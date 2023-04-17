Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

BIOMEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT.pptx

Apr. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Derived positions.ppt
Kaushik Patel
s15-miller-chap-6b-lecture.ppt
AnandKumar459862
MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (1).pdf
AfiqAsraaf
Patch test.pptx
NirajDhinoja1
postpartumcare-190126140518.pdf
GichanaElvis
midwiferyintro-221030125058-06134d3d.pdf
GichanaElvis
weightgain7.pptx
RadhikaTyagi14
IONTOPHORESIS AND PHONOPHRESIS.pptx
KomalSawant38
1 of 24 Ad

BIOMEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT.pptx

Apr. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

BIOMEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT

BIOMEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.6k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.6k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.3k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.5k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.7k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
997 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.2k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Derived positions.ppt
Kaushik Patel
0 views
s15-miller-chap-6b-lecture.ppt
AnandKumar459862
0 views
MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (1).pdf
AfiqAsraaf
0 views
Patch test.pptx
NirajDhinoja1
0 views
postpartumcare-190126140518.pdf
GichanaElvis
0 views
midwiferyintro-221030125058-06134d3d.pdf
GichanaElvis
0 views
weightgain7.pptx
RadhikaTyagi14
0 views
IONTOPHORESIS AND PHONOPHRESIS.pptx
KomalSawant38
0 views
8515538.ppt
Radwa Talaat
0 views
Sunscreen, Classifications, Sun Protection Factor(SPF), Regulatory aspects
SimranDhiman12
0 views
OHS-Power-Point.ppt
MARIANNARADJABOV
0 views
Pregnancy and child birth with bronchial asthma patient .pptx
ssusercbc9e61
0 views
ACLS.pptx
AnushreeBhunia
0 views
pregnancyrelatedhypertensivedisorders-150322002737-conversion-gate01_2.pdf
GichanaElvis
0 views
Health Education.pptx
ValDarylAnhao2
0 views
ANAEMIA.pptx
rashmimishra129
0 views
oral-health-ind-2022-country-profile.pptx
saritha508340
0 views
PAROTID SWELLING ps.pptx
shyam sunder
0 views
hemorrhage and shock.pptx
vanitha n
0 views
Hodgkin and non-hodgkins lymphoma.pptx
Dr.Jitendra Patel
0 views
Derived positions.ppt
Kaushik Patel
0 views
73 slides
s15-miller-chap-6b-lecture.ppt
AnandKumar459862
0 views
28 slides
MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (1).pdf
AfiqAsraaf
0 views
22 slides
Patch test.pptx
NirajDhinoja1
0 views
28 slides
postpartumcare-190126140518.pdf
GichanaElvis
0 views
91 slides
midwiferyintro-221030125058-06134d3d.pdf
GichanaElvis
0 views
55 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.4k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.8k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.4k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.9k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
18 slides
Advertisement

BIOMEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT.pptx

  1. 1. Bio-Medical Waste Management
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Hospital waste refers to all waste, biological or nonbiological that is discarded and not intended for further use. • Bio‐medical waste Bio-medical waste is generated during the diagnosis, testing, treatment, research, immunisation or production of biological products for humans or animals (WHO). • Infectious waste: The wastes which contain pathogens in sufficient concentration or quantity that could cause diseases. It is hazardous e.g. culture and stocks of infectious agents from laboratories, waste from surgery, waste originating from infectious patients.
  3. 3. Sources of Bio-Medical Waste Major Sources • Hospitals • Labs • Research centers • Animal research • Blood banks • Nursing homes • Mortuaries • Autopsy centers Minor sources • Clinics • Dental clinics • Home care • Cosmetic clinics • Paramedics • Funeral services • Institutions
  4. 4. Risk Groups Patients & attenders Public Medical & Paramedical staff Sanitation workers
  5. 5. Risk waste Chemical Wastes (Gaseous, Metallic and liquids) Infectious waste (cotton, dressing and cleaning materials) Pathological waste (Blood, biopsy samples,) Radiation wastes Radiotherapy materials, x- ray and other radiological testing) Pharmacy waste (Expired drugs, chemicals and research wastes Genotoxic Wastes (drugs and chemicals) Sharps (Needles, glass bottles, infusion sets etc)
  6. 6. PROBLEMSASSOCIATED WITH BMW ORGANISM DISEASES CAUSED RELATED WASTE ITEM VIRUSES HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis A,C, Arboviruses, Enteroviruses AIDS, Infectious Hepatitis, Infectious Hepatitis, Dengue, Japanese encephalitis, tick- borne fevers, etc. Infected needles, body Fluids, Human excreta, soiled linen, Blood, body fluids. BACTERIA Salmonella typhi, Vibrio cholerae, Clostridium Tetani, Pseudomonas, Streptococcus Typhoid, Cholera, Tetanus Wound infections, septicemia, rheumatic fever, endocarditis, skin and soft tissue infections Human excreta and body fluid in landfills and hospital wards, Sharps such as needles, surgical blades in hospital waste. PARASITES Wucheraria Bancrofti, Plasmodium Cutaneous leishmaniasis, Kala Azar, Malaria Human excreta, blood and body fluids in poorly managed sewage system of hospitals.
  7. 7. Bio-Medical Waste Flow Chart In House Segregation (Collection, Segregation Packing in Color Coded Poly Bags) Re Use Generator (HOSPITALS) Waste Water to ETP Common Storage Point At Hospitals Transportation (Approved Special Vehicle) Unloading and Temp Storage at CBWTF Treatment (Incineration, Autoclaving and Shredding) Disposal ( Recycling & Landfill)
  8. 8. Bio Medical Waste Segregation
  9. 9. Yellow Bin Waste Category TYPE OF WASTE TREATMENT AND DISPOSAL OPTION (a) Human Anatomical Waste (Human tissues, organs, body parts) Incineration/ deep burial (b) Animal Waste (Animal tissues, organs, body parts, carcasses, bleeding parts, fluid, blood and experimental animals used in research, waste generated by veterinary hospitals and colleges, discharge from hospitals, animal houses) Incineration / deep burial* (c) Soiled Waste (Items contaminated with body fluids including cotton, dressings, soiled plaster casts, lines, bedding and other materials contaminated with blood.) Incineration / autoclaving / microwaving Categories of Biomedical Waste Schedule as per WHO Standard Yellow Bin
  10. 10. Yellow Bin Waste Category TYPE OF WASTE TREATMENT AND DISPOSAL OPTION (d) Discarded Medicine and Cytotoxic drugs (Wastes comprising of outdated, contaminated and discarded medicines) Incineration / destruction and drugs disposal in secured landfills (e) Chemical Waste (Solid/Liquid) (Chemicals used in production of biologicals, chemicals used in disinfecting, as insecticides, etc.) Chemical treatment and discharge into drains for liquids and secured landfill for solids. (f) Chemical Liquid waste (fluids) X-Ray Film Liquid: Not Radioactive waste. Contains AgNO3 used for developing films.
  11. 11. Yellow Bin Waste Category TYPE OF WASTE TREATMENT AND DISPOSAL OPTION (g) Discarded Linens, mattresses, beddings contaminated with blood, body fluids,routine mask and gown Waste generated from the laboratory and washing, cleaning, house keeping and disinfecting activities Disinfecting by chemical treatment and discharge into drains (h) Microbiology & Biotechnology Waste (Wastes from laboratory cultures, stocks or specimen of live micro organisms or attenuated vaccines, human and animal cell cultures used in research and infectious agents from research and industrial laboratories, wastes from production of biologicals, toxins and devices used for transfer of cultures) Local autoclaving/ microwaving / incineration
  12. 12. TYPE OF WASTE IN RED BIN TREATMENT AND DISPOSAL OPTION • Tubing Bottle , Intravenous Tubes and Sets • Catheters, Urine Bag • Syringes (without needles and fixed needle syringes with their needles cut • Vacutainers (without Blood) and gloves • Waste pippete tips, plastic pippete, rubber teats , drains, oxygen masks, thick plastic splash proof gawns, rubber apron, ELISA plate and vials not containing blood samples Disinfecting by chemical treatment / autoclaving / microwaving and mutilation / shredding# #
  13. 13. TYPE OF WASTE IN WHITE BIN TREATMENT AND DISPOSAL OPTION • NEEDLES, SYRINGES WITH FIXED NEEDLES, needles from needle tip cutter or burner, scalpels, blades or any other contaminated sharp object that may cause puncture and cuts • This includes waste sharps such as lumbar puncture needle, trocar canula, arthoscopy blades, insulin pen needle, lancet needle, eye needle,surgical stab knife Disinfecting (chemical treatment / autoclaving / microwaving and mutilation / shredding) Scalpel Blade SUTURE NEEDLE Needle with fixed needle
  14. 14. TYPE OF WASTE IN BLUE BIN TREATMENT AND DISPOSAL OPTION • Broken or discarded and contaminated glass including medicine vials and ampules except those contaminated with cytotoxic wastes • Includes GLASS SLIDES and GLASS PIPETTES, orthopedic splints and implants. Disinfecting (chemical treatment / autoclaving / microwaving and mutilation / shredding)
  15. 15. Label of Hazard Warnings
  16. 16. DISPOSAL METHODS OF BIO-MEDICAL WASTES • Incineration • Chemical disinfection • Inertisation • Autoclave • Encapsulation • Microwave • Shredder • Plasma pyrolysis • Deep burial
  17. 17. DISPOSAL OF BIOMEDICAL WASTE • Deep burial: – Category 1 and 2 only – In cities having less than 5 lakh population & rural area. • Autoclave and microwave treatment – Standards for the autoclaving and microwaving are also mentioned in the Biomedical waste (Management and Handling) Rules 1998. – All equipment installed/shared should meet these specifications. – Category 3, 4, 6 and 7 can be treated by these techniques. • Shredding: – The plastic (I.V. bottles, I.V. sets, syringes, catheters etc.), sharps (needles, blades, glass etc) should be shredded but only after chemical treatment/microwaving/autoclaving. – Needle destroyers can be used for disposal of needles directly without chemical treatment.
  18. 18. • Land disposal: – Open dumps – Secured/Sanitary landfill: advantages. – The incinerator ash, discarded medicines, cytotoxic substances and solid chemical waste should be treated by this option. • Incineration:- A high temperature dry oxidation process, which reduces organic and combustible waste to inorganic incombustible matter. Usually used for the waste that can not be reused, recycled or disposed of in landfill site. Category 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6 can be incinerated.
  19. 19. Safety measures • All the generators of biomedical waste should adopt universal precautions and appropriate safety measures while handling the bio‐medical waste. • It should be ensured that: ⚬ drivers, collectors and other handlers are aware of the nature and risk of the waste. ⚬ written instructions provided regarding the procedures to be adopted in the event of spillage/ accidents. ⚬ protective gears provided and instructions regarding their uses are given. ⚬ workers are protected by vaccination against tetanus and hepatitis B.
  20. 20. Staff safety • Proper training • Personal protective clothing and equipment • Immunization • Post-exposure prophylaxis • Medical surveillance • Personal hygiene
  21. 21. THANK YOU

×