane 3. Ef...
Effect of distance from the rotating condyle INCREASED distance – wider angle between laterotrusive and mediotrusive pathw...
EFFECT OF DISTANCE FROM MIDSAGITTAL PLANE INCREASED DISTANCE – WIDER ANGLE BETWEEN LATEROTRUSIVE AND MEDIOTRUSIVE PATHWAYS...
Effect of mandibular lateral translation movement Increased lateral movement, increases the angle between laterotrusive an...
EFFECT OF INTERCONDYLAR DISTANCE INCREASE IN DISTANCE, REDUCES THE ANGLE BETWEEN LATEROTRUSIVE AND MEDIOTRUSIVE PATHWAYS 66
Occlusal relationship between centric cusps and opposing teeth 67
Tooth – to tooth occlusion •Cusp tip to fossa •Cusp to fossa Tooth – to – two teeth occlusion Cusp marginal ridge/ cusp em...
CUSP TO FOSSA OCCLUS ION 69 Also called TOOTH TO TOOTH OCCLUSION/ THREE POINT CONTACT/ TRIPODISM: Rare in the Natural Dent...
70 4 upper centric cusps - mesiolingual cusp of molars & palatal of the premolars 2 lower centric cusps – distobuccal cusp...
71 CUSP TO EMBRASURE OCCLUSION Also called CUSP MARGINAL RIDGE OCCLUSION/ TOOTH TO TWO TOOTH OCCLUSION/ TWO POINT CONTACT:...
2 upper centric cusps - disto-lingual cusp of the molars 72
4 lower centric cusps- buccal cusps of the premolars and mesiobuccal of the molars 73
75 Four types of interferences - Centric Interference - Working Interference - Non Working Interference - Protrusive Inter...
76
SELECTIVE GRINDING FOR OCCLUSAL EQUILIBRATION7 79 7. Dawson E.P. Functional Occlusion From TMJ To Smile Design.1st Ed. St....
Equilibration procedures 80 Reduction of interferences in Centric Relation Elimination of all posterior interferences duri...
CENTRIC RELATION INTERFERE NCES CAN BE DIFFERENTI ATED INTO TWO TYPES: 81 1. Interference to the arc of closure 2. Interfe...
Interference to the arc of closure 82 As the condyles rotate on their centric relation axis, each lower tooth follows an a...
Basic grinding rule to correct anterior slide 83 Mesial inclines of maxillary teeth OR distal inclines of mandibular teeth...
Interference to the line of closure 84 Primary interferences that cause the mandible to deviate to left or right from firs...
Basic grinding rules 85 1. If the interfering incline causes the mandible to deviate off the line of closure toward the ch...
86 2. If the interfering incline causes the mandible to deviate off the line of closure toward the tongue, grind the lingu...
GRINDING RULES RULE 1: NARROW STAMP CUSPS BEFORE RESHAPING FOSSAE 87 Stamp cusp is the cusp that fits inside the fossa- 1....
RULE 2: DON’T SHORTEN A STAMP CUSP The cusps should be narrowed on the side that marks when the jaw closes to centric rela...
RULE 3: ADJUST CENTRIC INTERFERE NCES FIRST 89 By adjusting centric interferences first, you have the option of improving ...
RULE 4: ELIMINATE ALL POSTERIOR INCLINE CONTACTS. PRESERVE CUSP TIPS ONLY. 90 if all eccentric contacts on posterior teeth...
LATERAL EXCURSION INTERFERENCES 91 dictated by two determinants: 1. The border movements of the condyles 2. The anterior g...
NEXT STEP: ELIMINATING EXCURSIVE INTERFERENCES protrusive interferences, interferences of the working side interferences o...
PERFECTED OCCLUSION DOTS IN BACK . . . LINES IN FRONT. This is the ideal result of marking with a red ribbon while the pat...
A TYPICAL PATTERN OF MARKINGS WHEN A RED RIBBON IS PLACED AND THE PATIENT IS INSTRUCTED TO GRIND THE TEETH TOGETHER. note ...
95 Marks that might look insignificant can be potent triggers for activating muscle hyperactivity and can prevent the tur...
ADJUSTING THE ANTERIOR GUIDANCE Step 1. guided closure. Step 2. light tapping from a postural position. Use a red marking ...
PROTRUSIVE INTERFERENCES DUML: GRIND THE DISTAL INCLINES OF THE UPPER OR, UPPER OR, IN SOME INSTANCES, THE MESIAL INCLINE ...
VERIFICA TION OF COMPLET ION 99 Clench Test - Ask the patient to clench the teeth together and squeeze firmly (empty mouth...
