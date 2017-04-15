Hangtags 2

HANGTAGS Chhavi Sharma| MFM/16/49
INTRODUCTION  A tag attached to a garment or other piece of merchandise that includes information about the manufacturer ...
Uses & Importance  Hangtags are like business cards.They relate important information about your product to the customer....
Vendors Local Vendors National Vendors International Vendors
Vendors- Local Vendor’s Name Pre Printed Hangtags, Bengaluru Ventures into Retail &Wholesale- Leather & Paper Hangtags. Ad...
Vendor’s Name Webtex Labels Inc. Bengaluru Ventures into Retail &Wholesale-Printed Sticker, Packaging Pouch, Printed Label...
Vendor’s Name Core Designers, Bengaluru Ventures into Garment HangTag, Labels, Barcode Stickers, Product Boxes, Mono Carto...
VENDORS- NATIONAL Vendor’s Name Khanna Labels, Delhi Ventures into Manufacturer, Exporter, Supplier,Wholesaler, Trader and...
Vendor’s Name Shiv Saugat Agencies & Manufacturing Co. Chandigarh Ventures into Retail &Wholesale- Paper bags, Hang tags &...
Custom Duty  HS Code 48211010 was used in 22,370shipments. Common product terms under hs code 48211010 are hang tag, pape...
Vendors- International Vendor’s Name GuangzhouQuanyuApparel Co. Ventures into Custom hang tag, paper hang tags, hang tag d...
Vendor’s Name RssTrade International, Bangladesh Ventures into Photo card, price tag, hang tag, size sticker, barcode stic...
