Afrikaans is a West Germanic language spoken in South Africa, Namibia, and, to a lesser extent, Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. It came from the Dutch language of Holland (Hollandic dialect) spoken by European immigrants (Dutch, French, and German) and their slaves in South Africa, where it gradually began to grow. distinguishing features during the 18th century.

Afrikaans is a West Germanic language spoken in South Africa, Namibia, and, to a lesser extent, Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. It came from the Dutch language of Holland (Hollandic dialect) spoken by European immigrants (Dutch, French, and German) and their slaves in South Africa, where it gradually began to grow. distinguishing features during the 18th century.

What is a Afrikaans Language Translator .pdf

  1. 1. What is a Afrikaans Language Translator ? What are the important and best of it in 2022 Afrikaans is a West Germanic language spoken in South Africa, Namibia, and, to a lesser extent, Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. It came from the Dutch language of Holland (Hollandic dialect) spoken by European immigrants (Dutch, French, and German) and their slaves in South Africa, where it gradually began to grow. distinguishing features during the 18th century. Many linguists are considered part of the Creole language in part, rather than in whole, Afrikaans language researchers believe that Afrikaans is part of the Creole only. Although Afrikaans has adopted words in other languages, including German and Khoisan, about 90% to 95% of Afrikaans vocabulary is of Dutch origin. and Afrikaans grammar and spelling that reflects Afrikaans pronunciation rather than ordinary Dutch. There is a high level of understanding between the two languages, especially in writing. With about seven million native speakers inAfrikaans Language, or 13.5% of the population, it is the third most widely spoken language in the country. The total number of Afrikaans speakers is between 15 and 23 million. [Note 2] It has a wide geographical distribution of all 11 South African official languages ​ ​ and is widely spoken and understood as a second or third language. [Note 3] The most widely used language in the western part of South Africa — the provinces of the Northern Cape and the Western Cape — and the first language of 75.8% South African Colors (4.8 million people), 60.8% of the White South African population (2.7 million people), and 4.6% of South African Indians (58,000 people), and 1.5% black South Africans (600,000 people). History Origin The Afrikaans language originated in the Dutch Cape Colony, with a gradual separation from the European Dutch dialects, during the 18th century. In the middle of the 18th century and as recently as the mid-20th century, Afrikaans was commonly known in Dutch as the “kitchen language” (Afrikaans: kombuistaal), lacking respect given, for example, even by the education system.
  2. 2. Africa, in languages ​ ​ spoken outside of Africa. Other ancient epithets set aside the Kaaps Hollands (“Cape Dutch”, i.e. Afrikaans) as inferior to Dutch official standards including geradbraakt, gebroken and onbeschaafd Hollands (“Dutch mutilated / broken / uncivilized Dutch). “), and verkeerd Nederlands (” wrong Dutch “) Development Most of the first settlers of modern-day Afrikaner descent came from the United States (now in the Netherlands and Flanders), although about one-sixth of the population also came from French Huguenot, and the seventh in Germany. African and Asian workers, children of color in Cape Town, European immigrants and Khoikhoi women, and slaves contributed to the development of Afrikaans. Slaves are made up of people from East Africa, West Africa, India, Madagascar, and the Dutch East Indies (modern-day Indonesia). A few were also Khoisan natives, who were respected as interpreters, domestic workers, and laborers. Many free and enslaved women are married, cohabited, or have been victims of sexual violence by Dutch men. M-M. F. Valkhoff argued that 75% of children born to female slaves in the Dutch Cape Colony between 1652 and 1672 had a Dutch father. Sarah Gray Thomason and Terrence Kaufman argued that the development of Afrikaans as a distinct language was “strongly encouraged by white people who did not learn Dutch as a second language.” As early as 1815, Afrikaans began to replace Malay as a language of instruction in Islamic schools in South Africa, written in Arabic characters: see Afrikaans in Arabic. Later, Afrikaans, now written in Latin, appeared in newspapers and on political and religious literature about the 1850’s (along with the Dutch already established). In 1875, a group of Afrikaans-speaking people from Cape Town formed the Genootskap vir Regte Afrikaanders (“Society for Real Afrikaners”), and published a number of Afrikaans books including grammar, dictionaries, religious books and histories. Until the early 20th century, Afrikaans was considered the official Dutch language, along with the common Dutch, which eventually replaced it as the official language. Before the Afrikaner wars, “and indeed some time later, Afrikaans was regarded as unsuitable in the learned language. Instead, Afrikaans was derided as ‘kitchen language’ or ‘bastard jargon’, which is especially suitable for communication between Afrikaners and their Afrikaners. Servants.” [source] best needed] Dutch understanding About 90 to 95% of the Afrikaans dictionary is ultimately native to the Dutch, and there are slight word differences between the two languages. Afrikaans has a very common
