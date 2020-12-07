How to tie a tie

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to tie tie knots CLICK HERE TO WATCH OUR VIDEO TUTORIAL https://uii.io/jh7L4ma9 Whether you're a four-in-hand devotee ...
Step 1: Cross the wide end over the narrow end from left to right
A classic knot, and one of the most common, this knot is a favorite of style icons like James Bond and Sean Connery's Tom ...
Step 1: Cross the wide end over the narrow end 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Unless you are an English soccer player, this is a knot tha...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Slender without being skinny, the four in hand is the most used knot. It's also a bit simpler than Windsor...
How to tie a simple knot
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 The simple knot is exactly that: simple. It's the way to go if you want a really small knot, kind of a 1940s...
if you wear a skinny tie, be sure to wear a fitted suit. It should not have a lapel width thicker than two inches maximum.
Whether you're a four-in-hand devotee or more of a Windsor dude, we've got you covered.
https://uii.io/jh7L4ma9

  1. 1. How to tie tie knots CLICK HERE TO WATCH OUR VIDEO TUTORIAL https://uii.io/jh7L4ma9 Whether you're a four-in-hand devotee or more of a Windsor dude, we've got you covered. So you need to tie yourself. Don't worry, you've come to the right place. Here you will find clear illustrations and simple instructions that make it easy to learn how to tie any type of tie knot. Choose from popular knots like the Windsor, the four in the hand, or the simple knot, even the self-tied bow tie. Just take a look below and start practicing in front of the mirror. How to tie a full Windsor
  2. 2. Step 1: Cross the wide end over the narrow end from left to right
  3. 3. A classic knot, and one of the most common, this knot is a favorite of style icons like James Bond and Sean Connery's Tom Ford. Wear it with a suit and tie combination that is not tight fitting and more traditional cut. It is also a good knot to wear with an extended neckline. How to tie a half Windsor
  4. 4. Step 1: Cross the wide end over the narrow end 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Unless you are an English soccer player, this is a knot that is generally used in a more formal setting. Something that requires a morning coat and a butterfly collar. How to tie a four in your hand
  5. 5. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Slender without being skinny, the four in hand is the most used knot. It's also a bit simpler than Windsor knots and will look good in basically all non-tuxedo situations.
  6. 6. How to tie a simple knot
  7. 7. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 The simple knot is exactly that: simple. It's the way to go if you want a really small knot, kind of a 1940s style. And it's also the knot to wear with a skinny tie. Just keep in mind that
  8. 8. if you wear a skinny tie, be sure to wear a fitted suit. It should not have a lapel width thicker than two inches maximum.

