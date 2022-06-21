-
Biomedical Waste Management
Facilitator : Dr.Dinesh Kumar
Presenter : Dr.Darshna Sarvaiya
2nd year resident
Community Medicine
Learning Objectives
To describe the various sources and risk associated with health care waste
To describe various types of waste in health care
To describe the classification and various categories of health care waste
To explain the importance of color coding in medical waste management
To describe the steps in management of health care waste
3.
What is Biomedical Waste ( BMW)?
BMW is the waste produced from medical activities
Generated during - diagnosis, treatment,
- immunization of human beings or animals, research activities
- production or testing of biologicals or health camps ..etc..
Categories of Persons Exposed to Risk of Infection
Sanitation workers
and environment
Medical &
paramedical staff
Patients &
public
5.
Adverse Consequences & Benefits of BMW
Adverse Consequences
Injury from sharps
Increase risk of infection
Risk associated with hazardous
chemical or drugs
Reuse of disposables
Benefits
Positive health & environment effect
Economic advantages
Types of Biomedical Waste
Infectious
waste
Pathological
waste
Sharp
waste
Chemical
waste
Pharmaceutical
waste
Cytotoxic
waste
Radioactive
waste
7.
1. Infectious Waste
Waste contaminated with blood and other body fluids
- From discarded diagnostic sample
Cultures of infectious agents from lab. work
Waste from patients with infections
- swabs, bandages, and disposable medical devices
8.
2. Pathological Waste
Human tissues, organs or fluids, body
parts and contaminated animal
carcasses
9.
3. Chemical Waste
Solvents and reagents used for laboratory
preparations, disinfectants, sterilants and
heavy metals contained in medical
device and batteries
e.g. Mercury in broken thermometers
10.
Product contaminated by
radionuclides
Expired, unused drugs
and vaccines
Needles, disposal
scalpels and blades
etc..
4.Sharp, Pharmaceutical & Radioactive
Sharp waste Pharmaceutical waste Radioactive waste
11.
Waste that does not pose any particular
biological, chemical, radioactive or
physical hazard
Cytotoxic drugs used in cancer
treatment
e.g. Teratogenic, carcinogenic
5. Cytotoxic and Non-hazardous waste
Cytotoxic waste Non-hazardous waste
12.
Waste Categories Types of waste
Category no. 1 Human anatomical waste ( Human tissues, organs, body parts)
Category no. 2 Animal Waste (Animal tissues, organs, body parts, carcasses, bleeding parts, blood)
Category no. 3 Microbiological and biotechnological waste ( Waste from laboratory cultures, stocks or
specimen of organism)
Category no. 4 Waste sharps ( Needles, syringes, scalpels, blades, glass etc.. That may cause puncture and
cuts)
Category no. 5 Discarded medicines, cytotoxic waste ( Wastes comprising of outdated, contaminated,
discarded medicines)
Category no. 6 Solid waste (Items contaminated with body fluids including cotton, dressings, soiled plaster
casts)
Category no. 7 Solid waste ( Waste generated from disposal items as tubing, catheters, intravenous set)
Category no. 8 Liquid waste ( Waste generated from the laboratory and washing, cleaning)
Category no. 9 Incineration waste( Ash from incineration of any biomedical waste)
Category no. 10 Chemical waste (Chemicals used in production of biological, chemical used in disinfecting)
13.
Category Type of waste
Yellow • Human Anatomical waste, Animal Anatomical waste ,
• Soiled Waste(item contaminated with blood, body fluids like dressing, plaster cast, cotton swab and
bags containing residual or discarded blood and blood components)
• Chemical waste( discarded disinfectants)
• Discarded linen, mattresses, beddings contaminated with blood or body fluid, routine mask & gown
• Microbiology and other clinical laboratory waste( Blood bags, lab.cultures,residual toxins)
• Discarded or Expired Medicine
Red • Waste generated from disposable items such as intravenous tubes and sets, catheters, urine bags
Syringes, vacutainers and gloves
White • Waste sharps including metals
Needle syringes with fixed needles, needles from needle tip cutter, scalpels, blades, or any other
contaminated sharp object that may cause puncture and cuts.
This includes both used, discarded and contaminated metal sharps
Blue • Broken or discarded and contaminated glass including medicines vials and ampules
Except those contaminated with cytotoxic wastes
14.
Segregation of BMW in Colour Coded Bags
Human & animal tissues, organs & body parts, Non plastic -non glass items contaminated with blood &
body fluids(dressing material, linen), Microbiological waste, Pharmaceutical, disposable gowns & masks
Yellow
Red
White
Blue
Office papers, Paper cups, tissue paper, Kitchen waste, packing material
Black
Plastic waste such as Intravenous cannula and sets, catheters, urine bags, syringes and vacutainers
and gloves
Sharp waste including metals like Needles, Syringes with fixed needles, scalpels, blades etc..
All intact / broken contaminated / uncontaminated glasswares like medicines vials & ampules
15.
Collection
Collection : Sanitary worker
Bags should be filled only 3/4th with BMW sealed with plastic tag
Never be stapled To avoid risk of tear
Supervised name of ward, weighing & recording
Daily record is mandatory
Bio hazard / cytotoxic symbol
16.
Transport
The waste carrying vehicle must not be
used for any purpose
Proper locking system( closed trolley) must
be available
Transportation does not occur through
high risk area
17.
Storage
Storage area: away from public access, flooring should be of tiles, adequate water
supply
Untreated biomedical waste should not be stored more than 48 hours
18.
Colour
Code
Type of bag container Type of waste Treatment option
Yellow
Human anatomical waste
Animal anatomical waste
Solid waste
Expired medicines or
discarded medicines
Chemical waste
Incineration
or
Plasma pyrolysis
Chemical liquid waste
Discarded linen, mattresses,
beddings contaminated with
blood or body fluids , Routine
mask & gown
Microbiology, Biotechnology
and other clinical laboratory
19.
Colour code Type of Bag /Container Type of waste Treatment option
Red Contaminated waste
(Recyclable)
Autoclaving or
micro-waving
followed by
shredding
White Waste sharps
Including metals
Sharp pit
20.
Colour code Type of Bag /Container Type of waste Treatment option
Blue Glassware
Metallic body implant
Disinfection and
then sent for
recycle
Black Office paper, paper cups, tissue
paper, kitchen waste, packing
materials
Disposal in land
fields
21.
Summary
Bio-medical waste generated from the hospitals and all other source will be without
polluting the environment
All above treatment and disposal process is done within the norms of CPCB guidelines
Safe and effective management of waste is not only a legal necessity but also a social
responsibility
Deadly health hazards: leading to infections / injuries to people handling as well
danger to others
Bio-medical waste programme cannot be successfully implanted without the
willingness, self-motivation and co-operation
22.
Due to economic development of industry, infrastructure ……
Alarming growth in population
Due to economic development in industrial, infrastructure, medical, informed technology and agricultural facility in india in last 2 decades of life of human being has become more lavish and comfortable
Alarmimg rowth in population
Saving in reduced cost and less handling time
BMW should be segregated at the point of generation
BMW and genereal waste shall not be mixed
BMW Treatment through CBWTF
Lab and highly infectious waste require pre-treatment