  3. 3. morphology, grammar, and spelling. There is a high level of understanding between the two languages, especially in writing. Afrikaans received lexicography and integration into other languages ​ ​ such as Malay, Khoisan languages, Portuguese, and African languages, and Afrikaans have also been strongly influenced by South African English. Dutch speakers face fewer inaccurate words when listening to Afrikaans than in other ways. Interpersonal relationships are therefore not always easy, as it is easier for Dutch-speakers to understand Afrikaans than for Afrikaans speakers to understand Dutch. Oranjerivierafrikaans The term Oranjerivierafrikaans (“Orange River Orange”) is sometimes mistakenly used to refer to the Northern Cape vernacular; is widely used in the rare Afrikaans vernacular spoken in the Upington / Orange River wine region in South Africa. Some of the features of the Oranjerivierafrikaans are the plural form of the word-goed (Ma-goed, meneergoed), a different pronunciation such as kjerk (“Church”) and gjeld (“money”) and the end -se, indicating existence. Patagonian Afrikaans dialect A distinct Afrikaans language is spoken by the 650 South African Argentine community in the province of Patagonia. Impact on Afrikaans in other languages ​ ​ Malay
  4. 4. Due to the establishment of the Cape Malay community in Cape Town, now known as Coloreds, many Malay words in Malay are introduced in Afrikaans. Some of these words came in Dutch using immigrants, now known as Indonesia as part of their colonial heritage. Malay words in Afrikaans include: ● Baie, meaning ‘very’ / ‘many’ / ‘many’ (from banyak) is the most commonly used Afrikaans word, different from the Dutch such as veel or erg. ● Baadjie, Afrikaans jacket (from baju, finally from Persian), was used when the Dutch used the jas or vest. The word baadje in Dutch is now regarded as ancient and is used only in written, textual texts. ● Bobotie, a traditional Cape-Malay dish, made from minced meat baked with egg yolk. ● piesang, which means banana. This is different from the common Dutch word banaan. The Indonesian word pisang is also used in Dutch, although its use is very common. ● piercing, meaning saucer (from piring, and from Persia). Portuguese Other Portuguese names such as sambreel (“umbrella”) are derived from the Portuguese sombreiro, kraal (“cattle enclosure”) from the Portuguese curral, and mielie (“corn”, from milho). These words are so common in South Africa that they are used in many other South African languages. Some of these words also exist in Dutch, such as the sambreel “parasol”, although usage is rare and the meanings may vary slightly.
  5. 5. Khoisan languages ​ ​ ● marijuana, which means marijuana ● geitjie, meaning lizard, is derived from the Khoekhoe word ● gogga, meaning insect, from Khoisan xo-xo ● Karos, a garment of animal skins ● kierie, a walking stick from Khoekhoe Some of these words also exist in Dutch, although they have a specific meaning: assegaai for example means “South African national spear” and karos means “South African national garment of animal skins”. African languages ​ ​ Loan terms from African languages ​ ​ include the names of indigenous birds, such as mahem and sakaboela, and indigenous plants, such as maroela and tamboekie (gras). ● learner, which is derived from the Zulu word learner which means “scholar” or “student”, but usually refers to a person who is a student / expert in a particular subject, ie a language learner. ● lobola, meaning lobola, comes from (and refers to) lobola in the Nguni languages ​ ​ ● mahem, a gray-headed crane, known in Latin as Balearica regulorum ● maroela, a medium-sized dioecious tree known in Latin as Sclerocarya birrea ● tamboekiegras, a type of thatched grass known as Hyparrhenia ● Tambotie, a leafy tree known by its Latin name, Spirostachys africana ● tjaila / tjailatyd, a translation of the word chaile, meaning “to go home” or “to knock (at work)”. French The abolition of the Edict of Nantes on 22 October 1685 marked a milestone in the history of South Africa, as it marked the beginning of the great Huguenot migration to France. It is estimated that between 250,000 and 300,000 Protestants left France between 1685 and 1700; of these, according to Louvois, 100,000 received military training. The average rate of these immigrants and their domestic acceptance (especially South Africa) is given by H. V. Morton in his book: In Search of South Africa (London, 1948). The Huguenots were heavily responsible for the Afrikaans language, especially in terms of military names as many of them fought in battlefields during the Great Trek wars. Many of the names in this list are of Dutch descent borrowed from French, Old French or Latin, and are not directly influenced by French in Afrikaans.
