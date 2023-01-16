ISO-26000_Framework_overview.pptx

1.
The ISO 26000 vision and framework for
Social Responsibility
2.
ISO 26000 vision on [C]SR
An add-on
To ...
From ...
Core to strategy
Compliance driven Innovation focused
Value protection Value creation
Boring – Risk mgt. Exciting – Opportunity mgt.
A future issue A current concern
About environment (green) About society (yellow, green, blue)
Philanthropy, moral Core business + values!
Obstacle Challenge, opportunity
Guilt Inspiration
3.
Principles of
social
responsibility
Clause 4
Accountability
Transparency
Ethical behaviour
Respect for stakeholder
interests
Respect for the rule of law
Respect for international
norms of behaviour
Respect for human rights
Social
responsibility
core subjects
Clause 6
Organizational governance
Human
rights
Labour
practices
The
Environ-
ment
Fair
operating
practices
Consumer
issues
Community
involvement and
development
Related actions and expectations
.5 Communication
on SR
Integrating
social responsibility
throughout an
organization
The relationship of
an organization’s
characteristics to
social responsibility
Reviewing and improving
an organization’s actions
and practices related
to social responsibility
Communication
on social responsibility
Understanding the
social responsibility
of the organization
Practices for integrating
social responsibility
throughout an organization
Clause 7
Enhancing credibility
regarding social
responsibility
Voluntary initiatives
for social responsibility
Recognizing social
responsibility
Stakeholder identification
and engagement
Clause 5
Two fundamental practices of social responsibility
Bibliography: Authoritative sources and
additional guidance
Maximizing
an
organization’s
contribution
to
Sustainable
development
Annex: Examples of voluntary initiatives and tools for
social responsibility
Scope Clause 1
Guidance to all types of
organizations, regardless of
their size or location
Definitions Clause 2
Terms, definitions and
abbreviated terms
Understanding
social
responsibility
Clause 3
History, Characteristics,
Relationship between social
responsibility and
sustainable development
ISO 26000 - Overview
4.
ISO 26000 – Framework (essentials)
Seven SR
principles
1. Accountability
2. Transparency
3. Ethical behaviour
4. Respect for
stakeholder
interests
5. Respect for
rule of law
6. Respect for
international
norms of
behaviour
7. Respect for
human rights
Clause 4
Integrating practices
Review organization’s
characteristics to SR
Reviewing
and
improving
Communication
and reporting
Determining relevance,
significance, priority,
due diligence,
exercising influence
Annex SR
initiatives
Clause 7
Enhancing
credibility
Selecting
Voluntary
initiatives
Awareness, competency,
setting direction,
integrating into systems
Human
Rights
Labour
Practices
The
Environ-
ment
Fair
Operating
Practices
Consumer
issues
Community
involvement
and
development
Seven SR Core
Subjects
Related actions and expectations
Clause 6
Organizational Governance
Recognizing SR
(value chain and
sphere of influence)
Stakeholder identification
and engagement
Clause 5
Two fundamental
practices of SR