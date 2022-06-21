Successfully reported this slideshow.

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th-Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(4.5/5)
Free
Unscrewed: Salvage and Reuse Motors, Gears, Switches, and More from Your Old Electronics Ed Sobey
(4.5/5)
Free
Clearing the Air: SHORTLISTED FOR THE ROYAL SOCIETY SCIENCE BOOK PRIZE Tim Smedley
(5/5)
Free
Reinventing Electric Utilities: Competition, Citizen Action, and Clean Power Edward Smeloff
(0/5)
Free
Eradicating Ecocide 2nd edition: Laws and Governance to Stop the Destruction of the Planet Polly Higgins
(0/5)
Free
Adapt: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future Amina Khan
(0/5)
Free
Cartographies of Danger: Mapping Hazards in America Mark Monmonier
(0/5)
Free
Junkyard Planet: Travels in the Billion-Dollar Trash Trade Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The Big Necessity: The Unmentionable World of Human Waste and Why It Matters Rose George
(4.5/5)
Free
Planting in a Post-Wild World: Designing Plant Communities for Resilient Landscapes Thomas Rainer
(4/5)
Free
Sustainable Materials without the hot air: Making buildings, vehicles and products efficiently and with less new material Julian Allwood
(0/5)
Free
A Ditch in Time: The City, the West and Water Patricia Nelson Limerick
(0/5)
Free
Greywater, Green Landscape: How to Install Simple Water-Saving Irrigation Systems in Your Yard Laura Allen
(0/5)
Free
The Grid: The Fraying Wires Between Americans and Our Energy Future Gretchen Bakke
(3.5/5)
Free
Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future Ashlee Vance
(4.5/5)
Free
Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth Elana Freeland
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Burn: Using Fire to Cool the Earth Albert Bates
(4.5/5)
Free
Solar Power: Off Grid Power That Anyone Can Use Mark J. Carlton
(4.5/5)
Free
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Unnatural World: The Race to Remake Civilization in Earth's Newest Age David Biello
(0/5)
Free
The Source: How Rivers Made America and America Remade Its Rivers Martin Doyle
(4/5)
Free
The Prepper's Water Survival Guide: Harvest, Treat, and Store Your Most Vital Resource Daisy Luther
(4.5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4.5/5)
Free
Earth Repair: A Grassroots Guide to Healing Toxic and Damaged Landscapes Leila Darwish
(5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
The Boom: How Fracking Ignited the American Energy Revolution and Changed the World Russell Gold
(4/5)
Free
Our Livable World: Creating the Clean Earth of Tomorrow Marc Schaus
(0/5)
Free
Zero Waste Home: The Ultimate Guide to Simplifying Your Life by Reducing Your Waste Bea Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair with Trash Edward Humes
(4.5/5)
Free
Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet Chelsea Wald
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ecological Planet: An Introduction to Earth's Major Ecosystems John Kricher
(0/5)
Free
Speed and Scale: The Smart Guide on Living Green. Discover Useful Tips on How to Live Green so You Can Help the Environment and Mother Earth Nina Yakov
(0/5)
Free