OCCLUSI ON INDICATO RS – TYPES10 100 Qualitative indicators • Articulating paper • Articulating silk • Articulating film •...
101 Articulating paper: Hydrophobic Their basic constituents are a coloring agent and a bonding agent (e.g., Transculase-B...
102 Bausch pdf Based on thickness -Ultra-thick- 200 micron plus- mostly not used -Thick -41-100 microns- removable prostho...
First -1987 consists of a thin flexible sensor inserted into an autoclavable sensor handle that is plugged into the USB ...
- accurate way to determine and evaluate the time sequence and force of occlusal contacts by converting the qualitative d...
CONCLUSI ON There is no one answer to occlusal problems, the dentist should use the philosophy that works best in his own ...
REFERENCES 107
1.Glossary of Prosthodontic Terms, Edition Nine, J Prosthet Dent 2017;117 (5S):e1- e105 2. Guichet NF, Gourion G, Gauthier...
TILTED TEETH if the mark on the upper tooth is lingual to the central fossa and if stability can be improved, the lower cu...
Apr. 18, 2021

Occlusion in fpd seminar

Occlusion in fpd seminar

Occlusion in fpd seminar

  1. 1. Occlusion In Fixed Partial Dentures Department of Prosthodontics Including Crown & Bridge, Maxillofacial Prosthodontics & Oral Implantology. 1 Presenter- Dr. Nikita Aggarwal Preceptor- Dr. Siddhi Tripathi 6th of May 2020
  2. 2. CONTENTS Introduction Evolution of Occlusion Theories of Occlusion Classification Concepts of Occlusion - bilateral balanced -unilateral balanced - mutually protected 2
  3. 3. Curves of occlusion Determinants of occlusion -vertical -horizontal Occlusal relation btw centric cusps and opposing teeth Interferences Pathologic occlusion Selective grinding for occlusal equilibration Conclusion References 3
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION 4 Chief Aim - maintain an occlusion that will function in harmony with the other components of masticatory mechanism, thereby preserving their health at the same time providing optimum, if not maximum masticatory function. Stomatognathic system is designed to dissipate the forces of mastication to the supporting structures.
  5. 5. DEFINITIONS1 Occlude - to bring together / to shut. Occlusion - the static relation between the incising or masticating surfaces of maxillary and mandibular teeth or tooth analogues Articulation - in dentistry, the static and dynamic contact relationship between the occlusal surfaces of the teeth during function Maximal intercuspal position - the complete intercuspation of the opposing teeth independent of condylar position, sometimes referred to as the best fit of the teeth regardless of the condylar position Centric occlusion - the occlusion of opposing teeth when the mandible is in centric relation; this may or may not coincide with the maximal intercuspal position eccentric occlusion - an occlusion other than maximal intercuspal position Disclusion - the separation of opposing teeth during eccentric movements of the mandible 5 1.Glossary of Prosthodontic Terms, Edition Nine, J Prosthet Dent 2017;117 (5S):e1-e105
  6. 6. IDEAL OCCLUSION 2: Guichet(1970) Criteria I- Incorporate into the occlusion those factors which have to do with the reduction of vertical forces. Criteria II- provide a maximum intercuspation of teeth with the condyles in centric relation position. Criteria III- Provide for horizontal movement of the mandible from the centric position 6 2. Guichet NF, Gourion G, Gauthier G.Rev Fr Odontostomatol. Gnathology--why and how? The occlusion syndrome. Dec;17(10):1375-84.
