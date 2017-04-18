Teog2 son dönemeç 1.ünite

Konsept ve İçerik: Elife Nur UYSAL (DKAB ÖĞRETMENİ) TEOG 2 SON DÖNEMEÇ (KONU ÖZETİ) Tasarım ve Grafik: Mehmet Fatih BÜTÜN ...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  ÖLÇÜ  PLAN  PROGRAM  DÜZEN  UYUM  AHENK  DENGE ...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  YARATMA  GERÇEKLEŞME  ORTAYAÇIKMA  HÜKÜMVERME  VUK...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite) Kader İle İlgili Ayetler:  Biz her şeyi bir ölçüye göre...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite) Kader ile bağlantılı Allah’ın sıfatları şunlardır: İLİM ...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Canlıların nefes almak için oksijene ihtiyaç duyması ...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Atmosferdeki oksijen oranının %21 olması  Atmosfer ve...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Gece ve gündüzün birbirini takip etmesi  Sinir sistem...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite) Her şeyin bir ölçü ve düzene göre yaratıldığına örnek ay...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  "Biz, gökten belli bir ölçüde su indirdik de (faydalan...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  "Fiziksel, biyolojik ve toplumsal yasaların ortak özel...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Madde ve enerjinin oluşumu  Maddenin değişimi, yapısı...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Canlıların yapısı, beslenmesi, gelişmesi, üremesi ve ö...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  İnsanlar arasındaki ilişki ve etkileşim 3- Toplumsal Y...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite) İrade: Tercih Etme Sorumluluk: Tercihlerin sonucunu üstl...
 Bilsin ki insan için kendi çalışmasından başka bir şey yoktur. Çalışması da ileri de görülecektir. (Necm39-41) Ders: Din...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Vekil Bırakmak  Güvenmek  Dayanmak  İşi Başkasına H...
Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite) AYET’EL KÜRSİ:  Bakara Suresinin 255.ayeti  Allah’ın b...
Konsept ve İçerik: Elife Nur Uysal
Hazırlayan: M.Fatih Bütün

  1. 1. Konsept ve İçerik: Elife Nur UYSAL (DKAB ÖĞRETMENİ) TEOG 2 SON DÖNEMEÇ (KONU ÖZETİ) Tasarım ve Grafik: Mehmet Fatih BÜTÜN (DKAB ÖĞRETMENİ) 1.ÜNİTE KAZA ve KADER www.fatihbutun.net
  2. 2. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  ÖLÇÜ  PLAN  PROGRAM  DÜZEN  UYUM  AHENK  DENGE  YÖRÜNGE  HESAP  BİÇİM Kader ( Takdir Etmek , Uygun Görmek) Kader Nedir? Allah’ın olacak şeyleri önceden bilip takdir etmesi «-ecek,-acak» gelecek zaman cümleleri Örnekler:  Yükseklere çıkıldıkça havanın soğuması ve basıncın artması  Milli maç 16:00’da başlayacak 1.Sayfa | Toplam 17 S
  3. 3. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  YARATMA  GERÇEKLEŞME  ORTAYAÇIKMA  HÜKÜMVERME  VUKU’BULMA Kaza Nedir? Allah’ın ezelde irade ve takdir ettiği şeylerin yeri ve zamanı gelince gerçekleşmesi «-di’li» geçmiş zaman cümleleri Örnekler:  Kişinin dağ tırmanışı esnasında nefes alıp vermede zorlanması, üşümesi  Dün fırından ekmek aldım. 2.Sayfa | Toplam 17 S
  4. 4. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite) Kader İle İlgili Ayetler:  Biz her şeyi bir ölçüye göre yarattık ( Kamer-49)  O’nun katında her şey ölçü iledir. ( Râd-8) Kaza İle İlgili Ayetler:  Ey insanlar! Doğrusu biz sizi bir erkekle bir dişiden yarattık. Ve birbirinizle tanışmanız için sizi kavimlere ve kabilelere ayırdık ( Hucurat-13) 3.Sayfa | Toplam 17 S
  5. 5. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite) Kader ile bağlantılı Allah’ın sıfatları şunlardır: İLİM İRADE KUDRET TEKVİN *** Kader dini bir kavramdır *** 4.Sayfa | Toplam 17 S
