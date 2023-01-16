Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

ISO-26000_Framework_overview.pptx

Jan. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
WEBINAR ON FACUTLY DEVELOPMENT .pptx
WEBINAR ON FACUTLY DEVELOPMENT .pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

PRIME MINISTERS OF INDIA.pdf
travelworld10
Sponsor an Older Woman
SERUDS INDIA
M-E for OVC programs presentation.pptx
RichardKariuki5
Presentations_Part_1.ppt
akamkhalidmohammed
5S-December-2022.pptx
MarsonTolentino2
alphonso jefferson performance evaluation_2023.pdf
Alphonso Jefferson, Jr.
Letter of Recommendation - HT.pdf
Alphonso Jefferson, Jr.
EL4-ch01 (1).pptx
ABSS8
1 of 6 Ad

ISO-26000_Framework_overview.pptx

Jan. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Government & Nonprofit

A framework of the ISO 26000 framework for Corporate Social Responsibility

A framework of the ISO 26000 framework for Corporate Social Responsibility

Government & Nonprofit
Advertisement

Recommended

WEBINAR ON FACUTLY DEVELOPMENT .pptx
DevikaShenoy1
5 views
10 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
7.4k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.4k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
20.2k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
538 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.6k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

PRIME MINISTERS OF INDIA.pdf
travelworld10
1 view
Sponsor an Older Woman
SERUDS INDIA
5 views
M-E for OVC programs presentation.pptx
RichardKariuki5
2 views
Presentations_Part_1.ppt
akamkhalidmohammed
0 views
5S-December-2022.pptx
MarsonTolentino2
2 views
alphonso jefferson performance evaluation_2023.pdf
Alphonso Jefferson, Jr.
2 views
Letter of Recommendation - HT.pdf
Alphonso Jefferson, Jr.
3 views
EL4-ch01 (1).pptx
ABSS8
3 views
Human Rights Watch: World Report 2023
Energy for One World
5 views
2.02 DCV.pptx
Shimanta Easin
3 views
CSR NGO.pdf
Rahuljaker6
5 views
KBT 2
Jamesadhikaram land matter consultancy 9447464502
0 views
G20 Seminar Notice.pdf
PandyaRaghu
3 views
Eglinton - Mt Pleasant CLC - January 11, 2023.pdf
Crosstown TO
173 views
Marine Corps Aviation Brief.pdf
ssuserf3ebfe
0 views
Leaside-Laird CLC - January 9, 2023.pdf
Crosstown TO
102 views
CSA Supports Women's Productivity
Sophia Huyer
3 views
PRIME MINISTERS OF INDIA.pdf
MonikSethi
4 views
Charity Excellence Media Pack
Ian Mclintock
19 views
Dokumen DNI soal Laporan Penampakan UFO pada 2022
RepublikaDigital
168 views
PRIME MINISTERS OF INDIA.pdf
travelworld10
1 view
12 slides
Sponsor an Older Woman
SERUDS INDIA
5 views
6 slides
M-E for OVC programs presentation.pptx
RichardKariuki5
2 views
32 slides
Presentations_Part_1.ppt
akamkhalidmohammed
0 views
109 slides
5S-December-2022.pptx
MarsonTolentino2
2 views
37 slides
alphonso jefferson performance evaluation_2023.pdf
Alphonso Jefferson, Jr.
2 views
5 slides

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.1k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.1k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.9k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
9 slides
Advertisement

ISO-26000_Framework_overview.pptx

  1. 1. The ISO 26000 vision and framework for Social Responsibility
  2. 2. ISO 26000 vision on [C]SR  An add-on To ... From ...  Core to strategy  Compliance driven  Innovation focused  Value protection  Value creation  Boring – Risk mgt.  Exciting – Opportunity mgt.  A future issue  A current concern  About environment (green)  About society (yellow, green, blue)  Philanthropy, moral  Core business + values!  Obstacle  Challenge, opportunity  Guilt  Inspiration
  3. 3. Principles of social responsibility Clause 4 Accountability Transparency Ethical behaviour Respect for stakeholder interests Respect for the rule of law Respect for international norms of behaviour Respect for human rights Social responsibility core subjects Clause 6 Organizational governance Human rights Labour practices The Environ- ment Fair operating practices Consumer issues Community involvement and development Related actions and expectations .5 Communication on SR Integrating social responsibility throughout an organization The relationship of an organization’s characteristics to social responsibility Reviewing and improving an organization’s actions and practices related to social responsibility Communication on social responsibility Understanding the social responsibility of the organization Practices for integrating social responsibility throughout an organization Clause 7 Enhancing credibility regarding social responsibility Voluntary initiatives for social responsibility Recognizing social responsibility Stakeholder identification and engagement Clause 5 Two fundamental practices of social responsibility Bibliography: Authoritative sources and additional guidance Maximizing an organization’s contribution to Sustainable development Annex: Examples of voluntary initiatives and tools for social responsibility Scope Clause 1 Guidance to all types of organizations, regardless of their size or location Definitions Clause 2 Terms, definitions and abbreviated terms Understanding social responsibility Clause 3 History, Characteristics, Relationship between social responsibility and sustainable development ISO 26000 - Overview
  4. 4. ISO 26000 – Framework (essentials) Seven SR principles 1. Accountability 2. Transparency 3. Ethical behaviour 4. Respect for stakeholder interests 5. Respect for rule of law 6. Respect for international norms of behaviour 7. Respect for human rights Clause 4 Integrating practices Review organization’s characteristics to SR Reviewing and improving Communication and reporting Determining relevance, significance, priority, due diligence, exercising influence Annex SR initiatives Clause 7 Enhancing credibility Selecting Voluntary initiatives Awareness, competency, setting direction, integrating into systems Human Rights Labour Practices The Environ- ment Fair Operating Practices Consumer issues Community involvement and development Seven SR Core Subjects Related actions and expectations Clause 6 Organizational Governance Recognizing SR (value chain and sphere of influence) Stakeholder identification and engagement Clause 5 Two fundamental practices of SR
  5. 5. ISO 26000 – Framework (essentials)
  6. 6. United Nations Ten Principles UNGP Business and Human Rights (Ruggie Framework) UN Social LCA + Environmental LCA ISO 20400 Everything is connected

×