  7. 7. EVOLUTION OF OCCLUSION3 7 3. KARNATI, PRAVEEN KUMAR & Reddy, Vivek & Chaitanya, Nellore. Functional occlusion and temperomandibular joint. Annals and Essences of Dentistry 2014;6(2):51-55
  8. 8. DEVELOPMEN T OF THE CONCEPT OF THE OCCLUSION IS DIVIDED INTO THREE PERIODS AS 8 1. THE FICTIONAL PERIOD ( PRIOR TO 1900 ) 1900 2. THE HYPOTHETICAL PERIOD 1900– 1930 3. THE FACTUAL PERIOD ( 1930 TO PRESENT DAY ) 1930 TO PRESENT
  9. 9. 1. THE FICTIONAL PERIOD Pioneers like Fuller, Clark and Imric talked of antagonism, meeting or gliding of teeth. Kingsley wrote in 1880 about peculiarities of the permanent teeth Eugene Talbot’s text “Irregularities of the teeth and their treatment” 9
  10. 10. 2. THE HYPOTHETICAL PERIOD EDWARD HEARTLY ANGLE (1899) - “KEY TO OCCLUSION”. MATHEW CRYER AND CALVIN CASE -terms ‘protrude’ and ‘retrude’ should always refer to the relation they bear to the normal dentofacial position and not to the normal occlusal position. Case (1908)- the static empiric nature of the concept of occlusion Bennet (1908) function analysis or a dynamic approach to occlusion Lischer and Simon - forming the basis of science of gnathostatics 10
  11. 11. 3. THE FACTUAL PERIOD HOLLY BROADBENT (1930) - accurate technique of Roentgenographic Cephalometry. PLANER - told when bites should be opened and when they should not, depending on the amount of space between two positions. In the past 40yrs or since 1930, a third element of occlusion, “Time” has received more attention. 11
  12. 12. AS RELATED TO THE DESIGNS OF ARTICULATORS- 1. BONWILL’S THEORY OF OCCLUSION 2. CONICAL THEORY OF OCCLUSION 3. SPHERICAL THEORY OF OCCLUSION THEORIES OF OCCLUSION 12
  13. 13. BONWILLS THEORY OF OCCLUSION In 1858- triangular theory- distance from the incisal edges of the lower incisors to each condyle is 4 inches, and the distance between the condyles is 4 inches 4. Proposed concept of bilateral balanced occlusion Developed articulator that applied his 4-inch triangular theory. 13 4” 4” BONWILL 1858 4. Christensen, F. T. (1959). The effect of Bonwill’s triangle on complete dentures. The Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry, 9(5), 791–796
  14. 14. CONICAL THEORY OF OCCLUSION  Lower teeth move over the surface of the upper teeth as over the surface of a cone with a generating angle of 45º and with a central axis of the cone tipped at a 15º angle to the occlusal plane Hall automatic articulator by R.E.Hall www.asiandentalacademy.org
  15. 15. THE SPHERICAL THEORY OF OCCLUSION Before 1916 Monson formulated a three-dimensional occlusal philosophy by combining the concepts of Bonwill's 4-inch triangle and bilateral balanced occlusion, Von Spee's compensating curve, and the observations of Balkwill and Christensen on condylar movement. This occlusal model was named the Spherical Theory. 15
  16. 16. THE SPHERICAL THEORY OF OCCLUSION 16  Lower teeth moving over the surface of upper teeth as a surface of a sphere of a diameter of 8 inches with centre in the region of Glabella.  Monson then developed an articulator for the
  17. 17. DAWSON’S CLASSIFICATIO N OF OCCLUSION5 Type 1- Maximal intercuspation is in harmony with centric relation. Type IA: Maximal intercuspation occurs in harmony with adapted centric posture. The A signifies adapted condition. 17 5. Dawson E.P. Functional Occlusion From TMJ To Smile Design.1st Ed. St. L Elsevier;2009. p. 107-109
  18. 18. Type II: Condyles must displace from a verifiable centric relation for maximum intercuspation to occur. Type IIA: Condyles must displace from an adapted centric posture for maximum intercuspation to occur. 18
  19. 19. Type III: Centric relation cannot be verified. Type IV: The occlusal relationship is in an active stage of progressive disorder because of pathologically unstable TMJs. 19
  20. 20. 20 6 6.