  6. 6. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Canlıların nefes almak için oksijene ihtiyaç duyması  Gezegenler ile yıldızlar arasındaki mesafenin uygun olması  Güneş ve dünya arasındaki mesafenin uygunluğu  Gece ve gündüzün meydana gelmesi  Kromozomların dizilimi  Yerçekimi  Suyun kaldırma kuvveti ALLAH HER ŞEYİ BİR ÖLÇÜYE GÖRE YARATTIĞINA ÖRNEKLER-1 5.Sayfa | Toplam 17 S
  7. 7. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Atmosferdeki oksijen oranının %21 olması  Atmosfer ve ozon tabakasının kalınlığı  Su döngüsü  Dünyadaki bütün suların tuzlu olmaması  Mevsimlerin sürekliliği  Güneşin doğup batması  Dünyanın dönüş hızı ALLAH HER ŞEYİ BİR ÖLÇÜYE GÖRE YARATTIĞINA ÖRNEKLER-2 6.Sayfa | Toplam 17 S
  8. 8. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Gece ve gündüzün birbirini takip etmesi  Sinir sistemi  Kan pompalama basıncı  Kalbimizin yapısı  İnsan vücudundaki kanın yenilenmesi  Kulağımızın belli frekanstaki sesleri işitmesi  ……………… ALLAH HER ŞEYİ BİR ÖLÇÜYE GÖRE YARATTIĞINA ÖRNEKLER-3 7.Sayfa | Toplam 17 S
  9. 9. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite) Her şeyin bir ölçü ve düzene göre yaratıldığına örnek ayetler-1  "O, yedi göğü tabaka tabaka yaratandır. Rahmân’ın yaratışında hiçbir uyumsuzluk göremezsin. Bir kere daha bak! Hiçbir çatlak (ve düzensizlik) görüyor musun?" (Mülk-3)  ".... O, her şeyi yaratmış ve yarattığı o şeyleri bir ölçüye göre takdir etmiştir."(Furkan-2)  "O, geceyi, gündüzü, güneşi ve ayı yaratandır. Her biri bir yörüngede yüzmektedirler." (Enbiya-33) 8.Sayfa | Toplam 17 S
  10. 10. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  "Biz, gökten belli bir ölçüde su indirdik de (faydalanmanız için) onu yeryüzünde tuttuk. Bizim onu tamamen gidermeye de muhakkak gücümüz yeter." (Müminun- 18)  "Yeri de yaydık, ona sabit dağlar yerleştirdik ve orada ölçülü (bir biçimde) her şeyi bitirdik."(Hicr-19)  "Yaratıp düzene koyan, takdir edip yol gösteren, (toprak) yeşil otu çıkaran... Yüce Rabbinin adını tesbih et." (A'la:1-5.ayetler)  "O, gökten bir ölçüye göre yağmur indirendir. Biz onunla ölü araziyi canlandırdık. İşte siz de, böyle diriltileceksiniz." (Zuhruf-11) Her şeyin bir ölçü ve düzene göre yaratıldığına örnek ayetler-2 9.Sayfa | Toplam 17 S
  11. 11. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  "Fiziksel, biyolojik ve toplumsal yasaların ortak özelliği bütün insanlığı ilgilendiren evrensel yasalar olmalarıdır. EVRENSEL YASALARLA İLGİLİ BİLİNMESİ GEREKENLER  Fiziksel, biyolojik ve toplumsal yasalar olarak bildiğimiz evrensel yasalar yaratılıştaki ölçü ve düzenin mükemmelliğini vurguladığı için “kader” kavramı içinde değerlendirilir. 10.Sayfa | Toplam 17
  12. 12. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Madde ve enerjinin oluşumu  Maddenin değişimi, yapısı ve hareketi 1- Fiziksel Yasalar  Maddeler arası ilişkiler  Deney, gözlem ve araştırmalar sonucu ortaya çıkar  Değişmezdir, evrenseldir.  Sebep-sonuç ilişkisine dayalıdır ÖN BİLGİLER  Suyun 100 derece kaynaması  Suyun kaldırma kuvveti  Yerçekimi kanunu ÖRNEKLER  «Denizde dağlar gibi akıp gidenler (gemiler) de O’nun (varlığının) delillerindendir»  «Güneş ve ay bir hesaba göre (hareket etmekte) dirler.» AYETLER EVRENSEL YASALAR Fiziksel, biyolojik ve toplumsal yasaların ortak özelliği bütün insanlığı ilgilendiren evrensel yasalar olmalarıdır. 11.Sayfa | Toplam 17
  13. 13. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Canlıların yapısı, beslenmesi, gelişmesi, üremesi ve ölmesi 2- Biyolojik Yasalar  İnsan, hayvan ve bitki ÖN BİLGİLER  5 duyu organı ile görülen faaliyetler  Kalbin işlevleri  Yılan ve ayının kış uykusuna yatması ÖRNEKLER “(Ey insanlar!) Biz sizi basit bir sudan yaratmadık mı? İşte o suyu, belli bir süreye kadar sağlam bir yere yerleştirdik, sonra da ona ölçülü bir biçim verdik...” AYETLER EVRENSEL YASALAR  Doğum, gençlik, yaşlılık ve ölüm olayları 12.Sayfa | Toplam 17
