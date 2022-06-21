BMW.pptx 1. Biomedical Waste Management Facilitator : Dr.Dinesh Kumar Presenter : Dr.Darshna Sarvaiya 2nd year resident Community Medicine 2. Learning Objectives To describe the various sources and risk associated with health care waste To describe various types of waste in health care To describe the classification and various categories of health care waste To explain the importance of color coding in medical waste management To describe the steps in management of health care waste 3. What is Biomedical Waste ( BMW)? BMW is the waste produced from medical activities Generated during - diagnosis, treatment, - immunization of human beings or animals, research activities - production or testing of biologicals or health camps ..etc.. 4. Categories of Persons Exposed to Risk of Infection Sanitation workers and environment Medical & paramedical staff Patients & public 5. Adverse Consequences & Benefits of BMW Adverse Consequences Injury from sharps Increase risk of infection Risk associated with hazardous chemical or drugs Reuse of disposables Benefits Positive health & environment effect Economic advantages 6. Types of Biomedical Waste Infectious waste Pathological waste Sharp waste Chemical waste Pharmaceutical waste Cytotoxic waste Radioactive waste 7. 1. Infectious Waste Waste contaminated with blood and other body fluids - From discarded diagnostic sample Cultures of infectious agents from lab. work Waste from patients with infections - swabs, bandages, and disposable medical devices 8. 2. Pathological Waste Human tissues, organs or fluids, body parts and contaminated animal carcasses 9. 3. Chemical Waste Solvents and reagents used for laboratory preparations, disinfectants, sterilants and heavy metals contained in medical device and batteries e.g. Mercury in broken thermometers 10. Product contaminated by radionuclides Expired, unused drugs and vaccines Needles, disposal scalpels and blades etc.. 4.Sharp, Pharmaceutical & Radioactive Sharp waste Pharmaceutical waste Radioactive waste 11. Waste that does not pose any particular biological, chemical, radioactive or physical hazard Cytotoxic drugs used in cancer treatment e.g. Teratogenic, carcinogenic 5. Cytotoxic and Non-hazardous waste Cytotoxic waste Non-hazardous waste 12. Waste Categories Types of waste Category no. 1 Human anatomical waste ( Human tissues, organs, body parts) Category no. 2 Animal Waste (Animal tissues, organs, body parts, carcasses, bleeding parts, blood) Category no. 3 Microbiological and biotechnological waste ( Waste from laboratory cultures, stocks or specimen of organism) Category no. 4 Waste sharps ( Needles, syringes, scalpels, blades, glass etc.. That may cause puncture and cuts) Category no. 5 Discarded medicines, cytotoxic waste ( Wastes comprising of outdated, contaminated, discarded medicines) Category no. 6 Solid waste (Items contaminated with body fluids including cotton, dressings, soiled plaster casts) Category no. 7 Solid waste ( Waste generated from disposal items as tubing, catheters, intravenous set) Category no. 8 Liquid waste ( Waste generated from the laboratory and washing, cleaning) Category no. 9 Incineration waste( Ash from incineration of any biomedical waste) Category no. 10 Chemical waste (Chemicals used in production of biological, chemical used in disinfecting) 13. Category Type of waste Yellow • Human Anatomical waste, Animal Anatomical waste , • Soiled Waste(item contaminated with blood, body fluids like dressing, plaster cast, cotton swab and bags containing residual or discarded blood and blood components) • Chemical waste( discarded disinfectants) • Discarded linen, mattresses, beddings contaminated with blood or body fluid, routine mask & gown • Microbiology and other clinical laboratory waste( Blood bags, lab.cultures,residual toxins) • Discarded or Expired Medicine Red • Waste generated from disposable items such as intravenous tubes and sets, catheters, urine bags Syringes, vacutainers and gloves White • Waste sharps including metals Needle syringes with fixed needles, needles from needle tip cutter, scalpels, blades, or any other contaminated sharp object that may cause puncture and cuts. This includes both used, discarded and contaminated metal sharps Blue • Broken or discarded and contaminated glass including medicines vials and ampules Except those contaminated with cytotoxic wastes 14. Segregation of BMW in Colour Coded Bags Human & animal tissues, organs & body parts, Non plastic -non glass items contaminated with blood & body fluids(dressing material, linen), Microbiological waste, Pharmaceutical, disposable gowns & masks Yellow Red White Blue Office papers, Paper cups, tissue paper, Kitchen waste, packing material Black Plastic waste such as Intravenous cannula and sets, catheters, urine bags, syringes and vacutainers and gloves Sharp waste including metals like Needles, Syringes with fixed needles, scalpels, blades etc.. All intact / broken contaminated / uncontaminated glasswares like medicines vials & ampules 15. Collection Collection : Sanitary worker Bags should be filled only 3/4th with BMW  sealed with plastic tag Never be stapled  To avoid risk of tear Supervised name of ward, weighing & recording Daily record is mandatory Bio hazard / cytotoxic symbol 16. Transport The waste carrying vehicle must not be used for any purpose Proper locking system( closed trolley) must be available Transportation does not occur through high risk area 17. Storage Storage area: away from public access, flooring should be of tiles, adequate water supply Untreated biomedical waste should not be stored more than 48 hours 18. Colour Code Type of bag container Type of waste Treatment option Yellow Human anatomical waste Animal anatomical waste Solid waste Expired medicines or discarded medicines Chemical waste Incineration or Plasma pyrolysis Chemical liquid waste Discarded linen, mattresses, beddings contaminated with blood or body fluids , Routine mask & gown Microbiology, Biotechnology and other clinical laboratory 19. Colour code Type of Bag /Container Type of waste Treatment option Red Contaminated waste (Recyclable) Autoclaving or micro-waving followed by shredding White Waste sharps Including metals Sharp pit 20. Colour code Type of Bag /Container Type of waste Treatment option Blue Glassware Metallic body implant Disinfection and then sent for recycle Black Office paper, paper cups, tissue paper, kitchen waste, packing materials Disposal in land fields 21. Summary Bio-medical waste generated from the hospitals and all other source will be without polluting the environment All above treatment and disposal process is done within the norms of CPCB guidelines Safe and effective management of waste is not only a legal necessity but also a social responsibility Deadly health hazards: leading to infections / injuries to people handling as well danger to others Bio-medical waste programme cannot be successfully implanted without the willingness, self-motivation and co-operation 22. Thank You…..!!