  21. 21. BILATERAL BALANCED OCCLUSION  In 1935 ,Schuyler developed the first detailed technique for occlusal adjustment. By 1953 he began to observe failure of natural dentition restored with balance .His observations and suggestions effectively signaled the end of BALANCE as a acceptable treatment approach for the dentulous patient  Stuart and Stallard (1960) noted that balanced occlusion in reconstructed natural dentitions 1.Often required injudicious increase in occlusal vertical dimension to achieve balance. 2. Often led to instability of occlusion. 3. Frequently showed increased wear of teeth and restorations 21 The Demise of Balanced Occlusion in restoring natural dentition
  22. 22. THUS THE CONCEPT OF A UNILATERALLY BALANCED OCCLUSION (GROUP FUNCTION) EVOLVED 22
  23. 23. Group Function Occlusion (Unilateral balanced occlusion) Schuyler (1929) Multiple contact relations be- tween the maxillary and mandibular teeth in lateral movements on the working-side whereby simultaneous contact of several teeth acts as a group to distribute occlusal forces 1 GPT-9 23 1. Glossary of Prosthodontic Terms, Edition Nine, J Prosthet Dent 2017;117 (5S):e1
  24. 24. Here excursive contact occurs between all opposing posterior teeth on the laterotrusive(working) side only. On the mediotrusive(non-working) side, no contact occurs until the mandible has reached centric relation. 24 6 6
  25. 25. • ADVANTAGES: • Group function of the teeth on the working side distributes the occlusal load • The absence of contact on the nonworking side prevents those from getting subjected to destructive ,obliquely directed forces found in nonworking interferences. 25
  26. 26. • It also saves centric holding cusps that is mandibular bucca cusps and maxillary palatal cusps from excessive wear. • In the presence of anterior bone loss or missing canines, mouth should be restored to group function Due to these factors, this concept has had broad support from PANKEY , MANN and SCHYLUER (1960) RAMJFORD,ASH(1966),POSSELT(1968),and LAURITZEN(1974). It has been adapted by PANKEY and MANN for complete mouth rehabilitation 26
  27. 27. LONG CENTRIC(FREEDOM FROM CENTRIC)7 freedom to close the mandible either into centric relation or slightly anterior to it without varying the vertical dimension at the anterior teeth. Concern- restrictive effect that can result from the lingual inclines of upper anterior teeth 27 7. Dawson E.P. Functional Occlusion From TMJ To Smile Design.1st Ed. St. Louis: Elsevier;2009. p. 189-198
  28. 28. 28 According to Dawson in the absence of any CR interferences difference between centric closure and light closure from rest rarely exceeds 0.5mm,the usual long centric would be close to 0.2mm,and there are patients who do not require “long centric” at all because their light closure from rest is identical to their firm closure into CR.
  29. 29. Controversy ????? SCHUYLER Vs GUICHET 29 Schuyler felt all working side teeth should contact during lateral movement by eliminating non — working contacts; he did not discuss pressure differences on molars compared to anterior teeth. Guichet (1970) questioned Schuyler’s theory and stated the lateral pressure on canines is approximately 1/8 than on second molars. When sharing the load on the working side, the molar bears a greater burden and not all teeth share the same amount of load.
  30. 30. Disadvantages:- Group Function Occlusion doesn’t fulfill criteria for ideal occlusion. Guichet(1970) described standards for ideal occlusion and said that there was no one ideal occlusion pattern for all individuals but an appropriate pattern can be found based on these criteria. 30
  31. 31. Mutually Protected Occlusion (Organic occlusion) 31 6 6
  32. 32. Stallard found that anterior teeth protect posterior teeth and that the posterior teeth protect the anterior teeth. 32
  33. 33. 33
  34. 34. 34 6 6
  35. 35. 35
  36. 36. D’Amico (1958) performed a study on canines in animals and human beings and advocated a canine guided occlusion. This theory suggests that the only tooth contact in all positions of the mandible except CR should be between maxillary cuspids and mandibular cuspids. Thus he called canine as NATURE’S STRESS BREAKER Canine guided occlusion 36
  37. 37. WHY CANINE?? Long roots  Good crown to root ratio  Surrounded by dense compact bone which tolerates forces better.  Location is far from the TMJ thus receiving less stress .  It has many receptors in the periodontal ligament so it controls lateral pressure by directing vertical masticatory movements. 37
  38. 38. PLANE OF OCCLUSION :7 It refers to an imaginary surface that theoretically touches the incisal edges of the incisors and tips of the occluding surfaces of the posterior teeth. 38 7. Dawson PE. Functional occlusion from TMJ to smile design. Mosby;
  39. 39. The curvatures of anterior teeth are determined by: Establishment of an esthetically correct smile line on the maxillary; and The relationship of the mandibular incisal edges to the anterior guidance & phonetics. 39 7. Dawson PE. Functional occlusion from TMJ to smile design. Mosby; 2007:200-6
  40. 40. 40 7. Dawson PE. Functional occlusion from TMJ to smile design. Mosby; The curvatures of posterior plane of occlusion are divided into: an Anteroposterior curve  Curve of Spee Mediolateral curve  Curve of Wilson Together, the composite of the curve of Spee, the curve of Wilson, and the curve of the incisal edges is properly referred to as the curve of occlusion.
