A Brief History of Photography
Camera Obscura
Invented, 1544
Abelardo Morell, 1996, Manhattan Looking South
Early Inventors Niepce, Daguerre, Talbot, Bayard
Joseph Nicephore Niepce, 1826-27, View from his Window at Le Gras
Louis Daguerre, 1839, Shells and Fossils
Hippolyte Bayard, 1840, Portrait of a Drowned Man
William Henry Fox Talbot, 1844, The Open Door
The Civil War 1861-1865, Beginnings of Staged Photography
Alexander Gardener, 1863, Home of the Rebel Sharpshooter
Timothy O’sullivan, 1863, A Harvest of Death
Pictorialism The Roots of Aestheticism
Eadweard Muybridge, 1878, Galloping Horse, Motion Study
Alfred Stieglitz, 1892, Winter on Fifth Avenue
Gertrude Käsebier, 1899, Blessed Art Thou Among Women
Edward Steichen, 1906, Moonlight: The Pond
Clarence H White, 1908, Morning
Eugene Atget, 1912, Window, Corset Shop
Modernism Abstraction & Industrialization
Paul Strand, 1916, Wall Street
László Moholy-Nagy, 1923, Untitled (Double Portrait)
Man Ray, 1924, Untitled (Gun w/ Alphabet Squares)
Charles Sheeler, 1927, Criss-Crossed Conveyors – Ford Plant
Edward Weston, 1930, Pepper #30
Ansel Adams, 1942, Grand Tetons and Snake River
Social Documentary Injustices, Hardships & Labor
Jacob A Riis, 1889, Five Cents Lodging Bayard Street
Lewis Hine, 1908, Girl Worker in Carolina Cotton Mill
E.J. Bellocq, 1912, Storeyville Portraits: Untitled Plate 27 (Reclining Nude w/ a Mask)
August Sander, 1914, Young Farmers Westerwald
Walker Evans, 1935, Bethlehem Graveyard and Steel Mill
Dorothea Lange, 1936, Migrant Mother
Berenice Abbott, 1937, Gunsmith and Police Department
Gordon Parks, 1942, American Gothic
A Brief History of Photography Part 1

History of photography from 1544 - 1942

Published in: Art & Photos
A Brief History of Photography Part 1

