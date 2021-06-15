Team2021 ariel-partners-well-tuned-jira-no-animation

A poorly tuned Jira is a daily struggle for your team. Join this session to learn tips and tricks for making the Jira experience amazing for teams of any variety. We will show you how to turn all the knobs to 11 and create a state-of-the-art Jira experience. With the right care and feeding Jira can be a significant corporate asset that can help you transform your business. The streamlined interface reduces the learning curve and makes Jira a pleasure to use, which increases adoption. You get more people using Jira, putting better information into it. You get happier, more productive teams, reliable forecasts, and much more accurate information to make business decisions. We think Johann Sebastian Bach would approve.