  41. 41. CURVE OF SPEE Purpose- To align each tooth for maximum resistance to functional loading, the long axis of each lower tooth is aligned nearly parallel to its individual arc of closure around the condylar axis. 41 7. Dawson PE. Functional occlusion from TMJ to smile design. Mosby;
  42. 42. 42 7. Dawson PE. Evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of occlusal problems; p.190 If the curve of Spee is too high in posterior Deleterious to supporting tissues of posterior teeth because it forces the most post teeth to carry the full stress imposed on them by the musculature when the mandible is protruded If the curve of Spee is too high or low in front Poor esthetic result Can cause excessive stress on maxillary posteriors
  43. 43. CURVE OF WILSON 43 7. Dawson PE. Functional occlusion from TMJ to smile design. Mosby; 2007:200-6
  44. 44. Mediolateral curve Contacts the buccal and lingual cusp tips on each side of the arch. Results from inward inclination of the lower posterior teeth, making the lingual cusps lower than the buccal cusps on the mandibular arch; The buccal cusps are higher than the lingual cusps on the maxillary arch because of the outward inclination of the upper posterior teeth. 44 7. Dawson PE. Functional occlusion from TMJ to smile design. Mosby;
  45. 45. There are two reasons for this inclination of posterior teeth: 1) resistance to loading - Axial alignment of all posterior teeth is nearly parallel with the strong inward pull of the internal pterygoid muscles. 2) masticatory function - easy access for the food to get to the occlusal table.(inward inclination of the lower occlusal table)(upper teeth positions the buccal cusps higher for easier access from the buccal corridor) 45 7. Dawson PE. Functional occlusion from TMJ to smile design. Mosby;
  46. 46. When the curve of Wilson is made too flat ease of masticatory function may be impaired because of increased activity required to get the food onto the occlusal table 46
  47. 47. When the curve of Wilson is made too steep It may eliminate the use of upper lingual cusps as holding contacts since they would interfere with lateral movements of the mandible. 47
  48. 48. Determinants of occlusion8 48 Posterior controlling factor (CONDYLAR GUIDANCE) Anterior controlling factor (ANTERIOR GUIDANCE) 8. Okeson - Management of Temporomandibular Disorders and Occlusion, 7th
  49. 49. POSTERIOR CONTROLLIN G FACTOR (CONDYLAR GUIDANCE) 49
  50. 50.  As the condyle moves out of centric relation it descends along the articular eminence.  If the articular eminence is steep, the condyle describes a steep vertically inclined path and if flatter, the path is less vertically inclined. The angle at which the condyle moves away from a horizontal reference plane is referred to as the CONDYLAR GUIDANCE ANGLE. 50
  51. 51. 51 The CGA is steeper for the orbiting condyle in a latero-trusive movement of the mandible as the medial wall of the mandibular fossa is steeper than the articular eminence in front. The two TMJ’s are the posterior controlling factor. CONDYLAR GUIDANCE is a fixed factor.
  52. 52. ANTERIOR CONTROLLING FACTOR (ANTERIOR GUIDANCE) 52
  53. 53.  The anterior teeth guide the movement of the anterior portion of the mandible.  As the mandible protrudes, the incisal edge of the mandibular anterior teeth occlude with the lingual surfaces of the maxillary anterior teeth. The steepness of the lingual surface determines the amount of vertical movement of the mandible.  It is a variable factor. 53
  54. 54. VERTICAL DETERMINANTS 1. Effect of condylar guidance on cusp height 2. Effect of anterior guidance on cusp height 3. Effect of plane of occlusion on cusp height 4. Effect of curve of Spee on cusp height 54 Influence the height of the cusp & the depth of the fossae
  55. 55. Effect of condylar guidance on cusp height 55 STEEPER the articular eminence, more is the descent of the condyle, resulting in greater vertical movement. Thus allowing for STEEPER posterior cusps.
  56. 56. 5 6 Effect of anterior guidance on cusp height INCREASED HORIZONTAL OVERLAP decreases the anterior guidance angle. There is less vertical movement of the mandible leading to FLATTER POSTERIOR CUSPS.
  57. 57. 57 INCREASED VERTICAL OVERLAP increases the anterior guidance angle. There is more vertical movement of the mandible leading to STEEPER POSTERIOR CUSPS.