  14. 14. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  İnsanlar arasındaki ilişki ve etkileşim 3- Toplumsal Yasalar  Sosyoloji ve Sosyal kavramları ÖN BİLGİLER  Adaletin olmadığı toplumlarda barış ve huzur bozulur.  Hırsızlık olan yerde güven olmaz.  Kuraklık sonucu insanlar şehirlere göç eder. ÖRNEKLER “Her toplumun (belirli) bir eceli vardır. Ecelleri geldiğinde onu ne bir an erteleyebilirler ve ne de bir an öne alabilirler.” AYETLER EVRENSEL YASALAR  Gelir dağılımının adil olduğu toplumlarda yoksulluk azalır. Toplumsal sebep sonuç ilişkisi  Kur’an’da «Sünnetullah» olarak geçer  Kur’an’da «Kıssalar» toplumsal yasa  Kur’an’da «Aile hayatı, ticaret, adalet ve hukuk » konuları toplumsal yasa “Sünnetullah” fiziksel, biyolojik ve toplumsal yasaları da içine alan genel bir kavramdır. Bu yasalarda kıyamete kadar hiçbir değişiklik olmayacaktır “Onlar yeryüzünde gezip kendilerinden öncekilerin sonunun nasıl olduğuna bakmazlar mı?” “(Öyle) Bir fitneden sakının ki aranızdan yalnız haksızlık edenlere erişmekle kalmaz (hepinize erişir)...” 13.Sayfa | Toplam 17
  15. 15. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite) İrade: Tercih Etme Sorumluluk: Tercihlerin sonucunu üstlenme Sorumluluk İçin Temel Şartlar: 1- Akıllı olmak ve 2- İrade sahibi olmak Üç kişiden sorumluk kalkmıştır: Aklı olmayandan, uyuyandan ve çocuktan (H.Ş.) İRADE KÜLLİ CÜZİ Allah (c.c.)’ın iradesi İnsanın iradesi  Hangi anne babadan doğacağımız  Saç, göz rengimiz  Doğum tarihimiz  Irkımız ve cinsiyetimiz  Kalp atışımız İrademizle gerçekleştirdiğimiz her iş 14.Sayfa | Toplam 17
  16. 16.  Bilsin ki insan için kendi çalışmasından başka bir şey yoktur. Çalışması da ileri de görülecektir. (Necm39-41) Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite) Rızık: Allah’ın canlılar için vermiş olduğu her şey. ( Nimet) Emek: Rızkı kazanmak için çaba sarfetmektir. (Zihnen ve bedenen)  Yeryüzünde rızkı Allah’a ait olmayan hiçbir canlı yoktur. (Hûd-6) Ecel: Ömür süresinin bitiş anı, Ölüm anı (süre, belirli bir vaktin bitişi, sonu ve müddet) Ömür: Yaşam, hayat süresi İnsanın ölümü ECEL ile, kainatın ölümü ise KIYAMET iledir.  Her canlı ölümü tadacaktır. Sonunda bize döndürüleceksiniz.(Ankebut- 57) Ömür (Hayat Süresi) Ölüm Anı Ecel Doğum 15.Sayfa | Toplam 17
  17. 17. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite)  Vekil Bırakmak  Güvenmek  Dayanmak  İşi Başkasına Havale Etmek  Teslim olmak  Sığınmak TEVEKKÜL denir. Doğru Tevekkül Anlayışı: Önce deveni bağla, sonra tevekkül et (Hadis-i Şerif)  Çalışmak,  Çabalamak,  Gayret,  kararlılık  emek Yanlış Tevekkül Anlayışı:  Allah nasıl olsa rızkımı verir. Çalışmasam da olur TEMBELLİK Kişinin üzerine düşen sorumlulukları yerine getirdikten sonra sonucu Allah’tan beklemesine DUA ETMEK TEVEKKÜL 16.Sayfa | Toplam 17
  18. 18. Ders: Din Kültürü ve Ahlak Bilgisi Ünite: Kaza ve Kader (1.Ünite) AYET’EL KÜRSİ:  Bakara Suresinin 255.ayeti  Allah’ın birliği ve sıfatları anlatılır.  İçerisinde KÜRSİ geçtiği için bu adı almıştır.  KÜRSİ: Allah’ın sonsuz güç ve kudreti AYET’EL KÜRSİ ANLAMI: Allah’tan başka ilah yoktur.  O Hayy (diri) ve Kayyum (gözeten)dur.  Kendisine ne uyku gelir ne uyuklama  Göklerde ve yerdekilerin hepsi O’nundur.  İzni olmadan O’nun katından kim şefaat edebilir  O kulların yaptıklarını ve yapacaklarını bilir.  O’nun bildirdiklerinin dışında insanlar, O’nun ilminden hiçbir şeyi tam olarak bilemezler.  O’nun kürsüsü gökleri ve yeri içine alır.  Ayete’l-Kürsi’de Allah’ın izni olmadan hiç kimsenin şefaat etme yetkisinin bulunmadığına dikkat çekilir. 17.Sayfa | Toplam 17

