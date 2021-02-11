Water and Wastewater Service in ETJ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Water and Sewer Service Within the ETJ for the City Council Workshop February 11, 2021
  1. 1. Water and Sewer Service Within the ETJ for the City Council Workshop February 11, 2021
  2. 2. Background – Service in ETJ  Existing W/WW Policy for ETJ Service Requests • Approved by Council in 2006 • Requires annexation for W/WW Service • Exceptions include:  for other governmental agencies through an inter-local agreement  for the purpose of economic development  for health and safety reasons • Does not speak to alternative W/WW rates and/or fees
  3. 3. Recommendations  Updated Fees - March 11th Meeting • Staff will present a revised master fee schedule • Will recommend a 50% surcharge on new ETJ customers receiving W/WW service  Updated Policy - Later this spring • Include additional exception for properties in close proximity to existing lines w/capacity • Will recommend changes in response to recent annexation legislation and the City’s current Comprehensive Plan
  4. 4. Questions?