  58. 58. Effect of plane of occlusion on cusp height Plane of occlusion is an imaginary line touching the incisal edges of the maxillary anterior teeth and the cusps of the maxillary posterior teeth. 58
  59. 59. • The more parallel the plane of occlusion is to the condylar guide angle, the shorter the posterior cusps must be • The more divergent the plane of occlusion is to the condylar guide angle, the taller the posterior cusps can be 59
  60. 60. Its degree of curvature influences the height of the posterior cusps. FLATTER the curve of Spee, greater is the angle away from the maxillary posteriors – TALLER cusp. More acute curve of Spee, smaller the angle of mandibular posterior tooth movement – flatter cusps. Effect of curve of spee on cusp height 60
  61. 61. EFFECT OF MANDIBULAR LATERAL TRANSLATION MOVEMENT ON CUSP HEIGHT 61 The greater the movement The shorter the posterior cusps The more superior the movement of the rotating condyle The shorter the posterior cusps The greater the immediate side shift The shorter the posterior cusps
  62. 62. HORIZONTAL DETERMINANTS 1. Effect of distance from the rotating condyle 2. Effect of distance from midsagittal plane 3. Effect of distance from rotating condyle and fossa from midsagittal plane 4. Effect of mandibular lateral translation movement 5. Effect of intercondylar distance 62
  63. 63. Effect of distance from the rotating condyle INCREASED distance – wider angle between laterotrusive and mediotrusive pathways, FLATTER centric cusps. 63
  64. 64. EFFECT OF DISTANCE FROM MIDSAGITTAL PLANE INCREASED DISTANCE – WIDER ANGLE BETWEEN LATEROTRUSIVE AND MEDIOTRUSIVE PATHWAYS, FLATTER CENTRIC CUSPS 64
  65. 65. Effect of mandibular lateral translation movement Increased lateral movement, increases the angle between laterotrusive and mediotrusive pathways The direction of rotation of the rotating condyle also plays a role Lateral and anterior direction – Increased angle (flatter cusp) Lateral and posterior direction – decreased angle (sharper cusp) 65
  66. 66. EFFECT OF INTERCONDYLAR DISTANCE INCREASE IN DISTANCE, REDUCES THE ANGLE BETWEEN LATEROTRUSIVE AND MEDIOTRUSIVE PATHWAYS 66
  67. 67. Occlusal relationship between centric cusps and opposing teeth 67
  68. 68. Tooth – to tooth occlusion •Cusp tip to fossa •Cusp to fossa Tooth – to – two teeth occlusion Cusp marginal ridge/ cusp embrasure occlusion 68
  69. 69. CUSP TO FOSSA OCCLUS ION 69 Also called TOOTH TO TOOTH OCCLUSION/ THREE POINT CONTACT/ TRIPODISM: Rare in the Natural Dentition It is a principle recommended by Peter Thomas in 1967. Biomechanical Advantages: •Most stable tooth contact in the position of maximum intercuspation can be obtained •Occlusal forces can be axially directed •“Wedging Effect” of a cusp articulated over the occlusal embrasure is avoided
  70. 70. 70 4 upper centric cusps - mesiolingual cusp of molars & palatal of the premolars 2 lower centric cusps – distobuccal cusps of the molars
  71. 71. 71 CUSP TO EMBRASURE OCCLUSION Also called CUSP MARGINAL RIDGE OCCLUSION/ TOOTH TO TWO TOOTH OCCLUSION/ TWO POINT CONTACT: One tooth occludes with two opposing teeth Found in 95% of all adults with natural dentition. The centric cusp occludes in opposing embrasures contacting the marginal ridges of opposing pair of teeth.
  72. 72. 2 upper centric cusps - disto-lingual cusp of the molars 72
  73. 73. 4 lower centric cusps- buccal cusps of the premolars and mesiobuccal of the molars 73
  74. 74. 74 9 9
  75. 75. 75 Four types of interferences - Centric Interference - Working Interference - Non Working Interference - Protrusive Interference
  76. 76. 76
  77. 77. 77
  78. 78. 78 6
  79. 79. SELECTIVE GRINDING FOR OCCLUSAL EQUILIBRATION7 79 7. Dawson E.P. Functional Occlusion From TMJ To Smile Design.1st Ed. St. Louis: Elsevier;2009. p. 189-198
  80. 80. Equilibration procedures 80 Reduction of interferences in Centric Relation Elimination of all posterior interferences during protrusive excursions Harmonizati on of anterior guidance Selective reduction of interferences in lateral excursions
  81. 81. CENTRIC RELATION INTERFERE NCES CAN BE DIFFERENTI ATED INTO TWO TYPES: 81 1. Interference to the arc of closure 2. Interference to the line of closure
  82. 82. Interference to the arc of closure 82 As the condyles rotate on their centric relation axis, each lower tooth follows an arc of closure Any interference  condyles displaced downward and forward  anterior slide
  83. 83. Basic grinding rule to correct anterior slide 83 Mesial inclines of maxillary teeth OR distal inclines of mandibular teeth MUDL
  84. 84. Interference to the line of closure 84 Primary interferences that cause the mandible to deviate to left or right from first point of contact in CR to most closed position
  85. 85. Basic grinding rules 85 1. If the interfering incline causes the mandible to deviate off the line of closure toward the cheek, grind the buccal incline of maxillary or lingual incline of mandibular or both BUL L
  86. 86. 86 2. If the interfering incline causes the mandible to deviate off the line of closure toward the tongue, grind the lingual incline of maxillary or buccal incline of mandibular or both LUB L
  87. 87. GRINDING RULES RULE 1: NARROW STAMP CUSPS BEFORE RESHAPING FOSSAE 87 Stamp cusp is the cusp that fits inside the fossa- 1. Lower buccal 2. Upper lingual cusp
  88. 88. RULE 2: DON’T SHORTEN A STAMP CUSP The cusps should be narrowed on the side that marks when the jaw closes to centric relation contact If interferences that deviate the mandible forward are eliminated, a “long centric” will be provided automatically 88
  89. 89. RULE 3: ADJUST CENTRIC INTERFERE NCES FIRST 89 By adjusting centric interferences first, you have the option of improving cusp-tip position. occlusal grinding is more evenly distributed to both arches. eccentric interferences can be eliminated with speed and simplicity.
