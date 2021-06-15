Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Craeg Strong CTO, Ariel Partners https://www.arielpartners.com cstrong@arielpartners.com http://www.linkedin.com/in/cstron...
MANY ORGANIZATIONS DO NOT GET THE MOST OUT OF THEIR JIRA INVESTMENT. WHY?
Problem: A singular focus on cost reduction... ...rather than value optimization We need to standardize our workflows and ...
Think of Jira as the center of your digital nervous system How to leverage the power of Jira?
Rollout & Adoption Supporting Different Teams Continuous Improvement Five Tips Third Party Ecosystem Keeping It Clean
Rollout & Adoption Plan For Success Implementation Roadmap Roles and Responsibilities Understand existing tools and enviro...
Develop Project Templates Scrum Supporting Different Teams ABSS Scrumban AFEMS Kanban Depot Maintenance Accounting & Produ...
Supercharge Your Standups
Continuous Improvement Continuous Improvement Add An Issue Type Review Document Change A Field Update A Workflow Implement...
Third-Party Ecosystem Leverage Jira’s Rich Third Party Ecosystem Backlog Refinement Story Mapping bridges the gap between ...
Storymapping
Monte Carlo Forecasting
Keeping It Clean Librarian Dashboard Run queries to find and fix tool debt and process debt Keeps Jira neat and tidy Other...
References Books Jira Plugins Actionable Agile Easy Agile Story Maps Color Cards for Jira Scrum Guide Kanban Guide Story M...
Thank you! Craeg Strong CTO, Ariel Partners linkedin.com/in/cstrong/ cstrong@arielpartners.com https://www.arielpartners.c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
38 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Team2021 ariel-partners-well-tuned-jira-no-animation

A poorly tuned Jira is a daily struggle for your team. Join this session to learn tips and tricks for making the Jira experience amazing for teams of any variety. We will show you how to turn all the knobs to 11 and create a state-of-the-art Jira experience. With the right care and feeding Jira can be a significant corporate asset that can help you transform your business. The streamlined interface reduces the learning curve and makes Jira a pleasure to use, which increases adoption. You get more people using Jira, putting better information into it. You get happier, more productive teams, reliable forecasts, and much more accurate information to make business decisions. We think Johann Sebastian Bach would approve.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Team2021 ariel-partners-well-tuned-jira-no-animation

  1. 1. Craeg Strong CTO, Ariel Partners https://www.arielpartners.com cstrong@arielpartners.com http://www.linkedin.com/in/cstrong How a well-tuned Jira can change everything for your organization Making the most out of your Jira Investment
  2. 2. MANY ORGANIZATIONS DO NOT GET THE MOST OUT OF THEIR JIRA INVESTMENT. WHY?
  3. 3. Problem: A singular focus on cost reduction... ...rather than value optimization We need to standardize our workflows and make them the same for all our teams A short standardized bootcamp should be enough training to make our entire organization Agile As soon as we baseline our Jira configurations, we need to lock them down
  4. 4. Think of Jira as the center of your digital nervous system How to leverage the power of Jira?
  5. 5. Rollout & Adoption Supporting Different Teams Continuous Improvement Five Tips Third Party Ecosystem Keeping It Clean
  6. 6. Rollout & Adoption Plan For Success Implementation Roadmap Roles and Responsibilities Understand existing tools and environment. Identify needed configurations and plugins. Jira Admin Project Admin Project Admin Project Admin Project Admin Jira Admin Jira Admin Project Admin Project Admin Secure sufficient administrative support. Part-time Jira admin role on every team.
  7. 7. Develop Project Templates Scrum Supporting Different Teams ABSS Scrumban AFEMS Kanban Depot Maintenance Accounting & Production System DMAPS Time & Attendance Team Defense Information Financial Mgmt System Team Integration Engine Team DevOps Team Scaled ACES
  8. 8. Supercharge Your Standups
  9. 9. Continuous Improvement Continuous Improvement Add An Issue Type Review Document Change A Field Update A Workflow Implement (5) Test (6) Ready For Test Doing Add A Board Delivery Discovery
  10. 10. Third-Party Ecosystem Leverage Jira’s Rich Third Party Ecosystem Backlog Refinement Story Mapping bridges the gap between discovery and implementation Forecasting With the right metrics, we can use statistically valid methods to make more accurate predictions
  11. 11. Storymapping
  12. 12. Monte Carlo Forecasting
  13. 13. Keeping It Clean Librarian Dashboard Run queries to find and fix tool debt and process debt Keeps Jira neat and tidy Otherwise, you cannot make reliable forecasts
  14. 14. References Books Jira Plugins Actionable Agile Easy Agile Story Maps Color Cards for Jira Scrum Guide Kanban Guide Story Mapping When Will It Be Done
  15. 15. Thank you! Craeg Strong CTO, Ariel Partners linkedin.com/in/cstrong/ cstrong@arielpartners.com https://www.arielpartners.com

×