  6. 6. The Afrikaans alphabet is based on Dutch, using 26 letters of the basic Latin alphabet ISO, as well as 16 additional vowel letters. Hyphen (e.g. in a compound such as see-eend ‘sea duck’), apostrophe (eg ‘mothers’ mother), and a white space character (e.g. in units with as many names as Dooie See’ Dead Sea ” ‘) is part of the word orthography, while the abstract ŉ is ligature. All alphabets, including those with syllabus, have large letters like allographs; ŉ does not have a large alphabet case. This means that Afrikaans has 88 graphs with a total of allographs. Sample text Psalm 23 1983 Die Here is my Herder, but only a few words. Not laat my rus in green weiveldde. Hy bring me to the water waar daar vrede is. Well then, my lord. Hy lei my op die regte van malie tot eer Sy naam. Selfs al gaan ek deur donker dieptes, sal ek nie bang wees nie, want U ngeyami. In U hande is ek veilig. Psalm 23 1953 Translation: Die Here is my Herder, niks sal my ontbreek nie. Hy laat my neerlê in green weivelde; water waar rus, lei Hy my heen. Not verkwik siel yami; I-hi lei my in die spore van geregtigheid, om sy Naam ontwil. Al gaan ek ook in ‘n dal van doodskaduwee, ek sal geen onheil vrees nie; I want U is met my: u stok en u staf die vertroos my. The Lord’s Prayer (Afrikaans New Living translation) [citation needed] Ons Vader in the morning, at U Naam geheilig name. Laat U koningsheerskappy spoedig kom. Laat U will hier on aarde uitgevoer word soos in die hemel. Gee ons die porsie brood wat ons vir vandag nodig het. You are about to proceed with the investigation.
  7. 7. Tolerate sodats without slight modification; and live on the greep of the Bose. Want van U ifa koninkryk, in the krag, in the dead, all in ewigheid. Amen The Lord’s Prayer (True Translation): [citation needed] The All Vader wat in die hemel says, laat U Naam geheilig voice; laat U koninkryk kom; You will be tested on the ground, net soos in die hemel. Gee ons vandag ons daaglikse brood; en vergeef ons ons skulde soos ons ons skuldenaars vergewe and many things I do not know at all maar verlos ons van die Bose You want to be able to die ngifa krag in heerlikheid all in ewigheid. Amen Afrikaans Language Translator Services Afrikaans Translation Services To Expand Your Brand South Africa is the home of a multi-faceted, exciting, prosperous continent with its own infrastructure like any other first world country. Namibia, on the other hand, has an
  8. 8. industry that requires a lot of money and exports of solid goods such as diamonds, livestock and fish. If you are looking to grow your business in Africa, look no further. For each major step, you need a good strategy that will move you forward. And in this case, simply translating an English document into Afrikaans to attract the potential of your sub-Saharan African partner would not be enough. Afrikaans Translation and Interpreting Services If you are looking for translation or translation services in Afrikaans, you are more likely to do business in South Africa, Namibia, or Zimbabwe. While it is true that English is the dominant language in the world, if you are seriously considering a lasting working relationship with an Afrikaans-speaking seller or distributor here, you will want to make sure that the trial, red tape and contracts work. clearly understood by all involved. Translation Services and Afrikaans Areas What does this mean for your new product line in Zimbabwe? It means that if you want to build real trust and loyalty among your customers, you cannot use the English to Afrikaans translator tool in your promotional ads. If you are trying to convey a message for your product, you need professional localization services. This means paying attention to cultural differences, format specifications and legal requirements taken into account when adjusting your product to a new location. Afrikaans translation services Do you intend to generate millions of potential users by optimizing your website? In this case, a proper understanding of cultural schemes is essential if your aim is to improve the quality and consistency of all projects. Whether you translate from Afrikaans to English or from English to Afrikaans, we have developed effective solutions for your translation needs, made to the highest standard, in line with advanced tools. Transferring content from your e-commerce site, article to your blog or any other type of content online are tasks that our team of linguists have been able to achieve in the right skill set. In addition, we guarantee technical results and timely delivery. Also, our translation agency will also take care of keywords and metatags that best fit your project. All of the above features are used in unison to make the best output for your items.
  9. 9. From consumer products to professional products, gas and oil, heavy machinery, light machinery, machinery and engineering processes, Pangeanic has the right translator and translation tools to successfully translate into Afrikaans. Afrikaans Medical Translation Services Doing translation in the healthcare industry means critical issues. For example, you want to be informed of your loved one’s health status or to adjust medical prescriptions, you need to translate to deliver more accurately. The medical field includes some terms and jargon used in connection with health matters. Needless to say, there is no space for random errors. Translation services should be handled by well-trained, trained and experienced Afrikaans language translators who have proven their expertise in the medical field. Thus, we have created teams of select translators who specialize in their field of specialization. This type of approach improves the quality and reduces the time required for the translation to be done. Afrikaans Translation Services Services Translating technology is a special task for Pangeanic. We have participated in several power generation projects in reputable companies, and are a regular provider of translation services for major Japanese household appliances manufacturers, car manufacturers, etc. From consumer products to craft products, gas and oil, heavy machinery, light machinery. , machine tools and engineering processes, Pangeanic has a good translator and translation tools for effective Afrikaans translation.