  90. 90. RULE 4: ELIMINATE ALL POSTERIOR INCLINE CONTACTS. PRESERVE CUSP TIPS ONLY. 90 if all eccentric contacts on posterior teeth are to be elimiinated, any posterior incline that marks in any excursion can be reduced. Centric stops must be preserved, but all other contacts can be shaped so that they are discluded by the anterior guidance.
  91. 91. LATERAL EXCURSION INTERFERENCES 91 dictated by two determinants: 1. The border movements of the condyles 2. The anterior guidance When lateral excursions are being equilibrated, the mandible must be guided with firm upward pressure through the condyles to ensure that all interferences are recorded and eliminated through the uppermost ranges of motion that can occur at true border paths for both the condyles and the an- terior guidance.
  92. 92. NEXT STEP: ELIMINATING EXCURSIVE INTERFERENCES protrusive interferences, interferences of the working side interferences of the balancing side Can be marked and adjusted without concern for whether the interference is in protrusive, lateral working side, or balancing side. 92 The ideal pattern of centric relation contacts.
  93. 93. PERFECTED OCCLUSION DOTS IN BACK . . . LINES IN FRONT. This is the ideal result of marking with a red ribbon while the patient grinds the teeth together in all excursions. All teeth touch in centric relation. Only the anterior teeth contact in excursion. 93
  94. 94. A TYPICAL PATTERN OF MARKINGS WHEN A RED RIBBON IS PLACED AND THE PATIENT IS INSTRUCTED TO GRIND THE TEETH TOGETHER. note the posterior interferences prevent any excursive contact on the anterior teeth Grind all red marks on posterior teeth. Do not touch any black marks. 94 armamentarium : A small diamond wheel stone, 12-sided football- shaped finishing bur work well for precise reduction and reshaping. Red and black marking ribbons are held in Miller ribbon holders.
  95. 95. 95 Marks that might look insignificant can be potent triggers for activating muscle hyperactivity and can prevent the turning off of the elevator muscles that occurs when posterior disclusion is complete. Such interferences can easily be eliminated, and must be, for a predictably successful result.
  96. 96. ADJUSTING THE ANTERIOR GUIDANCE Step 1. guided closure. Step 2. light tapping from a postural position. Use a red marking ribbon for light postural closure. Then use a black ribbon for centric (guided) closure. If red marks extend onto a fairly steep incline, reduce the incline just enough to permit unguided closure without wedging into the incline before fully closed. Step 3. Equalize contact in the protrusive path. If a single tooth is carrying 100 percent of the forces when the mandible slides forward, reduce the incline as needed to bring more incisors into contact in protrusive. Step 4. Adjust the lateral anterior guidance as needed to permit smooth, comfortable excursions. 96
  97. 97. 97
  98. 98. PROTRUSIVE INTERFERENCES DUML: GRIND THE DISTAL INCLINES OF THE UPPER OR, UPPER OR, IN SOME INSTANCES, THE MESIAL INCLINE INCLINE OF THE LOWER TEETH. “slide forward and back, forward and back.” from centric The patient should do the sliding, but the dentist should maintain a firm hold on the mandible to make sure the condyles are staying up against the eminentiae during the movement. 98 DUML
  99. 99. VERIFICA TION OF COMPLET ION 99 Clench Test - Ask the patient to clench the teeth together and squeeze firmly (empty mouth). If the patient can feel any discomfort in any tooth, the equilibration is not complete. Anterior Deprogramming Splint - to confirm whether the problem is or is not related to occluso-muscle pain. If the anterior splint completely separates all the posterior teeth, all discomfort will dissipate if the cause of the discomfort is totally related to occlusion.
