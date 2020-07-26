A Brief History of Photography Part 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Wars Spanish Civil War, WWII, Vietnam & Rwanda
Robert Capa, 1936, Falling Soldier
Lee Miller, 1945, Buchenwald, Germany: Dead Prisoners
Eddie Adams, 1968, Saigon (General Loan Executing Prisoner)
Nick Ut, 1972, Napalm Girl
James Nachtwey, 1994, Survivor of Hutu Death Camp
Contemporary Fine Art Photography Black White & Color
Weegee, 1941, Unknown
Richard Avedon, 1955, Dovima w/ Elephants
Lee Friendlander, 1965, Philadelphia
Duane Michals, 1973, Things Are Queer
Bernd & Hilla Becher, 1980, Water Towers
Jerry Uelsmann, 1982, Untitled (Tree House)
Sally Mann, 1989, Candy Cigarette
William Eggelston, 1970, Untitled (Memphis)
Cindy Sherman, 1981, Untitled #92
Sandy Skogland, 1981, Revenge of the Goldfish
Andres Serrano, 1987, Piss Christ
Richard Prince, 1989, #5 Untitled (Cowboy)
Philip Lorca Dicorcia, 1990, Eddie Anderson, 21 Years Old, Houston, Texas, $20
Nan Goldin, 1993, Gotscho Kissing Gilles
Rineke Dijkstra, 1994, Tecla, Amsterdam
Catherine Opie, 1994, Self Portrait/Pervert
Carrie Mae Weems, 1995, From Here I Saw What Happened and I Cried
Andreas Gursky, 2001, Diptych 99 Cent Store II
Elinor Carucci, 2002, Guilt
Gregory Crewdson, 2002, Dream House Series
David Hilliard, 2008, Rock Bottom
Walead Beshty, 2012, Combine Print (CMY/Five Magnet: Irvine, California, March25th 2010, Fuji Color Crystal Archive Super ...
Jess Dugan, 2015, Self-portrait with mom
Emma Powell, 2017, Hatching
×