BMW.pptx

  1. 1. Biomedical Waste Management Facilitator : Dr.Dinesh Kumar Presenter : Dr.Darshna Sarvaiya 2nd year resident Community Medicine
  2. 2. Learning Objectives To describe the various sources and risk associated with health care waste To describe various types of waste in health care To describe the classification and various categories of health care waste To explain the importance of color coding in medical waste management To describe the steps in management of health care waste
  3. 3. What is Biomedical Waste ( BMW)? BMW is the waste produced from medical activities Generated during - diagnosis, treatment, - immunization of human beings or animals, research activities - production or testing of biologicals or health camps ..etc..
  4. 4. Categories of Persons Exposed to Risk of Infection Sanitation workers and environment Medical & paramedical staff Patients & public
  5. 5. Adverse Consequences & Benefits of BMW Adverse Consequences Injury from sharps Increase risk of infection Risk associated with hazardous chemical or drugs Reuse of disposables Benefits Positive health & environment effect Economic advantages
  6. 6. Types of Biomedical Waste Infectious waste Pathological waste Sharp waste Chemical waste Pharmaceutical waste Cytotoxic waste Radioactive waste
  7. 7. 1. Infectious Waste Waste contaminated with blood and other body fluids - From discarded diagnostic sample Cultures of infectious agents from lab. work Waste from patients with infections - swabs, bandages, and disposable medical devices
  8. 8. 2. Pathological Waste Human tissues, organs or fluids, body parts and contaminated animal carcasses
  9. 9. 3. Chemical Waste Solvents and reagents used for laboratory preparations, disinfectants, sterilants and heavy metals contained in medical device and batteries e.g. Mercury in broken thermometers
  10. 10. Product contaminated by radionuclides Expired, unused drugs and vaccines Needles, disposal scalpels and blades etc.. 4.Sharp, Pharmaceutical & Radioactive Sharp waste Pharmaceutical waste Radioactive waste
  11. 11. Waste that does not pose any particular biological, chemical, radioactive or physical hazard Cytotoxic drugs used in cancer treatment e.g. Teratogenic, carcinogenic 5. Cytotoxic and Non-hazardous waste Cytotoxic waste Non-hazardous waste
  12. 12. Waste Categories Types of waste Category no. 1 Human anatomical waste ( Human tissues, organs, body parts) Category no. 2 Animal Waste (Animal tissues, organs, body parts, carcasses, bleeding parts, blood) Category no. 3 Microbiological and biotechnological waste ( Waste from laboratory cultures, stocks or specimen of organism) Category no. 4 Waste sharps ( Needles, syringes, scalpels, blades, glass etc.. That may cause puncture and cuts) Category no. 5 Discarded medicines, cytotoxic waste ( Wastes comprising of outdated, contaminated, discarded medicines) Category no. 6 Solid waste (Items contaminated with body fluids including cotton, dressings, soiled plaster casts) Category no. 7 Solid waste ( Waste generated from disposal items as tubing, catheters, intravenous set) Category no. 8 Liquid waste ( Waste generated from the laboratory and washing, cleaning) Category no. 9 Incineration waste( Ash from incineration of any biomedical waste) Category no. 10 Chemical waste (Chemicals used in production of biological, chemical used in disinfecting)
  13. 13. Category Type of waste Yellow • Human Anatomical waste, Animal Anatomical waste , • Soiled Waste(item contaminated with blood, body fluids like dressing, plaster cast, cotton swab and bags containing residual or discarded blood and blood components) • Chemical waste( discarded disinfectants) • Discarded linen, mattresses, beddings contaminated with blood or body fluid, routine mask & gown • Microbiology and other clinical laboratory waste( Blood bags, lab.cultures,residual toxins) • Discarded or Expired Medicine Red • Waste generated from disposable items such as intravenous tubes and sets, catheters, urine bags Syringes, vacutainers and gloves White • Waste sharps including metals Needle syringes with fixed needles, needles from needle tip cutter, scalpels, blades, or any other contaminated sharp object that may cause puncture and cuts. This includes both used, discarded and contaminated metal sharps Blue • Broken or discarded and contaminated glass including medicines vials and ampules Except those contaminated with cytotoxic wastes
  14. 14. Segregation of BMW in Colour Coded Bags Human & animal tissues, organs & body parts, Non plastic -non glass items contaminated with blood & body fluids(dressing material, linen), Microbiological waste, Pharmaceutical, disposable gowns & masks Yellow Red White Blue Office papers, Paper cups, tissue paper, Kitchen waste, packing material Black Plastic waste such as Intravenous cannula and sets, catheters, urine bags, syringes and vacutainers and gloves Sharp waste including metals like Needles, Syringes with fixed needles, scalpels, blades etc.. All intact / broken contaminated / uncontaminated glasswares like medicines vials & ampules
  15. 15. Collection Collection : Sanitary worker Bags should be filled only 3/4th with BMW  sealed with plastic tag Never be stapled  To avoid risk of tear Supervised name of ward, weighing & recording Daily record is mandatory Bio hazard / cytotoxic symbol
  16. 16. Transport The waste carrying vehicle must not be used for any purpose Proper locking system( closed trolley) must be available Transportation does not occur through high risk area
  17. 17. Storage Storage area: away from public access, flooring should be of tiles, adequate water supply Untreated biomedical waste should not be stored more than 48 hours
  18. 18. Colour Code Type of bag container Type of waste Treatment option Yellow Human anatomical waste Animal anatomical waste Solid waste Expired medicines or discarded medicines Chemical waste Incineration or Plasma pyrolysis Chemical liquid waste Discarded linen, mattresses, beddings contaminated with blood or body fluids , Routine mask & gown Microbiology, Biotechnology and other clinical laboratory
  19. 19. Colour code Type of Bag /Container Type of waste Treatment option Red Contaminated waste (Recyclable) Autoclaving or micro-waving followed by shredding White Waste sharps Including metals Sharp pit
  20. 20. Colour code Type of Bag /Container Type of waste Treatment option Blue Glassware Metallic body implant Disinfection and then sent for recycle Black Office paper, paper cups, tissue paper, kitchen waste, packing materials Disposal in land fields
  21. 21. Summary Bio-medical waste generated from the hospitals and all other source will be without polluting the environment All above treatment and disposal process is done within the norms of CPCB guidelines Safe and effective management of waste is not only a legal necessity but also a social responsibility Deadly health hazards: leading to infections / injuries to people handling as well danger to others Bio-medical waste programme cannot be successfully implanted without the willingness, self-motivation and co-operation
  22. 22. Thank You…..!!

Editor's Notes

  • Due to economic development of industry, infrastructure ……
    Alarming growth in population
  • Due to economic development in industrial, infrastructure, medical, informed technology and agricultural facility in india in last 2 decades of life of human being has become more lavish and comfortable

    Alarmimg rowth in population
  • Saving in reduced cost and less handling time
  • BMW should be segregated at the point of generation
    BMW and genereal waste shall not be mixed
    BMW Treatment through CBWTF
    Lab and highly infectious waste require pre-treatment

    • ×