  100. 100. OCCLUSI ON INDICATO RS – TYPES10 100 Qualitative indicators • Articulating paper • Articulating silk • Articulating film • Metallic shim stock fi lm • High spot indicator Quantitative indicators • T-Scan occlusal analysis system • Virtual dental patient 10. Ramakrishna Rajan Babu, Sanjna Vibhu Nayar. Occlusion indicators: A review. J Soc. 2007;7(4):170-174
  101. 101. 101 Articulating paper: Hydrophobic Their basic constituents are a coloring agent and a bonding agent (e.g., Transculase-Bausch Articulating paper) In practice, there is a tendency to use cost-effective materials such as carbon papers. These are made up of hydrophobic waxes that tend to smudge the tooth surface and fail to mark the contact spots clearly. Metallic shim stock film: The shim stock fil a metallic surface on one side and the othe colour coded. It is mainly indicated for use occlusal splint therapy in order to accurate the contacts on the soft splint in the labora Articulating film: The Artifol articulating film(Bausch Inc.) has only a thickness of 8 μ, It is made up of a emulsion with a thickness of 6 μ, which is hydrophobic and contained inside a polyester film. It must be used with special holders in a dry environment. It is
  102. 102. 102 Bausch pdf Based on thickness -Ultra-thick- 200 micron plus- mostly not used -Thick -41-100 microns- removable prosthodontics, /metal surfaces -Thin -19-40 microns- natural dentition, bisque trial -Ultra-thin -8-12 microns- foils- shimstock, artifoil- imp ( as not pdl), check presense or tightness of prox contacts, friction on intaglio surface of crowns Dr. Moez Khakiani, youtube
  103. 103. 103
  104. 104. First -1987 consists of a thin flexible sensor inserted into an autoclavable sensor handle that is plugged into the USB port of a personal computer. The sensors are 85 microns thick, it encloses a double layer of Mylar, a special ink. A force applied to each of these cells modifies the electric conductivity of the Mylar. The program records and analyzes the differentials of applied voltage, and gives relative values of the force and duration of occlusal contacts, with a time precision of 10 ms. Developed by Maness, 1987 T- Scan 10 10. Ramakrishna Rajan Babu, Sanjna Vibhu Nayar. Occlusion indicators: A review. J Indian Prosthodont
  105. 105. - accurate way to determine and evaluate the time sequence and force of occlusal contacts by converting the qualitative data into quantitative and displaying them digitally - analyzing tooth contacts in order to improve TMD and removing the causes of disorders. 105 Digital force data 2D and 3D
  106. 106. CONCLUSI ON There is no one answer to occlusal problems, the dentist should use the philosophy that works best in his own hands and at the same time do the most good, or better yet, the least harm to the patient.” 106
  107. 107. REFERENCES 107
  108. 108. 1.Glossary of Prosthodontic Terms, Edition Nine, J Prosthet Dent 2017;117 (5S):e1- e105 2. Guichet NF, Gourion G, Gauthier G.Rev Fr Odontostomatol. Gnathology--why and how? The occlusion syndrome. Dec;17(10):1375-84. 3. KARNATI, PRAVEEN KUMAR & Reddy, Vivek & Chaitanya, Nellore. Functional occlusion and temperomandibular joint. Annals and Essences of Dentistry 2014;6(2):51-55 4. Christensen, F. T. (1959). The effect of Bonwill’s triangle on complete dentures. The Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry, 9(5), 791–796 5. Dawson E.P. Functional Occlusion From TMJ To Smile Design.1st Ed. St. Louis: Elsevier;2009. p. 107-109 6. Rosensteil SF, Land MF, FujimotoJ. Contemporary Fixed Prosthodontics. 3RD ed. St. Louis:Elsevier;2000.p.110-144 7. Dawson E.P. Functional Occlusion From TMJ To Smile Design.1st Ed. St. Louis: Elsevier;2009. p. 189-198 8. Okeson - Management of Temporomandibular Disorders and Occlusion, 7th Edition PG:86-99 9. Shillingburg HT, Hobo S, Whitsett LD, Jacobi R, Brakett SE. Shillinburg's Fundamentals Of Fixed Prosthodontics.4th ed. Chicago: quintessence;2012 108
  109. 109. TILTED TEETH if the mark on the upper tooth is lingual to the central fossa and if stability can be improved, the lower cusp tip is moved toward the buccal, and the lower cusp is reshaped by grinding its lingual inclines to move the contact buccally. This should not be done if it will require shortening of the cusp out of centric contact . To grind the up- per tooth only may mutilate its lingual cusp unnecessarily without improving the direction of forces. 109

